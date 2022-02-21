You are here

  • Home
  • Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion

Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion

Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62s7m

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion

Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UK sports and racing car maker Lotus Group is studying an initial public offering within the coming two years to finance its global electric vehicle expansion plans.

Lotus’ managing director Matt Windle was reported as saying the firm is in “early discussions” about the move, according to the Financial Times.

Lotus split its business into two units in 2021: one in Norfolk specializing in manufacturing sports cars, and a luxury lifestyle unit in China to make electric vehicles.

The company plans to float the lifestyle unit but hasn’t disclosed where it plans to list the shares.

Funds raised from the IPO will be used to meet the company’s target of a 100-fold jump in sales over the next six years, according to the Financial Times.

The group, in which China-based Geely holds a majority stake, targets 100,000 vehicle sales by 2028, said Windle.

Geely’s step with Lotus follows a similar move of Volvo Cars which debuted last year, marking one of Europe’s biggest IPO’s during the year.

 

Topics: Lotus Electric Vehicle

Related

India considers battery swapping route for EVs; EU plan criticized one last time: NRG matters
Business & Economy
India considers battery swapping route for EVs; EU plan criticized one last time: NRG matters

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Aramco soared over 5 percent to an all-time high in Monday’s trading session on the Saudi stock exchange.

The share price hit SR40 ($10.6) as of noon Saudi time yielding a market cap of $2.13 trillion.

Most recently, a four percent stake of the oil giant had been transferred to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in an $80 billion deal.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco

Related

Moody’s sees Aramco-PIF $80bn transaction as credit positive
Business & Economy
Moody’s sees Aramco-PIF $80bn transaction as credit positive

Companies and governments should continue oil sector investment, urges Aramco CEO

Companies and governments should continue oil sector investment, urges Aramco CEO
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Companies and governments should continue oil sector investment, urges Aramco CEO

Companies and governments should continue oil sector investment, urges Aramco CEO
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser urged companies and governments to continue investing in the oil sector to meet future demands. 

Addressing the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh, Nasser revealed that Aramco continued investing in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. 

Aramco increased the spare capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million bpd in 2020, which Nasser attributed to the company's belief in future demand. 

According to the CEO, the investments made by Aramco’s investments are not sufficient enough to keep the industry afloat, and more companies and governments should come forward to fund the sector. 

Talking about the goal to achieve net-zero, Nasser asserted the need of having a pragmatic and realistic plan which is also affordable.

Topics: IPTC2022 Aramco

Related

Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister
Business & Economy
Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister

TASI gains on positive market response: Opening bell

TASI gains on positive market response: Opening bell
Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI gains on positive market response: Opening bell

TASI gains on positive market response: Opening bell
Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher for the second straight day, driven by positive market moves.

As of Monday, 10:24 a.m. Saudi time,the main index, TASI, edged up 0.50 percent to 12,526 points. 

The parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.26 percent to 25,045 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell by 0.60 percent, while Alinma Bank rose by 2.81 percent.

Oil giant Aramco climbed 1.06 percent, while Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. rose 0.91 percent, after reporting a 126 percent profit growth in 2021.

Etihad Etisalat Co ., known as Mobily, gained 1.31 percent, following a 37 percent profit increase in 2021.

Despite leading the gainers last week Elm Co. fell 1.78 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi Industrial Export Co., or SIECO, led gainers in early trading, up 5.15 percent.

In energy trading, crude reached $90.79 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $93.24 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
REEM WALID 

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Geo-political instability continues to dominate the sector as well as risks to economic recovery as supply and price constraints remain. Developments such as those by Ethiopia suggest progress in the sector. 

In addition, on a micro level, firms like those in France and the UK continue to raise funds and make moves that support the global green push.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·Saudi Arabia's energy minister cautions that focusing solely on renewable power could negatively affect the post pandemic economic recovery process, Reuters reported.

This comes as projections indicate that the world might not be able to produce all the energy needed for full recovery.

·The West is advised to search for alternative energy sources other than Russia in case political tensions between Russia and Ukraine advance, CNBC reported, citing German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The situation remains tense as Western officials stressed the possibility of potential sanctions on Russia’s energy industry if it invades Ukraine.

·Ethiopia’s $4.2 billion mega dam, also known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam or GERD, has started to generate electricity, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Being the largest African Dam on the Blue Nile, GERD is expected to generate a total of 5,000MW by its completion in 2024 to cater to 65 million Ethiopians who still have no access to electricity.

Through a micro lens: 

·French mass market retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s renewable energy arm GreenYellow has raised a total of 200 million euros ($226 million), Bloomberg reported.

The amount will be utilized in propelling the firm’s projects before its initial public offering, the details of which are yet to be disclosed.

·UK major retail and commercial bank NatWest has announced that it will stop doing business with several coal corporations and end lending to major oil and gas firms due to their lack of proper credible decarbonization schemes, according to the Financial Times.

The bank is planning to enforce this move as soon as possible as it discontinues business activities with polluting firms in line with its net zero commitments, the Financial Times reported, citing the bank.

Topics: economy energy renewables fossil fuels Saudi Arabia Oil

Related

High oil prices surprisingly boost appetite for Gulf renewables investment
Business & Economy
High oil prices surprisingly boost appetite for Gulf renewables investment

Britain’s Menzies welcomes sweetened $762m proposal from Kuwait’s NAS

Britain’s Menzies welcomes sweetened $762m proposal from Kuwait’s NAS
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s Menzies welcomes sweetened $762m proposal from Kuwait’s NAS

Britain’s Menzies welcomes sweetened $762m proposal from Kuwait’s NAS
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

John Menzies said on Monday Kuwait’s National Aviation Services (NAS) has sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services company to about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million).


After rejecting three proposals from NAS, the Edinburgh-based company said it is willing to back the latest potential offer of 608 pence a share, subject to certain terms.


NAS, a unit of Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co. , has built its stake in London-listed Menzies to about 19 percent by buying shares at 605 pence apiece in the past week.


The Kuwaiti firm will not raise its proposal unless a third party tables an offer for the British company, Menzies said, adding it would now allow the Kuwaiti firm to access its management and due diligence information.


Menzies is among the biggest providers of fueling, ground handling and maintenance services, operating in around 37 countries globally.

It had suffered heavy pandemic-driven losses in 2020 but has since recovered on cost controls and restructurings.


NAS, which offers airport services in emerging markets, believes that a combination with Menzies would allow both groups to expand into more markets and benefit from scale as the aviation industry bounces back from the pandemic.

Topics: economy Kuwait Investment Airports aviation

Latest updates

Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion
Geely’s Lotus eyes IPO within 2 years as it bids global EV expansion
BinSina celebrates UAE’s 50th anniversary with NFT ad
BinSina celebrates UAE’s 50th anniversary with NFT ad
Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya
Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya
Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs
Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs
Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s
Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.