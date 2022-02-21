You are here

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Aramco soared over 4 percent to an all-time closing high in Monday’s trading session on the Saudi stock exchange.

At the closing bell, the share price hit SR39.3 ($10.5) yielding a market cap of $2.09 trillion.

Earlier in the session the shares hit an all-time high of SR40. 

Most recently, a four percent stake of the oil giant had been transferred to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in an $80 billion deal.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE is close to signing off trade deals with Indonesia and Israel as part of a plan to secure billions in overseas investment, according to its foreign trade minister.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Thani Al Zeyoudi revealed another country was close to reaching an agreement with the UAE, saying: “We hope that we are going to conclude with Colombia by the end of next month as well.”

This follows previously announced plans to draw up to $150 billion in foreign direct investments from global peers, in a bid to position the nation as a global business hub.

During the first nine months of 2021, the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and third globally in attracting foreign investment, with projects with an accumulated value of 16 billion dirhams ($4.35 billion).

Most recently, it partnered with India, aiming to more than double non-oil trade to at least $100 billion in the coming five years, Bloomberg reported.

 

 

Topics: UAE trade foreign direct investment Indonesia Israel

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has seen its 2021 net profit increase 3 percent to SR11.3 billion ($3 billion), according to a bourse filing.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia telecoms STC

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
  • LNG demand is expected to almost double to 700 million tons by 2040
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON : The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is expected to remain tight this year following last year’s volatility which saw demand rise 6 percent and gas prices hit an all-time high, Shell said on Monday.


Natural gas prices around the world soared late last year due to a combination of tightening supplies, weaker renewable power generation and a strong growth after Covid-19.


“The high prices we’re seeing at the moment are being driven by fundamentals, low storage levels and supply uncertainty,” said Steve Hill, executive vice president, energy marketing.


He added that the lack of new supply and the reduction of investment in LNG are other reasons behind the tight market.


Shell, the world’s largest buyer and seller of LNG, said earlier on Monday that global trade in liquefied natural gas in 2021 grew 6 percent year on year to 380 million tons as economies recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


LNG demand is expected to almost double to 700 million tons by 2040, Shell said in its annual LNG market outlook, adding that liquefied gas has a key role to play as a back-up in the event of intermittent renewable supply.


Soaring gas prices have put around 30 British energy suppliers out of business while some heavy industry companies curtailed output in energy-intensive sectors.


LNG prices lurched from record lows under $2 per mmBtu in 2020 to record highs of $56 in October 2021.


Benchmark prices currently stand at about $25 per mmBtu.


“Last year showed just how crucial gas and LNG are in providing communities around the world with energy,” said Wael Sawan, integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions director at Shell.


The world’s No.2 traded energy company said more investment is needed to meet rising LNG demand, particularly in Asia, especially with a forecast supply-demand gap in the mid-2020s.


China and South Korea led LNG demand growth in 2021.

China increased its LNG imports by 12 million tons to 79 million.


Last year Chinese LNG buyers signed long-term contracts for more than 20 million tons a year.


Global LNG exports grew in 2021 despite outages that dented availability of LNG for delivery. The United States led export growth with a year-on-year increase of 24 million tons, Shell’s report said.


The US Energy Information Administration projects that US LNG exports will reach 11.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022, becoming the world’s largest LNG exporter ahead of Australia and Qatar.

Topics: economy gas LNG Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser has revealed the company’s interest in investing in China.

While talking to the press at the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh, Nasser asserted that Aramco has a huge interest in investing in the economic powerhouse. 

“China is an important part of the sector. Definitely, we are looking for more investment in China. And we are currently in discussions with a number of our partners in China,” Nasser told Arab News. 

However, Nasser refused to disclose more about any potential investments.

A recent Bloomberg report stated that Aramco is holding initial talks with partners, including the state-owned defense contractor Norinco, regarding the development of a $10 billion refining and petrochemicals complex in China. 

Initial talks were supposed to begin in 2020. However, due to the oil crash triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t proceed. 

However, with the price of crude oil approaching $100 a barrel, Aramco may now take another look at this investment in what is its biggest export market.

Topics: IPTC2022 Aramco

Portugal's EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says
Updated 41 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says
Updated 41 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal, or EDP group, plans to increase investments in renewable, CNBC reported, citing CEO Miguel Stilwell.

 “We need to accelerate (investments) and do it much faster, particularly on the renewables side,” CNBC reported, citing the CEO.

This comes as political tensions between Russia and Ukraine have forced countries worldwide to search for alternative supply sources beyond Russia.

In addition, EDP plans to become coal free by 2025 and rely on 100 percent renewable energy sources for electricity generation by 2030.

This will also fall in line with the bigger goal of the EU to slash greenhouse gas emissions as much as 55 percent by 2030.

Topics: Portugal Green Energy

