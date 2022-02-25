Royal Saudi Air Force chief reviews preparations for Cobra Warrior 2022 exercise in UK

RIYADH: Maj. Gen. Talal bin Suleiman Al-Ghamdi, the deputy commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, visited King Fahd Air Base in the Western Sector to review the preparations for a joint military exercise in the UK, the Saudi defense ministry said on Thursday.
Cobra Warrior 2022 will take place at the Coningsby air base in England in March. A number of Royal Saudi Air Force Typhoon combat aircraft will participate, along with their air, technical and support crews.
Al-Ghamdi was briefed on progress by the commander of the participating air forces group, Col. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Rajhi. He also met the participants and urged them to make full use of the exercise to improve their combat and support skills. He also called on them to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Al-Rajhi said the exercise aims to enhance cooperation between the Royal Saudi Air Force, the UK’s Royal Air Force and forces from other participating countries, encourage the exchange of expertise and develop joint efforts in planning and implementation to deal with a variety of threats using an electronic warfare environment that simulates reality.
Saudi Arabia affirms right to security in letter to UNSC
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia affirmed its sovereign right to take all necessary measures to protect the security and safety of its citizens, residents and territory from any terrorist attacks, in accordance with its obligations under international law.
This came in a letter sent by the Saudi deputy permanent representative to the UN, Mohammed Al-Ateeq, to the UN Security Council on Thursday regarding recent attacks against the Kingdom by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.
“I write to inform you that on Monday ... air defenses of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have intercepted a drone targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in city of Jazan, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia,” Al-Ateeq wrote.
“This hostile and atrocious attempt to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom has caused the injury of at least 16 civilians of different nationalities; three of them are in a critical condition.”
Al-Ateeq said the Houthis have resumed cross-border attacks from Sanaa International Airport, which confirms its violations of international humanitarian law.
He added that the UNSC must assume its responsibilities regarding the Houthis, their arms suppliers, and the resources that finance their terrorist acts, so as to stop the threat they pose to regional and international peace and security.
Chef’s Table at Diriyah Biennale offers conceptual gastronomic delights
Updated 25 February 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Chef’s Table at the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale offers conceptual gastronomic delights for diners and an opportunity for young Saudis to showcase their culinary skills.
Located in Diriyah on the north-western outskirts of Riyadh, Chef’s Table is a gutsy attempt to serve authentic Saudi cuisine from different regions with international influences.
The sparse but serene hangar-like venue is dimly lit and has a dining table with 20 chairs. Its walls are covered in bold designs.
The table showcases a series of dishes by young Saudi chefs who experiment with locally sourced ingredients, tell stories about recipes that have been passed down generations, and reveal never-before-seen concepts at the dining table.
HIGHLIGHTS
The creative dishes reflect the restaurant’s five concepts: Miles Away, Homefront, From a Grain of Rice, Negative Space and Street Food Elitism.
They promote the idea of gathering and collecting local ingredients from local farmers with the benefit of supporting them and the economy.
Diners wait in a lounge after they arrive. Then, the group of 20 are led through the exhibition itself and pass through a “secret door” to the table.
Omar Diab, from Chef’s Table event management, told Arab News: “The idea of the Chef’s Table is unique, it’s very creative and it has never happened in Saudi Arabia before.
“We have different kinds of local chefs representing five different teams. We came up with the idea to have one big dining table with 20 seats. The idea behind it is to have different groups sitting and having dinner at one table. Every two weeks, we have a different team of chefs.”
The team of new chefs put forward their carefully crafted menu ideas in line with the five concepts, after which the food connoisseurs then decide on the final menu comprising two appetizers, three main courses, and two desserts for the fortnight.
Diab, who is Saudi, said: “Thankfully, we got overwhelming support, very positive feedback from the people, even though it’s the first time something like this has happened in the Kingdom.”
Chef’s Table started in mid-December last year. “Since the second week of starting, we are sold out every weekend,” he added.
Saudi cross stitcher shares her love for threads and needles on social media
Alaa Al-Sawwaf advises passionate cross stitchers to take care of their hands, neck, back and eyes regularly to prevent injuries
Updated 25 February 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: A thin needle, a thread, an Aida cloth and one’s imagination can create hundreds of picture-like projects for cross stitchers like Jeddah’s Alaa Al-Sawwaf, a stay-at-home mother who has been practicing the craft for more than 20 years.
These embroidery tools are familiar to her family, as she picked up the hobby from her grandmother when she was only 10 years old.
“It all started when I was 10 years old when I used to sit next to Fini, my Austrian grandmother who used to do a lot of handcrafts like knitting, crochet and needlepoint. It was very exciting for me just to be next to her and watch her knit,” Al-Sawwaf told Arab News.
“She got me my first needlepoint and knitting kit, and she started teaching me and correcting me when I would do anything wrong. My grandmother is the main reason behind my passion for needles and threads,” she added.
Recalling that time, the cross stitcher said that the Kingdom did not have shops that sold needlepoint tools, and that she purchased a counted cross stitching kit by accident while abroad. That brought Al-Sawwaf to a hobby that she greatly identifies with.
“We used to get it from Austria, the UK or the US. I remember once when we were in New York in summer and I was shopping for my needlepoint kits, I bought a kit thinking it was needlepoint, but I didn’t open it until we came back to Jeddah. Once I opened it I didn’t understand what was going on, I started reading all the instructions carefully and it was love at first stitch,” she said.
“What made me fall in love with counted cross stitching even more is that while stitching, I don’t know what I’m stitching. I look at it from afar, and then I see the whole picture. My heart always skips a beat from the beauty that my hands just stitched,” she added.
FASTFACT
A small project can take three to six weeks, while larger and more complicated ones can take 11 months or up to two years.
@lulusstitches is Al-Sawwaf’s handle on both Instagram and Tiktok. She said she receives great support on social media, especially on Instagram.
“I found my community there, and it’s a big one. They are mostly from abroad. I learned so much from them and they gave me such great support,” she said.
Al-Sawwaf’s favorite project is “Al-Shaikhah.” To create it, she used about 78 colors and it took her two years to finish. It is a portrait of a woman dressed in traditional bedouin wear, an image credited to another artist on Instagram, @ahmadart86.
“I found myself stitching her. I knew my style and what I like to do through stitching her. It’s an amazing feeling when you think that you are just stitching another project, but then it becomes the piece that you saw your style and yourself in,” she said.
Al-Sawwaf highlighted the importance of cross stitchers taking care of their hands, neck, back and eyes regularly, in order to prevent injuries or strains.
“We stitchers need to take care of not only our hands but our necks, backs and eyes too. Before stitching, it’s better to try to stretch your hands and wrists. It’s very important not to stress the hand by holding the hoop or the needle too firmly. It’s a joyful hobby — relax your hand and enjoy your stitches and try to move your hands from time to time,” she added.
“Your neck and back should be straight while working on your project — choose the right chair with pillows to support your hands, back and shoulders. The eyes are the most important, in my opinion. You need enough light and the perfect glasses or reading glasses. Don’t overuse your eyes. Once they get tired and teary, stop.”
Alaa Al-Sawwaf
Alaa Al-Sawwaf
Al-Sawwaf said that the time needed to finish a project depends on its size. A small project can take three to six weeks, while larger and more complicated ones can take 11 months or up to two years.
The cross stitcher is currently being treated for Fuchs’ dystrophy, a buildup of fluid in the cornea of the eye.
“This disease leads to eventually losing your sight over time, and the only way to save it is to do a cornea transplant,” she said.
Her passion for her hobby is driving her persistence and determination to recover from the illness.
“With Fuch’s disease, you lose your sight and go blind. I’m left with two choices — either lose my sight and adjust to this new life or go ahead with surgery. I chose to see and decided to go through it all just to be able to see and keep doing what I love most — stitching,” she said.
Tech competition to improve Hajj, Umrah services opens registration
Updated 25 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research at Umm Al-Qura University on Thursday announced the start of registration for the first edition of the tech competition Hajjathon 2022.
Hajjathon 2022 is part of a series of events accompanying the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research under the patronage of King Salman. This year, the forum will be held under the slogan “Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System.”
Dr. Turki Al-Amr, dean of the institute, told Arab News that Hajjathon is a tech competition that brings together software and business developers and entrepreneurs from around the world with the aim of coming up with the best technical solutions to improve services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons. “It is a global opportunity for young people to highlight their capabilities in coming up with creative solutions in developing services for pilgrims. It also harnesses local and international expertise in the field of data and artificial intelligence,” he said.
“The competition further seeks to support a culture of collective innovation and the knowledge economy,” he added.
The institute, Al-Amr explained, offers a pioneering model for research in order to serve pilgrims, take care of the holy sites, improve the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System, and back the decisions of officials working in the field with data to achieve the institute’s visions.
“Such visions include integrated planning, organized crowds, convenient transportation, a safe environment, and distinguished services,” he said.
Who’s Who: Anas Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi, program manager at Misk Foundation
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News
Anas Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi was recently awarded the Fourth Class Order of King Abdulaziz for his service to the Kingdom.
Al-Ghamdi has worked at the Misk Foundation since 2017, first as a senior communication officer and since 2019 as program manager.
In 2020 he also served as a media adviser with the G20 Saudi Secretariat during the Kingdom’s presidency of the grouping. He worked with the Host Broadcaster team within the expert secondment program for media and communication.
From 2018 to 2019, Al-Ghamdi also worked as acting communication manager for Sanad Mohammed bin Salman.
Before that he was employed at Al-Rajhi Humanitarian foundation where he managed youth empowerment projects.
Al-Ghamdi previously worked as a marketing manager at Diyafa Group, where he played a key role in establishing the marketing department and building strategic plans for the company’s development.
He started his professional career in 2013 as a marketing and research manager on the Tharwa project in Makkah province. The scheme offers opportunities for young people in the province — through platforms such as the Makkah Youth Forum — under the supervision of Prince Khaled Al-Fasial, the governor of Makkah.
Al-Ghamdi has worked on many communication-related projects and contributed to the social media management of Saudi Vision 2030, its programs and projects. He has also worked as a media relations consultant with government and private agencies.
He received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah in 2014 and has attended courses at prestigious universities, including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and other educational institutes, such as ELC, Quality Creative Center and Turjuman Consultancy.