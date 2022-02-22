You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmc3a

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain has laid the foundation stone for the United States Trade Zone, or USTZ, on Feb. 21 at the Salman Industrial City. 

The USTZ was formally opened by Bahrain's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani. 

“It is my pleasure to formally open the US Trade Zone here in Bahrain, which stands as a prime example of the fruits of strong economic relations shared between our two countries,” said Al Zayani. 

The ceremony was attended by the US Ambassador to Bahrain, Steven C. Bondy, top members of the Bahrain Logistic Council, along with other senior officials.

The USTZ is expected to become operational by 2025, and  will widen economic cooperation between the two countries. 

The USTZ is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signed between Bahrain and the US in 2021. The trade zone will serve as regional manufacturing, logistics, and distribution hub for US companies with a presence in Bahrain and the wider GCC.  

“As part of a more extensive free trade agreement, the US Trade Zone will facilitate increased economic relations with the US, therefore aiding Bahrain’s post-Covid economic recovery,” added Al Zayani. 

Topics: economy Bahrain

Related

Bahrain's GFH launches GCC $100m sukuk fund
Business & Economy
Bahrain's GFH launches GCC $100m sukuk fund

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation
  • The Ukraine crisis has added further support to an oil market
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices toward $100 a barrel.


Germany put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on ice while the United States and European Union discussed potential sanctions as Ukraine reported continued shelling in east Ukraine.


“The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Those who have bet on such a move anticipated the escalation of the conflict.”


Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $2.24, or 2.4 percent, at $97.63 by 1250 GMT, having earlier reached its highest since September 2014 at $99.50.


US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped by $2.92, or 3.2 percent, from Friday to $93.99, with the market having been closed on Monday for a public holiday.

WTI also touched a seven-year high on Tuesday as it peaked at $96.


“We see the oil market in a period of frothiness and nervousness, spiced up by geopolitical fears and emotions,” said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.


“Given the prevailing mood, oil prices may very likely climb into the triple digits in the near term.”


The Ukraine crisis has added further support to an oil market that has surged on tight supplies as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, have resisted calls to boost supply more rapidly.


A senior British minister on Tuesday said that Russia’s move into Ukraine has created a situation as grave as the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when a confrontation between the United States and Soviet Union brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.


Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum on Tuesday stuck to the OPEC+ view that more supply was not needed, citing the prospect of more production from Iran if its nuclear deal with world powers is revived.


Talks are ongoing on renewing Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers, which could eventually boost Iran’s oil exports by more than 1 million barrels per day.

Topics: economy Oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high
Business & Economy
Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high

Qatar says “almost impossible” to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe

Qatar says “almost impossible” to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar says “almost impossible” to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe

Qatar says “almost impossible” to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe
  • It has most of its volumes locked up under long-term contracts mostly to Asian buyers
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Neither Qatar nor any other single country has the capacity to replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas in the event of disruption due to a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Qatar’s energy minister said on Tuesday.


Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.


The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of the two regions in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions could affect the Russian flow of gas into Europe.


“Russia (provides) I think 30-40 percent of the supply to Europe.

There is no single country that can replace that kind of volume, there isn’t the capacity to do that from LNG,” minister Saad Al-Kaabi told reporters at a gas conference in Doha.


“Most of the LNG are tied to long-term contracts and destinations that are very clear. So, to replace that sum of volume that quickly is almost impossible,” he said.


Qatar, one of the world’s top LNG producers, has recently been approached by the United States to reroute gas supplies to Europe in case Russia attacks Ukraine and the United States imposes sanctions on Moscow.


It has most of its volumes locked up under long-term contracts mostly to Asian buyers but also sends cargoes to Europe.


Kaabi said that for Qatar the amount of divertable contracts that can be shipped to Europe is only 10-15 percent.


“It’s not that something is not contracted, the question is, is it divertible or not? And the majority is tied up to long term contracts. The divertible volume is probably 10-15 percent,” he said.


Europe’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have limited available capacity to absorb extra supply from the United States or other major producers in the event gas from Russia is disrupted if it invades Ukraine.

Topics: economy Qatar gas supplies Energy crisis

Related

Qatar’s LNG production capacity to reach 126m tons a year by 2027, says Emir
Business & Economy
Qatar’s LNG production capacity to reach 126m tons a year by 2027, says Emir

Brookfield negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy $1bn payments arm

Brookfield negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy $1bn payments arm
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Brookfield negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy $1bn payments arm

Brookfield negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy $1bn payments arm
  • FAB turned Magnati Payment Solutions into a fully-owned subsidiary in April
Updated 37 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Brookfield Asset Management is negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy its payment arm, according to Bloomberg. 

According to the report, which cited confidential sources wishing to stay anonymous, Brookfield is the frontrunner to buy Magnati Payment Solutions. 

The report further noted that Brookfield has valued Magnati at more than $1 billion. 

FAB turned Magnati Payment Solutions into a fully-owned subsidiary in April.

Since then, the bank has been working together with Morgan Stanley to identify suitors for the business. 

If a possible sale happens, it is expected to add to a flurry of dealmaking in the payments industry, as several banks are offloading payment operations due to tough competition from specialist providers. 

Headquartered in Canada, Brookfield Asset Management is an active investor in the Middle East.

The company is one of the parties that made first-round bids to buy a stake in Alshaya's Starbucks franchise. 

Topics: economy First Abu Dhabi Bank

Related

First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes: sources
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes: sources

Aqualia consortium wins major water management contract for Saudi Arabia regions

Aqualia consortium wins major water management contract for Saudi Arabia regions
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Aqualia consortium wins major water management contract for Saudi Arabia regions

Aqualia consortium wins major water management contract for Saudi Arabia regions
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

A consortium led by Aqualia has secured the contract for the management, operation, and maintenance of the end-to-end water cycle in the regions of Asir, Jazan, Baha, and Najran for the next seven years.

The region known as the South Cluster covers these four provinces in the south of Saudi Arabia. The southern cluster has a population of more than five million people in an area equivalent to 240,000 sq km. 

Global infrastructure firm Accion, Saudi service company Tawzea, and the HAACO group are also part of the consortium. 

The contract involves a public-private partnership with the state-owned National Water Company, and the consortium will be in charge of covering the management of drinking water plants, storage tanks, pumping stations, tanker filling stations, and wastewater treatment plants. 

Topics: Aqualia water management Accion

Related

Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU on food and water security
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU on food and water security

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, known as DEWA, may triple its annual dividend payout to 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) after its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

This is a significant jump from the 2 billion dirhams paid last year and 1.5 billion dirhams a year earlier.

The state-owned company, which is Dubai’s main supplier of water and electricity, is expected to become the UAE’s biggest listing by April.

Seeking a valuation of up to $25 billion, the firm selected Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Emirates NBD Bank to lead its public offering.

DEWA’s IPO comes as part of nation-wide plans to list ten state-owned companies in a bid to revive activity on its stock market.

 

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Related

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year
Business & Economy
UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year

Latest updates

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation
Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation
Founding Day celebrates steadfastness of Saudi people in facing challenges: King
Founding Day celebrates steadfastness of Saudi people in facing challenges: King
Soccer-UK's Johnson says "inconceivable" that Russia hosts Champions League final
Soccer-UK's Johnson says
US women’s soccer reaches landmark $24 mn settlement in equal pay dispute
US women’s soccer reaches landmark $24 mn settlement in equal pay dispute
Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation
Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.