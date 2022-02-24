You are here

Non-oil exports, re-exports helped Saudi Arabia mitigate oil price volatility in 2021

Image: Shutterstock
  The Kingdom's non-oil national exports, that is excluding re-exports, grew to SR231.3 billion in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports helped mitigate some of the negative impact from the volatility in the Kingdom’s oil exports revenues, data compiled by Arab News reveals.

The volatility in non-oil exports revenues on a yearly basis was relatively milder than that for oil exports, according to a recent statistical release from by the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The country’s non-oil exports fell 10 and 8 percent in pre-pandemic 2019 and pandemic stricken 2020, respectively.

Over the same period, the Kingdom’s oil export revenues experienced a fall of 13 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

In 2021 non-oil exports rose 37 percent year-on-year in value terms compared to a 73-percent growth in oil exports revenues, according to GASTAT data.

Oil exports jumped to SR772.8 billion ($206.1 billion) in 2021 from SR447.6 billion in 2020 as globally pandemic restrictions eased.

The Kingdom’s non-oil national exports, that is excluding re-exports, grew to SR231.3 billion in 2021 from SR168 billion in 2020.

The 2021 annual rate of growth in national non-oil exports in value terms was the highest in the past four years, having outpaced the 26-percent growth posted in 2018.

As a result, the share of non-oil exports in total exports, excluding re-exports, reached 27.4 percent in 2020 

The ratio declined to 23 percent in 2021 as oil exports revenue jumped, however it managed to post an increase of 4 percentage points compared to 2018 when the share stood at 19 percent.

Re-exports

Re-exports have been another foreign trade category, which helped support the country’s foreign earnings over the past few years, data compiled by Arab News shows.

The value of re-exports increased to SR43.6 billion in 2021 from SR31.7 billion in 2018, which translates to a growth of 38 percent. 

Revenues from re-exports posted an annual growth of 32 percent and 23 percent in 2019 and 2021, respectively, while it recorded a fall of 15 percent in the pandemic year 2020.

Quarterly dynamics

Looking at the quarterly data where a breakdown by goods grouping is provided in the GASTAT release, the two most important groups impacting the dynamics of non-exports — each with about one-third share in total exports including re-exports — have remained chemical products and the plastic products.

Exports of chemicals including re-exports grew to SR26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, 73 percent more compared to the same quarter of 2020. 

Over the same period, exports of plastics increased to SR24.4 billion, reflecting an annual growth of 32 percent.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, chemical exports grew 22 percent and 1 percent for plastics. 

As a result, the share of chemicals in total non-oil exports including re-exports increased to 33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 26.2 percent in the same quarter of 2020. Over the same period, the share of plastics decreased by 1 percentage point to 31 percent.

Exports of vehicles and transport equipment as well as base metals — re-exports included — reached SR8 billion  and SR6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. 

These two goods groupings saw annual growth rates of 19 percent and 38 percent, respectively and 54 percent and 14 percent, on a quarterly basis, respectively.

December 2021

In the last month of 2021, the value of Kingdom’s national non-oil exports stood at SR23 billion, up 43 percent from December 2020. Non-oil exports were little changed from November.

Looking at the breakdown of the December non-oil exports including re-exports, chemicals saw 93 percent growth year-on-year compared to 29 percent year-on-year for plastics. 

The two main groups of Saudi non-oil exports witnessed a monthly growth of 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Exports of vehicles and transport equipment surged to SR4 billion in December, having posted annual and monthly growth of 153 percent and 113 percent, respectively.

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power broke ground on Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered 100 megawatt wind project, valued at $108 million, it said in a statement. 

Located in the north-western part of the country, the Nukus wind project is expected to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2022.

“Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFIs (international financial institutions) to open up the country’s power sector to private investment and to help us reach our goal of 25 percent of energy consumption deriving from renewable sources by 2026,” the minister of energy, Alisher Sultanov, said. 

As ACWA Power’s fourth facility in Uzbekistan, the project will consist of wind turbine generators, with each having a capacity of generating more than 5 megawatt of electricity. 

Upon operation in 2024, Nukus will contribute 1.25 percent to Uzbekistan’s overall renewable energy goals and will power 120,000 households and offset 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Shipping group Maersk has halted all port calls in Ukraine until the end of February as a consequence of the conflict there, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Other shipping companies are on full alert since tensions rose in the region.  

According to the operational data of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, for the whole of 2019, 1,003,500 TEU containers were handled in the ports.

TEU is a conventional unit of measurement based on the volume of a 20-foot (6.1 meters) intermodal container.

Ukraine has been in the midst of a trade and economic storm since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and Thursday's invasion will ramp up tensions in the region.

At the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, volumes have fallen tenfold over the course of the conflict, according to Bloomberg. 

Mariupol, another Sea of Azov port that is closer to the separatist fighting and has major steel and grain producers in its vicinity, is also suffering

Throughput roughly halved, from 13 million tons in 2013, to a low of 5.8 million in 2019.

If Odessa, on the Black Sea, is also heavily hit, this will result in a massive blow to the transshipment business in Ukraine. The Odessa ports handle three quarters of Ukraine’s sea trade.

As much as 70 percent of Ukraine’s exports and imports go by sea, whether from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

 

RIYADH: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 10 percent in 2021 as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income.

Net profit stood at SR625 million ($167 million), compared to SR696 million a year earlier, the Saudi-based insurer said in a statement.

This came due to a drop of 11.3 percent in underwriting income — the difference between premiums received on insurance policies and expenses and claims paid.

Claims incurred during the year rose by SR326 million year-on-year to SR9 billion, on the back of a pandemic rebound from low levels witnessed during lockdowns.

Higher expenses of SR714 million also weighed on the results of the company, which was named the Middle East’s most valuable insurance provider in 2021 by Brand Finance.

This was partly offset by a 45 percent fall in policy acquisition costs, higher other income, and lower doubtful receivables, “driven by the record collection performance achieved in 2021.”

RIYADH: Iran is expected to begin selling its oil in significant volumes to South Korea if a nuclear deal is signed.

The Middle Eastern country may have as many as 65 to 80 million oil barrels on stationary tankers, Bloomberg reported, citing data from intelligence solutions provider Kpler.

An estimated 80 percent of that volume is a by-product of natural gas extraction, also known as condensate.

Crude that is already in transit is not included in the projected volume.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine progress, oil markets are eyeing Iranian oil once again.

This comes as Brent crude has just hit over $100 per barrel as a result of the conflict outbreak.

An agreement may be within reach soon, which would cause US sanctions on Iranian oil to be lifted.

Once sold, the Iranian oil can be immediately shipped, Bloomberg reported, citing Anoop Singh, head of East of Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte in Singapore.

“We think a lot of that will flow to South Korea,” he added.

RIYADH: The Suliman Saleh Olayan Foundation has established a new institute focusing on sustainability solutions for the water, food, and energy sectors in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. 

Named after the late business leader and founder of Olayan Group, the Suliman S. Olayan Institute for Innovation aims to be a valuable entrepreneurship hub for innovative and sustainable initiatives. 

Focusing on startup scaling spaces, teaching and learning spaces, and public and shared spaces, the institute will drive impactful discussions amongst students and industry entrepreneurs. 

The institute will be located at the university. 

