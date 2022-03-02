Who’s Who: Ahmad Hakeem, director general at the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority

Ahmad Hakeem is director general of public relations and communication at the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.
Prior to taking up his current role in 2021, he served as senior director of public relations and communication at ECZA where he acted as the authority’s official spokesperson.
Hakeem was an active member of and senior adviser for the Saudi National Commission on education, culture and science at the Ministry of Culture from February 2020 to January 2021.
During his time at the SNC, he worked as a liaison with public, private, regional and international stakeholders as well as official and nongovernmental organizations.
From May 2017 to January 2021, Hakeem worked as a freelance senior consultant for various clients from Saudi Arabia, the US and the EU.
His clientele included: DLTx, King Abdullah Economic City, Aboab & Co., Golden Stream LLC, and the Global Center for Mass Gathering Medicine, a Saudi Ministry of Health and World Health Organization collaboration center.
Hakeem was international program director for the International Visiting Experts Program at the MoH from April 2011 to October 2016, where he maximized PR opportunities.
He also actively liaised with all public health national programs to best assist with their local and international technical consultancy requirements.
Hakeem occupied the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer at Tuwaiq Communications LLC from October 2008 to December 2011.
In April 2007 to September 2008, he was chief commercial officer at Nour Fiber Optic Networks LLC.
Hakeem was vice president of operations at Zan Trading Co. from January 2000 to December 2006, and period to that, director of operations there from 1996 to 1999, where he administered procurement lifecycle through projects supporting the Royal Saudi Air Force.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature and translation from the King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah.
Ahmad is currently participating in the Misk Leaders 2030 program as a member of its second cohort.
Who’s Who: Ahmad Hakeem, director general at the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority
https://arab.news/v2fku
