You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqase

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR295 million ($79 million) from Riyad Bank on Wednesday.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending until the end of 2024, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to “issue all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees,” it added.

The company closed contracts valued at more than $266 million during the first ten months of 2021, CEO Rami Mousilli revealed to CNBC Arabia in October.

This included deals with Riyadh Airports Co., Jeddah Municipality, and the Zakat and Tax Authority, with the contracts extending from 3 to 7 years, he said.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Company

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced today the successful closing of $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal.

More to follow...

Topics: energy Finance

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
Updated 9 min 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
Updated 9 min 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Riyadh-based National Housing Co., or NHC, plans to shift the real estate culture from real estate speculation to real estate development.

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Wednesday in Riyadh, NHC CEO Mohammad Albuty said the company has already started this transformation journey in collaboration with several developers.

Founded in 2016, NHC is a pioneer in the development of urban societies in Saudi Arabia. It aims to improve the quality of life while enabling growth in the housing and real estate sector in the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: NHC Saudi Arabia Real Estate Forum

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 38 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  
Updated 34 min 38 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Share prices fell in the final minutes of Wednesday's trading, when cautious investor sentiment took its toll on the market.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, was down 0.27 percent at 12,528 points. While the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.58 percent to 25,409 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, lost 3.28 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma Bank was down 0.86 percent.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. continued to lead the gains, surging 10 percent after adding 68 percent to its capital.

The Saudi food company, Halwani Bros, edged up 0.22, despite a 16 percent drop in profit to SR84 million ($22 million) in 2021.


Tatween Advanced Industries Co. rose 0.22 percent, after turning around, from a previous loss of SR6 million into a profit of SR19 million ($5 million) in 2021.

In the Saudi oil market, the largest player, Aramco, rose 3.31 percent, to a new record high of SR40.

In energy trading, Crude oil hit $96.31 per barrel. US benchmark WTI reached $91.29 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI

Related

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors
Updated 36 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors
Updated 36 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City Co. on Wednesday signed a five-year initial agreement with the Ministry of Investment to strengthen collaboration.

The company is seeking to promote its projects and attract more investments in the Knowledge Economic City, it said in a bourse filing.

The move is aimed at “providing support and consultancies in the fields of investment in real estate development” and encouraging the use of the best technologies in real estate sector, KEC added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Ministry of Investment

Dubai is not the region’s crypto hub, despite Binance’s presence: CNN

Dubai is not the region’s crypto hub, despite Binance’s presence: CNN
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai is not the region’s crypto hub, despite Binance’s presence: CNN

Dubai is not the region’s crypto hub, despite Binance’s presence: CNN
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Despite being home to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, the UAE is not the Gulf region’s emerging regional crypto hub, according to CNN Business. 

Binance doesn’t have a license as an exchange in Dubai, nor does it have banking regulations for crypto in place. 

However, it has recently been approved to become a fully regulated, centralized crypto exchange in neighboring Bahrain. 

Bahrain already has banking regulation for crypto, which makes it an attractive home for crypto companies to set up there, CNN reports, citing the CEO of CoinMENA, Talal Tabbaa. 

Unlike the UAE, the Central Bank of Bahrain, or CBB, also accepts cryptocurrencies as an official method of payment, which allows banks to work with exchanges. 

Referring to the lack of banking regulations in UAE, Tabbaa said it is the “biggest obstacle”, adding that "if banking was sorted, then Dubai could be the number one destination for crypto."

CoinMENA is not the only exchange licensed by the CBB. 

The cryptocurrency platform, Rain, which held a trading volume of over $1 billion in the first half of 2021, is based in the country and licensed by the central bank.

"In response to the growing demand for crypto assets, the Central Bank of Bahrain has been one of the Middle East's early adopters in the crypto assets space," CNN reported, citing the Bank’s Governor, Rasheed Al Maraj.

Separately, Dubai’s Museum of the Future will host the founder of Binance Changpeng Zhao on Feb. 24 2022, to discuss digital tokens and blockchain technology. 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency CRYPTO

Related

Binance joins expert center at Russian banks association: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Binance joins expert center at Russian banks association: Crypto Moves

Latest updates

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  
TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.