Maroon 5 set to make Abu Dhabi debut in May

DUBAI: US pop rock group Maroon 5 are set to perform for the first time at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, in May.
Frontman Adam Levine and company will hit the stage on May 6 to belt out chart-topping hits such as “She Will Be Loved” and “Moves Like Jagger.”
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.ae.
Announcing the news on Instagram, entertainment company Live Nation said: “Adam Levine and his crew are set to kick it on stage. Will you be coming?”
However, it will not the band’s first performance in the UAE. They were the first music act to play at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in 2019.
Before that, the Grammy award-winning group, which formed in 2002, performed at the Dubai World Trade Center in 2011, with their UAE debut performance taking place in 2008 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater.
Bella Hadid unfollows Simi Khadra amid The Weeknd rumors
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid unfollowed the joint account of Simi Khadra (Simi & Haze) on Instagram after the US-Palestinian DJ sparked romance rumors with Hadid’s ex-partner The Weeknd.
The Canadian R&B crooner celebrated his 32nd birthday this weekend in Las Vegas. The music sensation and Khadra were spotted cozying up together at the party.
The Weeknd — who was born Abel Tesfaye — and Hadid have had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship since 2015.
The catwalk star used to be best friends with Khadra, who makes up one half of the DJ sister duo Simi & Haze.
Fans on social media are questioning Khadra’s actions. “What’s wrong with this is (that) Simi was Bella Hadid’s good friend. The Weeknd was her man, ain’t that some mess?” wrote a supporter on Twitter.
the fact simi is with the weeknd now is upsetting. i love bella and simi!!! why would simi do this????
Egyptian heritage rug maker Kahhal 1871 presents carpets with contemporary Arab vibe
Updated 23 February 2022
DUBAI: Egypt’s oldest maker of handmade rugs and carpets, Kahhal 1871, is taking a contemporary turn by presenting a series of carpets created by 14 of Egypt’s most promising artists and designers.
The Outloud Collective, a multidisciplinary art and design exhibition, will take place in Cairo’s iconic Cinema Radio — built during the 1930s and one of the Al-Ismaelia Group’s ambitious downtown restoration projects — over the course of three days.
The brainchild of the event is Mohamed A. El-Kahhal, the fifth-generation managing director of Kahhal 1871 whose vision is to strike a meeting point between the brand’s heritage and reverence for the traditional art of carpetmaking and contemporary art and design.
“Everything we do is handmade, which means we are using the same craft that my great grandfather implemented in 1871,” Kahhal told Arab News. “What is crucial now is that we also showcase modern designs through collaborating with local designers, artists and fashion designers — this is the best way to support, grow and gain international traction for the Egypt creative scene.”
Established in 1871 by Abdallah El-Kahhal — a young Syrian who immigrated to Egypt — and specializing in handmade carpets and rugs, over its 151 years the brand has become one of Egypt’s most respected carpet makers. It built its first factory in 1902 and opened its first showroom in 1936. Most recently, in 2017 when Mohamed became managing director, in addition to producing its own collections Kahhal 1871 began to commission specially made collections by artists and designers.
The event, which is now in its second consecutive year, features carpet designs for Kahhal 1871 by some of Egypt’s brightest talents, including architect Ahmed Fayyed; architect and designer Cherif Mursi, fashion designers Mounaz and Aya Abdel Raouf, founders of fashion brand Okhtein; founder and creative director of Form Design Engi Jaouda; managing partner and design director of Design Avenue Karen Fadel; renowned architect and founder of Alchemy Design firm, Karim Mekhtigan, Parson’s graduate and Maram Paris fashion label founder, Maram Aboul Enein; leading architect and chief designer at Alchemy Design firm, Mohamed Fares; managing partner and creative director of Design Avenue firm, Mohamed Talaia; designer and Mahally founder Mona Hussein, Design Point co-founders Nehal Leheta and Karim El Hayawan; and interior designer and founder of her eponymous firm, Yasmine Makram Interior Design Studio.
“Mohamed El-Kahhal approached us last January and the fact that he included fashion designers was intriguing to us,” Aya Abdel Raouf, one of the founders of fashion label Okhtein, told Arab News. “We were given the ultimate freedom to choose any theme and treat the carpets like they were canvases.”
Mounaz and I are artists, and art is not only limited to one form of design,” she said. “Both of us like to design and redesign many things. It was very easy to merge in our opinion. The carpets were canvases and the threads were like paint.”
Okhtein produced four carpets — two silk ones and two kilms — all of which are handmade and took three to six months to produce.
As the distinctions between art, design and fashion continue to blur, an exhibition such as the Outloud Collective demonstrates the power of such marriages — and in Arab capital cities such as Cairo where there is once again a burgeoning creative scene.
Kahhal 1871’s showrooms are in Heliopolis and Khan Al Khalili, Cairo, Egypt.
While its contents are yet to be revealed, it will exhibit design and technology innovations
Updated 23 February 2022
DUBAI: Dubai opened its Museum of the Future on Tuesday, a spectacular structure it is touting as the world’s most beautiful building.
The museum, a seven-story hollow silver ellipse decorated with Arabic calligraphy of quotes from Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and thousands of meters (yards) of LED lights, takes pride of place on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main highway.
The "most beautiful building on earth" (Dubai Media Office)
While its contents are yet to be revealed, it will exhibit design and technology innovations, taking the visitor on a “journey to the year 2071,” organizers said.
Roadside signboards described the museum — just minutes away from the world’s tallest construction, the Burj Khalifa — as the “most beautiful building on Earth” ahead of its gala opening.
The opening ceremony was featured in New York's Times Square. (Dubai Media Office)
It is the latest addition to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) collection of flashy architecture and comes after the $7-billion Expo world fair, featuring a swathe of futuristic designs, opened on Dubai’s outskirts on 30 September.
The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi is home to a branch of the Louvre, whose license was extended by a decade last year to 2047 at a cost of 165 million euros ($186 million).
The Museum of the Future is now open to members of the public. (Dubai Media Office)
Since French President Emmanuel Macron opened the Louvre Abu Dhabi in late 2017, it attracted some two million visitors in its first two years, before Covid hit.
The wealthy UAE has made no secret of intentions to boost its soft power as a trading and tourism hub and to diversify its economy away from oil.
It has also sought to expand its space sector, sending its first astronaut into space in 2019 and a probe named “Amal” (Hope) into orbit around Mars in 2021 — the first Arab country to pull off such a feat.
Oscars to pre-tape some awards in bid for ‘tighter’ show
Eight awards “will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins.”
Updated 23 February 2022
LOS ANGELES: The Oscars next month will pre-tape the announcements of eight winners in an attempt to make the televised ceremony “tighter and more electric,” organizers said Tuesday.
The decision, made to “prioritize the television audience,” will free up more time for musical performances, comedy and tributes, Academy president David Rubin said in an email to nominees and members.
Television ratings for the Oscars have dramatically declined in recent years. Last year’s edition was watched by just over 10 million viewers — a 56 percent decline from 2020, which was already a record low.
Eight awards “will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins,” and edited highlights will be “folded seamlessly into the live televised show,” the email seen by AFP says.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has mulled reducing the number of categories in the live broadcast before, and recently merged its “sound mixing” and “sound editing” awards into a single Oscar.
But previous attempts were unpopular, particularly among members working in craft categories — from film editing to makeup and hairstyling — who fear missing out on what is often a career-highlight moment.
Those categories will now be pre-taped, along with awards for original score, sound, production design, documentary shorts, animated shorts and live-action shorts.
Rubin’s email emphasizes that “every awarded filmmaker and artist in every category will still have the celebratory ‘Oscar moment’ they deserve on the stage of the Dolby, facing an enrapt audience.”
The streamlining measure will leave “more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes,” he said.
“For the audience at home, the show’s flow does not change, though it will become tighter and more electric with this new cadence.”
One Academy member, who asked not to be named, told AFP that they “understand” the decision announced by Rubin, due to the proviso that all winners’ speeches will still be featured on the broadcast.
“Considering the recent ratings decline of the Oscars telecast, the show must evolve with having the best interest of the future of the show, as well as the Academy itself, in mind,” said the member.
It is the Academy’s latest move to boost interest and viewership in its flagship event.
The 94th Academy Awards telecast will also include a new “fan favorite” prize for the year’s most popular film, as voted for by Twitter users.
Several of last year’s crowd-pleasing blockbusters including “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time To Die” had failed to earn Oscar nominations in major categories, including best picture.
After going three years without a host, the Oscars on March 27 will be helmed by three doyennes of comedy, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
Luxury etailer NET-A-PORTER champions Arab designers in new Ramadan edit
Updated 23 February 2022
DUBAI: With Ramadan about 39 days away, our calendars are going to be filled with invitations to iftar and suhoor gatherings. This means a stylish wardrobe that does not compromise on modesty is essential.
Many Muslim women build entire wardrobes specifically for Ramadan, with the Islamic holy month becoming an independent season for fashion trends.
Luxury etailer NET-A-PORTER said that last year 65 percent of its total revenue during Ramadan came from clothing.
With that in mind, The London-based company will offer an edit this Ramadan season, featuring tailored pieces from homegrown labels made exclusively for the Middle East.
The collection will feature exclusive designs from over 27 regional and international names, including Lebanese womenswear designers Reem Acra and Elie Saab, US designer Carolina Herrera and bridal designer Marchesa Notte.
The capsule coincides with the company’s Ramadan campaign, which was shot in the historic Dubai district of Al-Bastakiya.
Nisreen Shocair, CEO of YOOX NET-A-PORTER Middle East, said: “This Ramadan campaign offers a message of optimism, kindness and happiness, all of which represent the sustainable values of the holy month. The exclusive product offering this year is bigger and more colorful than ever to truly capture the spirit of the occasion.”
In addition to modest and contemporary kaftans, maxi dresses and loose-fitting designs, the company’s Ramadan edit will offer fine jewelry and homeware.
Over the past two years, the company has been strengthening its links with the region by localizing its efforts for NET-A-PORTER Arabi with local and regional designers and creators.
Last year, the e-commerce site made its Middle East debut with a localized platform available in both Arabic and English, and a mobile app and website, which has been customized to suit Middle Eastern consumers.