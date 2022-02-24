You are here

  Bupa Arabia's 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims

Bupa Arabia's 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims
bupa
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 10 percent in 2021 as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income.

Net profit stood at SR625 million ($167 million), compared to SR696 million a year earlier, the Saudi-based insurer said in a statement.

This came due to a drop of 11.3 percent in underwriting income — the difference between premiums received on insurance policies and expenses and claims paid.

Claims incurred during the year rose by SR326 million year-on-year to SR9 billion, on the back of a pandemic rebound from low levels witnessed during lockdowns.

Higher expenses of SR714 million also weighed on the results of the company, which was named the Middle East’s most valuable insurance provider in 2021 by Brand Finance.

This was partly offset by a 45 percent fall in policy acquisition costs, higher other income, and lower doubtful receivables, “driven by the record collection performance achieved in 2021.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Healthcare Bupa Arabia

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Iran is expected to begin selling its oil in significant volumes to South Korea if a nuclear deal is signed.

The Middle Eastern country may have as many as 65 to 80 million oil barrels on stationary tankers, Bloomberg reported, citing data from intelligence solutions provider Kpler.

An estimated 80 percent of that volume is a by-product of natural gas extraction, also known as condensate.

Crude that is already in transit is not included in the projected volume.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine progress, oil markets are eyeing Iranian oil once again.

This comes as Brent crude has just hit over $100 per barrel as a result of the conflict outbreak.

An agreement may be within reach soon, which would cause US sanctions on Iranian oil to be lifted.

Once sold, the Iranian oil can be immediately shipped, Bloomberg reported, citing Anoop Singh, head of East of Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte in Singapore.

“We think a lot of that will flow to South Korea,” he added.

Topics: Iran South Korea Oil

Non-oil exports, re-exports helped Saudi Arabia mitigate oil price volatility in 2021

Non-oil exports, re-exports helped Saudi Arabia mitigate oil price volatility in 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Non-oil exports, re-exports helped Saudi Arabia mitigate oil price volatility in 2021

Non-oil exports, re-exports helped Saudi Arabia mitigate oil price volatility in 2021
  • The Kingdom’s non-oil national exports, that is excluding re-exports, grew to SR231.3 billion in 2021
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports helped mitigate some of the negative impact from the volatility in the Kingdom’s oil exports revenues, data compiled by Arab News reveals.

The volatility in non-oil exports revenues on a yearly basis was relatively milder than that for oil exports, according to a recent statistical release from by the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The country’s non-oil exports fell 10 and 8 percent in pre-pandemic 2019 and pandemic stricken 2020, respectively.

Over the same period, the Kingdom’s oil export revenues experienced a fall of 13 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

In 2021 non-oil exports rose 37 percent year-on-year in value terms compared to a 73-percent growth in oil exports revenues, according to GASTAT data.

Oil exports jumped to SR772.8 billion ($206.1 billion) in 2021 from SR447.6 billion in 2020 as globally pandemic restrictions eased.

The Kingdom’s non-oil national exports, that is excluding re-exports, grew to SR231.3 billion in 2021 from SR168 billion in 2020.

The 2021 annual rate of growth in national non-oil exports in value terms was the highest in the past four years, having outpaced the 26-percent growth posted in 2018.

As a result, the share of non-oil exports in total exports, excluding re-exports, reached 27.4 percent in 2020 

The ratio declined to 23 percent in 2021 as oil exports revenue jumped, however it managed to post an increase of 4 percentage points compared to 2018 when the share stood at 19 percent.

Re-exports

Re-exports have been another foreign trade category, which helped support the country’s foreign earnings over the past few years, data compiled by Arab News shows.

The value of re-exports increased to SR43.6 billion in 2021 from SR31.7 billion in 2018, which translates to a growth of 38 percent. 

Revenues from re-exports posted an annual growth of 32 percent and 23 percent in 2019 and 2021, respectively, while it recorded a fall of 15 percent in the pandemic year 2020.

Quarterly dynamics

Looking at the quarterly data where a breakdown by goods grouping is provided in the GASTAT release, the two most important groups impacting the dynamics of non-exports — each with about one-third share in total exports including re-exports — have remained chemical products and the plastic products.

Exports of chemicals including re-exports grew to SR26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, 73 percent more compared to the same quarter of 2020. 

Over the same period, exports of plastics increased to SR24.4 billion, reflecting an annual growth of 32 percent.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, chemical exports grew 22 percent and 1 percent for plastics. 

As a result, the share of chemicals in total non-oil exports including re-exports increased to 33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 26.2 percent in the same quarter of 2020. Over the same period, the share of plastics decreased by 1 percentage point to 31 percent.

Exports of vehicles and transport equipment as well as base metals — re-exports included — reached SR8 billion  and SR6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. 

These two goods groupings saw annual growth rates of 19 percent and 38 percent, respectively and 54 percent and 14 percent, on a quarterly basis, respectively.

December 2021

In the last month of 2021, the value of Kingdom’s national non-oil exports stood at SR23 billion, up 43 percent from December 2020. Non-oil exports were little changed from November.

Looking at the breakdown of the December non-oil exports including re-exports, chemicals saw 93 percent growth year-on-year compared to 29 percent year-on-year for plastics. 

The two main groups of Saudi non-oil exports witnessed a monthly growth of 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Exports of vehicles and transport equipment surged to SR4 billion in December, having posted annual and monthly growth of 153 percent and 113 percent, respectively.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia exports international trade imports Oil non-oil economy non-oil exports non-oil revenues

Olayan Group opens center in its founder's name for entrepreneurs at KAUST

Olayan Group opens center in its founder’s name for entrepreneurs at KAUST
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Olayan Group opens center in its founder’s name for entrepreneurs at KAUST

Olayan Group opens center in its founder’s name for entrepreneurs at KAUST
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Suliman Saleh Olayan Foundation has established a new institute focusing on sustainability solutions for the water, food, and energy sectors in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. 

Named after the late business leader and founder of Olayan Group, the Suliman S. Olayan Institute for Innovation aims to be a valuable entrepreneurship hub for innovative and sustainable initiatives. 

Focusing on startup scaling spaces, teaching and learning spaces, and public and shared spaces, the institute will drive impactful discussions amongst students and industry entrepreneurs. 

The institute will be located at the university. 

Topics: Olayan Group King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Saudi stocks plummet as oil prices rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine: Closing bell 

Saudi stocks plummet as oil prices rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine: Closing bell 
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks plummet as oil prices rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine: Closing bell 

Saudi stocks plummet as oil prices rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine: Closing bell 
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended the week lower amid rising oil prices after Russian forces entered Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, both lost 1.84 percent to 12,297 and 24,942 points, respectively.

As of Thursday, 3:22 p.m. Saudi time, Brent crude surpassed $105 for the first time since 2014. US benchmark WTI climbed to $99.30.

The top gainers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., which gained 6.06 percent, and Aramco, which gained 2 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank both fell 3 percent.

Saudi National Bank also slid 3 percent, despite reporting a 5 percent profit increase in 2021.

National Gypsum Co. ended the session as the top faller, slipping 7 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Russia Ukraine

Saudi Arabia tops the region in e-services availability: UN index

Saudi Arabia tops the region in e-services availability: UN index
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops the region in e-services availability: UN index

Saudi Arabia tops the region in e-services availability: UN index
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region for e-services availability for citizens and business sectors, according to the UN. 

The organization’s Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index measures the development of government services provided through e-services.

Ahmed Mohammad Al Suwaiyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority, said that by providing advanced government services through e-portals and smart applications, the achievement is a culmination of joint efforts with government agencies to attain quality of life.

Separately, the Kingdom has ranked second globally among the G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report for the year 2021.

Issued by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the index measures government services and their development process and contribution in improving quality of life. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia e-services United Nations

