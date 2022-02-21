Singapore’s Wego acquires India’s Cleartrip business in the Middle East

Singaporean travel search engine Wego's Middle East and North Africa site, has acquired Indian e-commerce group Flipkart's Cleartrip business in the region.

The agreement allows Wego to use the Cleartrip brand in the Middle East in addition to its technical cooperation with Flipkart.

The deal also includes the sale of Riyadh-based online travel agency Flyin, which was acquired by Cleartrip back in 2018, to Wego.

Both Wego and Cleartrip are regionally based in Dubai.

The boards of Wego and Flipkart have approved the deal which is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2022.