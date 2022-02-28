You are here

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
Liverpool players celebrate with the winner's trophy after the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
  • Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

LONDON: Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade by beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup on Sunday.
All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.
Kepa had been brought off the bench as a penalties specialist just as the clock hit 120 minutes at the end of extra time, replacing Edouard Mendy whose saves had kept the final locked at 0-0.
The move paid off for manager Thomas Tuchel in the UEFA Super Cup in August but this time there was no trophy for Chelsea to add to the Champions League and Club World Cup titles won in the last year.
Unlike Chelsea, Liverpool did allow the 23-year-old Kelleher to keep his place as goalkeeper in the cup competitions rather than inserting the first-choice Alisson Becker for the final.
“In professional football there should be space for sentiment,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “He is a young boy, we ask him to do a lot, he starts playing in the competition and then we get to the final and I tell him he cannot play?
“I am two things, a football manager and a human being, and the human being won this time and it is so nice that it paid off. He deserves it.”
Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish. Liverpool has won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 under Klopp.
The game opened with a pre-match show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia, with applause around Wembley as the blue and yellow of Ukraine appeared on stadium screens.
“Some of the videos and clips you see are frightening but hopefully it will end soon and we can all have peace,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. “We stand together for Ukraine because what is happening is awful.”
The war has put a sharp spotlight on Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, whose ongoing ownership of the west London club has been criticized by British politicians.
PREMIER LEAGUE GAME
In the day’s only Premier League game, Tomas Soucek boosted West Ham’s push for a Champions League spot by clinching a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.
West Ham had slipped down to sixth in the league before the game, having taken just five points from its previous five matches, but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s side to move above Arsenal into fifth place. Manchester United is only two points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. Wolves is five points behind West Ham in eighth place.

Topics: English League Cup Liverpool Chelsea

Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
Sport
Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation: club

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion

Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
  • Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing on the WTA and ATP Tours and in Grand Slam tournaments
  • Their track and field athletes, as well as those from Belarus, joined them from being barred from this year's world championships
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Russia continued to pay a heavy sporting price for its invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, frozen out by a snowballing list of sports with perhaps the most painful blows coming from ice skating and athletics.
However, Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing on the WTA and ATP Tours and in Grand Slam tournaments, despite its teams being suspended from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.
Russia, traditionally a powerhouse in figure skating — they won six medals at the Beijing Olympics including two gold — had their skaters barred from all competitions.
This rules them out of March’s world championships to be hosted in Montpellier, France.
Their track and field athletes, as well as those from Belarus, joined them from being barred from this year’s world championships — indoors and outdoors — later on Tuesday.
It was a decision not taken lightly, with World Athletics president Sebastian Coe describing it as “going against the grain” to punish athletes “but sport has to step up.”
Belarusian athletes are being punished as the country is being condemned internationally for being used as a launchpad by Russian forces to attack neighboring Ukraine.
Both are significant blows for Russia, which under President Vladimir Putin had used sport as a powerful force for its image both globally and internally.
Under his presidency it has hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014 in Sochi — although that was overshadowed by the state-sponsored doping scandal — and the 2018 men’s football World Cup.
On Monday, the governing bodies who oversee those sporting showpieces hit Russia hard.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports federations and organizers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.
Hours later, FIFA kicked Russia out of the 2022 World Cup as football’s global governing body and UEFA joined forces to expel Russian national teams and clubs from all international competitions.
Russian football suffered another body blow on Tuesday when German sports equipment giants Adidas suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation.
Adidas generated 2.9 percent of its turnover in 2020 in the “Russia, Ukraine and CIS” regions.
Russian tennis players, including newly-crowned men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and Belarus’ women’s world number three Aryna Sabalenka, will be allowed to keep competing in major individual events.
But they will not be able to play under their countries’ respective flags.
“A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week,” said a joint statement from the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organizers of tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.
Several high-profile tennis players from Russia have spoken out against the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s top-ranked women’s player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova joined men’s tennis number six Andrey Rublev in criticizing the war.
“Stop the war, stop the violence,” she tweeted on Tuesday.
“Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children.”
Russia are the Davis Cup holders but will not be able to defend their title later this year after being banned by the ITF from its team competitions.
Professional cycling teams and national teams from Russia and Belarus have also been barred by the UCI.
But individual riders racing for teams based in other countries will be able to keep competing.
Russia also lost the right to host the men’s Volleyball World Championships in August and September.
This follows UEFA stripping Saint Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final — European football’s premier club competition — and Formula One canceling the Russian Grand Prix last Friday.
Badminton World Federation (BWF) followed their fellow federations with a blanket ban on the athletes, declaring it had “strengthened its measures.” Only hours before it initially just canceled BWF-sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus.
Swimming was another rare bird to offer some sanctuary for Russian and Belarusian swimmers, as governing body FINA stopped short of banning them.
“Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams,” FINA said in a statement.
The Ukrainians will, in spite of the challenges they faced in traveling, be present for the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
“The Ukrainian national team will fly in full for the Paralympic Games,” the Ukrainian federation said in a tweet.
Amid all the gloom for Ukrainian sporting stars, there was a bit of bright news for Ukraine international midfielder Yevhen Shakhov — who plays in Greece — whose wife gave birth to a baby girl in Kyiv.
“The real heroes of our time. Heroes are not those who fight, but those who give birth to life. I love you very much,” the 31-year-old AEK Athens star posted on Instagram.
Elsewhere, Manchester City’s Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was given the captain’s armband for his team’s FA Cup tie at Peterborough.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict ice skating athletics football

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham
Sport
Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Sport
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham

Ukraine’s Yarmolenko will ‘not be rushed back’, say West Ham
  • The 32-year-old winger was not part of the Hammers' squad for Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves
  • "We won't rush him," said the Hammers boss
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: West Ham manager David Moyes said Tuesday he would not rush Andriy Yarmolenko back into action after the club gave the Ukraine international time off following the invasion of his country by Russia.
The 32-year-old winger was not part of the Hammers’ squad for Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves.
Moyes, whose side return to action on Wednesday with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Southampton, said Yarmolenko had done some light training on Monday.
“We won’t rush him,” said the Hammers boss. “I’ve asked him to come in today and see how he feels. If he feels fine and up to it then he’ll travel with the team. If he doesn’t, then we’ll give him some more days off.
“Things can change very quickly but we’ll give him the chance to go with his own feelings.
“He’s really upset — he’s got lots of family members in Ukraine and friends and he’s worried for everybody and realizes the difficulty that’s going on, and he’s a long way away and can’t do an awful lot about it.”
There was a strong show of support for Yarmolenko and Ukraine before West Ham’s match on Sunday — the players warmed up in T-shirts displaying his name and Declan Rice led the side out carrying Yarmolenko’s number seven shirt.
“We speak to him (Yarmolenko) most days,” said Moyes. “I have to say the players at the club were great with him (on Monday), they tried to get him back in, integrate him and make sure he felt really welcome and that we were thinking about him and his family.
“But there’s very little we can do — we just have to try to support him as best we can.”
Moyes, whose side face Sevilla in the Europa League’s last 16 next week, said he agreed with the suspension of Russian teams from FIFA and UEFA competitions.
“Football is such a powerful tool all around the world,” he said. “I think it’s really important we take action and make sure they (Russia) are isolated completely. I’m not a politician, but that’s how I feel about the football side.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict West Ham United Andriy Yarmolenko Premier league

Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Sport
Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation: club

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia

Patrice Carteron leaves Zamalek amid rumors he is heading to Saudi Arabia
  • The title-winning coach paid with his job after a 3-1 loss to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League, with Zamalek President Mortada Mansour claiming the Frenchman was already in negotiations with a Saudi club
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Cairo giants Zamalek parted company with French coach Patrice Carteron on Monday in a move that could also have repercussions in Saudi Arabia as well as Egypt. 

A 3-1 loss to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League on Saturday sealed the Frenchman’s fate with criticism over his tactics and second-half substitutions. The loss left the White Knights without a win in the first three games in Group D, meaning that the five-time title-winners are facing a first round exit from the continental competition if results don’t improve quickly.

At home, the defending Egypt Premier League champions are currently third in the domestic standings behind bitter rivals Al-Ahly and Pyramids.

Carteron is expected to be replaced by Portuguese tactician Jaime Pacheco for his third spell in charge of the club.

Carteron himself leaves Zamalek for a second time. The first exit came in December 2019 when joined Al-Taawoun in Saudi Arabia. In March 2021, the former Al-Nassr boss made the return journey to the Egyptian capital. Now he is leaving again and in his goodbye message to the fans, the 51-year-old was keen to leave his options open.

“I want to thank the Zamalek fans and the president of the club. I saw the support from everyone after my sad departure. I wanted to win a second trophy with Zamalek,” Carteron said. “I don’t want to start any problems with the club or resort to FIFA. I would like to terminate the contract amicably because I want to be able to return to the club at any time."

This being Zamalek, there was more drama surrounding the decision. On Sunday, the club’s President Mortada Mansour said that he had heard an audio message that he alleged came from Carteron. In it, the president claimed, the coach was talking to his agent and instructing the representative to complete negotiations with a club from Saudi Arabia.

“Carteron is preparing to flee Zamalek for the second time, and we have voice recordings of him that I will disclose,” Mansour, who had recently complained about Saudi Arabian teams trying to sign his best players, said on television, adding that he was ready to complain to FIFA about the French coach.

That does not seem necessary now and the situation seems to have been settled amicably but the goings-on have been noticed in Saudi Arabia. Many think that the club that Carteron is allegedly talking with is Al-Ahli. The position of the club’s current coach Besnik Hasi is highly uncertain after a disappointing season in which the Jeddah giants are facing relegation worries and were booted from the King’s Cup last week.

Then there was last weekend’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Jeddah derby against the league leaders. To come back from 3-0 down to 3-3 was a fine achievement, but a last-minute penalty decision saw the embattled team finish the fixture with no points.

While officials at the club continue to deny it, there have been rumors that the Albanian boss could soon be on his way out while there is still time for a new manager to make a difference this season. 

In the last few days, other clubs in the lower reaches of the Saudi Professional League have been making last rolls of the dice in a bid to ensure survival. In the past week, two of the bottom three have released their coaches. 

Al-Hazm were dead last when they jettisoned Constantin Galca on Feb.21. Three days later, Al-Faisaly said goodbye to Daniel Ramos after a run of poor results saw the team drop into the relegation zone and then hired Marinos Ouzounidis from Greece. It remains to be seen what effect these changes will have, but it was noticeable that Al-Hazm performed well in their 2-0 loss to defending champions Al-Hilal.

Al-Ettifaq are second from bottom and are expected to make a coaching change soon. Under Vladan Milojevic, the Dammam club have not tasted victory since November. Their next game is against Al-Ahli on Friday.

Assuming both coaches are in place for that fixture, defeat may well spell the end of the line for one. It is set to be a huge game. Victory will take the Jeddah giants and four-time champions clear of the drop zone.

Al-Ahli Club President Majid Al-Nafiei told local television on Monday that this is what he expects to happen and the club are already planning for next season, which he promised will be in the top tier. “We will not go down and there will be many changes,” he said. “We have been working hard to prepare for next season on the technical side and in terms of bringing in players.”

It remains to be seen what happens with the coach.

Topics: Zamalek Patrice Carteron football sport

Sharjah's dramatic President's Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Sport
Sharjah's dramatic President's Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best
Special Saudi women's national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international
Sport
Saudi women's national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan
  • The No.1 fencer in the Kingdom defeated Alexandr Fedotov of Kazakhstan in the final of the epee category in Tashkent
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel on Monday night claimed a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

In the final of the epee category, Al-Taweel defeated Alexandr Fedotov, of the Kazakhstan national team, 15-11, to claim a first top-podium finish for the Saudi contingent at the tournament, which runs from Feb. 24 until March 4.

It is only the second Asian gold medal in the history of Saudi fencing, after Salah Al-Saqr’s in 1996 in Jakarta.

Al-Taweel is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising fencers, and holds the No.1 ranking in the epee category in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fencing Federation

Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma

Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma
Updated 01 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma

Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma
  • The Scotland international has excelled in the recent absence of Frenchmen Allan Saint-Maximin through a calf injury
Updated 01 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has welcomed in-form Ryan Fraser, giving him a selection dilemma in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Many Newcastle fans feared the worst when the Frenchman’s name was not on the team sheet at West Ham two weeks ago, and again at Brentford last weekend, such is his influence.

However, four points from two games, both of which were away from home, was a positive Premier League return for the Magpies.

And one of the stars of the show in both encounters was Scotland international Ryan Fraser.

The former Bournemouth and Aberdeen winger was a constant threat on the right at the London Stadium, then switched to the left against the Bees and was even more effective, setting up Joelinton’s West London opener.

While Howe is now likely to have a call to make, with the head coach hopeful Saint-Maximin will be fit for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to St. James’ Park on Saturday, it is not one he is complaining about.

“I will take selection dilemmas and tough calls over not having enough strength,” said Howe when questioned on the subject. “So Allan coming back in, potentially, would be positive for the team, as would any of the players, if we can get them back.”

“The squad is in a good place, feeling confident,” he said. “The environment is strong but we are going into an intense period of games and we will need the whole squad to play their part.”

Saint-Maximin’s calf issue has seen him flown back to former club Monaco for treatment, at the player’s request.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is understood the player is back in the UK and will be assessed before the Seagulls head to Tyneside.

“Allan, we hoped he would make it but he was some way short in the end,” Howe said following the Brentford win. “We now have our fingers crossed and hope he can make the next game.”

“I think he will be a lot closer for that game. He is a massive player for us and we are aware we need him back for the next game.

“It is great to see the team able to cope. We are missing some really outstanding individuals but the team is strong enough to get results in their absence. That is a good sign for the future.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like Fraser is in no mood to give up his slot for Saint-Maximin.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he discussed how playing on the left is his preferred role.

“I played out on the left for the first time and the gaffer knows that’s my favorite position,” said the 28-year-old. “Maxi (Saint-Maximin) and Murph (Jacob Murphy) have been playing there and I got used to playing on the right.”

“Me and Matt (Targett) had a very good relationship,” Fraser said. “We trained just once with each other, on Friday, and as a fullback and wide man, I don’t think you would have noticed it would have been one day on the training pitch.”

Topics: Newcastle United football sport Saudi Arabia

Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle's fourth win in five Premier League matches
Sport
Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle's fourth win in five Premier League matches
Newcastle's rise up the Premier League table continues after 2-0 win at Brentford
Sport
Newcastle's rise up the Premier League table continues after 2-0 win at Brentford

