Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • Among adults, 81 percent have been boosted in England
  • The government said it would retain some surveillance systems and plans for contingency measures if a new variant appears, after British scientists detected earlier variants
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

LONDON: People with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the UK government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the UK “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.” He is expected to lay out details of the plan in Parliament on Monday.
“I’m not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back,” Johnson told the BBC in an interview broadcast Sunday.
“We’ve reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility.”
But some of the government’s scientific advisers said it was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future strains.
Wes Streeting, health spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of “declaring victory before the war is over.”
A reminder that the coronavirus remains widespread came with the news that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
Johnson’s Conservative government lifted most virus restrictions in January, scrapping vaccine passports for venues and ending mask mandates in most settings apart from hospitals in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, also have opened up, although more slowly.
A combination of high vaccination rates in the UK and the milder omicron variant means easing restrictions didn’t lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Both are falling, though the UK still has Europe’s highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 160,000 recorded deaths.
In Britain, 85 percent of people age 12 and up have had two vaccine doses and almost two-thirds have had a third booster shot.
Now the Conservative government says it will remove “all remaining domestic COVID regulations that restrict public freedoms” as part of a “move away from government intervention to personal responsibility.”
The legal requirement to isolate for at least five days after a positive COVID-19 test will be replaced with advisory measures, and the coronavirus will be treated more like the flu as it becomes endemic.
The new plan foresees vaccines and treatments keeping the virus in check, though the government said “surveillance systems and contingency measures will be retained” if needed.
“COVID will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” Johnson said.
The announcement will please many Conservative Party lawmakers, who argue that the restrictions were inefficient and disproportionate. It could also shore up Johnson’s position among party lawmakers, who have been mulling an attempt to oust him over scandals including lockdown-breaching government parties during the pandemic.
But scientists stressed that much remains unknown about the virus, and future variants that may be more severe than the currently dominant omicron strain.
The New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the government, said last week that the idea viruses become progressively milder “is a common misconception.” It said the milder illness associated with omicron “is likely a chance event” and future variants could be more severe or evade current vaccines.
Epidemic modelers who advise the government also warned that “a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth” if people throw caution to the wind.
Scientists also cautioned against scrapping free rapid coronavirus tests, which have been distributed by the millions during the pandemic. Health officials say the mass testing has played an important role in slowing the spread of the virus.
Scientists are also concerned the government might end the Infection Survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics, which is considered invaluable because it tests people whether or not they have symptoms.
“This is not the time to take risks,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, an umbrella group for state-funded health authorities in Britain. “We need to operate in an evidence-based and incremental way.”
 

Topics: Coronavirus England The United Kingdom

Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Canada’s capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
  • The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Trudeau and the government
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa.
Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Seventy-six vehicles had been towed, police said.
Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called “Freedom Convoy” had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.
“We were running support for the convoy and the people in the downtown core — food, fuel, basic necessities,” said Winton Marchant, a retired firefighter from Windsor, Ontario. “This was the base camp and we are cleaning up.”
The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Trudeau and the government.
On Saturday, police used pepper spray and stun grenades on the die-hard protesters who remained, clearing most of the area in front of parliament. Other demonstrators abandoned their positions in other parts of the downtown area during the night.
Those arrested so far face 389 different criminal charges, including obstructing police, disobeying a court order, assault, mischief, possessing a weapon and assaulting a police officer, Ottawa’s Interim Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters.
“We’re not done with this operation yet,” Bell said. Over the “next several days” police will determine “how we maintain a presence and make sure that nobody returns to occupy our streets again,” Bell said.
For the first time in weeks, there was only snow and silence downtown. The trucks blaring their horns were gone. One resident said he felt relief.
“We seem to have gotten over the hump,” Ottawa resident Tim Abray told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC). But Abray, a communications consultant, said the political division will not go away so easily.
Protesters who were filmed by police and have since left the city will be held to account, Bell said on Saturday.
“We will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges... This investigation will go on for months to come.”
During the past two days of protests in Ottawa and in British Columbia, where a group temporarily shut down a border crossing south of Vancouver on Saturday, several TV reporters were harassed, insulted, threatened and pushed by demonstrators.
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter that such treatment of journalists was “profoundly disturbing.”
One criminal investigation into the treatment of a member of the media is ongoing, Bell said, adding “the media has been subjected to slurs, to abuse.”
Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests, including sweeping powers to freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades, without obtaining a court order.
So far 206 bank and corporate accounts have been frozen, and one financial institution blocked a “payment processor” account holding C$3.8 million ($2.98 million), police said, adding that they were still collecting information on companies and people.
Parliament continued debate over the use of the emergency powers on Sunday, with a required vote and expected passage of the powers due on Monday. The powers were fundamental in coordinating police to break up the Ottawa protest, Bell said.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, suggested in an interview with the CBC that the extraordinary powers may not be needed much longer.
“We’re tracking it hourly,” he said. “They will only be in place as long as they are needed to get the job done.” ($1 = 1.2747 Canadian dollars)

 

Topics: Canada vaccine protest Ottawa

Pakistani medical university plans to open Kabul campus to rebuild Afghan health sector

Pakistani medical university plans to open Kabul campus to rebuild Afghan health sector
Updated 20 February 2022

Pakistani medical university plans to open Kabul campus to rebuild Afghan health sector

Pakistani medical university plans to open Kabul campus to rebuild Afghan health sector
  • Khyber Medical University has been improving health education in northwest Pakistan
  • Pakistan funded the 200-bed Jinnah Hospital in Kabul that opened in April 2019
Updated 20 February 2022
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: A medical university in northwest Pakistan and the country’s top education body have given their initial approval for setting up a campus in Kabul to help to rebuild Afghanistan’s health sector, Pakistani and Afghan officials said on Saturday. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, the group has been making desperate attempts to rebuild key sectors, including health, education and banking.

In December, an eight-member Afghan delegation, led by acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani, visited Islamabad for talks on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and research.

Last week, officials of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) and a delegation of the Afghan consulate general in Peshawar held a marathon meeting on the proposed KMU campus in Kabul, according to KMU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Haq.

“The KMU syndicate has already given approval for the idea of the establishment of an offshore campus in Kabul,” Haq told Arab News.

“Preparations have already been done and we can make the campus operational within four months after approval by Pakistan’s Foreign Office and other concerned departments.”

Thousands of Afghan students have graduated from Pakistani universities, many of them on scholarships, during decades of conflict in the neighboring country. But the exodus of skilled workforce after the withdrawal of foreign forces has left Afghanistan struggling on many fronts.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government, told Arab News that decades of war and turmoil had compounded their problems and damaged his country’s infrastructure, including the health sector.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s consistent support in these hours of turbulence. Afghanistan direly needs its health sector repaired so that my people get treatment at home,” he said.

“This is in its initial stages but the Islamic Emirate will pursue this because we need great support in the health sector. It will bring the two neighbors closer.”

Situated in Peshawar, the KMU is the only public sector medical university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, playing a lead role in improving the quality of medical education in the northwestern Pakistani province, according to the KMU vice-chancellor.

The university has a thriving research enterprise and is labelled as a “research-intensive” institute by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which funds, oversees, regulates and accredits higher education institutions in Pakistan. The varsity has 10 constituent institutes and more than a hundred affiliated medical and dental colleges and allied health institutions.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, a provincial government spokesperson, said Pakistan had been striving to build good relations with Afghanistan and take part in rebuilding institutions of the war-battered country.

“This is a really commendable step by the KMU, which will simultaneously help to ensure provision of medical education to Afghan students and health facilities to Afghan patients in their country, instead of their coming all the way to Pakistan,” he said.

He said the provincial government had always extended a helping hand to Afghanistan and the establishment of KMU campus in Kabul would further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

Haq said about 500-600 Afghan students were studying in different disciplines, including Bachelor of Medicines and Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), health sciences and physiotherapy, at the KMU.

“We had written to the HEC Islamabad that Pakistan had already established Jinnah Hospital in Kabul, which would help us affiliate the planned campus, which will be helpful for us to realize the idea,” he said.

The 200-bed Jinnah Hospital, one of the largest health facilities in Afghanistan, was funded by the Pakistani government and opened in April 2019.

According to the letter addressed to the HEC, the KMU stated the current circumstances, following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent exodus of the already thin skilled workforce, have created a human resource vacuum in the neighboring country.

In response, the HEC said it encouraged the initiative of Pakistani higher education institutes to establish their offshore campuses as the internationalization of higher education has become a priority for many universities.

Haq said the KMU would proceed with the establishment of its Kabul campus as per the HEC guidelines and in consultation with the provincial and federal governments.

Behram Jan, a senior project manager at the HEC, said thousands of Afghan students had been enrolled in Pakistani universities under the Allama Iqbal Scholarship program, and the idea of establishing a KMU campus in Kabul was under consideration to facilitate them in their own country.

The AIS program was launched in 2009, and thousands of Afghans have so far benefited from it, gaining degrees in various fields including medicine and engineering. At least 100 seats are reserved for female students as part of the scholarship each year.

Topics: medical university Health sector Kabul Taliban Khyber Medical University

Western fund freeze on Afghanistan risks humanitarian disaster, former UK FM warns

Western fund freeze on Afghanistan risks humanitarian disaster, former UK FM warns
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Western fund freeze on Afghanistan risks humanitarian disaster, former UK FM warns

Western fund freeze on Afghanistan risks humanitarian disaster, former UK FM warns
  • David Miliband says sanctions, disinterest in structural issues are "making it worse for normal people"
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Western countries are damaging their reputations and causing “catastrophic” damage to the Afghan people by withholding cash supplies, former British Foreign Minister David Miliband has warned.

The CEO of the International Rescue Committee told The Guardian: “If we wanted to create a failed state we could not have a more effective policy mix than the one we have at the moment.”

He added: “I simply do not understand the lack of urgency to get this thing moving. It genuinely befuddles me that we should have allowed this to get so much worse so quickly.”

Miliband and other high-profile figures and officials are urging US President Joe Biden and the World Bank to release urgent funding for Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian disaster and rebuild the country’s economy.

Miliband warned that an estimated $4 billion required to urgently supply the country with aid would likely rise to $10 billion next year if the country’s needs are not immediately met.

He said: “What we are doing is not making it worse for the Taliban, it is making it worse for the people. We are not punishing the Taliban. It is ordinary Afghans that are paying the price of peace.

“It is not just a catastrophe of choice, but a catastrophe of reputation. This is a starvation policy.

“There is absolutely no evidence that people who have spent 20 years fighting the Americans and won a war are now going to become susceptible to leverage that they have not been susceptible to for 20 years.

“The choice is a very brutal one. It is not ‘do you help the Taliban or not?’ It is ‘do you help the people or not?’ This is a government where already 75 percent of its spending came in the form of international aid and has gone overnight.”

Miliband warned that several critical issues must be addressed if Afghanistan is to survive the coming months without descending into a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

“There is no money to pay salaries. Some teachers and hospital workers have not been paid since April. That has to change.

“The US sanctions continue to have a chilling effect on commercial activity even though there are carve-outs in US and international sanctions for humanitarian purposes. The carve-out does not touch commercial entities so if you are a private agricultural or food importer who has to touch the government at the border in some way you are scared you are going to get caught up in the sanctions.

“Then there is the liquidity crisis, so there is no capital underpinning the banking system so no one can lend or pay for imports. Finally there are no technocrats or expertise in the Central Bank — they have all left. All this can be done without having to get into the issue of recognition of the Taliban.

“Together this is causing an economic freeze and in these tragic circumstances you can give more aid until you are blue in the face, and it will not solve the structural problems. I am in the ridiculous position of running an aid agency and I am saying ‘don’t just give out humanitarian aid, you have to underpin the economy’.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan David Miliband Humanitarian disaster

Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire

Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire

Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
  • Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack Ukraine
  • The US and many European countries have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

KYIV: Russia extended military drills near Ukraine’s northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine’s president appealed for a cease-fire.
The exercises were originally set to end Sunday and brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus. The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about 3 million people less than a three-hour drive away.
Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbor, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment. Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.
The United States and many European countries have alleged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade. They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.
“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday at a security conference in Munich, Germany. “It’s been over 70 years, and through those 70 years ... there has been peace and security.”
A top European Union official, Charles Michel, said: “The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?”
“We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops,” said Michel, the president of the European Council.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis and on Sunday appealed for a cease-fire on Twitter. Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin had not responded to his offer by Sunday, and it was Belarus — not Russia — that announced the extension of the drills.
NATO has estimated there are 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.
In Kyiv, life continued seemingly as usual on Sunday, with brunches and church services in full swing. Katerina Spanchak, who fled the separatist-occupied Lugansk region years ago, said she prayed for peace.
“We are people, we all love life, and we are all united by our love of life. We should appreciate it every day. That’s why I think everything will be fine,” Spanchak said outside services at St. Michael’s monastery.
But in Lugansk, the area of eastern Ukraine where her parents still live, and neighboring Donetsk, separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilization and sent more civilians to Russia, which has issued about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territories. Claims that Russian citizens are being endangered might be used as justification for military action.
Officials in the separatist territories claimed Ukrainian forces launched several artillery attacks over the past day and that two civilians were killed during an unsuccessful assault on a village near the Russian border. Ukraine’s military said two soldiers died in firing from the separatist side on Saturday.
Ukraine’s leader criticized the US and other Western nations for holding back on new sanctions for Russia. Zelenskyy, in comments before the conference, also questioned the West’s refusal to allow Ukraine to join NATO immediately. Putin has demanded that NATO reject Ukraine as a member.
In new signs of fears of imminent war, Germany and Austria told their citizens to leave Ukraine, and NATO’s liaison office in Kyiv pulled staff to Brussels and to the western Ukraine city of Lviv.
US President Joe Biden said late Friday that based on the latest American intelligence, he was now “convinced” that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine in coming days and assault the capital.
A US military official said an estimated 40 percent to 50 percent of the ground forces surrounding Ukraine had moved into attack positions closer to the border. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments, said the change had been underway for about a week and did not necessarily mean Putin was committed to an invasion.
Lines of communication between Moscow and the West remain open: French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin on Sunday for nearly two hours before a 30-minute call with the Ukrainian president. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week.
Blinken said Sunday the US was still working every lever possible to try to dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine but said recent events, including the extension of the troops in Belarus and the increase in shelling along the contact line, showed Putin well underway in laying the pretexts and groundwork for invasion, in line with findings of US intelligence and previous Russian territorial grabs. “He is following the script almost to the letter,” Blinken told CNN.
“Up to the last minute, there is still an option for him to pull back,” Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press. He said his offer to meet Lavrov in Europe in the coming days was conditioned on Russia not rolling into Ukraine beforehand.
Macron’s office said both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders had agreed to work toward a diplomatic solution “in coming days and coming weeks.”
Immediate worries focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting the pro-Russia rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 14,000 people.
Ukraine and the separatist leaders traded accusations of escalation. Russia on Saturday said at least two shells fired from a government-held part of eastern Ukraine landed across the border, but Ukraine’s foreign minister dismissed that claim as “a fake statement.”
“When tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of contact, then any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences,” Putin’ spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview that aired Sunday on Russian state television.
On the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers said they were under orders not to return fire. Zahar Leshushun, peering into the distance with a periscope, had followed the news all day from a trench where he is posted near the town of Zolote.
“Right now, we don’t respond to their fire because ...” the soldier said before being interrupted by the sound of an incoming shell. “Oh! They are shooting at us now. They are aiming at the command post.”
Sporadic violence has broken out for years along the line separating Ukrainian forces from the Russia-backed separatists, but the spike in recent days is orders of magnitude higher than anything recently recorded by international monitors: nearly 1,500 explosions in 24 hours.
Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, cited an “immediate threat of aggression” from Ukrainian forces in his announcement of a call to arms. Ukrainian officials vehemently denied having plans to take rebel-controlled areas by force.
A similar statement followed from his counterpart in the Luhansk region. On Friday, the rebels began evacuating civilians to Russia with an announcement that appeared to be part of their and Moscow’s efforts to paint Ukraine as the aggressor.
Metadata from two videos posted by the separatists announcing the evacuation of civilians to Russia show that the files were created two days ago, the AP confirmed. US authorities have alleged that the Kremlin’s effort to come up with an invasion pretext could include staged, prerecorded videos.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Munich Security Conference

Farmer anger will test Modi as India's 'grain bowl' votes

Farmer anger will test Modi as India's ‘grain bowl’ votes
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

Farmer anger will test Modi as India's ‘grain bowl’ votes

Farmer anger will test Modi as India's ‘grain bowl’ votes
  • More than 21 million voters cast ballots in Punjab on Sunday in polls
  • The polls are seen as a barometer of Modi and his party's popularity ahead of general elections in 2024
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

FATEHGARH SAHIB, India: Amandeep Kaur Dholewal rose from a traditional Indian cot and began speaking to a small gathering of men and women who sat cross-legged in a park opposite a white-domed gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs.
The 37-year-old doctor was flanked by a dozen of supporters, mainly drawn from the protesters who last year hunkered on the edges of the Indian capital and demonstrated against farm laws pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which they feared would decimate their income.
“We have already defeated Modi once. Let’s defeat him again.” Her voice bellowed from a loudspeaker attached to an auto rickshaw, displaying none of the flamboyance of a seasoned politician but drawing bursting applause from the audience.
The scene underscored the changing electoral landscape in India’s Punjab state, where more than 21 million voters cast ballots on Sunday in polls that are seen as a barometer of Modi and his party’s popularity ahead of general elections in 2024. The polls will indicate whether riding the crest of the yearlong protests that forced Modi to make a rare retreat and repel the farm laws could be enough to prevent his party from making inroads in a state considered the “grain bowl” of India.
Political newbies like Dholewal are pinning their hopes on this very formula. They are vying to convert the farmers’ anger into votes, arguing that a new party is the only path to change.
“People are asking me, ‘Why are you late? We were waiting for you,’” said Dholewal, who ran a medical camp at one of the protest sites last year. She is now a candidate for Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a newly minted political party that includes some of the farm unions that organized the protests.
“People know their rights now," she said.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party rammed the farm laws through Parliament without consultation in September 2020, using its executive powers. His administration billed them as necessary reforms, but farmers feared the laws signaled the government was moving away from a system in which they sold their harvest only in government-sanctioned marketplaces. They worried this would leave them poorer and at the mercy of private corporations.
The laws triggered a year of protests as farmers — most of them Sikhs from Punjab state — camped on the outskirts of New Delhi through a harsh winter and devastating coronavirus surge. Modi withdrew the laws in November, just three months ahead of the crucial polls in Punjab and four other states. The election results will be announced on March 10.
Modi’s BJP has a relatively small footprint in Punjab but hopes to form a government there with a regional ally and strengthen its fledgling voter base among farmers, one of the largest voting blocs in India. Punjab, where people are deeply proud of their state's religious syncretism, also represents a test for his party's Hindu nationalist reach, which has flourished in most of northern India since 2014.
Meanwhile, the BJP is running its campaign by trying to frame the incumbent Congress party state government as corrupt. It is also making grand promises to create more jobs, provide farm subsidies and free electricity for farmers, and eradicate the drug menace that has ailed the state for years.
The anger against the government, however, runs deep.
More than 700 farmers died during the protests as they weathered brutal cold, record rains and sweltering heat, according to Samyukt Kisan Morcha, or the United Farmers Front, the umbrella group of farm unions that organized the agitation. Dozens also died by suicide.
But in December last year, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament that his government had no record of the farmers’ deaths. This caused widespread outrage among the families of the deceased, many of whom are small or landless farmers who constitute the lowest rung of India’s agricultural community.
“Where did those 700-750 farmers go then? The Modi government is responsible for their deaths,” said Amarjeet Singh, choking back tears in his family home in Kaler Ghuman village, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Amritsar, the state’s capital.
Singh’s father, Sudagar Singh, died on a sweltering September afternoon from cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate. At the time of his death, he was accompanied by his friend Charan Singh, the village head, who said the 72-year-old collapsed while returning home after spending weeks at the protests.
“Even though we won in the end, those laws only brought misery to our lives. Do you think we would forget that?” said Singh, pointing to a framed portrait of his friend.
Scarred by the death, Sudagar Singh’s younger brother fell into depression, the family said. He stopped eating and working on his farm. Three months later, he too died.
In some cases, the Punjab government has announced jobs and funds for the families of the deceased, but farmers say the elections are an opportunity to turn their anger into meaningful change.
“That’s why you don’t see flags of any political party flying atop our homes,” said Singh, the village head. “We don’t trust them anymore.”
Among those seeking to consolidate their political dominance through the election is the Aam Aadmi Party, which was formed in 2013 to eliminate corruption and has since ruled Delhi for two consecutive terms.
Its campaign plan in Punjab, however, is not limited to just the farmers’ anger. The party hopes to ride on reemerged fault lines that were blurred during the demonstrations.
At its peak, the protest drew support from Punjab’s rural and urban populations. Now, those protests find very little resonance among city voters who say the farmers’ issues should take a backseat since the laws have been withdrawn.
“The youth want education, health, employment and an end to corruption. That’s what people want. They want a change,” said Avinash Jolly, a businessman.
On a recent afternoon, Harbhajan Singh, one of the Aam Aadmi Party's candidates, stopped near a public park and talked to supporters about chipping away at the entrenched political system. A band of young men followed him on motorbikes waving flags brandishing the party symbol — a broom to sweep out corruption.
To resounding applause, he ended his speech with a call to the crowd: “Will you teach a lesson to those leaders who have ruined this sacred land and humiliated our farmers?”
The young men, in unison, chanted “Yes!”

Topics: India Punjab Prime Minister Narendra Modi Farmer protests

