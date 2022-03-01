You are here

  • Home
  • Step Conference 2022 considers future of audio and video streaming in Middle East

Step Conference 2022 considers future of audio and video streaming in Middle East

Step Conference 2022 attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Step Conference 2022 attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. (Supplied)
Step Conference 2022 attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Step Conference 2022 attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzezn

Updated 16 sec ago
Maria Botros

Step Conference 2022 considers future of audio and video streaming in Middle East

Step Conference 2022 attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. (Supplied)
  • Panelists analyzed the current state of the regional podcasting and video-streaming industries and pondered the developments we can look forward to
Updated 16 sec ago
Maria Botros

DUBAI: Nearly 4,000 podcasts have been produced in the MENA region, according to Stefano Fallaha, the founder and CEO of marketing consultancy Podean, who said that this number is low compared with other parts of the world.

He was one of the speakers at the recent Step Conference 2022, which attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. The technology festival covered a wide variety of topics related to the fields of digital media, financial technology, future technologies, health and wellness, and the start-up ecosystem.

During a panel titled Podcasting Beyond the Mic, Fallaha joined Bella Ibrahim, the marketing director of Middle Eastern, female-led podcast company Kerning Cultures, and Mouin Jaber, co-host of the podcast “Sarde After Dinner,” for a discussion of the challenges facing the regional podcast industry and the opportunities that exist.

“You still have fewer than than 3,000 to 4,000 podcasts coming out of the region and out of these, maybe 10 to 20 percent are active, compared to 6 or 7 million podcasts globally,” said Fallaha.

He attributed the relatively slow growth of podcasting in the region to a lack of market maturity, a sentiment echoed by Ibrahim.

“Anytime we had a conversation, it always had to start with, ‘Do you know what a podcast is? Have you listened to one?’” she said. “For a good two years, our process with anybody who asked us what (we) do for a living was: ‘Take out your phone, look it up and listen.’”

Although a growing number of brands have been investing in podcast advertising, Ibrahim said many still need to be educated about the long-term benefits of investing in digital audio content.

The nascent state of the regional podcast industry has, however, resulted in a close-knit community rather than a more competitive arena, said Jaber.

“People are willing to help each other as part of the community; there’s no such thing as prime time or zero-sum game,” he said.

A panel discussion titled Optimizing Streaming in MENA looked beyond the audio market to video streaming and brought together Richard Fitzgerald, the CEO of Middle Eastern digital media company Augustus Media; Alaa Fadan, the co-founder and CEO of Saudi-based creative media studio Telfaz11; and Butheina Kazim, the co-founder of independent film platform Cinema Akil. They discussed the role of film producers and directors and other content creators in promoting regional content.

Highlighting the potential for growth, Fitzgerald said: “The region has the opportunity to create its own narrative. You don’t necessarily have to follow what the US is saying around streaming.”

The pandemic has accelerated the growth of media consumption and online streaming, resulting in higher numbers of subscriptions, said Fadan. Given the “optimistic predictions” for growth and viewership in the region, he added, “it’s leaning toward a very strong and very big industry, especially on the production side.”

The region’s potential is apparent not only in the growth of local streaming services but also in the interest and investment from international platforms, according to the panelists, who collectively highlighted the investment by Netflix in an Arabic remake of the 2016 Italian film “Perfect Strangers” as a success story.

Netflix already has deals in place with Telfaz11 and Saudi-based animation studio Myrkott, and Fadan said the release of “Perfect Strangers” is “just a glimpse of what’s to come, especially in the region and specifically for Saudi.”

The Step Conference 2022, which was held in partnership with Dubai Internet City (DIC), took place on Feb. 23 and 24.

Topics: media Middle East STEP Audio video Streaming

Related

Saudi Arabia’s MBC launches new video streaming service
Saudi Arabia’s MBC launches new video streaming service
Audio streaming app TIDAL launches in the UAE
Media
Audio streaming app TIDAL launches in the UAE

TikTok partners with the UAE Media Regulatory Office for new campaign

Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE. (Supplied)
Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

TikTok partners with the UAE Media Regulatory Office for new campaign

Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE. (Supplied)
  • Partnership is aimed at raising awareness of dangerous challenges and hoaxes
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE, to launch the biggest awareness campaign of its kind.

“The campaign is part of ongoing efforts by the Media Regulatory Office, whose strategic partnerships aim to further develop digital safety and enhance security systems in the country,” said Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al-Nuaimi, executive director of the Media Regulatory Office.

“Such initiatives strive to provide safe environments for all internet and different platform users, especially the youth,” he added.

The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness of dangerous challenges on the internet, as well as other dangers associated with digital platforms.

The campaign consists of a series of videos in multiple languages, featuring a selection of content creators that shed light on the challenges of the digital world, and the importance of safe internet usage.

These include Abdullah Hattawi, who has been part of the Dubai Police stunt team, TV and social media personality Azza Zarour, and entrepreneur and influencer Karen Wazen.

@hollandi123 إعلان# لا تحاكي حركات الاستعراض الحر التي تراها على الانترنت. إذا رأيت أي تحدي خطر عليك التوقف والتفكير واتخاذ القرار والتصرف #أكثر_أماناً_لك #SaferTogether الصوت الأصلي - هولندي

Each creator focuses on a different aspect of internet safety. Hattawi focuses on safely creating stunt videos with his teammates, who are professional athletes; Zarour shares best practices of participating in challenges in a fun and safe way; and Wazen talks about the importance of having an open dialogue with children and teenagers.

@azzazarour بكتشف ترندات حلوة بس متأخر #ترند_الزوم #قربي #عزة_زعرور #fyp #foryoupage #foryou Garrebi - Rashid Al Majid

The campaign is in line with other initiatives announced last month including the launch of the region’s first Safety Advisory Council.

“While dangerous challenges and hoaxes are an industry-wide challenge, we at TikTok share the interests of parents and caregivers in this mission, which is why we are committed to working with external experts to inform our work,” said Farah Tukan, head of public policy for TikTok in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan.

Topics: media social media TikTok UAE

Related

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022
Short-form video platform TikTok has launched a sector-first safety advisory council for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
TikTok sets up safety advisory council for MENAT region

Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list

Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list

Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
  • Expo 2020 offered Etisalat the platform to demonstrate itself as a strategic enabler of the digital transformation taking place in the UAE
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Etisalat is the world’s strongest telecoms brand, according to Brand Finance’s latest Telecoms 150 ranking for 2022.

The score was determined based on various metrics such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance. Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa across all industry sectors.

David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, said in a statement: “Etisalat’s brand strength is driven by product innovation and delivering on customer needs. Delivering the fastest mobile network in the world is a massive achievement by Etisalat, and their core stakeholders recognize the brand’s ability to deliver impressive performance.”

Expo 2020 offered Etisalat the platform to demonstrate itself as a strategic enabler of the digital transformation taking place in the UAE.

Its focus on enhancing customer experience along with it being a key driver of digital transformation in the Emirates helped it break into the list of the top global brands, the company said.

Etisalat recently announced a new group identity, e&. The rebrand is aimed at marking Etisalat’s transformation into a global technology and investment conglomerate.

“The transformation of e& from a telecom company founded more than four decades ago in the UAE into a global influence in digitalization highlights its role in upholding the UAE’s sustainable economic development and diversification plans,” said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, who launched the new identity. 

In the overall rankings, Etisalat maintained its position at No. 15. Saudi-based STC dropped by one position to 14 this year but was named the most valuable brand in the Middle East.

Moov, which is part of the e& group, was the second-fastest growing telecoms brand. This year marked its first entry on the ranking following a 104 percent increase in brand value to $453 million.

The surge in brand value is connected to its rebrand last year from Maroc Telecom to Moov Africa. As a beneficiary of the broader e& portfolio, Moov is delivering significant expertise into relatively small markets using the expertise of global leaders in the UAE, enabling it to grow quickly, according to Brand Finance.

Globally, Verizon topped the list as the most valuable telecoms brand, while Deutsche Telekom moved up one spot coming in second, pushing AT&T down to the third position.

Topics: media Etisalat telecoms

Related

Etisalat unveils new identity as group looks to ‘global future’
Media
Etisalat unveils new identity as group looks to ‘global future’
Etisalat Egypt allocates $318m for 5G and network expansion
Business & Economy
Etisalat Egypt allocates $318m for 5G and network expansion

Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage

Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
AP

Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage

Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage
  • Russian officials threatened independent media with closure if their coverage of the attack deviated from the official narrative
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian radio station critical of the Kremlin was taken off the airwaves on Tuesday, its chief editor said and the Associated Press confirmed, after authorities threatened to shut it down over the coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The move against Echo Moskvy, one of Russia’s oldest radio stations, comes amid growing pressure on Russia’s independent media to follow the Kremlin’s official line while covering the invasion of Ukraine.
Officials also threatened to block Dozhd, Russia’s top independent TV channel. The Prosecutor General’s office accused the two media outlets of spreading content that incites extremist activities, as well as “false information regarding the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation” in Ukraine.
Shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Russian officials threatened independent media with closure if their coverage of the attack deviated from the official narrative, including describing the assault as an “invasion” or a “war.”
The website of the Current Time, a Russian TV channel launched by the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that also has been critical of the Kremlin, became unavailable Sunday after the channel reported receiving a notification from the authorities.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kremlin radio

Related

UK says Russian channel RT is tool of Kremlin disinformation
Media
UK says Russian channel RT is tool of Kremlin disinformation
Russia Today criticized for tweeting doctored image of Afghan refugees
Media
Russia Today criticized for tweeting doctored image of Afghan refugees

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict
  • Many have noted the inconsistency in the international community’s response to images falsely represented as attacks against Ukrainians
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Images and videos showing Israeli attacks on Palestinians are being mislabelled and captioned as Russian attacks on Ukrainians by some social media users.

A blurry video claiming to show a Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier has generated 12.7 million views on TikTok and over 1 million views on Twitter.

But the video actually depicts Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, aged 11 at the time, confronting an Israeli soldier after her older brother was arrested in 2012.

(Source: TikTok)

Other images include an Israeli attack on Gaza. One missile strike that took place in 2018 and killed three Palestinians was posted on social media with the caption: “The war started in Ukraine.”

Another image of an airstrike that targeted Gaza in May 2021, killing over 260 Palestinians, was circulated on social media claiming to be a Russian airstrike on Ukraine.

(Source: Instagram)

Many have noted the inconsistency in the international community’s response to images falsely represented as attacks against Ukrainians in comparison with those posted accurately as Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The phenomenon is not isolated to Palestine, however. Among other images spreading quickly are videos of previous conflicts captioned to suggest they were taken following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Images and clips circulated on Thursday from the supposed destruction of a residential building in Chuhuiv, in eastern Ukraine, are actually from a 2018 gas explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine media fake news

Related

Swedish authorities are fighting back against claims its social services are “kidnapping” Muslim children. (Adam IHSE / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
Media
Muslim Brotherhood suspected to be behind campaign of fake news on child ‘kidnappings’ in Sweden
Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue. (File/AFP)
Media
Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

Majarra and Quora form editorial partnership in MENA

As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites. (Supplied)
As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Majarra and Quora form editorial partnership in MENA

As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites. (Supplied)
  • Agreement marks a first for Quora in the region
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Majarra has launched a first-of-it-kind editorial partnership with Quora, the global platform to ask questions and get answers. As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites.

The selected content from Quora will focus on different scientific concepts and explanations, and how they relate to and affect various aspects of life. The answers will be chosen from experts and specialists offering knowledge and insights in scientific fields.

Dia Haykal, director of brand and partnerships at Majarra, said in a statement: “We are excited for this partnership with Quora, through which we reinforce our commitment to provide the best Arabic content for the Arab internet user.”

She added: “At Majarra, we seek to partner with leading companies and organizations that would help us reach unique content that brings in experiences, views, and answers that matter to our communities and give them insightful information to lead better and more prosperous lives.”

The partnership marks a first for Quora in the region.

“We are truly excited about this partnership with Majarra, which is a leader in publishing Arabic content online, through our joint commitment to sharing knowledge,” said Mohamed Ellabban, head of Arabic community at Quora.

Topics: media Quora majarra

Related

Google CEO’s Quora account hacked
Science & Technology
Google CEO’s Quora account hacked
Majarra, a leading Arabic digital content house, has announced the launch of Fortune Arabia. (Supplied)
Media
Majarra launches Fortune Arabia

Latest updates

Step Conference 2022 considers future of audio and video streaming in Middle East
Step Conference 2022 attracted more than 8,000 attendees to its 10th anniversary event. (Supplied)
TikTok partners with the UAE Media Regulatory Office for new campaign
Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE. (Supplied)
Pakistan imports of much-loved shinay dry fruit suffer weather changes, Afghan Taliban taxes
Pakistan imports of much-loved shinay dry fruit suffer weather changes, Afghan Taliban taxes
Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list
Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.