You are here

  • Home
  • Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’

Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’

Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’
Workers at a construction site for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxa9b

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’

Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’
  • Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper: With the recognition of the breakaway regions, ‘decades of German foreign policy lay in pieces’
  • The Russia policy pursued during former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in office until 2021 was a ‘fatal mistake’ the tabloid-style Bild said after the reversal
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: After President Vladimir Putin’s latest move to escalate tensions in Ukraine, Germany is facing up to its dependence on Russian gas and the failure of its decades-long attempts to cooperate with Moscow.
Putin’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine prompted Western countries to respond with a raft of sanctions, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz pulling the plug on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.
Moscow’s aggressive steps had “changed” the situation, Scholz said, and thrown into question Germany’s energy security if it continued to rely on Russia.
Amid growing friction with the West over the last year, restricted deliveries of gas from Russia sent prices for energy to multi-year highs.
Having announced a stepwise withdrawal from nuclear energy after Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011, Germany is highly reliant on gas, with the fuel making up 26.7 percent of its mix.
The majority of those supplies, in turn, come from Russia over pipelines running through Ukraine, Poland and under the Baltic Sea.
When asked on Wednesday on public radio whether Europe’s largest economy could do without Russian gas should the taps be turned off as tensions climb, the minister for economy, energy and climate, Robert Habeck, said “yes, it can.”
Ending the dependence would however “drive prices higher,” Habeck said, causing a serious headache for consumers who have already seen their energy bills rise precipitously.
Despite opposition from the United States and other allies, Germany stood firmly behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project until recently.
As tensions mounted at the start of the year, Scholz was reproached for failing to explicitly name a stop to the controversial project among possible sanctions.
But he called time on the project’s approval process on Tuesday, and with it Germany’s more sympathetic diplomatic stance toward Moscow, which held out the possibility of working together.
The Russia policy pursued during former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in office until 2021 was a “fatal mistake” the tabloid-style Bild said after the reversal.
Instead of taking Putin’s aggression seriously, Merkel and her foreign minister, now president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier had “let everything go,” the paper said.
With the recognition of the breakaway regions, “decades of German foreign policy lay in pieces,” the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung wrote.
The “special role” that leaders in Berlin had assumed in negotiations with Russia while trying to broker a solution with Ukraine had produced little.
The economic carrots — such as Nord Stream 2 approval — that had been dangled in front of Moscow came to look like a stick for Germany’s own back.
The latest crisis leaves not only Germany’s diplomatic stance toward Moscow but also the government’s key priority of energy policy ripe for reevaluation.
The coalition between the Social Democrats, Greens and the liberal FDP had resolved to make massive investments in the move toward renewable energy, while using gas to bridge the gap.
Germany’s gas supplies were “assured” in the short term despite the halt to Nord Stream 2, Claudia Kemfert from the DIW think-tank said.
However a total end to gas deliveries from Russia would require “considerable efforts to make up the difference,” she said.
A possible alternative was to build terminals for the delivery of liquified natural gas directly from countries such as the United States, Qatar or Canada, Kemfert said.
No such installations exist at the moment, though Habeck has previously raised the possibility of expediting the approval of their construction to diversify gas supplies.
“The best answer is the build up of renewables and significant energy-saving measures,” Kemfert said.

Topics: Germany Russia Nord Stream 2 Olaf Scholz Vladimir Putin

Related

US confident Nord Stream 2 ‘will not’ proceed if Russia invades
World
US confident Nord Stream 2 ‘will not’ proceed if Russia invades
Nord Stream 2 fills first line with gas ready for export
Business & Economy
Nord Stream 2 fills first line with gas ready for export

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
Updated 54 min 30 sec ago
AP

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
  • Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten
  • Royal said that Tuesday was about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development in Denmark
Updated 54 min 30 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN: The Duchess of Cambridge met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe, centre and Crown Princess Mary, left, welcome Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, during her visit to Christian IX's Palace, in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP)


Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP)


Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — who were jealous she got to visit the Lego Foundation.
“My children are very jealous they weren’t coming to see the Lego Foundation. They were like, ‘hang on, there’s Lego and we’re not coming?’” said Kate, who arrived in the Danish capital on Tuesday and visited the Infant Mental Health Program at the University of Copenhagen.
On Twitter, the royal said that Tuesday “was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark.” She said that on Wednesday the focus was on children’s mental health and wellbeing.
The Duchess of Cambridge took a woodland walk with children and had a go at chopping a log while visiting a forest kindergarten in suburban Copenhagen Wednesday. She also visited the downtown Copenhagen Danner Crisis Center, a shelter that helps women exposed to domestic violence.
In 2011, Kate visited the UNICEF Supply Division Center in Copenhagen with her husband, Prince William, and the heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary.

Topics: UK Denmark duchess of cambridge Queen Margrethe Crown Princess Mary early childhood development

Related

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
Offbeat
New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Offbeat
UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia
  • North African country returned almost 200 containers of illegal rubbish after 2-year feud
  • Mayor of Italian town: ‘We will carry out every form of peaceful protest on the ground’
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A huge dump of illegal rubbish has been trucked from the Italian port city of Salerno to Persano, a rural village next to a nature sanctuary, after it was returned by Tunisian authorities following a two-year feud over who should deal with it.
It was sent to Tunisia two years ago after the Italian side said they were shipping recyclable waste.
But the Tunisians discovered that the rubbish was not filled with plastics but decaying household items and medical waste, which is barred from import under Tunisian law.
It is now expected to be stored in Persano for the next six months, an area that boasts a World Wildlife Fund-protected sanctuary.
Before its return to Italy, the Tunisian side kept the rubbish in the port city of Sousse, where local environmentalists decried the build-up of another country’s mess.
While stuck in Sousse, 70 containers caught fire, and Environment Minister Mustapha Aroui was sacked and arrested for his involvement in the import of the illegal waste.
The rank and file of Tunisian customs authorities were also investigated for corruption, with 26 people facing police scrutiny.
Franco Mennella, mayor of the Italian town of Serre, has urged citizens to protest the waste dump in their municipality.

“In addition to pursuing all legal and administrative avenues, we will carry out every form of peaceful protest on the ground to prevent the arrival of containers loaded with waste,” Mennella wrote on Facebook.

“I appeal to citizens … to participate in this important and vital battle for the protection and safeguarding of the environment and of public health.”

Italy came under fire in early 2020 for reports of dumping waste in Bulgaria, where police discovered some 9,000 tons of metal, plastic and paper dumped in a northern city for recycling, but where no recycling plant was available to process the waste.

The exchange of waste from richer to poorer countries for processing is a common trend, but many nations on the receiving end are exploited and given rubbish they did not agree to.
Sri Lanka has been returning hundreds of containers filled with illegally imported waste to Britain, a process that it concluded this week.
The rubbish was listed as containing “used mattresses, carpets and rugs,” but Sri Lankan authorities discovered bio waste from hospitals, including body parts.

Topics: Italy Tunisia environmental issues

Related

Palestinian cartoonist Naji Al-Ali’s works to be published in Italy for first time
Lifestyle
Palestinian cartoonist Naji Al-Ali’s works to be published in Italy for first time
Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center
Updated 23 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center
  • Tiny island of Lampedusa has received hundreds of thousands trying to reach Europe from North Africa
  • Ex-military base will become ‘place of dialogue’ between Arab world and Europe, mayor tells briefing attended by Arab News
Updated 23 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Rome: A former military base in Lampedusa, the tiny Italian island where hundreds of thousands of migrants have landed by sea from North Africa trying to reach Europe in recent years, will become a cultural center focusing on peace, migration flows and interchange between Europe and the Arab world.

The base was run by NATO between 1972 and 1994, and has been unused since. “Transforming a symbol of war like an ex-military base into a symbol of peace, a place of dialogue between the Arab and European worlds — which find a necessary meeting point on our little island — is an initiative of great value,” Mayor Salvatore Martello told a press briefing attended by Arab News for the launch of the Lampedusa Research Center for Peace.

He said he wants to involve in the center “international institutions and associations, volunteer networks, and the world of art and culture. We intend also to host large cultural events, trying to increase the bond between Europe and the Arab world.”

The center will include an auditorium, a museum with a digital archive, and labs and locations where researchers can study and reside.

“The great value of this project isn’t just a symbolic one; it’s also a strategic one,” said Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci. “Sicily is a natural bridge between Europe, Africa and the Arab world, and we’re enthusiastic about … having this new center in Lampedusa.”

Topics: Italy migrants

Related

Italy’s national stand, as guest of honor at the Algiers International Book Fair, will include an exhibition and a bookshop. (AFP/File Photo)
Lifestyle
Italy guest of honor at International Book Fair in Algiers
180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair
Lifestyle
180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order
Updated 23 February 2022
Reuters

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order
Updated 23 February 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.
The maximum service period is one year.
Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilization after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
World
‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis
Business & Economy
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
Updated 23 February 2022
AP

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
  • The possibility of imminent war in Ukraine has raised fears not only of massive casualties but of widespread energy shortages and global economic chaos
  • Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence
Updated 23 February 2022
AP

TOKYO: World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.
Even as they ramped up penalties, however, nations in Asia and the Pacific also prepared for the possibility of both economic pain, in the form of cuts to traditional energy and grain supply lines, and retaliation from Russian cyberattacks.
“We can’t have some suggestion that Russia has some just case here that they’re prosecuting. They’re behaving like thugs and bullies, and they should be called out as thugs and bullies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while announcing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans as a first step in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
The possibility of imminent war in Ukraine has raised fears not only of massive casualties but of widespread energy shortages and global economic chaos.
The punitive actions in Asia followed sanctions levied by US President Joe Biden and European leaders against Russian oligarchs and banks in response to Russia massing 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine. While the larger army has yet to move, Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence.
In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced sanctions targeting Russia and the two separatist Ukrainian regions.
Kishida told reporters that Tokyo will ban any new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan because of “a series of actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.”
Kishida said Japan will also stop issuing visas to people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and will freeze their assets in Japan. Tokyo will also ban trade with the two areas. He said Japanese officials are finalizing further details and added that Japan could increase sanctions if the situation worsens.
Japan opened a temporary office in Lviv, in western Ukraine, to help evacuate about 120 Japanese citizens, and has arranged chartered flights in nearby countries, Kishida said.
Officials in South Korea, which relies on imports to meet nearly all fossil fuel demand, held emergency meetings Wednesday to weigh how seriously events in Ukraine would hurt their country’s economy.
The fallout has so far been limited, but First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said things could worsen if the situation in Ukraine escalates and there’s a “disruption of energy supply chains and an increase in market volatility.”
While South Korea relies heavily on imports from Russia and Ukraine for wheat and corn, Lee said the country has enough reserves to last until June or July.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy also discussed ways to secure alternative energy supplies in case the Ukraine crisis disrupts the current methods.
US officials have said an invasion is all but inevitable. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled plans for a Thursday meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, saying it would not be productive and that Russia’s actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a peaceful path to resolving the crisis.
More than two dozen European Union members unanimously agreed to levy their own initial set of sanctions against Russian officials. Germany also said it was halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticized by the United States for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
The United States moved to cut off Russia’s government from Western finance, sanctioning two of its banks and blocking it from trading its debt on American and European markets. The Biden administration’s actions hit civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership hierarchy and two Russian banks considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than $80 billion in assets. That includes freezing all of those banks’ assets under US jurisdictions.
Australia’s cabinet Wednesday approved sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council, and agreed to align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks.
“It’s important that we play our part in the broader international community to ensure that those who are financing, profiting from an autocratic and authoritarian regime that is invading its neighbor should have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide when it comes to trying to move their money around,” said Morrison, the prime minister.
Australia also warned businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks.
In New Zealand, Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev was summoned to meet with top diplomatic officials and “to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement. Mahuta is currently traveling abroad.
At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years.” He called Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accused Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”
He urged the international community to rally “to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war” without further bloodshed.
In Washington, lawmakers from both parties in Congress displayed a largely unified front backing an independent Ukraine and vowing continued US support, even as some pushed for swifter and even more severe sanctions on Russia.
On Tuesday, members of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside the country — effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis
Business & Economy
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

Latest updates

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’
Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’
Facebook did not label posts from top climate change deniers, report says
Facebook did not label posts from top climate change deniers, report says
Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.