MENA-based energy investments backed by soaring oil and gas prices: APICORP
RIYADH: Energy investments in the Middle East and North Africa are projected to continue to prosper throughout 2022 due to elevated oil and gas prices, according to The Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation.

APICORP’s MENA Energy Investment Outlook 2021-2025 forecast $805 billion worth of investments; however new projections indicate that investments will rise over and above that figure.

“Power sector investments in MENA are also expected to continue to thrive, with an accelerating shift towards renewables,” the statement said, citing Ahmed Ali Attiga, CEO of APICORP, which is a multilateral development financial institution.

The region is projected to add an estimated 20 gigawatts of solar power over the next five years, Attiga disclosed.

In addition, strong pipelines of investments are seen directed to downstream projects especially in brownfield petrochemicals. This signals the region's push to back the sector.

In light of the energy transition, sustainable and comprehensive policies are crucial to achieve adequate balance between emission reduction, energy affordability, and energy security, the statement emphasized.

Moreover, as a result of the pandemic, macroeconomic policy uncertainty, and supply chain issues, volatility in commodity markets is anticipated to linger through 2022.

The energy market, on the other hand, will remain relatively stable due to higher oil production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC countries as well as increased gas production and LNG supply.

Singaporean travel search engine Wego's Middle East and North Africa site, has acquired Indian e-commerce group Flipkart's Cleartrip business in the region.

The agreement allows Wego to use the Cleartrip brand in the Middle East in addition to its technical cooperation with Flipkart.

The deal also includes the sale of Riyadh-based online travel agency Flyin, which was acquired by Cleartrip back in 2018, to Wego. 

Both Wego and Cleartrip are regionally based in Dubai.

The boards of Wego and Flipkart have approved the deal which is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2022.

RIYADH: UK sports and racing car maker Lotus Group is studying an initial public offering within the coming two years to finance its global electric vehicle expansion plans.

Lotus’ managing director Matt Windle was reported as saying the firm is in “early discussions” about the move, according to the Financial Times.

Lotus split its business into two units in 2021: one in Norfolk specializing in manufacturing sports cars, and a luxury lifestyle unit in China to make electric vehicles.

The company plans to float the lifestyle unit but hasn’t disclosed where it plans to list the shares.

Funds raised from the IPO will be used to meet the company’s target of a 100-fold jump in sales over the next six years, according to the Financial Times.

The group, in which China-based Geely holds a majority stake, targets 100,000 vehicle sales by 2028, said Windle.

Geely’s step with Lotus follows a similar move of Volvo Cars which debuted last year, marking one of Europe’s biggest IPO’s during the year.

 

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Aramco soared over 5 percent to an all-time high in Monday’s trading session on the Saudi stock exchange.

The share price hit SR40 ($10.6) as of noon Saudi time yielding a market cap of $2.13 trillion.

Most recently, a four percent stake of the oil giant had been transferred to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in an $80 billion deal.

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser urged companies and governments to continue investing in the oil sector to meet future demands. 

Addressing the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh, Nasser revealed that Aramco continued investing in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. 

Aramco increased the spare capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million bpd in 2020, which Nasser attributed to the company's belief in future demand. 

According to the CEO, the investments made by Aramco’s investments are not sufficient enough to keep the industry afloat, and more companies and governments should come forward to fund the sector. 

Talking about the goal to achieve net-zero, Nasser asserted the need of having a pragmatic and realistic plan which is also affordable.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher for the second straight day, driven by positive market moves.

As of Monday, 10:24 a.m. Saudi time,the main index, TASI, edged up 0.50 percent to 12,526 points. 

The parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.26 percent to 25,045 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell by 0.60 percent, while Alinma Bank rose by 2.81 percent.

Oil giant Aramco climbed 1.06 percent, while Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. rose 0.91 percent, after reporting a 126 percent profit growth in 2021.

Etihad Etisalat Co ., known as Mobily, gained 1.31 percent, following a 37 percent profit increase in 2021.

Despite leading the gainers last week Elm Co. fell 1.78 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi Industrial Export Co., or SIECO, led gainers in early trading, up 5.15 percent.

In energy trading, crude reached $90.79 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $93.24 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

