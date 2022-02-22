You are here

El-Sisi holds talks with Kerry in Cairo on climate change

El-Sisi holds talks with Kerry in Cairo on climate change
El-Sisi welcomed the visit of the US climate envoy to Egypt, and held the first meeting of the Egyptian-American working group on climate change. (Egyptian Presidency Facebook page)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi holds talks with Kerry in Cairo on climate change

El-Sisi holds talks with Kerry in Cairo on climate change
  • Talks held ahead of November’s COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
  • Kerry praises Egypt’s efforts in “developing countries, especially Africa, regarding climate action”
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his aspiration “to continue consultations with the American side on climate change issues during the coming period  within the framework of the partnership between Egypt and the United States,” during a meeting with US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Egypt hosts the COP27 World Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, and El-Sisi stressed Cairo would “adopt a comprehensive and neutral approach during its presidency of this summit.”

He added that Egypt “will take into account the priorities and positions of all parties, in order to ensure that the summit produces positive results in the interest of supporting international climate action with all its components, especially with regard to reducing emissions and adapting to the negative effects of climate change, and mobilizing climate finance for developing countries.”

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi “welcomed the visit of the US envoy to Egypt, and held the first meeting of the Egyptian-American working group on climate change during it, as one of the results of the last round of the strategic dialogue between Egypt and the US.”

Kerry, who is on a two-day visit to Cairo, affirmed “the confidence of the American side in Egypt’s leadership of the upcoming climate summit, and their keenness to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in this framework, in order to advance international efforts to confront climate change.”

The US envoy also “lauded President El-Sisi’s seriousness in addressing international climate action and green transition, something that is highly regarded by the international community.”

He added that this “was reflected in Egypt’s efforts at the internal and international levels through the participation of the Egyptian president in the Summit of Heads of State and Government on the sidelines of the Glasgow Conference last year, as well as recently participating in the ‘One Ocean’ conference in the French city of Brest, and then chairing the round table on climate change during the last EU-AU summit in Brussels.”

Rady continued that Kerry stressed “the importance of these efforts in expressing the concerns of developing countries, especially Africa, regarding climate action,” and stated that “the meeting witnessed discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries through the participation of American companies and institutions in Egypt’s efforts to transform into an energy center … foremost of which are the production of green hydrogen, solar and wind energy, and low carbon transportation projects carbon and electric vehicles.

“Egypt has taken effective steps to create a conducive climate for investments in these areas, whether by issuing and amending the required laws and legislation, or by providing innovative financing mechanisms for green projects such as the green bonds that Egypt recently introduced,” he said.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the president-designate of COP27, also held a session of talks with Kerry, where they launched the Egyptian-American working group on climate, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shoukry said “it was agreed to establish this group during the round of strategic dialogue between Egypt and the US last year.”

In a press conference following the talks, the foreign minister said that the issue of climate change is a common priority for Egypt and the US, especially with Egypt’s readiness to host the 27th session of the climate conference, and to lead international efforts to confront the crisis during the coming period.

Last June, Kerry announced an increase in US funding to help Egypt switch to solar energy and away from fossil fuels, a major source of energy in the country.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi US climate envoy John Kerry COP27

Qatar’s Emir receives letter from Putin about strengthening bilateral relations

Qatar’s Emir receives letter from Putin about strengthening bilateral relations
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar’s Emir receives letter from Putin about strengthening bilateral relations

Qatar’s Emir receives letter from Putin about strengthening bilateral relations
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday concerning ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, the Qatari state news agency said.

Putin’s letter was delivered to al-Thani by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is currently in Doha attending a gas exporters conference. 

Topics: Qatar Russia

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time Daesh capital

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time Daesh capital
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time Daesh capital

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time Daesh capital
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

RAQQA, Syria: In a square that a few years ago was a grim stage for the Daesh group’s brutal rule in the Syrian city of Raqqa, Mahmoud Dander sat deep in thought.
He wants to leave Syria, but has a problem: The 75-year-old has no money. He recalled the old days before protests and wars led to his country’s collapse and national currency crash: Syria wasn’t thriving back then, but he had work, his children had university degrees and decent futures, and food was always on the table.
That’s all gone now. “We have fallen, just like our currency,” he said.
Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the self-proclaimed Daesh caliphate and home to about 300,000 people, is now free, but many of its residents try to leave. Those with property are trying to sell it to save up for the journey to Turkey. Those without money struggle to get by.
At least 3,000 people left Raqqa for Turkey in 2021, according to the city’s civil council co-chair Mohammed Nour.
Their reasons span the spectrum of post-war life in Syria, one of the world’s most complex conflict zones. They include economic collapse and widespread unemployment following one of the worst years of drought, as well as fears of an Daesh comeback and a proliferation of criminal gangs. And there is the looming specter of conflict between rival powers that control various parts of northern Syria, including Turkey, Russia and Syrian government forces.
On the surface, the city’s slow recovery from Daesh rule is evident. Cafes and restaurant are full of patrons. Kurdish-led forces stand guard at every major intersection.
But poverty is rampant in the majority Arab city administered by US-backed Kurdish-led forces. People line up for basics such as bread. Unemployed young men sit around. Water and electricity are limited. Many live among bombed-out ruins. Local officials say at least 30 percent of the city remains destroyed.
Poverty and unemployment drive young men into the arms of Daesh. Kurdish investigators say new Daesh recruits captured last month had been lured by money. At the same time, the Kurdish-led city administration received applications from 27,000 job seekers last year, but had no jobs.
Milhem Daher, a 35-year-old engineer, is in the process of selling his home, businesses and properties to pay a smuggler to take him and his family of eight to Turkey, a key route for Syrian migrants trying to win asylum in Europe.
He plans to leave as soon as he has enough money.
Daher had survived Raqqa’s recent violent history, including the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, and the 2014 takeover by Daesh militants who turned the city into the capital of their caliphate spanning parts of Syria and Iraq. A US-led coalition dropped thousands of bombs on the once vibrant city to drive out Daesh, liberating it in 2017. Daesh lost its last territorial foothold in Syria in 2019.
Daher emerged from the dark chapter ready to invest, but said he faced many obstacles, including a lack of resources and export markets. “If you sell to locals, it won’t generate profit,” he said.
For his first project, Daher bought seeds to cultivate vegetables. When it was time to harvest, traders weren’t interested in paying the asking price.
He purchased trucks to lift rubble amid reconstruction efforts. But the quality of the vehicles quickly degraded as a result of poor fuel in the market and lack of materials for upkeep. A potato chip factory and Internet service company also floundered.
Finally, Daher bought livestock, but a devastating drought led to shortages in animal feed. His cattle died.
Now he is selling off what remains of these failed businesses to start a new life. He needs $10,000.
In Raqqa, having money can also be a problem as kidnappings-for-ransom are on the rise.
Real estate developer Imam Al-Hasan, 37, was taken from his home and held for days by attackers in military fatigues. To secure his release, he paid $400,000, money belonging to him and traders who trusted him with their life savings. He complained to the local authorities, but he said nothing was done. A month after the ordeal, bruises are still visible on his face and legs.
Al-Hasan, too, is selling his home and belongings. “There is nothing left for me here,” he said.
Two of Al-Hasan’s relatives who left in September and recently arrived in Europe said that apart from economic uncertainty it was the threat of more violence that pushed them to leave.
“At any moment the situation could explode, how can I stay there?” said Ibrahim, 27. He and Mohammed, 41, spoke under the condition that only their first names be used, citing security concerns for their wives and children still living in the city.
Like many others, their journey from northeastern Syria to Europe began via tunnels along the town of Ras Al-Ain, which straddles the border with Turkey.
The smuggler had charged $2,000 per person. From there, the path to Europe was riddled with risk.
Ibrahim arrived in Germany last week after an arduous journey that began in Belarus. Mohammed walked for treacherous miles before setting off for Greece by boat. He ended up in The Netherlands in October.
Mohammed is waiting for a chance to bring his family from Raqqa to Europe, he said in a phone interview. For now, he is without work.
Back in Raqqa, Reem Al-Ani, 70, prepares tea for two. Her son is the only one of four children who has remained in Syria. The others are spread across the world.
The stairs leading to their apartment are riddled with bullet holes, remnants of battles to dislodge Daesh. The ceilings are charred from smoke.
She has grown accustomed to a silent house. “I miss them,” she said of her children.
Nearby, in Naim Square, the elderly Dander says he barely makes ends meet, surviving on his rapidly diminishing pension from his previous government job.
His three children have university degrees in engineering and literature, and one was a teacher, he said. But none have been able to find work. He wishes he had the money to help them leave.
“I spend every day thinking about how to get out,” he said.

Topics: Syria #$100oil ISIS

Human Rights Watch slams ‘baseless’ terrorism charge for Turkish human rights defender

A security guard adjust barriers outside a court in Istanbul. (AP file photo)
A security guard adjust barriers outside a court in Istanbul. (AP file photo)
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Human Rights Watch slams ‘baseless’ terrorism charge for Turkish human rights defender

A security guard adjust barriers outside a court in Istanbul. (AP file photo)
  • Ozturk Turkdogan, co-chair of Turkey’s oldest human rights organization, could be jailed for more than a decade
  • Evidence ‘points to a political order from above behind these criminal proceedings:’ HRW
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

ANKARA: The prosecution of a human rights defender demonstrates the Erdogan government’s policy of “bringing baseless criminal charges against people involved in legitimate and peaceful civil society activities,” Human Rights Watch said today.

Ozturk Turkdogan, co-chair of the Human Rights Association, Turkey’s oldest human rights group, is scheduled to stand trial in Ankara on Tuesday to face charges of “membership in a terrorist organization.”

If found guilty, he could face five to ten years behind bars.

He will also face separate trials for “insulting” the interior minister and “insulting the Turkish nation, Republic of Turkey, state institutions and bodies.”

Each could land him an additional two years in jail.

Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said: “The prosecution of Ozturk Turkdogan, the long-term co-chair of the Human Rights Association, is an attempt to criminalize legitimate human rights work and the right to free speech.”

All indictments against him were prepared in December 2021.

“The fact that Ankara prosecutors prepared three indictments against Turkdogan in a single month for speeches and statements that do not advocate violence and were made over several years points to a political order from above behind these criminal proceedings,” Williamson said.

HRW said the evidence in the indictment charging Turkdogan with “membership in a terrorist organization,” the most serious charge he faces, consists of Turkdogan’s speeches, statements and conversations in his capacity as the co-chair of the Human Rights Association.

It cites statements made in broadcasts in Kurdish media outlets, including in which he calls for the end of the prolonged solitary confinement of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

The indictment also cites three photographs found on Turkdogan’s laptop showing banners prepared by the Human Rights Association.

Two protest solitary confinement in prisons and the treatment of sick prisoners while a third calls for the recognition of Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign in Iraqi Kurdistan in the 1980s as a genocide against Kurds.

“The Turkish authorities should ensure that all charges against Ozturk Turkdogan are dropped immediately,” Williamson said.

“The government should stop harassing human rights defenders and ensure that they can carry out their legitimate activities without fear of reprisals, arrest and abusive criminal proceedings,” he said.

 

Topics: Ozturk Turkdogan Turkey

UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup

UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup

UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

CAIRO: A UN human rights expert was in Sudan on Monday to verify allegations of human rights violations after an October military coup plunged the country into turmoil and triggered nearly daily street protests.

Adama Dieng, the UN’s expert on human rights in Sudan, arrived in the capital of Khartoum on Sunday, a month after Sudan’s authorities asked for the postponement of his visit, according to the UN Human Rights Council.

Dieng was a UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide and served as an investigator for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

He was appointed in November to monitor the human rights situation in Sudan after the Oct. 25 military coup.

Dieng met Monday with acting Justice Minister Mohamed Saeed Al-Hilu.

He will also meet with other government officials, activists and civil society groups.

Dieng’s mission is to verify allegations of human rights abuses during protests that have been taking place since the takeover, said Gomaa Al-Wakil, head of the human rights department at the Justice Ministry.

The takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under former President Omar Bashir.

The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove Bashir and his government in April 2019.

Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup, with near-daily street protests. Authorities launched a major crackdown on protesters.

Sudanese security forces have also been accused of using sexual violence against women taking part in the demonstrations. The UN called for an investigation.

Hundreds of activists and protest leaders were also detained complicating UN-led international efforts to find a way out of the stalemate.

Topics: Sudan human rights

Iran hails nuclear talk ‘progress’ but Raisi insists US sanctions end

Iran hails nuclear talk ‘progress’ but Raisi insists US sanctions end
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

Iran hails nuclear talk ‘progress’ but Raisi insists US sanctions end

Iran hails nuclear talk ‘progress’ but Raisi insists US sanctions end
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

DOHA: Iran has signaled “significant progress” in talks on reviving a stalled accord on its nuclear program but President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first visit to a Gulf state, again insisted that the US must lift its crippling sanctions.

Iran’s president, a personal target of the US sanctions, spoke out ahead of a summit of natural gas exporting nations in Qatar.

The summit will take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions in Ukraine and reported advances in resuming a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

The US under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 accord in 2018, saying it was not tough enough in curtailing Iran’s weapons ambitions. Tehran has always denied seeking an atomic bomb.

But months of negotiations in Vienna have brought the two sides closer to a new deal.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that “significant progress” has been made and the number of outstanding obstacles had been “considerably reduced.”

“But the problems that remain are most difficult, the most difficult and most serious to be resolved,” it added.

Talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been held in the Austrian capital since November, involving Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and the US indirectly.

After arriving in Doha and meeting Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Raisi again took aim at the US sanctions that have ravaged his country’s economy.

“The United States must show their desire to lift the main sanctions,” he said.

Topics: Iran US sanctions

