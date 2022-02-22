You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
Authorities transport containers of garbage to be returned to Britain after authorities refused to process the illegally imported hazardous cargo, in Colombo on February 21, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bazaz

Updated 16 sec ago
Roel Raymond

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
  • Environment lawyer hails ‘significant step’ after 3,000 tons of illegally imported waste returned to the UK
  • Sri Lanka among Asian nations that have rejected exports of hazardous material from developed countries in recent years
Updated 16 sec ago
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking compensation for damage caused by waste imported illegally from the UK, an official said on Tuesday, as the South Asian country shipped out the last of several hundred containers of unwanted refuse. 

A total of 263 shipping containers from Britain, holding more than 3,000 tons of waste, arrived at the port of Colombo under the guise of scrap metal for recycling in 2019. But a foul smell emanating from the shipment led to the discovery of rotting hazardous waste, including soiled mattresses and suspected human remains. 

“There were delays in repatriation due to COVID-19,” Ajit Weerasundara, deputy chairman of Sri Lanka’s Central Environmental Agency, told Arab News, “but the last 45 containers left (on Monday).”

Sri Lanka sent back the first batch to the UK in 2020, while the remaining containers were sealed “to make sure there was no more damage to the environment” before being returned, Weerasundara said. 

Sri Lanka is party to the Basel Convention, which controls transnational movements of hazardous waste and its disposal, especially in developing nations. 

The government has confirmed it has written to the Basel Secretariat in Switzerland, and is finalizing paperwork seeking compensation for damage caused by the hazardous material that arrived two years ago. 

Environmental lawyer and activist Jagath Gunawardene described this week’s developments as “a significant step for Sri Lanka.”

The country is one of several Asian nations to reject exports of hazardous material from developed nations in recent years. These include Malaysia, which between 2019 and April last year sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin. 

Gunawardene highlighted efforts by the Colombo-based Center for Environmental Justice, which filed a case against the parties it held responsible for the import, specifically the CEA and Customs, following the 2020 discovery. 

“We filed because we wanted to have this garbage repatriated and because we wanted to hold those responsible accountable,” Hemantha Withanage, CEJ executive director, told Arab News. 

The government has managed to send back the waste, but the CEJ is still waiting for officials to file a case against those who imported the illegal waste. 

“There may still be other containers with material like this at the port, we don’t know — these were the only ones that were discovered,” Withanage said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Britain garbage

Related

Special Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
World
Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
Special New year brings tourism back to Sri Lanka despite omicron fears
World
New year brings tourism back to Sri Lanka despite omicron fears

London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Psychosis and drug use inspired Leoaai Elghareeb’s actions: Psychiatrist
  • He is accused of assault and contaminating goods in 3 stores
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A lawyer injected food with syringes filled with his own blood in supermarkets in the British capital, a court has heard.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, threw blood-filled syringes and eggs in three supermarkets in west London on Aug. 25 last year. He also threw a syringe at a doctor.

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses.

Prosecutor Philip Stott told Isleworth Crown Court that Elghareeb “is accused of doing two types of things: Firstly contaminating goods, and secondly assaulting two people, a Bilal Ansari and a Dr. Meghana Kulkarni.”

Elghareeb threw syringes at people and assaulted store workers who confronted him, the court was told.

He threw a syringe at Kulkarni’s chest. Stott said: “Fortunately the syringe had no needle attached to it, and it just bounced off her without causing any injuries.”

Elghareeb entered the Waitrose store and began frantically jabbing food with needles, including apples and chicken tikka filets.

The court was shown CCTV footage of him throwing syringes and injecting products for two minutes.

He did the same down the road at a Sainsbury’s Local, where he also fought with a security guard and threw an egg. Elghareeb then went to Tesco Express, where workers were forced to close the store.

During the deep cleaning, the three supermarkets recovered 21 syringes that he had thrown or used.

Elghareeb is denying the charges on account of being “in the legal sense, insane at the time.” The court heard that he was riddled with delusional thoughts and was regularly using crystal meth to self-medicate for his mental health problems.

Dr. Bradley Hillier, a psychiatrist and consultant in mental health to the UN, told the court she believed that Elghareeb suffers from psychosis, causing him to be separated from reality.

Hillier said brain scans revealed that drug use had caused a loss of brain cells, adding: “I don’t think he appreciated that he thought it was morally or legally wrong because he psychotically believed that he would get in touch with the real police who would help him to get this implant out of his brain.

“At that time, Mr Elghareeb was so out of touch with reality that I don’t think he would fully appreciate the consequences of those actions in those specific terms.”

Topics: UK

Related

Indian fake doctor infects 21 with HIV with tainted syringes
World
Indian fake doctor infects 21 with HIV with tainted syringes
This photo taken on February 18, 2020 shows a doctor (R) who has recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus infection donating plasma in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)
World
WHO advises against blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients

Ukraine war must be stopped at all costs: UN

Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states. (Reuters)
Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states. (Reuters)
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Ukraine war must be stopped at all costs: UN

Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states. (Reuters)
  • Emergency Security Council meeting called by Ukraine hears warnings of ‘dire consequences’ if Russia invades
  • Russian envoy rejects ‘emotional claims,’ and says troops’ role is to maintain peace in Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: A major conflict between Russia and Ukraine must be prevented at all costs, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo has told an emergency session of the Security Council.

Briefing the council late on Monday, DiCarlo voiced concern over the intensifying shelling in Donetsk and Luhansk which followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send Russian troops into the two separatist pro-Moscow regions in the east of the country.

Artillery fire has led to a number of casualties, as well as the targeting of civilian infrastructure and mass evacuations.

Reminding Security Council members of their responsibilities under international humanitarian law, DiCarlo called for an immediate halt to hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and an end to inflammatory rhetoric.

The UN official described the coming hours and days as “critical,” and reiterated the UN’s commitment “to stay and deliver, and remain fully operational in Ukraine, including in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states.

Describing the deployment as a “peacekeeping mission,” Putin said that the move should have been made “a long time ago.”

After the announcement, Ukraine requested an urgent meeting of the Security Council, presided over by Russia this month.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine, now in its eighth year, has left more than 3.4 million Ukrainians in need of urgent humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergei Kyslystya described Russia as a “virus” spread by the Kremlin, making the UN “sick.”

He said Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders are unchangeable regardless of Russian actions and statements.

“We are on our land. We owe nothing to anyone. And we will not give away anything to anyone. We are not afraid of anything or anyone.”

US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned of “swift and severe” consequences should Russia invade Ukraine.

She said Putin “is testing our resolve” and accused the Russian leader of wanting to “demonstrate that through force, he can make a farce of the UN.”

Thomas-Greenfield began her address by recalling the Second World War, saying that the ensuing UN charter has “stood as a bulwark against the worst impulses of empires and autocrats.”

She added: “History tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a far more costly path. Russia’s clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine’s status as a UN member state. It violates a basic principle of international law and it defies our charter.”

The US envoy accused Putin of seeking to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

“The consequences of this action will be felt far beyond Ukraine’s borders,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield added: “In this moment, no one can stand on the sidelines.”

UK Permanent Representative Barbara Woodward said: “Russia has brought us to the brink. We urge Russia to step back.”

She urged the Security Council to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine and stay united in condemning “aggression against a sovereign nation.”

However, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia, who was presiding over the emergency meeting, dismissed what he called “a number of very emotional statements, categorical assessments and far-reaching conclusions.”

He urged Western envoys to “come to their senses, put aside their emotions and not make the situation worse.”

Nebenzia cited agreements “signed today by Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republic,” reiterating that “maintaining peace in their territories will be carried out by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

He described Russia’s troop deployment as “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the charter of the United Nations.”

Guterres called for “the peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202.” 

Topics: Ukraine Russia UN

Related

Update Ukraine’s western allies warn Putin of tough sanctions following Russian recognition of rebel republics
World
Ukraine’s western allies warn Putin of tough sanctions following Russian recognition of rebel republics
Breaking News Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions
Business & Economy
Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber, two other terrorists guilty of assaulting prison officer

Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber, two other terrorists guilty of assaulting prison officer

Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Paul Edwards, 57, said he feared he would die in the sudden assault
  • Each terrorist had three or more years added to their sentences
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three convicted terrorists, including the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, have been found guilty of attacking a prison officer in a London prison’s high-security unit.

Prison officer Paul Edwards, 57, said he thought he would be killed when the three men attacked him in May 2020.

Attackers Hashem Abedi, Ahmed Hassan and Muhammed Saeed all had been convicted for terror-related offenses.

Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22 — many of them children.

Iraqi national Hassan injured 30 people when a homemade bomb partially exploded on a London tube train. He is serving time in jail for the attempted murder of 93 people in 2018.

Saeed had planned online to commit violent acts of terrorism.

Abedi, thought to be the ringleader of the attack on Edwards, was handed an additional three years and 10 months behind bars, while the other two men were given three each.

Abedi is already due to serve more than three decades behind bars for his role in the Manchester attack.

He was suspected of being the leader of a group of Islamist terrorist inmates inside Belmarsh’s “prison within a prison,” Woolwich Crown Court heard.

“I feared for my life, and I genuinely thought if I hadn’t fought back I would’ve ended up with at least extreme injuries or dead,” Edwards told the court.

During the trial, Abedi said: “I don’t think the sentence is going to make any difference.

“Inshallah (God willing), myself and all my brothers will be leaving the prison very soon.”

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told him: “Mr. Abedi, you have ahead of you many decades in custody.

“You say the sentence I pass will make no difference, and perhaps in your mind it will make no difference. But it is important that the law is applied and that each and every prisoner knows that if there is an attack on prison officers, they will be brought to justice.”

Topics: UK Manchester Manchester bombing Hashem Abedi Ahmed Hassan Muhammed Saeed

Related

Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
World
Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
World
Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners
  • The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements
  • The EU’s executive commission welcomed the non-binding guidance
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union member countries agreed Tuesday that they should further facilitate tourist travel into the 27-nation bloc for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from COVID-19.
The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorized in the EU or approved by the World Health Organization.
Individuals who received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival, or who have received a booster dose, would be eligible along with those who recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel.
The EU’s executive commission welcomed the non-binding guidance, which also makes clear that no test or additional requirements should be applied to children under 6 who are traveling with an adult.
“The updates will further facilitate travel from outside the EU into the EU, and take into account the evolution of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination uptake worldwide and the administration of booster doses,” the European Commission said.
Travelers who received vaccines that were approved by WHO but are not authorized for use in the EU may still be asked to present a negative PCR test or to quarantine, the European Council said.
So far, the EU has authorized the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

Topics: European Union COVID-19 Travel restrictions tourists

Related

The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
Media
Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say
In the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the statement said, abuses have been supported by Israeli authorities. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
HRW: EU must ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements

Canada must repatriate dying woman and child from Daesh camp: HRW

Canada must repatriate dying woman and child from Daesh camp: HRW
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Canada must repatriate dying woman and child from Daesh camp: HRW

Canada must repatriate dying woman and child from Daesh camp: HRW
  • A child under the age of 12 is in dire need of medical attention, as is a 49-year-old woman
  • Canadian policy allows the repatriation of Daesh members and families, but the government has not acted
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has implored the Canadian government to abide by its own rules and let a gravely ill Canadian child, who is under 12, return to Canada from a Daesh internment camp in Syria to receive life-saving healthcare.

The group also urged Canada to repatriate a 49-year-old woman, Kimberly Polman, who is not the child’s mother but is also gravely ill.

“How close to death do Canadians have to be for their government to decide they qualify for repatriation?” said Letta Tayler, associate crisis and conflict director at HRW. 

“Canada should be helping its citizens unlawfully held in northeast Syria, not obstructing their ability to get life-saving health care. If this Canadian woman and child die in locked camps and prisons in northeast Syria, Canada would share the blame.”

HRW said: “Canada is effectively preventing a Canadian woman and a young Canadian child detained in northeast Syria from coming home for life-saving medical care despite a Canadian policy allowing them to do so.”

Ottawa has said that repatriating its nationals could pose a security risk and that it is too dangerous for its diplomats to travel inside war-torn northeast Syria to extract them.

However, if they can reach a consulate then the government has said it will assist them, and Canada will “consider” repatriations of its nationals in Syria on a case-by-case basis, according to new policies introduced in early 2022.

Those conditions are highly restrictive but “could include” an “imminent, life-threatening medical condition, with no prospect of receiving medical treatment (on site),” according to a copy of the policy framework reviewed by HRW.

Former US Ambassador Peter Galbraith, who has taken several foreigners out of northeast Syria on behalf of their home countries, told HRW that Canadian authorities had refused his offer to escort the woman and child to a Canadian consulate in neighboring Iraq.

Galbraith told HRW that all he needed to proceed was for a foreign affairs official from Canada to email a ranking official from the Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria stating that Canada would not object if he took Polman and the child across the border to Erbil.

“Canada’s position appears to be this: It is too dangerous to send our diplomats into Syria to help Canadian citizens detained in Syria, but we will provide consular services to any Canadian who reaches a Canadian diplomatic mission,” Galbraith, who left northeast Syria after Canada rejected his offer on Feb. 15, told HRW. 

“However, Canada will also not make it possible for a Canadian detained in Syria to actually reach a Canadian diplomatic mission.”

On Feb. 10, more than a dozen UN independent experts called on Canada to urgently repatriate Polman to treat life-threatening illnesses including hepatitis, kidney disease, and an autoimmune disorder. 

They said conditions in the locked camps holding Canadians and other foreigners met the threshold of torture and cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged Western countries to bring home their nationals — an estimated 40,000 foreigners — who had traveled to Syria to join Daesh. Among the foreign fighters and their families are an estimated four-dozen Canadians.

However, most have been slow to repatriate nationals, and Canada has, to date, only brought home a five-year-old orphan and a four-year-old girl and her mother.

Hundreds of detainees have died of preventable illness, accidents, or violence between detainees or detainees and guards, and in January a major Daesh assault on a prison in Hasakah sparked a 10-day battle that left hundreds dead, including children.

Topics: Canada Syria Daesh Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Related

Refusal of nations to repatriate children from Syria ‘beggars belief,’ says UN rights expert
Middle-East
Refusal of nations to repatriate children from Syria ‘beggars belief,’ says UN rights expert
Albanian boy freed from Daesh camp on way home to Italy
World
Albanian boy freed from Daesh camp on way home to Italy

Latest updates

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter
Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter
Saudi Arabia’s cultural costumes come to life on Founding Day
(AN photos by Rahaf Jambi and Hanouf Albalawi)
London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears
The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela
Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.