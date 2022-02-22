You are here

Red Sea Farms sees tie-up with American university as a gateway to global market, says CEO

Red Sea Farms sees tie-up with American university as a gateway to global market, says CEO
Red Sea Farms was established in 2018 with a vision to reduce food insecurity, carbon and freshwater use in the global and Gulf food sectors. (Supplied)
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • The Saudi startup uses saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops, such as tomatoes
DUBAI: Saudi startup Red Sea Farms is preparing for a global launch of its saltwater farming technology — after a key partnership with the University of Arizona — that may open doors to North America’s massive agriculture market and beyond, said one of its founders.

The startup, spun out of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in 2018 by engineer Ryan Lefers and plant scientist Mark Tester, has invented a technology that grows crops without using freshwater in humidity-controlled greenhouses.

Although the technology is already being used in the Kingdom and other parts of the Middle East, CEO Lefers said the firm is looking to bring its system to other parts of the world where water is scarce. 




Red Sea Farms is also working to sell this method of farming to growers around the world. (An photo by Huda Bashatah)

The firm uses saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops, such as tomatoes, that it, or its partner farms, sell into the market. It also provides technical advice to other firms on how to grow crops in arid climates.

“Initial deployment is already happening in the Middle East, but we are looking at the US as a pathway into North America, and then globally,” he told Arab News.

Last month, Red Sea Farms announced a partnership with the University of Arizona’s College of Life and Sciences’ Controlled Environment Agriculture Center.

Under the deal, the Arizona center will combine Red Farms’ technology with its existing farming programs in a yearlong study to assess the results before deciding on a further rollout.

“We have a four-phase plan for our deployment, and right now we’re in phase three, which is around commercial-scale testing,” Lefers said, adding they expect to reach actual deployment by the end of 2022.

Aside from solving long-standing agricultural issues in parts of the US, the move is also seen to take advantage of a growing demand for greenhouse technologies in the country to boost food security.

The controlled-environment agriculture market is projected to jump from $74.5 billion (SR279.5 billion) to $172.1 billion by 2025, Lefers said, citing their market research. But he said profits are still out of the question as the startup continues to discuss the pricing of its system. “We’re still working on our pricing models around the technology and what price gets charged to the end consumer,” Lefers noted, adding this will also come by the end of the year.

Global rollout

Red Sea Farms is also working to sell this method of farming to growers around the world.

“We have a strong interest in Southeast Asia. We see that as a growing global market with a lot of demand, and with a lot of the challenges that we see on the coast of the Red Sea,” Lefers said.

“We are also looking at South Europe, North Africa — there’s a lot of agriculture in the Mediterranean zone that happens to fall in arid regions,” Lefers said.

The partnership with the University of Arizona comes after a $16 million funding round last August from Wa’ed, Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm, as well as US investors AppHarvest and Bonaventure Capital.

Lefers said future investors will play a crucial role in scaling the technology globally — not just in cash, but through business “connections and synergies.”

He noted: “Our ideal investor at this stage of the company is really around an investor who is not ‘just money,’ but someone who has connections, or those who we see strong synergy with from a business perspective.” The Saudi startup is expected to close a Series A round funding in the second half of this year, and Lefers said they are already receiving expressions of interest for participation in the next important step of this young firm’s growth.

JETRO collaborates with Dubai store to showcase contemporary Japanese products

JETRO collaborates with Dubai store to showcase contemporary Japanese products
DUBAI: The Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, and Dubai-based concept store b8ta are collaborating to hold an exclusive showcase of 10 unique products from Japan at their store.

The objective of this partnership is to bring hidden gems of cutting-edge Japanese craftsmanship to the UAE.

The key factor of this showcase is Japanese craftsmanship and techniques, otherwise known as WAZA.

The products range from traditional crafts to cutting-edge AI robots, and they highlight various WAZA from all over Japan.

JETRO and b8ta have been showcasing 10 unique products since December 2021, ranging from towels to AI robots.

A JETRO representative spoke to Arab News Japan about the recent collaboration, saying the most important factor was to feature products that are “made in Japan, using unique techniques and technologies to create the product. Basically, this showcase is just a glimpse of what we have in Japan. We still have many great products to showcase, and we hope to inspire people in Dubai to explore more about Japan.”

According to JETRO, the products are of “premium quality.”

“The approach to creating these products is ‘monozukuri,’ a concept that translates as the ‘art, science and craft of making things’ and which is exemplified in small business manufacturing,” the representative added.

The designs of the products are “contemporary and modern,” making them stand out to potential customers. Some of the products are also sustainable and eco-friendly in their design.

JETRO and b8ta made the decision to collaborate to take advantage of the buzz happening in the Middle East surrounding Dubai Expo 2020.

“We thought this city would be lively and attract people from all over the world. Then we had an idea to bring these Japanese products and showcase them,” the JETRO representative said. “We chose b8ta because of its unique business scheme. It is not just a normal retail store but it enables us to collect quantitative and qualitative data.”

JETRO will then share the captured data with the brands, so they can reference the information to create a marketing strategy or amend their products.

JETRO and b8ta have managed to create a unique collaboration despite the challenges COVID-19 presents nowadays.

“COVID-19 was already present when we planned this collaboration, so pandemic restrictions had been taken into account. For instance, from the very beginning, we communicated with the brands online only,” the representative said. “We planned a digital promotion so that even if it became difficult to hold in-store PR events, we could still encourage people to see our product online.”

Customers will be able to experience Japanese history, the industries that drive its economy, and its vision for the future.

US Fed governor open to lifting interest rates, to be finalized at FOMC meeting 

US Fed governor open to lifting interest rates, to be finalized at FOMC meeting 
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point if incoming readings on inflation come in too high. 

The Fed is eyeing an increase in rates, as inflation surged to 7.5 percent in January 2022 compared to January 2021. 

“I support raising the federal funds rate at our next meeting in March and, if the economy evolves as I expect, additional rate increases will be appropriate in the coming months,” Bowman told an American Bankers Association Community Banking Conference in California on Feb. 21.

The bank is expected to start lifting interest rates at its March 15-16 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, as most officials have expressed support for a half-point hike, according to an Associated Press report. 

Bowman predicted the possibility of a high price rise in the first half of 2022. However, she noted that price rise could decline in the second half, but inflation may still persist. 

Mobily won't sell towers as profits grow to highest level in 8 years: CEO 

Mobily won't sell towers as profits grow to highest level in 8 years: CEO 
RIYADH: Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, does not intend to sell its telecom towers, as its revenues and profits grow to the highest level in the past eight years in 2021, the CEO said to Alarabiya. 

The growth witnessed was driven by the positive performance of the individual and business sectors that grew over the past year and an increase in the customer base, Salman Al Badran added. 

He said that fiber optic customer base grew by 140 percent, while the business sector grew by over 17 percent.

Al Badran pointed out that the company's market share in the business sector is growing significantly, with the sector representing 15-20 percent of the revenues. 

While the option of selling its towers is off the table, the company is looking at all options regarding them, he said, adding that Mobily currently discusses with telecom operators the goal of merging towers to raise operational efficiency and improve performance. 

Some telecom networks elsewhere have done sale and leaseback deals for their transmission towers in recent years.

During the 12 months of 2021, Mobily’s profits increased by 37 percent to exceed SR1 billion ($266 million).

Retail and government sectors drove growth in Egypt’s bank deposits in 2020/21 

Retail and government sectors drove growth in Egypt’s bank deposits in 2020/21 
CAIRO: Egypt has seen an annual increase of 22.3 percent in bank deposit balances during the year 2020-2021, to reach 5.7 trillion Egyptian pounds ($362 billion).

The value of deposits of the retail, or family, sector and the private business sector achieved the highest annual rates of growth in the fiscal year 2020/21 compared to 2019/20, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported.

The retail sector’s bank deposits amounted to almost 3.9 trillion Egyptian pounds, indicating an annual increase of 20 percent, during the financial year 2020/21.

Individuals contributed nearly 97 percent of the total deposits in the retail sector, with the sector as a whole having accounted for 68 percent of the total bank deposits, according to CAPMAS.

The bank deposit balances of the private business sector amounted to 671 billion Egyptian pounds during the year, an annual increase of 18.3 percent.

The organized private sector accounted for 73 percent of the private business sector deposits, with the sector's deposits amounting to 11.7 percent of the total bank deposits.

The remainder of the bank deposits was contributed mostly by the public services sector with a total value of 732 billion Egyptian pounds. 

Bank deposits by this sector witnessed the highest yearly growth of 43 percent. Within the public services sector, the state treasury and government administration accounted for the bulk of the deposits, namely 97.5 percent.

Female healthcare platform Nabta Health raises $1.5m

Female healthcare platform Nabta Health raises $1.5m
RIYADH: The only hybrid healthcare platform that offers telehealth and in-person treatment for females in the Middle East, Nabta Health, has raised $1.5 million in a seed round investment. 

Nabta Health is a dedicated healthcare platform that offers fertility, conception, and an overall female healthcare service.

The femtech company will now use its raised capital to expand its services into B2B sectors as well as hire new talent to grow its UAE market share. 

The round was led by Basin Anwer of Regionality Group of Companies, with participation from angel investors including Priya Oberoi, founding general partner of Goddess Gaia Ventures, Dr. Sarper Tanli, operating partner of TVM Capital Healthcare, and Nadia Mannell, founding general partner of Seed South Capital. 

