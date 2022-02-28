Some of the best-dressed stars at the 2022 SAG Awards wore Arab designers

DUBAI: Some of the best-dressed stars at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California were wearing creations from Arab designers.

Hollywood stars descended on The Barker Hangar to celebrate their peers on the big screen and decided to go all out after 2021’s virtual ceremony rendered red carpets redundant.

US actress Fran Drescher, who played Fran Fine in “The Nanny,” stunned in a black, off-the-shoulder column gown with long slit sleeves that served as a floor-skimming train from Lebanese designer Reem Acra. The elegant dress featured an embroidered bust and was put together by her longtime stylist Brenda Cooper.







Actress Fran Drescher wearing Reem Acra at the 2022 SAG Awards. Getty Images



Lebanese designers also found a fan in South Korean singer Jihae, who opted for a metallic gown from Tony Ward with a massive ruffled sleeve.

Elsewhere, “Yellowstone” actress Piper Perabo posed for photos wearing a sleeveless cream-colored gown with ruffle tulle detailing from Kuwaiti designer Bazza Alzouman.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a red carpet without Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

“King Richard” star Saniyya Sidney attended the awards ceremony wearing a blue, fairytale-worthy ballgown from the Ras Baalbek-born designer that was fit for a Disney princess.







Piper Perabo wearing Bazza Alzouman. AFP



Meanwhile, US actress Janina Gavankar’s canary-colored gown encrusted with crystals and a cascading chiffon cape from Georges Chakra’s Spring 2022 couture collection won’t soon be forgotten.

Elizabeth McLaughlin, who is known for playing Massie Block in “The Clique,” decided to show some support for lesser-known Arab talent, and showed up championing a look from Lebanese haute couture house Rani Zakhem.

In addition to the glamorous red carpet, the 2022 SAG Awards were filled with memorable moments.

The ceremony was notably border-breaking, with historic wins for deaf actors, Korean stars and some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith.

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable predictors of the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and their picks often align. In 2020, when the cast of “Parasite” and Brad Pitt won, they matched the Academy Awards exactly.