You are here

  • Home
  • Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat

Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat

Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat
The instrument, which was blessed by Pope Francis at the Vatican, still bears the boat’s paintwork. (CNS / Vatican Media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8sg5w

Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat

Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat
  • Instrument was made by inmates of a Milan jail being trained for life after release
  • 23,000 migrants and refugees have drowned in the Mediterranean since 2014
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Pope Francis has blessed a violin made by inmates of a Milan prison out of wood from a migrant boat.

It is hoped the instrument will build awareness of the plight of refugees across the Mediterranean.

The Italian government and Pope Francis both back the scheme, which has seen 10 boats used by migrants to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa sent to the inmates of Opera prison, Milan.

There, four prisoners used the facility’s carpentry workshop for two and a half months turning the wood into a violin.

The instrument, which still bears the boat’s paintwork, was blessed this month at the Vatican by the Pope, who has sought to draw attention to the 23,000 migrants and refugees who have drowned in the Mediterranean since 2014.

The project is also backed by the Italy-based Benedetta D’Intino Foundation. Its head, Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori, said plans were now underway to make another violin, as well as a cello and viola, while next year the inmates would make enough instruments to supply an entire orchestra.

“These instruments will be lent to orchestras who want them, to help communicate this drama and make people think,” he said.

Nicolae, one of the prisoners working on the instruments, said: “You can imagine how much suffering is linked to that boat, this piece of wood. We want to make people reflect on this suffering.”

Another inmate, Andrea, said: “We want to give a voice to those who no longer have one.”

The plan also aimed to help train up inmates for life outside jail, said the prison’s director, Silvio Di Gregorio.

“Our guests, who have committed crimes, must rebuild their future, just as this wood, which has witnessed suffering, will become musical instruments,” he said.

The first violin made was tested by professional musician Carlo Lazzaroni, who said its sound compared favorably with top-grade instruments.

“The idea that this wood could become an instrument with such a sound is miraculous,” he said, adding: “When I close my eyes, you can hardly hear the difference.”

Topics: Pope Francis migrants Lampedusa Carlo Lazzaroni

Related

Migrants from north Africa are examined on board an Italian coast guard patrol boat last year. (AFP/File Photo)
World
More than 600 Egyptians and Moroccans land on island of Lampedusa
Boats carrying hundreds of migrants arrive in Italy’s Lampedusa
World
Boats carrying hundreds of migrants arrive in Italy’s Lampedusa

US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd

US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd

US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota: A jury found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty on Thursday of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, the African-American man whose May 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests.
Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38; were convicted after a month-long federal trial in Saint Paul, the sister city of Minneapolis, of showing “deliberate indifference” to Floyd’s medical needs.
Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop the use of “unreasonable force” against Floyd by a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly 10 minutes until he passed out and died, was convicted of murder last year and is serving 22 years in prison.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which was filmed by a bystander in a video that went viral, sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.
The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for 13 hours over two days before finding the three former officers guilty of all the charges against them.
Lane did not face the second charge of failing to intervene. Video of the arrest shows that on two occasions he suggested that Floyd be rolled over on his side.
Thao, Kueng, Lane and Chauvin were the officers involved in the arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd for allegedly using a fake $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.
While Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, Kueng was on his back and Lane held his legs. Thao kept back bystanders who were pleading with Chauvin to get off the visibly distressed Floyd.
In her closing arguments to the jury, prosecutor Manda Sertich said all three officers “knew that George Floyd couldn’t breathe, didn’t have a pulse and was dying.”
“Make no mistake, this is a crime,” Sertich said.
Lawyers for Kueng and Lane stressed that the two officers had been on the job for only a few days and deferred to Chauvin, a nearly 20-year veteran and the senior officer on the scene.
The defense attorney for Lane also noted that he asked Kueng to check Floyd’s pulse and administered CPR after an ambulance arrived.
Thao, who is Hmong American, Kueng, who is Black, and Lane, who is white, still face Minnesota state charges in connection with Floyd’s death in a trial that is scheduled to begin on June 13.
But in a sign of the importance of the case, federal prosecutors also charged the officers with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.

Topics: US George Floyd

Related

Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
World
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death
World
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

UN human rights chief calls on Moscow to halt its assault on Ukraine

There were reports on Thursday morning of military strikes close to densely populated major cities including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Odesa, Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv. (Reuters)
There were reports on Thursday morning of military strikes close to densely populated major cities including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Odesa, Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv. (Reuters)
Updated 25 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN human rights chief calls on Moscow to halt its assault on Ukraine

There were reports on Thursday morning of military strikes close to densely populated major cities including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Odesa, Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv. (Reuters)
  • Michelle Bachelet said protecting civilians must be a priority and ‘the use of explosive weapons in populated areas should … be avoided’
  • Major military strikes were reported on Thursday morning in or near to a number of densely populated cities in the country
Updated 25 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN’s human rights chief on Thursday called on Russia to immediately halt its military assault on Ukraine, which she said violates international law and endangers countless civilian lives.

Michelle Bachelet, the organization’s high commissioner for human rights, said she is deeply alarmed by the actions of the Russian Federation in ordering the attack.

“Civilians in various parts of Ukraine were awoken by sounds of heavy bombardment and are terrified of further escalation, with many fleeing their homes,” she said as she urged Moscow to end the offensive.

“States that fail to take all reasonable measures to settle their international disputes by peaceful means fall short of complying with their obligation to protect the right to life.”

There were reports on Thursday morning of military strikes close to densely populated major cities including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Odesa, Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv.

“The protection of the civilian population must be a priority. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas should — at all costs — be avoided,” Bachelet said.

She also reiterated the importance of respecting the principles of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“In the conduct of hostilities, the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions must be fully respected, in particular by taking all required measures to protect the civilian population and civilian objects from the effects of the hostilities,” she said.

Underscoring the importance of a parallel “information war” that she said is underway, Bachelet also stressed the importance of verifying all reports of human rights violations, including civilian casualties and damage to civilian property and critical infrastructure.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia UN Michelle Bachelet

Related

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
World
UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine
Special Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Middle-East
Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis

UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
Updated 25 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
  • Antonio Guterres said the attack is ‘wrong’ and ‘unacceptable’ but ‘it is not irreversible … it’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war’
  • Putin launched the military assault on Ukraine at the same time as Guterres was making his initial plea to Moscow to exercise restraint
Updated 25 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday repeated his plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the previous night, to halt the assault on Ukraine and withdraw his troops.

He said that the war is wrong and unacceptable under the UN’s charter but it is still possible to change course and reverse the decision.

Putin announced the start of full-scale militarily operations in Ukraine at the same time Guterres was making his plea for restraint during an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York late on Wednesday night.

“I repeat my plea from last night: Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia,” Guterres said the following day.

“We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades,” he told reporters as he spoke of scenes of “fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine,” and warned of a rising death toll.

“Day after day, I have been clear that such unilateral measures conflict directly with the United Nations Charter,” Guterres said.

Quoting directly from that charter, he added: “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.”

The Russian military offensive repudiates the principles to which every member of the UN has committed, he said.

“It is wrong. It is against the charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible. (In) line with the charter, it’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war.”

Decisions made in the coming days will shape the world and directly affect the lives of millions upon millions of people, Guterres added.

The organization is allocating $20 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Ukrainians, he said.

“We and our humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need,” said the UN chief.

“United Nations staff are working on both sides of the contact line, always guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity and independence.

“We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to people in need, regardless of who or where they are. The protection of civilians must be priority number one. International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld.”

Topics: Ukraine Russia UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Live Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions. (AFP) video
World
LIVE: Scores dead, hundreds injured as Russia invades Ukraine
Kingdom’s embassy in Ukraine calls on Saudi citizens to get in contact
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom’s embassy in Ukraine calls on Saudi citizens to get in contact

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no ‘destruction’ at Chernobyl

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no ‘destruction’ at Chernobyl
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no ‘destruction’ at Chernobyl

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no ‘destruction’ at Chernobyl
  • Facilities including the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) were captured by Russian forces on Thursday
  • The IAEA lists four operational nuclear power plants in Ukraine on its website
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: Ukraine’s operational nuclear power plants are running safely and there has been no “destruction” at the remaining waste and other facilities at Chernobyl, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, citing Ukraine’s nuclear regulator.
Facilities including the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) were captured by Russian forces on Thursday after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.
The remaining activities around the plant where Europe’s worst nuclear disaster occurred in 1986 include nuclear waste management and storage, according to the website of the operator, the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP.
“Ukraine has informed the IAEA that ‘unidentified armed forces’ have taken control of all facilities of the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP, located within the Exclusion Zone,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.
“The counterpart added that there had been no casualties nor destruction at the industrial site.”
The IAEA lists four operational nuclear power plants in Ukraine on its website.
The IAEA “is following the situation in Ukraine with grave concern and is appealing for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk,” it said.
“The Ukraine regulatory body ... has earlier informed the IAEA that it is maintaining communications with Ukraine’s operational nuclear power plants, which it said are operating safely and securely.”

Topics: IAEA Chernobyl Ukraine Russia nuclear power plants Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Iran nuclear chief rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj site, says beyond safeguards
Middle-East
Iran nuclear chief rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj site, says beyond safeguards
Japan’s foreign minister urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA
Middle-East
Japan’s foreign minister urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA

Is the carnival over for Bangladesh’s party bands?

CAPTION: The party bands of Dhaka during a performance in 2019. The three remaining bands in the Bangladeshi capital are struggling to remain relevant, despite being a popular source of entertainment in the '80s. (Photo courtesy of Dhaka Band Party)
CAPTION: The party bands of Dhaka during a performance in 2019. The three remaining bands in the Bangladeshi capital are struggling to remain relevant, despite being a popular source of entertainment in the '80s. (Photo courtesy of Dhaka Band Party)
Updated 24 February 2022

Is the carnival over for Bangladesh’s party bands?

CAPTION: The party bands of Dhaka during a performance in 2019. The three remaining bands in the Bangladeshi capital are struggling to remain relevant, despite being a popular source of entertainment in the '80s. (Photo courtesy of Dhaka Band Party)
  • The colorful groups have been providing the soundtrack for Dhaka events since the 1930s
  • But changing tastes and a slump in demand mean there are now just three left in the city
Updated 24 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: They used to be the life of every party in Dhaka.

For almost a century, “band parties” provided the soundtrack for events across the Bangladeshi capital, from weddings and birthdays to election campaigns.

But in a swiftly changing world severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition is fading away.

Mohammad Ibrahim, who owns one of the only three remaining groups in Dhaka – the Bangladesh Band Party – entered the profession as a 13-year-old boy.

He said his craft was a family legacy and he “can’t think of doing any other business except this,” as he had never learned any other skills.

“But there is no one to take over after me. The history of this century-old business will come to an end after my death,” Ibrahim said.

All of the party bands in Dhaka share a tradition that started with a man named Mohammad Kha, who brought the idea to the city in the 1930s.

Kha’s four wives and five sons were all band artists. One of his sons, Siraj Kha, started his own group in 1948 and the tradition trickled further down the family line.

In their heyday, the bands could do up to three events in a day. But demand slumped as people increasingly turned to modern sound systems and DJs. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated their struggles.

“It’s not a very lucrative profession nowadays,” Mohammad Salahuddin, who runs the Dhaka Band Party, told Arab News.

“I think with the passing of time, the tradition of band parties will disappear from society. It’s only a matter of years now,” added the 62-year-old, who took over the family business in 1975.

The bands, which were still popular through the ’80s and ’90s, are unlike other musical groups. They comprise between five and 15 members who dress up in colorful uniforms and carry their musical instruments, giving them the appearance of a marching band.

They were once considered the ultimate form of music and entertainment.

“In those days we didn’t have many options for listening to music. So the band party was an immense source of entertainment for us,” 66-year-old Omar Hossain told Arab News.

Abdul Awal, a 72-year-old Dhaka resident, also remembers the bands fondly. He said they were the main source of entertainment for any occasion and would play different types of music according to the mood of the event.

“In fact, we couldn’t think of any celebrations in our early days without the music of the band party,” Awal said. “The presence of the band party instantly changed the color of any celebration.”

Mohammad Arman, who owns the National Band Party, said business had dried up due to the recent lockdowns and restrictions on social gatherings.

“We didn’t receive a single work order for 20 months in the last two years,” the 40-year-old told Arab News.

While he had received some inquiries in recent months most of them had fallen through, he added.

Arman, who has run the business since 1993 and is the fourth generation of his family to do so, said his troupe used to have 20 regular members but since the start of the pandemic half of them had left.

The lack of work meant they were not earning the $10 to $15 they would each normally get for a performance.

“I don’t know where they are living now or how they are managing to get by as I am on my knees trying to run this business,” Arman said.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Special ‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
World
‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
Special Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
World
Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis

Latest updates

Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst
Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst
US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd
US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd
Royal Saudi Air Force chief reviews preparations for Cobra Warrior 2022 exercise in UK
Royal Saudi Air Force chief reviews preparations for Cobra Warrior 2022 exercise in UK
Saudi Arabia affirms right to security in letter to UNSC
Saudi Arabia affirms right to security in letter to UNSC
Saudi authorities sign joint cooperation agreement in artificial intelligence with Dubai Police
Saudi authorities sign joint cooperation agreement in artificial intelligence with Dubai Police

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.