Who’s Who: Dr. Hanadi Al-Hokair, CEO of Tayf Aziz Center

Dr. Hanadi Al-Hokair has been CEO of Tayf Aziz Center, a subsidiary of Ezdihar Medical Co., since 2020.
She is responsible for developing and directing the center, with the mission of ensuring availability and accessibility to full therapy, services, family support and training.
From 2013 to 2020, Al-Hokair served as head of the ladies sector (fashion retail) and chief learning officer at Fawaz Al-Hokair Group, the largest fashion retail company in the Kingdom and MENA region.
Al-Hokair was also in charge of the KUFU recruitment project at Fawaz Al-Hokair Group from 2019 to 2020, where she introduced a stable and reliable recruitment application service for part-time and temporary work.
She also served as general director of the preparatory year program project for Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh from 2009 to 2011.
Al-Hokair also worked as executive director at Al-Faisal International Academy in Riyadh from 2003 to 2013, and as executive manager deputy and IT department manager from 2002 to 2003.
In 2003, she also worked as a trainer for public administration programs at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh. She was a consultant at the Economic and Management Consultancy Center in 2011.
Al-Hokair received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, and a master’s degree in management information systems from George Washington University in Washington, DC.
She completed a Ph.D. in higher education management from King Saud University, Riyadh. She also received two diplomas in network development and e-commerce from George Washington University.
Al-Hokair was awarded the “Woman Leader in Training and Development Excellence” award from the Middle East Excellence Awards Institute in Dubai in 2019.
