Johnny Murtagh hopes to lead Sonnyboyliston to more success in Riyadh

Johnny Murtagh hopes to lead Sonnyboyliston to more success in Riyadh
Sonnyboyliston at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Wednesday. (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia / Doug De Felice)
  • Sonnyboyliston’s earnings of close to $1m could be multiplied in Saturday’s Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap at the Saudi Cup weekend
  • Johnny Murtagh: Saturday will be his first run of the season, obviously, but we brought him to Leopardstown racecourse for a gallop a couple of weeks ago and we were happy with that
Sandwiched between his stints as the No. 1 jockey for the powerful John Oxx and Aidan O’Brien stables in Ireland, Johnny Murtagh was so often the “go to” name in the jockey ranks on a global stage.

He officially retired from the saddle in 2014 to concentrate on his training career and last year marked a breakthrough year for him, with Classics success in the Irish St. Leger at The Curragh.

That victory by Sonnyboyliston helped Murtagh break into the top five trainers in Ireland in terms of prize money and now the Curragh-based handler is hoping that the improving five-year-old can provide him with a springboard back to the big time during the Saudi Cup weekend, which starts on Friday at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

Murtagh made his mark as a rider on multiple occasions in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Dubai, the US and the UK, as well as his native Ireland, and has made no secret of being similarly ambitious in his pursuit of success as a trainer.

“I rode in Saudi Arabia many years ago and while I haven’t seen the grass track, it’s an absolutely beautiful dirt track there and a brilliant spot for the horses,” Murtagh said prior to arrival in the Kingdom.

“It’s great to have horses rated high enough to get into these types of races for this type of prize money and it’s a new experience for us but we want to be competing on the world stage.”

As a jockey, Murtagh regularly delivered winning runs for some of the biggest owners in the world on horses bred in the purple but his first Group 1 winner as a trainer, Champers Elysees, was a filly he picked up for $32,000 as a yearling. Sonnyboyliston was a similarly priced steal.

“We bought Sonnyboyliston at the yearling sales at Tattersalls for $29,500,” Murtagh said. “He is by Power, who is a bit underrated, and the dam side is good.

“Liam Clarke runs the Kildare Racing Club, who own Sonnyboyliston, and he knew the breeder and was very keen on this lad going to the sales. They’ve all been very patient with him until things really started to click and now here we are.”

Connections are hopeful that this week’s trip to Saudi Arabia will be just the first leg of an internationally focused campaign for the modestly priced yearling, whose earnings to date of close to $1m could be multiplied with victory in Saturday’s $2.5 million Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap.

“We’ll see how Saturday goes but he is a horse that will travel because there are plenty of races for him,” Murtagh said. “We had a great end to the season with him last year but he has done really well over the winter and he definitely strengthened up on his break and looks strong.

“Saturday will be his first run of the season, obviously, but we brought him to Leopardstown racecourse for a gallop a couple of weeks ago and we were happy with that. I think he is pretty fit and we are looking forward to the weekend.”

Already such a famous face in the sporting world, Murtagh’s endearing personality might well lead him to impress a whole new audience in another guise on Saturday.

  • Horse that cost just $4,500, The Wizard Of Eye, will contest Saudi Derby at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Racecourse on Saturday
  • Stan Moore: If he handles the surface — which his jockey John Egan thinks he will — then we believe he will run well
For most people, the old line about owning racehorses rings true.

“The best way to make a small fortune in horseracing,” it goes, “is to start with a large one.”

However, Roy Humphrey, his partner Alison Flavell and nephew Oliver Humphrey might disagree with the conventional wisdom since their first dip into the ownership waters has yielded The Wizard Of Eye (IRE), which will contest the Saudi Derby presented by Al-Rajhi Bank on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Racecourse.

Lambourn trainer Stan Moore, who also owns a share of the striking 17 hands chestnut with a blaze and four white socks, tells the story that around a year ago he called prestige car dealer Humphrey about the possibility of acquiring one of his vehicles.

“I put the phone down and Roy had bought the horse. Roy is known as ‘The Wizard,’ his car showroom is in Eye in Suffolk, and that’s how the horse was named,” Moore said in his County Down burr.

“He is their first horse and they have received really very good offers to sell him to different parts of the world, but they have stuck to their guns because we all believe he could have a lot to offer this year.”

The Wizard Of Eye, which cost just $4,500 (SR16,900) as a foal in Ireland, has won one of his five starts — impressively, too, at Newbury last year — but his three final runs as a juvenile were significant races in France, culminating in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc Day at Paris Longchamp.

“The form of the Group 1 is very strong. He was beaten three lengths and the winner Angel Bleu has come out and won another Group 1 in which the second was Ancient Rome, which finished just ahead of our horse in Paris. On ratings alone, he is more than entitled to be here,” said Moore, who has been training for over 30 years and won the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye in 2009 with Total Gallery.

“The Wizard is probably the kind of horse that will get better with racing. He is such a big horse and he has more maturing to come,” Moore added.

“If he handles the surface — which his jockey John Egan thinks he will — then we believe he will run well. If he comes out of this as we hope, then we might also look at the UAE Derby in Dubai next month. The Irish 2,000 Guineas is another race we could consider later, but our focus is on the here and now. 

“He is a tough horse. He had no problem with the traveling back and forth to France last year. Getting held up at customs and the like didn’t bother him and he is taking this trip in his stride, too. He looks very happy. His owners have just arrived here in Riyadh and they are all very excited about the next chapter in his story,” Moore said.

Saudi Arabia's first-ever women's rally race gets royal backing

  • Princess Reema announced as patron of historic Rally Jameel, which begins March 16
  • Up to 30 teams of women drivers and navigators from Saudi Arabia, the GCC and across the globe will be taking part in the rally
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Rally Jameel, the Middle East’s first-ever women’s navigational rally, will be held under the patronage of Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US, it has been announced.

The rally, which begins just weeks away on March 16, looks to empower Saudi women in sport.

The backing of Princess Reema comes under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. The rally is sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and has the support of the FIA Women in Motorsport Committee.

Princess Reema has a background in promoting Saudi Arabian sporting initiatives, having previously served as vice president of women’s affairs at the Saudi General Sports Authority, a role in which she developed policies and programs that targeted women and children throughout the Kingdom.

She was later promoted to deputy of development and planning, and was appointed president of the Mass Participation Federation, making her the first woman to lead a multi-sports federation in the Kingdom, a role that she occupied until her appointment as Saudi ambassador to the US.

Princess Reema is also a member of the International Olympic Committee Women in Sports Commission and a member of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

“It is an honor to be involved with this first-of-its-kind rally, which will shine a light on the positive steps being taken across Saudi Arabia to empower women to pursue their passions in their everyday lives,” she said. “It is also fantastic to see this opportunity being made accessible to women, not only across the country, but the region and globally. I am confident that all participants will enjoy a truly unique experience, enjoying our wonderful country’s hospitality and beautiful scenery.”

“Undoubtedly, we believe that all sports will benefit from higher levels of interest from the region’s trailblazing women like Her Royal Highness,” said Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.

Up to 30 teams of women drivers and navigators from Saudi Arabia, the GCC and across the globe will be taking part in the rally, which will take place from March 16-19. The rally will begin in the north-central city of Hail, passing through Al-Qassim and then heading to the capital, Riyadh, via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

“We are honored to have the endorsement of Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and her support for the rally,” said Jameel. “The patronage of Her Royal Highness demonstrates the progressive nature of Kingdom and its views on women’s empowerment in line with the transformative Vision 2030 framework.”

Arsenal boss Arteta glad to see Jimenez back after skull fracture

  • Mexico forward Jimenez suffered the serious injury in an aerial challenge with former Arsenal defender David Luiz
  • Having been warned by doctors it would be "a miracle" if he played again, Jimenez is set to lead the line for Wolves
LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is delighted Raul Jimenez is back playing football after witnessing the Wolves striker fracture his skull.
Mexico forward Jimenez suffered the serious injury in an aerial challenge with former Arsenal defender David Luiz during Wolves’ 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in November 2020.
But following eight months out on the sidelines, and having been warned by doctors it would be “a miracle” if he played again, Jimenez is set to lead the line for Wolves, just two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal, in Thursday’s Premier League match at the Emirates.
This week’s match will be played in front of a crowd whereas the one where Jimenez suffered his severe injury was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.
And that meant Arteta, as well as seeing the collision, also heard the sound of the impact from his position in the Gunners’ dugout.
“Straight away you see the reaction, the anxiety that suddenly is in the team doctors and everybody involved trying to assess what was happening, it was frightening,” Arteta told a pre-match news conference on Wednesday as he recalled the incident.
“Thanks to the medical team, they probably saved him at that moment from something that could have been much worse and for the recovery that he’s done.
“It’s great that after that he’s come back so quickly, performing and scoring goals like he’s doing.
“Thank God it ended the right way, but it looked really, really bad.”
Luiz, who has since left the Gunners, remained in contact with Jimenez throughout his rehabilitation, as did Arsenal.
“Of course we were (in touch) and David was as well because he was directly involved and he was really affected by that,” said Arteta.
“We are colleagues at the end. We share the same profession and industry. When something like that happens you are emotionally involved.”
Arsenal won 1-0 at Molineux when the sides met in the reverse fixture just a fortnight ago, with Thursday’s game initially postponed during the Christmas and New Year schedule.
That reverse was a rare recent slip-up for Wolves, who had won the other five of their previous six league games, including victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester in the past week.
Spanish boss Arteta is in no doubt that Wolves are genuine challengers alongside Arsenal for a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.
“They look like it,” he said. “The way they are playing and the results they are getting, the consistency they are showing. For sure.
“You look at the last two games as well and how they played against those teams, they are going to be up there.”

Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif opening doors for female Arab athletes

  • Both players shined at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and alongside several Tokyo 2020 Olympians have become an inspiration for women looking to succeed in sport
RIYADH: When Moroccan Nawal Al-Moutawakel climbed the podium to receive the gold medal for the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, it was the first time that an Arab had pulled off such a feat.

To this day, it remains an unforgettable moment for Arab sports fans of that era.

A national hero, Al-Moutawakel later became the first woman to hold the International Olympic Committee membership at the London 2012 Games. Before that she was one of eight women to carry the Olympic flag at the opening of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Over the years Al-Moutawakel became a role model and inspiration for Moroccan, Arab, and African female athletes.

In the two decades or so after that, however, few Arab women have followed in her Olympic footsteps.

Until the current generation that is, when female athletes from various sports have emerged to excel in raising their countries’ flags across major international sporting competitions.

And in Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, the perfect ambassador and role model for a whole new generation of female Arab athletes may just have been found.

Jabeur has “inspired the new generation of Arab tennis players, realizing her pioneering role for future generations,” the International Tennis Federation recently said on its Facebook account, accompanied by a video explaining the player’s history, her upbringing, and her most prominent achievements.

Jabeur came to prominence in 2011 after she won the Roland Garros youth tournament, but it was the last year that has seen a meteoric rise in her career. She became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on the way to breaking into the top 10, having been the first to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open a year earlier.

After she made the quarterfinals in Melbourne, Tunisian President Kais Saied, said: “Her racket is a shield and a sword to achieve more successes, and she remains the best ambassador for Tunisian sports, and an example for the brilliant Tunisian women and youth in all fields.”

Despite getting knocked out of the recent Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the quarterfinals, Jabeur once again delighted the home crowd who have taken her to their hearts, as well as continuing to act as an inspiration for aspiring Arab players.

It was not that long ago that young female athletes had few avenues for progress in most Arab nations, but what was once taboo — a professional career in sports — is now actively encouraged thanks to the example set by Jabeur and others.

Another Arab who has shone in the world of tennis is Egypt’s golden girl Mayar Sherif, who has been creating her own piece of history by reaching No. 74 in the world rankings, jumping 22 positions after becoming the first female player from her nation to play at a major (French Open 2020) and the first to win a Grand Slam match (Australian Open 2021).

At Tokyo 2020, Sherif also became the first Egyptian female tennis player to take part in the Olympics, after she had won the gold at the African Games in Morocco in 2019.

She was not the only one to make a mark in Japan. Egypt participated with a record 137 athletes, the women distinguishing themselves with Feryal Abdelaziz becoming her country’s first ever female gold medalist, in the karate competition. There was another gold for Hedaya Malak in taekwondo, and a bronze for Giana Farouk in karate.

Tunisia’s women, too, have made their mark on the Olympics in the past decade. The runner Habiba Ghribi won a gold at the 2012 London Olympics in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while the Tunisian delegation competed at Tokyo 2020 with 16 entries, including one for a team sport, volleyball.

Elsewhere, there was a silver medal for Bahraini runner Kalkidan Jezahin in the 10,000 meters, and major hope for the future came in the shape of 12-year-old Syrian tennis player Hind Zaza, who despite losing her first match, became the youngest player to participate in the history of the Olympics.

The number of Arab female athletes taking part in the Olympics and sports in general may still only be a trickle but thanks to Jabeur, Sherif and others, young women throughout the region are taking notice and starting to believe they could be next, hopefully turning the trickle into a flood.

Ronaldo looks to add Champions League woe on Atletico

  • So Diego Simeone and his players could be forgiven for feeling a certain amount of trepidation when Ronaldo arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday’s match
MADRID: No competition makes Cristiano Ronaldo come more alive than the Champions League.

And no team makes Ronaldo come more alive than Atletico Madrid.

So Diego Simeone and his players could be forgiven for feeling a certain amount of trepidation when Ronaldo arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday’s last-16 match between Atletico and Manchester United, despite the Portugal superstar — at 37 — not being quite the force of nature who caused the Spanish club so much pain in the Champions League over the past decade.

From 2014-19, when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and then Juventus, he was part of teams that ended Atletico’s Champions League title ambitions in five of the six seasons. In the other season, Atletico didn’t make it to the knockout stage.

Ronaldo scored hat tricks for Real (in 2017) and Juventus (in 2019) against Atletico, and converted the clinching penalty in the shootout between the Madrid rivals in the 2016 final. Don’t forget, either, his muscle-flexing celebrations after his late penalty in extra time of the 2014 final between the teams that killed off Atletico.

Up until 2020, Simeone had only ever lost in the Champions League knockout stage to a team containing Ronaldo.

Oh, and for good measure, Ronaldo grabbed hat tricks against Atletico in the Spanish league in 2012 and 2016.

Wednesday’s game will be the first time Ronaldo and Atletico have crossed paths since November 2019. Since then, Ronaldo has pulled clear as the all-time leading scorer in Champions League history with 140 — 15 more than Lionel Messi and 58 more than the next player on the list, Robert Lewandowski.

And the fire burns inside Ronaldo as much as ever on Champions League nights.

Goals haven’t been so easy to come by since his return to United last year, with the team enduring a turbulent season that has featured a change of manager. Indeed, Ronaldo has just one goal in his last eight games in all competitions, making it one of his leanest spells since becoming a scoring machine in the latter part of his first spell at United from 2003-09.

Yet, Ronaldo scored in all five group games in which he played, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta at home and a stoppage-time equalizer at Atalanta. He lives for the big stage and the big moments, so he’ll relish a return to Madrid to play his favorite opponent.

An injury to fellow striker Edinson Cavani and the continued absence of Mason Greenwood has meant Ronaldo has started in each of United’s last three games, playing 90 minutes in two of them and 85 in the other. United has been careful to avoid over-playing Ronaldo this season, leaving him out of some games.

Starting four games in 12 days isn’t ideal for Ronaldo, even if his sharpness and fitness levels are staggering for a player his age.

Don’t expect him to be out of the team on Wednesday, though.

