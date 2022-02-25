Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia’s Sumatra island

JAKARTA: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the near the western coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said, though there was no risk of a tsunami or immediate reports of major damage.
The quake, which was on land at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), was felt as far away as Singapore and Malaysia and strongly in the nearby cities of Padang in West Sumatra province and in Pekanbaru in Riau Province, witnesses said.
“We continue to monitor and advise people to remain on alert,” Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG, told MetroTV.
“Because this is on land, and the scale is above 6, we are concerned that it could cause some damage.”
In Pasaman Barat, about 17 km from the epicenter, a witness told MetroTV patients in a hospital were evacuated from the building.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency could not immediately be reached for comment about damage.
Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meets.
Last month, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Java island, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.
A more powerful 7.4 magnitude in Flores Sea triggered a tsunami warning in December, though caused only minor damage.
New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; EU list cover financial, energy and transport sectors
Countries began taking steps to isolate Moscow in hopes of forcing it to pay so high a price that it changes course
Western allies banned exports of key high-tech goods aimed at choking off the Russian military’s capabilities
WASHINGTON: Responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the 27-nation European Union and other Western allies announced a round of punitive measures against Russian banks and leading companies and imposed export controls aimed at starving the country’s industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.
From the US to Western Europe and Japan, South Korea and Australia, nations lined up to denounce the Kremlin as the outbreak of fighting raised fears about the shape of Europe to come. The invasion initially sent stocks slumping and oil prices surging on fears of higher costs for food and fuel.
The latest round of sanctions announced Thursday against Russia purposely spares the energy sector to avoid inflicting pain on the Western allies, but officials say they leave room for escalation.
Washington said the penalties will be severe, and will have lasting impact on Russia’s economy, even though they tried to “mitigate” costs on American and European consumers, who already face rising oil prices.
In the meantime, countries began taking steps to isolate Moscow in hopes of forcing it to pay so high a price that it changes course.
US President Joe Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe. Ukraine’s president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the US has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.
Sanctions target
Here are the highlights of the measures:
The Treasury added five more Russian banks to the sanctions list including country’s the two largest, both majority owned by the government, although each faced penalties with differing severity.
Sberbank, which holds about a third of all bank assets in Russia, will be banned from conducting transactions through the US financial system, through what is known as the Correspondent Account or Payable-Through Account Sanctions (CAPTA) List.
But VTB and three other bank were hit with “full blocking sanctions,” meaning all US-held assets will be frozen.
Asked to explain the rationale behind the differing treatment, a senior administration told reporters the decision was partly due to the fact that VTB “had assets in the United States that we wanted to freeze” denying them to the Kremlin.
On top of previously-announced measures, the official said “the top 10 Russian financial institutions representing nearly 80 percent of Russia’s banking sector and assets value are now under US restrictions.”
However, transactions involving energy, agriculture or medical goods are exempt from the financial prohibitions.
In addition, major state banks and companies, including Gazprom’s oil and natural gas units, were cut off from Western credit markets, joining the debt blockage of the central government announced earlier this week.
Western allies banned exports of key high-tech goods aimed at choking off the Russian military’s capabilities.
The ban targets the defense and aerospace sectors and includes semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors.
Washington said the blockade “will cut off Russia’s access to vital technological inputs, atrophy key sectors of its industrial base, and undercut its strategic ambitions.”
The United States, the European Union (EU), Japan, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand, cooperated on the ban, with more expected to join.
Washington added to the list of Russian oligarchs in government and finance, who officials say “Putin relies on for his wealth and power.”
The officials, including executives at Sberbank and VTB, will have any US assets frozen. The penalties extend to their family members as well, to prevent transferring resources to them.
Isolating Russia’s industry
US Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said there was agreement that Congress “stands ready to provide whatever additional resources are needed” as the US supports the Ukraine military and backs the Ukrainian resistance. More funding may be needed from Congress.
Many lawmakers have pushed for the toughest sanctions possible on Russia to stop the invasion. The senator said there’s a recognition “we can continue to build” on those Biden has already announced.
EU leaders held an emergency summit and agreed on sanctions that cover, among other things, the financial, energy and transport sectors and various Russian individuals. In a statement, the leaders said the measures will have “massive and severe consequences” for Russia.
The details will not become available until Friday at the earliest.
“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “It is about the leadership of Russia and being merciless in finances and the economy.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced financial restrictions and export controls. In addition, Britain will also prohibit Russia’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.
Johnson called the attack on Ukraine “hideous and barbaric” and said of Putin: “Now we see him for what he is — a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”
Canada imposed sanctions that will target 58 people and entities, including members of Russia’s elite and their families, the paramilitary Wagner Group and major Russian banks. The punitive measures, announced after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a virtual meeting of G-7 industrialized nations, will also cover members of the Russian Security Council, including key cabinet ministers.
In the days before the attack, Germany suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
With Stoltenberg and Johnson, von der Leyen called the invasion a “barbaric” attack on an independent nation that threatened “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order.”
The new US sanctions also targeted the military and financial institutions of Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor to the north. Russia is using Belarus as a staging ground for troop movements into Ukraine.
Separately, the UN Security Council is expected to vote Friday on a resolution condemning Russia and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all its forces. But Moscow is certain to veto it.
Highlighting a widening rift in superpower relations, China stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.
In a clear defense of Moscow, China “called on parties to respect others’ legitimate security concerns.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that “all parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war” — language China has consistently used to criticize the West in the crisis.
China went further and approved imports of wheat from Russia, a move that could reduce the impact of Western sanctions. Russia, one of the biggest wheat producers, would be vulnerable if foreign markets were closed off.
The possible repercussions extended well beyond economics and geopolitics. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worried that the crisis will further distract global attention from helping the world’s least vaccinated continent fight COVID-19.
In New York City, a projection artist is projecting “Stand With Ukraine” and the country’s flag on a wall of the United Nations headquarters. The artist, David Forsee, says he decided to do this because he’s “a concerned person who doesn’t want to be surrounded by nukes.”
US intel predicted Russia’s invasion plans. Did it matter?
Lawmakers from both US political parties on Thursday said the accurate predictions were a credit to the often-criticized US intelligence community
US shared intel on imminent Russian invasion with Ukraine but Zelensky downplayed it so as not to give Moscow an excuse to escalate
WASHINGTON: For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack Ukraine. Hoping to preempt an invasion, it released details of Russian troop buildups and warned repeatedly that a major assault was imminent.
In the end, Putin attacked anyway.
Critics of US intelligence — including Russian officials who dismissed invasion allegations as fantasy — had been pointing to past failures like the false identification of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. But Russia’s invasion so far has played out largely as the Biden administration said it would back in December, with nearly 200,000 troops striking from several sides of Ukraine.
Lawmakers from both political parties on Thursday said the accurate predictions were a credit to the often-criticized US intelligence community.
But whether the White House’s unprecedented public campaign delayed or limited Putin’s plans could be debated for years. And some say both Washington and Kyiv could have done more with the information the two governments had beforehand.
Ukrainians are fighting a vastly more powerful Russian army all over their country, with deaths reported on both sides and explosions in several cities. There are fears Russia may try to depose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even as
Putin claims — in the face of the US intelligence — that Russia is only trying to protect residents of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.
Announcing new sanctions on Thursday, President Joe Biden cited his administration’s moves to warn of what it knew of Putin’s intentions.
“We shared declassified evidence about Russia’s plans and false pretext so that there could be no confusion or cover-up about what Putin’s doing,” he said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”
Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, noted several results of the public campaign: weakening any potential move by Putin to create a “false-flag” operation to justify war, undercutting any potential coup in Kyiv that might have appeared to be led by Ukrainians, and unifying allies who quickly denounced Putin’s aggression this week and backed tough sanctions.
“The intelligence community usually doesn’t like to share information; they want to hold it close,” Warner said in an interview. “What they’ve done is push the Russian timeline back. They’ve also, I think, allowed us to build this coalition that is virtually unprecedented.”
Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said the Biden administration’s declassifying of information was “incredibly important.”
“This has both impacted the international community’s view of Putin and has slowed his actions,” Turner said. “The goal in releasing intelligence is to permit Ukraine to plan, and any delay in Putin’s actions helped Ukraine in the planning to defend itself.”
But Turner said the White House should have provided more lethal weapons and air defense capability to Ukraine in advance. He also said that the White House was initially reluctant to provide some of its intelligence findings to Kyiv.
One US official familiar with the intelligence gathering, who was not authorized to comment publicly by name, said the White House shared intelligence with Ukraine about Russia even before the troop buildup began last year and accelerated its sharing throughout the crisis. The official added that the administration reduced constraints to allow findings to be shared with the Ukrainians and more broadly with allies.
Still, Washington and Kyiv were often publicly and privately at odds about the nature of the Russian threat and what needed to be done.
Zelenskyy for months tried to publicly downplay American warnings of an imminent major outbreak, noting that Ukraine remained locked in an eight-year war over the eastern Donbas region fighting Russian-backed separatists. Zelenskyy did not call up military reservists until Wednesday, when he also announced a 30-day state of emergency.
“The one area that I wish we could have been more effective is convincing the Ukrainians themselves to further mobilize their troops, their reserves,” Warner said Thursday. “I’m not saying that would have stopped the Russian invasion. The Russian forces are so overwhelming. But it might have allowed a bit of a better fight.”
A Ukrainian government official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence said Kyiv was convinced about two weeks ago that Russia would invade. But the government publicly tamped down concerns about an invasion to limit damage to Ukraine’s economy and panic in the country, the official said. Any mass mobilization of Ukrainian forces could have given additional pretext to Putin, who repeatedly and falsely claimed Ukraine was planning to attack separatist-held parts of the Donbas.
The official also noted that only on Wednesday did the US sanction the company that built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Zelenskyy and lawmakers from both parties had long pushed for the sanctions on the pipeline, which would carry natural gas from Russia to Germany and bypass Ukraine.
“We wish it were a deterrence victory, not an intelligence victory,” the official said. “Unfortunately there was zero deterrence and now we have a humanitarian catastrophe.”
US ex-cops found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd
SAINT PAUL, Minnesota: A jury found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty on Thursday of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, the African-American man whose May 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests.
Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38; were convicted after a month-long federal trial in Saint Paul, the sister city of Minneapolis, of showing “deliberate indifference” to Floyd’s medical needs.
Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop the use of “unreasonable force” against Floyd by a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly 10 minutes until he passed out and died, was convicted of murder last year and is serving 22 years in prison.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which was filmed by a bystander in a video that went viral, sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.
The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for 13 hours over two days before finding the three former officers guilty of all the charges against them.
Lane did not face the second charge of failing to intervene. Video of the arrest shows that on two occasions he suggested that Floyd be rolled over on his side.
Thao, Kueng, Lane and Chauvin were the officers involved in the arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd for allegedly using a fake $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.
While Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, Kueng was on his back and Lane held his legs. Thao kept back bystanders who were pleading with Chauvin to get off the visibly distressed Floyd.
In her closing arguments to the jury, prosecutor Manda Sertich said all three officers “knew that George Floyd couldn’t breathe, didn’t have a pulse and was dying.”
“Make no mistake, this is a crime,” Sertich said.
Lawyers for Kueng and Lane stressed that the two officers had been on the job for only a few days and deferred to Chauvin, a nearly 20-year veteran and the senior officer on the scene.
The defense attorney for Lane also noted that he asked Kueng to check Floyd’s pulse and administered CPR after an ambulance arrived.
Thao, who is Hmong American, Kueng, who is Black, and Lane, who is white, still face Minnesota state charges in connection with Floyd’s death in a trial that is scheduled to begin on June 13.
But in a sign of the importance of the case, federal prosecutors also charged the officers with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.
UN human rights chief calls on Moscow to halt its assault on Ukraine
Michelle Bachelet said protecting civilians must be a priority and ‘the use of explosive weapons in populated areas should … be avoided’
Major military strikes were reported on Thursday morning in or near to a number of densely populated cities in the country
NEW YORK: The UN’s human rights chief on Thursday called on Russia to immediately halt its military assault on Ukraine, which she said violates international law and endangers countless civilian lives.
Michelle Bachelet, the organization’s high commissioner for human rights, said she is deeply alarmed by the actions of the Russian Federation in ordering the attack.
“Civilians in various parts of Ukraine were awoken by sounds of heavy bombardment and are terrified of further escalation, with many fleeing their homes,” she said as she urged Moscow to end the offensive.
“States that fail to take all reasonable measures to settle their international disputes by peaceful means fall short of complying with their obligation to protect the right to life.”
There were reports on Thursday morning of military strikes close to densely populated major cities including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Odesa, Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv.
“The protection of the civilian population must be a priority. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas should — at all costs — be avoided,” Bachelet said.
She also reiterated the importance of respecting the principles of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.
“In the conduct of hostilities, the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions must be fully respected, in particular by taking all required measures to protect the civilian population and civilian objects from the effects of the hostilities,” she said.
Underscoring the importance of a parallel “information war” that she said is underway, Bachelet also stressed the importance of verifying all reports of human rights violations, including civilian casualties and damage to civilian property and critical infrastructure.
UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine
Antonio Guterres said the attack is ‘wrong’ and ‘unacceptable’ but ‘it is not irreversible … it’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war’
Putin launched the military assault on Ukraine at the same time as Guterres was making his initial plea to Moscow to exercise restraint
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday repeated his plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the previous night, to halt the assault on Ukraine and withdraw his troops.
He said that the war is wrong and unacceptable under the UN’s charter but it is still possible to change course and reverse the decision.
Putin announced the start of full-scale militarily operations in Ukraine at the same time Guterres was making his plea for restraint during an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York late on Wednesday night.
“I repeat my plea from last night: Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia,” Guterres said the following day.
“We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades,” he told reporters as he spoke of scenes of “fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine,” and warned of a rising death toll.
“Day after day, I have been clear that such unilateral measures conflict directly with the United Nations Charter,” Guterres said.
Quoting directly from that charter, he added: “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.”
The Russian military offensive repudiates the principles to which every member of the UN has committed, he said.
“It is wrong. It is against the charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible. (In) line with the charter, it’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war.”
Decisions made in the coming days will shape the world and directly affect the lives of millions upon millions of people, Guterres added.
The organization is allocating $20 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Ukrainians, he said.
“We and our humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need,” said the UN chief.
“United Nations staff are working on both sides of the contact line, always guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity and independence.
“We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to people in need, regardless of who or where they are. The protection of civilians must be priority number one. International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld.”