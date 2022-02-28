You are here

Journalists' racist comments towards Arabs and Afghans spark online uproar

While CBS's D'Agata issued an apology the next day, this isn't the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis.
While CBS’s D’Agata issued an apology the next day, this isn’t the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis. (Screenshot)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Journalists' racist comments towards Arabs and Afghans spark online uproar

While CBS’s D’Agata issued an apology the next day, this isn’t the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis. (Screenshot)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arabs across social media held no bars when condemning CBS and its news reporter after the latter called Ukraine ‘relatively civilised’ when compared to Iraq or Afghanistan.

“Now with the Russian’s marching in, it’s changed the calculus entirely. Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the city. There will be many more, people are hiding out in bomb shelters,” Senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata said, live from Kyiv.

“But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city where you wouldn’t expect that hope that it's going to happen.”

His comments sparking widespread anger and condemnation from Arabs, journalists and the like as social media users called out the reporter’s casual racism.

“Daily reminder to fellow journalists: Casual racism towards Arab and Muslims does not need to be included in your reporting of Ukraine,” Egyptian freelance reporter Suzanne Gaber tweeted.

Another, Lebanese-American journalist Nader Issa, tweeted that “CBS News dropped the dog whistle for straight racism today.”

Chris Doyle, the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, tweeted: “where is very civilised & where is uncivilised? Is there a league table? Disgraceful”

While D’Agata issued an apology the next day, this isn’t the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis. NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella also highlighted the fact that refugees from Ukraine are different from those from Syria because they are “Christians” and “white.”

“Just to put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from neighbouring Ukraine. That, quite frankly, it is part of it. These are Christians, they are white, they’re very similar to the people that live in Poland.”

Palestinian Advocacy Manager Rohan Talbot tweeted: “Can't keep up with the examples of racism in media commentary on Ukraine. Ukrainians displaced by Putin's aggression are deserving of our care solely on the basis of their humanity. Same as Syrians, Afghans, Rohingya, Palestinians, and all other people fleeing war and oppression.”

Meanwhile, an interviewee on the BBC said that “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.”

Topics: racism Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters

EU's Breton wants Google, YouTube to ban war propaganda accounts

EU’s Breton wants Google, YouTube to ban war propaganda accounts
  • Breton said the companies’ terms and conditions for users should be expanded to include war propaganda
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Alphabet Inc. and YouTube should ban users pushing war propaganda as part of measures to stop disinformation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told the chief executives of the two companies on Sunday.
Alphabet’s Google on Saturday barred Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.
In a video call with Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Breton said the two companies should go further.
“Freedom of expression does not cover war propaganda. For too long, content from Russia Today and other Russian state media has been amplified by algorithms and proposed as ‘recommended content’ to people who had never requested it,” Breton said in a statement.
“War propaganda should never be recommended content — what is more, it should have no place on online platforms at all. I count on the tech industry to take urgent and effective measures to counter disinformation,” he said.
Breton said the companies’ terms and conditions for users should be expanded to include war propaganda, giving them the power to kick violators off their platforms.
The Commission said there was agreement to adapt and update the platforms’ policies in view of the current situation.
European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova also took part in the video call.
Google said it had already taken unprecedented steps to halt disinformation on Ukraine.
“As we said to the Commissioners, our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock and are ready to take further action,” a Google spokesperson said.
Banning accounts promoting war propaganda could be problematic, however, because of the difficulty of defining what constitutes propaganda and from whose perspective.a

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Thierry Breton Google Youtube propaganda

EU to ban Russian state media RT and Sputnik, says chief executive von der Leyen

EU to ban Russian state media RT and Sputnik, says chief executive von der Leyen
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

EU to ban Russian state media RT and Sputnik, says chief executive von der Leyen

EU to ban Russian state media RT and Sputnik, says chief executive von der Leyen
  • Von der Leyen added the EU will also target Belarus’s president for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • She added that EU would close its airspace to Russian airlines and fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s chief executive said on Sunday that the 27-nation bloc will ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union,” Ursula von der Leyen said.
She added that the EU would close its airspace to Russian airlines and fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine.
“For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack,” von der Leyen said.
“We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians. We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU,” she added.
Von der Leyen added that the EU will also target Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia’s widespread military campaign in Ukraine.
“We will hit Lukashenko’s regime with a new package of sanctions,” she said.

The measures come on top of sanctions von der Leyen announced a day earlier that are about to be implemented: cutting some Russian banks out of the SWIFT interbank messaging network, banning all transactions with Russia's central bank, and added restrictions on Russian oligarchs.
The EU has also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU Ursula von der Leyen Russia Sputnik Russia Today

Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

Amber Payne, left, and Deborah Douglas co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication of
Amber Payne, left, and Deborah Douglas co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication of "The Emancipator" pose together, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP)
Updated 27 February 2022
AP

Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

Amber Payne, left, and Deborah Douglas co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication of "The Emancipator" pose together, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP)
  • The original Emancipator was founded in 1820 in Jonesborough, Tennessee, by iron manufacturer Elihu Embree, with the stated purpose to “advocate the abolition of slavery and to be a repository of tracts on that interesting and important subject”
Updated 27 February 2022
AP

BOSTON: America’s first newspaper dedicated to ending slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later as the nation continues to grapple with its legacy of racism.
The revived version of The Emancipator is a joint effort by Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team that’s expected to launch in the coming months.
Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne, co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication, say it will feature written and video opinion pieces, multimedia series, virtual talks and other content by respected scholars and seasoned journalists. The goal, they say, is to “reframe” the national conversation around racial injustice.
“I like to say it’s anti-racism, every day, on purpose,” said Douglas, who joined the project after working as a journalism professor at DePauw University in Indiana. “We are targeting anyone who wants to be a part of the solution to creating an anti-racist society because we think that leads us to our true north, which is democracy.”

The new online publication of "The Emancipator" is pictured with a copy of the April 30, 1820, first edition of "The Emancipator", Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP)

The original Emancipator was founded in 1820 in Jonesborough, Tennessee, by iron manufacturer Elihu Embree, with the stated purpose to “advocate the abolition of slavery and to be a repository of tracts on that interesting and important subject,” according to a digital collection of the monthly newsletter at the University of Tennessee library.
Before Embree’s untimely death from a fever ended its brief run later that year, The Emancipator reached a circulation of more than 2,000, with copies distributed throughout the South and in northern cities like Boston and Philadelphia that were centers of the abolition movement.
Douglas and Payne say drawing on the paper’s legacy is appropriate now because it was likely difficult for Americans to envision a country without slavery back then, just as many people today likely can’t imagine a nation without racism. The new Emancipator was announced last March, nearly a year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020 sparked social justice movements worldwide.
“Those abolitionists were considered radical and extreme,” Douglas said. “But that’s part of our job as journalists — providing those tools, those perspectives that can help them imagine a different world.”
Other projects have also recently come online taking the mantle of abolitionist newspapers, including The North Star, a media site launched in 2019 by civil rights activist Shaun King and journalist Benjamin Dixon that’s billed as a revival of Frederick Douglass’ influential anti-slavery newspaper.
Douglas said The Emancipator, which is free to the public and primarily funded through philanthropic donations, will stand out because of its focus on incisive commentary and rigorous academic work. The publication’s staff, once it’s ramped up, will largely eschew the typical quick turnaround, breaking news coverage, she said.
“This is really deep reporting, deep research and deep analysis that’s scholarly driven but written at a level that everyone can understand,” Douglas said. “Everybody is invited to this conversation. We want it to be accessible, digestible and, hopefully, actionable.”
The publication also hopes to serve as a bulwark against racist misinformation, with truth-telling explanatory videos and articles, she added. It’ll take a critical look at popular culture, film, music and television and, as the pandemic eases, look to host live events around Boston.
“Every time someone twists words, issues, situations or experiences, we want to be there like whack-a-mole, whacking it down with the facts and the context,” Douglas said.
Another critical focus of the publication will be spotlighting solutions to some of the nation’s most intractable racial problems, added Payne, who joined the project after working as a managing editor at BET.com and an executive producer at Teen Vogue.
“There are community groups, advocates and legislators who are really taking matters into their own hands so how do we amplify those solutions and get those stories told?” she said. “At the academic level, there’s so much scholarly research that just doesn’t fit into a neat, 800-word Washington Post op-ed. It requires more excavation. It requires maybe a multimedia series. Maybe it needs a video. So we think that we are really uniquely positioned.”
The project has already posted a couple of representative pieces. To mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building, The Emancipator published an interview with a Harvard social justice professor and commentary from a Boston College poetry professor.
It also posted on social media a video featuring Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of BU’s anti-racism center and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” reflecting on white supremacy. Kendi co-founded the project with Bina Venkataraman, editor-at-large at The Boston Globe.
And while the new Emancipator is primarily focused on the Black community, Douglas and Payne stress it will also tackle issues facing other communities of color, such as the rise in anti-Asian hate during the global coronavirus pandemic.
They argue The Emancipator’s mission is all the more critical now as the debate over how racism is taught has made schools the latest political battleground.
“Our country is so polarized that partisanship is trumping science and trumping historical records,” Payne said. “These ongoing crusades against affirmative action, against critical race theory are not going away. That drumbeat is continuing and so therefore our drumbeat needs to continue.”

Topics: The Emancipator

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
  • YouTube also said RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine, as requested by Kyiv
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

YouTube on Saturday suspended multiple Russian channels, including state-funded media outlet RT, from generating revenue on the video service, following a similar move by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Citing “extraordinary circumstances,” YouTube said in a statement that it was “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.”
Videos from the affected channels also will come up less often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said. He added that RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine due to “a government request.”
For years, lawmakers and some users have called on YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, to block channels with ties to the Russian government from moneymaking tools out of concern that they spread misinformation and should not profit from that.
Meta on Friday barred Russian state media from running ads or generating revenue from ads on its services anywhere in the world.

 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine
  • They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Two Danish journalists sustained gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen targeted their car in Ukraine Saturday, their employer said, on the third day of a Russian assault on the country.
Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen “were rapidly taken to hospital and are out of danger,” the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.
The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, it said.
They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.
The newspaper, which was employing them both as stringers, said it was in touch with Denmark’s foreign ministry and a private company to evacuate them.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Journalists gunshot Denmark

