Journalists’ racist comments towards Arabs and Afghans spark online uproar

LONDON: Arabs across social media held no bars when condemning CBS and its news reporter after the latter called Ukraine ‘relatively civilised’ when compared to Iraq or Afghanistan.
“Now with the Russian’s marching in, it’s changed the calculus entirely. Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the city. There will be many more, people are hiding out in bomb shelters,” Senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata said, live from Kyiv.
“But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city where you wouldn’t expect that hope that it's going to happen.”
His comments sparking widespread anger and condemnation from Arabs, journalists and the like as social media users called out the reporter’s casual racism.
“Daily reminder to fellow journalists: Casual racism towards Arab and Muslims does not need to be included in your reporting of Ukraine,” Egyptian freelance reporter Suzanne Gaber tweeted.
Daily reminder to fellow journalists: Casual racism towards Arab and Muslims does not need to be included in your reporting of Ukraine. https://t.co/nUBNwIdyvl
— Suzanne Gaber (@SuzanneGaber) February 26, 2022
Another, Lebanese-American journalist Nader Issa, tweeted that “CBS News dropped the dog whistle for straight racism today.”
CBS News dropped the dog whistle for straight racism today
"This isn't a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European, I have to choose those words carefully too, city." https://t.co/tfs56L3o2P
— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) February 26, 2022
Chris Doyle, the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, tweeted: “where is very civilised & where is uncivilised? Is there a league table? Disgraceful”
FFS .... where is very civilised & where is uncivilised? Is there a league table? Disgraceful https://t.co/BjYzDP3xtj
— Chris Doyle (@Doylech) February 26, 2022
While D’Agata issued an apology the next day, this isn’t the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis. NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella also highlighted the fact that refugees from Ukraine are different from those from Syria because they are “Christians” and “white.”
“Just to put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from neighbouring Ukraine. That, quite frankly, it is part of it. These are Christians, they are white, they’re very similar to the people that live in Poland.”
Palestinian Advocacy Manager Rohan Talbot tweeted: “Can't keep up with the examples of racism in media commentary on Ukraine. Ukrainians displaced by Putin's aggression are deserving of our care solely on the basis of their humanity. Same as Syrians, Afghans, Rohingya, Palestinians, and all other people fleeing war and oppression.”
Can't keep up with the examples of racism in media commentary on Ukraine. Ukrainians displaced by Putin's aggression are deserving of our care solely on the basis of their humanity. Same as Syrians, Afghans, Rohingya, Palestinians, and all other people fleeing war and oppression. https://t.co/J2toamHY7S
— Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) February 27, 2022
Meanwhile, an interviewee on the BBC said that “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.”