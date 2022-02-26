You are here

Iran to enrich uranium to 20% even after deal: Nuclear chief

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation on December 23, 2019 shows the the nuclear water reactor of Arak, south of capital Tehran, during a visit by the head of the organisation Ali Akbar Salehi. (AFP file photo)
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation on December 23, 2019 shows the the nuclear water reactor of Arak, south of capital Tehran, during a visit by the head of the organisation Ali Akbar Salehi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

Iran to enrich uranium to 20% even after deal: Nuclear chief

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation on December 23, 2019 shows the the nuclear water reactor of Arak, south of capital Tehran, during a visit by the head of the organisation Ali Akbar Salehi. (AFP file photo)
  • Iranian officials had told Reuters earlier that Iran had agreed to suspend its 20 percent and 60 percent enrichment if an agreement is reached in the Vienna talks to salvage the 2015 pact
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will continue to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity even after sanctions on it are lifted and a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is revived, Iranian news agencies quoted the country’s nuclear chief as saying on Friday.
“(Uranium) enrichment ... continues with a maximum ceiling of 60 percent, which led Westerners to rush to negotiations, and it will continue with the lifting of sanctions by both 20 percent and 5 percent,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.
The 2015 deal restricts the purity to which Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67 percent, far below the roughly 90 percent that is weapons-grade or the 20 percent Iran reached before the deal. Iran is now enriching to various levels, the highest being around 60 percent.
Eslami did not elaborate or explain how 20 percent enrichment would be acceptable under the 2015 nuclear deal which Iran has been trying to revive through indirect talks with the US.
Iranian officials had told Reuters earlier that Iran had agreed to suspend its 20 percent and 60 percent enrichment if an agreement is reached in the Vienna talks to salvage the 2015 pact.
Separately, a senior Iranian cleric said earlier that ending Iran’s economic isolation by lifting banking and oil trade sanctions was Tehran’s most important demand in talks with world powers in the Austrian capital Vienna.
Iran on Wednesday urged the West to be “realistic” in the talks, as its top negotiator returned to Tehran for what might be final consultations ahead of a possible accord following months of indirect talks with the US.
“Our negotiators ... do their best to ensure the nation’s interests, and know that the final point is the lifting of all sanctions, especially on banking and trade,” Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said at Friday prayers in Tehran.
“If these sanctions are not lifted, it is as if there were no talks,” state media quoted him as saying.

UAE relaxes COVID-19 precautions; masks no longer required outdoors

UAE relaxes COVID-19 precautions; masks no longer required outdoors
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

UAE relaxes COVID-19 precautions; masks no longer required outdoors

UAE relaxes COVID-19 precautions; masks no longer required outdoors
  • Individuals who have had contact with a person who subsequently tests positive for the virus will no longer have to quarantine
  • The new rules come into effect on Tuesday, March 1
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in the UAE on Friday announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as the country continues to move toward the recovery phase of the pandemic. The changes will come into effect on Tuesday, March 1.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, also known as NCEMA, said the wearing of masks outdoors will now be optional, although they remain mandatory in public indoor spaces.
Individuals who have been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 will no longer need to quarantine. The isolation protocols for those who are infected will not change. Each emirate is free to set the length of the quarantine period that is required for those who test positive, and also whether those who have been in contact with an infected person are required to take a PCR test.
The authority also approved a return to the pre-pandemic time intervals between the call to prayer and the iqaamah, and agreed to allow mosques to make available a limited number of copies of the Qur’an, which must be sterilized after each use. The current requirement for worshipers in mosques and other places of worship to remain at least one meter apart will be maintained.
Fully vaccinated travelers need to provide proof of their vaccination status, while those who are not vaccinated must present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure.
Similarly, NCEMA said anyone wishing to attend local events, exhibitions or other cultural or social activities must show their “green pass” on the Al-Hosn app as proof of vaccination or, failing that, a negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before to the event.
In the economic and tourism sectors, social-distancing requirements have been withdrawn and the authority also announced the resumption of all sports activities for all age groups.
NCEMA said the role and responsibilities of the public are just as important as those of the authorities in handling this new phase of the pandemic. The authority added that a full return to normal daily life requires that everyone continues to adhere to the preventive measures that remain in place.

Lebanon sends congratulations on Saudi Arabia's Founding Day

Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a cable of congratulations Friday to King Salman on the occasion of Saud Arabia’s Founding Day. (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a cable of congratulations Friday to King Salman on the occasion of Saud Arabia’s Founding Day. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 26 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon sends congratulations on Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day

Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a cable of congratulations Friday to King Salman on the occasion of Saud Arabia’s Founding Day. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Lebanese fear crisis since country imports most of its wheat from war-hit Ukraine
Updated 26 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a cable of congratulations Friday to King Salman on the occasion of Saud Arabia’s Founding Day.

“This occasion holds many bright milestones in the Kingdom’s history, which, with its vision and efforts, has managed to reserve an advanced position among the modern countries striving for broader horizons. Saudi Arabia has never spared any effort to defend the just humanitarian and Arab causes, and to preserve the unified Arab world despite all the circumstances in the region,” Aoun said.

He further praised the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and the Lebanese, hoping “bilateral ties will recover for the good of the two brotherly peoples.”

Aoun also sent a cable of congratulations to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stressing the importance of this occasion, which “is one of the brightest milestones in the history of Saudi Arabia that overcame many challenges in order to build a brighter tomorrow.”

Speaking before a delegation of Arab justice ministers in Lebanon on Friday, Aoun stressed “Lebanon’s full desire to cooperate with Arab countries and show solidarity in all issues that help develop and strengthen laws and unify legislation in these countries.”

He hoped that the delegation would contribute to alleviating the problems that sometimes arise between the Arab brothers.

“Beirut's doors are open to everyone, especially to the Arab brothers,” Aoun said.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki arrived in Beirut on Friday to participate in a ceremony to honor three winners of the award for the best doctoral thesis in the Arab World in the field of law and justice.

Meanwhile, several pro-Syrian regime and Hezbollah figures objected to the position expressed by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib met the ambassadors of France and Germany to Lebanon, who thanked Lebanon for its stance. They requested Lebanon’s participation in “adopting the resolution submitted to the UN Security Council on the crisis and voting on it in the General Assembly.”

Bou Habib’s media office reported that he assured the two ambassadors that “Lebanon stands firm in its position which stems from its keenness to adhere to the principles of international legitimacy and international law, which constitute the basic guarantee to protecting international peace, order and the territorial integrity of small countries, especially since Lebanon has suffered greatly from the Israeli occupation and its continuous violations.”

However, he said, “Lebanon will abstain from adopting the resolution submitted to the Security Council and the Lebanese position regarding the vote will be considered later on in the event that the resolution is referred to the General Assembly.”

Bou Habib said that he met the Russian ambassador to Lebanon on Thursday and informed him that Lebanon was about to issue “a statement condemning the Russian military operation, but this position is not directed against Russia and we do not want it to affect the solid bilateral relationship.”

Lebanon’s Mills Association feared a wheat crisis since “Lebanon imports the majority of its wheat from Ukraine and all wheat sale deals have been canceled due to force majeure, leading to an increase in the price of a ton of wheat by $45 to $50.”

Economy Minister Amin Salam revealed: “Negotiations have been underway for about three months with several countries, including India and the US, in search of alternative sources of wheat. If the situation develops in Ukraine and it becomes impossible to import from it, we will of course resort to other sources.”

Salam explained: “There are five ships in the port of Beirut and other ships are arriving soon, and the Central Bank has approved transferring funds to cover imported wheat. This stock is sufficient for more than a month, and we will work to secure more. We assure the Lebanese that there is no problem in this field.”

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Jordan's king discuss regional, international developments

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Jordan’s King Abdullah II in the UAE capital. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Jordan’s King Abdullah II in the UAE capital. (WAM)
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Jordan’s king discuss regional, international developments

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Jordan’s King Abdullah II in the UAE capital. (WAM)
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Friday reiterated his thanks and appreciation for Jordan’s strong stance in condemning the terrorist attacks on the UAE and the its solidarity with the Emirates, state news agency WAM reported.
Speaking during a meeting with King Abdullah II, who is on a visit to the UAE capital, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated him and his wife, Queen Rania, on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, in recognition of their regional and international efforts and initiatives on supporting peace and values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.
King Abdullah said he takes pride in the “strong, historical fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their peoples,” Jordan’s Petra news agency said.
He added that Jordan stands with the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability, reiterating condemnation of the Houthi attacks on the UAE, and stressing that the security of the UAE and Jordan is indivisible.
The two sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Russian invasion not a green light for Iranian nuclear weapon: US State Dept

The US will continue to engage with Russia over efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Ned Price said. (Screenshot)
The US will continue to engage with Russia over efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Ned Price said. (Screenshot)
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

Russian invasion not a green light for Iranian nuclear weapon: US State Dept

The US will continue to engage with Russia over efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Ned Price said. (Screenshot)
  • Price said US officials would now only engage with Russia counterparts on issues of “fundamental to our national security interest”
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US will continue to engage with Russia over efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, even though Moscow's invasion of Ukraine had made it a “pariah on the world stage,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

Price said US officials would now only engage with Russia counterparts on issues of “fundamental to our national security interest.” 

That includes the talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including Russia, Price said.

“The fact that Russia has now invaded Ukraine should not give Iran the green light to develop a nuclear weapon,” Price added. 

UN: More Syrians need aid now than at any time during war

UN: More Syrians need aid now than at any time during war
Updated 25 February 2022
AP

UN: More Syrians need aid now than at any time during war

UN: More Syrians need aid now than at any time during war
  • Syria’s economy is spiraling further downward, food costs keep rising, and people are going hungry
  • The cost of feeding a family of five with only basic items has almost doubled over the past year
Updated 25 February 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: More Syrians need humanitarian assistance now than at any time since the country’s civil war began in 2011, the UN’s deputy humanitarian chief said Friday, a sign that “the world is failing the Syrian people.”
Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya told the UN Security Council that this week’s assessment of humanitarian needs found that 14.6 million Syrians will depend on assistance this year, a 9 percent increase from 2021 and a 32 percent increase from 2020.
“This cannot be our strategy,” she said, stressing that Syria now ranks among the 10 most food insecure countries globally, with 12 million people having limited or uncertain access to food.
Msuya said Syria’s economy is spiraling further downward, food costs keep rising, and people are going hungry. The cost of feeding a family of five with only basic items has almost doubled over the past year.
Families are now spending on average 50 percent more than they earn, which has meant borrowing money to get by, she said. This has forced “unbearable choices,” including pulling children, especially girls, out of school and increasing child marriages.
“Female-headed households, older persons without family support, persons with disabilities, and children are disproportionately impacted,” Msuya said.
She urged donors to respond generously to the UN’s upcoming humanitarian appeal for Syria for 2022, which will be geared toward ”increasing resilience” and access to basic services, including water.
“We need more funding and we need to scale up early recovery programing alongside our life-saving work,” Msuya said. “But most importantly, Syrians need peace.”
Geir O. Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, told the council that militarily, “any of a number of flashpoints could ignite a broader conflagration.”
He cited as examples mutual shelling, skirmishes, and incidents involving improvised explosive devices across frontlines in the northwest, northeast and southwest as well as violence across international borders. There also have been drone strikes in the northeast, Israeli strikes in the south and in the capital Damascus, and security incidents on the Syrian-Jordanian border which the Jordanian government says are related to drug smuggling.
“It is plain that there is a stalemate, that there is acute suffering and that a political solution is the only way out,” Pedersen said.
He announced that a 45-member committee representing the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society will resume talks in Geneva on March 21 on draft constitutional reforms, and the co-chairs have agreed to future sessions in May and June.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries. Though fighting has subsided in recent months, there are still pockets controlled by the Syrian opposition, where millions of people live.
A 2012 road map to peace in Syria approved by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members calls for the drafting of a new constitution. It ends with UN-supervised elections with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. A Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed the road map.
At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. A smaller 45-member body would do the actual drafting, including 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed.
Pedersen said he is concerned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week could make it more difficult to get the “international diplomacy” needed for a political process to implement the road map and bring peace to Syria, which is a close ally of Russia.

