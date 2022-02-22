You are here

Filip Krajinovic overcomes gallant challenge by Jaziri at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Filip Krajinovic overcomes gallant challenge by Jaziri at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
The Serbian, who like his Tunisian opponent had reached the semifinals in 2018, edged his way to a 6-7 6-2 6-4 victory in a highly entertaining two hours 18 minutes. (AFP)
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Filip Krajinovic overcomes gallant challenge by Jaziri at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Filip Krajinovic overcomes gallant challenge by Jaziri at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  The Serbian world No. 26 defeated the 38-year-old Tunisian in three sets after more than two hours
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Filip Krajinovic struggled to overcome a gallant Malek Jaziri in a thrilling first-round battle at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

The Serbian, who like his Tunisian opponent had reached the semifinals in 2018, edged his way to a 6-7 6-2 6-4 victory in a highly entertaining two hours 18 minutes.

Although it was Krajinovic who made the better start by leading 3-0, Jaziri levelled at 3-3, saved a set point on his serve at 5-4 with an ace and then took the tiebreak 7-4. The second set saw Krajinovic go up a level as he dropped just four points on serve and broke to lead 2-1 and 5-2. The 38-year-old Jaziri remained strongly in contention in the third, before calling for treatment when leading 4-3.

At that stage Krajinovic was under severe pressure at deuce on his serve, but when play resumed he held for 4-4 and then won a decisive break to lead 5-4 before serving out the match.

Qualifier Jiri Vesely earned a surprise 6-4 7-6 victory over Marin Cilic to also reach the second round. Cilic, a former US Open champion and world number three, had recently claimed an impressive win over world number six Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open, while Vesely had failed to win a main draw match in his three previous visits to Dubai.

Cilic began by holding the first game of the match at love, but then saw his opponent win 15 of the next 17 points to hold three points to lead 4-1 before Cilic steadied and held serve again in the fifth game. Vesely went on to win the set, surrendering just five points on his serve, and then broke to lead 2-0 in the second.

Cilic eventually began to offer greater resistance midway through the set, holding a break point for 3-3, saving three break points to hold for 3-4, fighting off three match points on his serve at 5-3 and then breaking for the first time as Vesely served for the match at 5-4. The set then went to a tiebreak which Vesely won 7-3.

Another qualifier reached the second round as Taro Daniel defeated David Goffin 6-3 7-6.

“We have already enjoyed a very exciting contest as Malek Jaziri fought right to the very end in a match that remained in the balance to the final ball. We wish him well during the rest of the season, and congratulate Filip Krajinovic, Jiri Vesely and Taro Daniel on their wins today,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak said: “The outstanding quality of the field competing for the trophy this week is underlined by the fact that two of the seeds come into Dubai having just won tournaments, with 2018 Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut capturing his 10th career ATP Tour title in Doha on Saturday and Andrey Rublev yesterday winning his ninth career ATP Tour title in Marseille.”

“With so many top stars bidding for the title this week demand for tickets is strong, and we urge anyone planning to attend to purchase their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Al-Hilal Derby joy: 5 things we learned from the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup

Al-Hilal Derby joy: 5 things we learned from the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup
Updated 22 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal Derby joy: 5 things we learned from the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup

Al-Hilal Derby joy: 5 things we learned from the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup
  • Asian champions overcome Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr to reach semi-finals, while SPL leaders Al-Ittihad keep double hopes alive
Updated 22 February 2022
John Duerden

The quarter-finals of the King’s Cup took place on Monday with Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab and Al-Feiha making it through into the last four. Here are five things we learned from the four games that all finished 2-1.

 

This is a harder-working Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal came from behind to defeat Al-Nassr 2-1 in what was a no-holds barred Riyadh Derby. The tackles were flying in from the first minute to the last and the biggest surprise was that both teams finished the game with 11 men, though the ref was busy with eight bookings. Hilal’s center-back Ali Al-Bulaihi was lucky to escape red before the break and had the Algerian referee sent the player off, it could all have been very different.

Both teams kept going until the end and the Asian champions showed their ability to beat their rivals in the big games, but it could have gone either way.  Odion Ighalo equalized Talisca’s opener with a thundering header on the hour. With 10 minutes remaining, Abdulelah Al-Amri seemed to push Salem Al-Dawsari over in the area and the referee pointed to the spot. There were fierce protests from the men in yellow.

Al-Hilal were just about the better team and it was noticeable how, under new coach Ramon Diaz, they worked harder than before in defending as a team, which started with the much-heralded attacking players getting involved. 

 

Al-Nassr need to use anger to focus on the league

The nine-time champions exited the competition after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal but were left furious at what they saw as poor refereeing decisions costing them the game. They have some reason to be aggrieved. Al-Bulaihi could have been sent off before the break, which would have left them one goal and one man up. Then the penalty was hugely debatable — it would have been given by some referees but not by others. But overall, Al-Hilal probably just about deserved to take the win.

If the loss adds to the pain felt after the semi-final defeat in the AFC Champions League last October, there is still hope for Al-Nassr. They meet Al-Hilal in the league just next week, and if they can repeat their win earlier this season then Al-Hilal’s title hopes will surely be almost over.

Whatever happens in the rest of the season, Al-Nassr ending the title defense of the champions and their rivals will be sweet indeed. The season is not yet over for the team with Talisca back and linking up well with Vincent Aboubakar and new signing Jonathan looking dangerous.

 

Al-Ittihad’s late show leaves double on

Last Thursday, Abderazzak Hamdallah scored in the second minute to give Al-Ittihad the lead against Al-Taawoun. In the cup, the Moroccan marksman scored in the 96th minute to seal a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 victory against the same opposition.

It was hard on the Buraidah team — the King’s Cup winners in 2019 who beat Al-Ittihad in the final — who took the lead early in the second-half through Sumayhan Al-Nabit. That prompted Al-Ittihad to bring Romarinho off the bench and that changed the game. The Brazilian was involved with Abdulaziz Al-Bishi’s equalizer four minutes from time. Then, deep into stoppage time, the all-important penalty was awarded and Hamdallah showed his nerves of ice to convert from the spot and send the Tigers through to the next round.

Al-Ittihad on paper have the easiest of the semi-finals as they take on Al-Feiha, who beat Al-Batin in their quarter-final. Still, it remains to be seen what effect this competition will have on their league ambitions.

Al-Ittihad have not won the title since 2009 but are well clear at the summit. The chance of a league and cup double is attractive, but nobody will want the knockout competition distracting from the main event. 

 

Al-Shabab need to finally beat Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab defeated Al-Ahli 2-1 to move into the semi-finals for the first time in eight years. Last time, they went on to lift the trophy. Coincidentally, 2014 was also the last time that they defeated their local rivals Al-Hilal. This is a record that has to change in the semi-final in early April if they are going to reach the final and actually lift the first piece of silverware since that memory of success.

That 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Al-Hilal last week has almost ended Al-Shabab’s hopes of the league title, making the cup more important than ever. The departure of Odion Ighalo was a blow to the club, but Carlos Junior has been scoring consistently and picked up both goals in the game against Al-Ahli to take his total for the season to 12. There is nothing wrong with Al-Shabab’s spirit as they battled from the first minute to the last in an exciting cup tie.

 

Al-Ahli need to start building for next season

Al-Ahli were competitive in their 2-1 loss to Al-Shabab that ended their chances of silverware this season. Had Omar Al-Somah been a little sharper then things could have been different, but instead, the Jeddah giants now have to focus on a huge derby this weekend against Al-Ittihad.

This may be a blessing in disguise as a disappointing season starts to approach its climax. Al-Ahli are in mid-table but are not quite out of the relegation woods just yet. If teams below win games in hand then the gap will be just three points.

Still, the four-time champions have become increasingly hard to beat in recent weeks and are on a six game unbeaten run in the league. A couple of wins in the next few games will do the job and will enable the club to start thinking ahead for next season. Al-Ahli should be challenging for titles, not going into early March still worrying about relegation. 

The future of coach Besnik Hasi is an obvious issue. The club have shown plenty of patience with Hasi despite results that have not been good enough. The recent improvement suggests that such patience could be rewarded.

Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai

Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai

Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai
  • It was Djokovic’s first match this year after his Australian Open hopes were dashed
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: World number one Novak Djokovic belatedly began his 2022 campaign with a convincing 6-3 6-3 defeat of Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Championships on Monday.

The 34-year-old showed no sign of rust or mental baggage from the Australian Open visa saga that rocked the sports world, producing a polished display to ease into the second round, afterwards describing it as a “pleasant experience.”

It was Djokovic’s first match this year after his Australian Open hopes were dashed when he was deported following an 11-day saga revolving around his decision not to have a COVID-19 vaccination and a controversial exemption he had been granted to play in the event.

Two court hearings were required before Djokovic was expelled on Jan. 16 having spent several days in a hotel, with the country's immigration minister ruling he could fuel anti-vaccine sentiment if allowed to compete. 

Back on a tennis court of Dubai’s Aviation Club, Djokovic showed just why he would have been favourite to win a 10th Australian Open crown and beat Rafa Nadal to a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.

After being cheered on to court by the late night crowd, he moved through the gears, breaking Musetti's serve in the fourth game of a routine first set.

Djokovic, watched by his entourage including wife Jelena, got an early break in the second set with a forehand winner.

He briefly wavered when serving at 3-2 and was forced to save break points, but never looked threatened as his supporters, many with Serbian flags, cheered his winners.

Djokovic crunched a superb forehand winner in the final game and claimed victory on his first match point.

Even if he wins the Dubai title for a sixth time, he could lose his world number one ranking this week should Russian Daniil Medvedev win the Acapulco title.

But for Djokovic, enjoying an ATP record 361st week as number one, that was the last thing on his mind as he put one of the darkest episodes of his career behind him.

“I couldn’t ask for a better reception. It’s been a while since I played the last match and I couldn’t pick a better place to kick-start the season,” Djokovic, who had not played since the Davis Cup Finals in November, told fans after performing his trademark salute to all sides of the arena.

Djokovic, who last week said in a BBC he was not against vaccines but was prepared to miss major tournaments rather than have one, will have a day off before facing either Russian Karen Khachanov or Australian Alex de Minaur. read more

Asked by reporters later how he had been received by his fellow players, he said they had been “very friendly.”

“Majority of them actually welcomed me and said it's nice to see me back on the tour,” he said. “That makes me feel great. I’m very thankful for that because having the kind of an understanding at least I would say, if not support from my peers and my colleagues, is very important to me because they are the people that I get to see sometimes more than my family.”

“I care greatly about the relationships that we have.”

While Djokovic has had no issues being allowed to play in Dubai, he said he currently will not be able to play at Indian Wells, because of strict vaccine laws in the United States.

“As of today I’m not able to play. But let's see what happens. Maybe things change in the next few weeks.”

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea
  • Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea this season can be put down to a whole host of potential factors
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

LONDON: A lack of confidence. Injuries to his main chance creators. Tiredness. Defensive opponents.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea this season can be put down to a whole host of potential factors.

Thomas Tuchel has another possible explanation, too.

“There’s a history of strikers struggling a little bit at Chelsea,” the Chelsea manager said on Monday, somewhat bluntly. “It’s not the easiest place in the world for strikers.”

From Fernando Torres, to Radamel Falcao, to Alvaro Morata, even as far back as Andriy Shevchenko. Many strikers with big reputations — and some with even bigger fees — have come to Stamford Bridge and failed to live up to their billing.

Is Lukaku, signed for a club-record $135 million in the off-season, just the latest example?

It’s too early to make a definitive judgment on Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea but the first few months back at the club have been difficult for the Belgium international, not least when he was dropped at the start of this year after giving an interview in which he said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play.

Another low point came on Saturday, when he touched the ball just seven times during the entirety of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. That’s the fewest touches by any English Premier League player in 90 minutes since Opta started collating the data in 2003.

Two days later, Tuchel still appeared to be at a loss to explain it.

“What can I do? I don’t know,” he said. “Now we have to deal with it. The data is out there and the data speaks a certain language so he was not involved in our game. Sometimes it’s like this with the strikers if they struggle a little bit with self-confidence, if they struggle a little bit to find the space, to get involved against a defensive side.

“It’s of course not what we want or what Romelu wants, but it’s also not a time to laugh about it and make jokes about him. He is in the spotlight and we will protect him.”

Tuchel certainly doesn’t sound ready to give up on Lukaku, who has 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Chelsea and is looking far from the striker who struck fear into the heart of defenses during his time in Italy with Inter Milan over the previous two years.

The German coach noted Chelsea plays a more physical game than other top teams, placing extra demands on the team’s lone striker.

“In my opinion, Chelsea is a team that is also considered as a strong defensive team, that is a physical team and has a certain attitude and grip in playing competitive football,” Tuchel said.

“We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be a physical and hard-working group, one that’s not shy to make it a physical game and not only a skilful game. That maybe plays a part. We have many games where we created many chances and struggled a little bit in the conversion. Now it’s a moment where we struggle to create many big chances for our strikers.”

Key to that is the absence of first-choice wing backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who provide much of the team’s creativity and attacking thrust. Chilwell is out long term with knee ligament damage while James recently had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since late December.

Chelsea’s attacking approach can be quite ponderous at times, especially with Mason Mount also out injured at the moment and unlikely to feature on Tuesday against Lille in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

It’s a hectic period for Chelsea, which has just returned from winning the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and will play the English League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Big games are coming every week. Even a run at the Premier League title cannot be completely discounted, with Chelsea 13 points behind leader Manchester City — which lost to Tottenham on Saturday — with a game in hand.

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles
Updated 21 February 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles
  • The female Falcons, overseen by 62-year-old German coach Monika Staab, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in a friendly match that was held in the Maldives on Sunday
  • Pele: ‘I want to congratulate the @SaudiFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation) and their women’s National Football Team for their first ever official FIFA match’
Updated 21 February 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: After playing and winning their first ever international match, the Saudi Arabian women’s national football team has garnered worldwide praise and, in particular, from one of the game’s biggest names.

“Today is a historic day, not only for you, but for everyone who loves football,” tweeted legendary Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, in support of the players.

The female Falcons, overseen by 62-year-old German coach Monika Staab, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in a friendly match that was held in the Maldives on Sunday.

Pele said: “I want to congratulate the @SaudiFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation) and their women's National Football Team for their first ever official FIFA match.”

With 2.7 million Twitter followers, the 82-year-old decorated sportsman also made a similar congratulatory post in Portuguese. His Twitter account is linked to his official Facebook page, where he has more than 9.5 million followers.

His tweet also included mentions of the Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal. 

The minister thanked the “legend” for his gesture, saying it was “a truly historical moment, and a step in the right direction for a brilliant future for our female footballers.”

“I am sure that they are inspired by your support, and it will be our honor to have you cheering for them in future games,” he tweeted.

Al-Misehal also replied to Pele’s tweet, thanking the three-time World Cup winner for his support.

“On behalf of the Saudi Football Federation, I would like to thank you for encouraging and supporting our inspirational women's national team, whose members worked tirelessly to make this day a reality. You’re an icon, a legend and a humanitarian of our beautiful game. We wish you the best of health and prosperity.”

Their win came after Staab’s team completed an intensive training camp in the Kingdom, landing in the Maldives on Thursday.

They now turn their attention to their second match, which is against their Maldivian hosts on Feb. 24.

The Women’s Football Department, which is part of SAFF, said it hoped these two fixtures were the start of a journey that would see the team eventually gain FIFA certification.

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return
  • ‘Nobody loves racing and horses like Arabs,’ says owner-breeder Prince Faisal
  • After being reared at Coolmore, Mishriff was sent to John Gosden, who Prince Faisal describes as ‘the best trainer in the world’
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Mishriff will become the highest earning racehorse of all time if he successfully defends his crown in the Saudi Cup on Saturday, with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia commissioning a short film — “The Story of Mishriff” — to celebrate the horse’s journey so far.

Owned and bred by Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, Mishriff competed at the first two Saudi Cup meetings. In the film, Mishriff’s owner-breeder tells presenter Nick Luck that the horse looked “horrible” in pictures as a foal, before his transformation into “a proper horse.”

The horse has extra significance for Prince Faisal, having been named after his former trainer, Mishriff, who taught him the “Arab way of looking at a horse.” After being reared at Coolmore, Mishriff was sent to John Gosden, who Prince Faisal describes as “the best trainer in the world.”

Gosden said that Mishriff needed time to fill into his frame when he first came to the yard, but that he had a tremendous three-year-old year before showing his versatility by being able to cope with the American pace in the Saudi Cup and then going on to land the Sheema Classic on turf over a mile and a half (2,400 meters). He said: “The plan has always been to come back again for the Saudi Cup, and it looks a mighty tough field but so it should be.”

David Egan was just 21 years old when winning the race 12 months ago, and the Irish jockey describes how much the victory meant to him: “The Saudi Cup meeting has obviously had a huge impact on my life. Prince Faisal, who has been in the racing industry for so long, and to be able to win it with a horse he bred, must have been very special for him. For me to be able to deliver that was very heartwarming.”

Finally, Prince Faisal explains the love he has for horses: “Nobody loves racing and horses like Arabs. I just love the horse and I think that people who don’t love horses shouldn’t have anything to do with racing. This is the whole thing: If you don’t enjoy it, leave it.

“The Story of Mishriff” was filmed and produced by Equine Productions.

