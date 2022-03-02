You are here

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park, Australia. (Reuters)
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda
  • The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles.
A statement that went up on Djokovic’s website on Tuesday said that the two men “agreed to end their partnership” after last year’s season-ending ATP Finals.
“Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” Djokovic said in the posting. “Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team he will always be family and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done.”
During Vajda’s tenure, Djokovic also has picked up other coaches at various times — including Boris Becker, Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek — and Goran Ivanizevic, who has been part of the team since 2019, will continue to work with the 34-year-old from Serbia.
Djokovic and Vajda took a break from each other in 2017 but reunited the next year.
“During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today. I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved,” Vajda said in the post on Djokovic’s site. “I remain his biggest support on and off the court and I look forward to new challenges.”
The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years, sliding to No. 2 behind Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s 361 total weeks atop the ATP are a record, as are his seven times finishing a season at No. 1.
His 20 major singles championships are tied with Roger Federer for the second-most in the history of men’s tennis; only Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open in January, owns more.
Djokovic was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
He has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 — losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships last week — and has said he won’t get the vaccine shots, even if he needs them to be able to participate in events such as the French Open or Wimbledon.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Marian Vajda

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland
  • “FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” world soccer's governing body said
  • Ukraine is set to play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

ZURICH: Ukraine wants to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland, FIFA said Thursday, amid a shutdown in domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia.
“FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” world soccer’s governing body said.
Ukraine is set to play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24, with the winner then taking on either Wales or Austria five days later for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
A large part of Ukraine’s team is typically made up of players playing for domestic clubs such as Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk. They have been disrupted by the national league stopping last week and many players who are not from Ukraine left the country to seek safety.
FIFA said it was in talks with Scottish officials and European soccer body UEFA “to find an appropriate solution. FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine.”
One option would be to postpone the games in the four-team playoff bracket until the next national-team match dates in June. The global World Cup qualifying program has already seen several delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draw for the tournament is scheduled for April 1 in Doha, but at least two of the 32 entries will not be known by that date.
The final two places are set to be decided in June when four teams – from Asia, North and South America, and Oceania – go to Qatar for the intercontinental playoffs.
Ukraine has qualified for the World Cup only once since becoming an independent soccer nation 30 years ago, reaching the quarterfinals in 2006. Ukraine also reached the quarterfinals at the European Championship last year.
Russia was also set to take part in the World Cup playoffs and is challenging a FIFA decision to suspend the country from international soccer.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict FIFA UEFA Qatar World Cup 2022

Premier League TV rights deal in Russia 'under review'

Premier League TV rights deal in Russia ‘under review’
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

Premier League TV rights deal in Russia ‘under review’

Premier League TV rights deal in Russia ‘under review’
  • The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called Rambler, and broadcast on streaming platform Okko
  • Match TV, owned by Russian state energy giant Gazprom, is then set to start a six-year deal from the 2022/23 season
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: The Premier League is looking at the suspension or termination of its Russian television deal following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday.
The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called Rambler, and broadcast on streaming platform Okko.
Match TV, owned by Russian state energy giant Gazprom, is then set to start a six-year deal from the 2022/23 season.
Commercial deals with Russia in all sectors are under scrutiny and Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London: “With regards to our broadcast contracts in Russia, clearly they’re under review.”
“We’re looking at (the contracts) very closely in terms of suspension, termination,” he added. “It’s happening right now. It’s a fast-moving situation.”
Earlier this week, Russia was suspended from international football competitions and European governing body UEFA ended its partnership with Gazprom.
Masters was asked whether the fact that Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich — who has announced he is selling the club — was potentially facing sanctions from the British government made a mockery of the league’s owners’ and directors’ test designed to assess the suitability of those in control of top-flight English teams.
“I don’t think so,” he said. “The test has been under a lot of scrutiny for the last 12 months and we’re looking at it again.
“As part of our process in responding to (a) fan-led review we’re looking at whether more tests need to be added, whether we need to be more transparent about those decisions and whether independent scrutiny really needs to be put on top of it.”
Premier League clubs are set to show their support for the people of Ukraine at this weekend’s matches.
“I’d like the Russian people to see the strength of feeling in the Premier League and in English football this weekend,” Masters said.

Topics: Premier league Chelsea Russia-Ukraine Conflict Match TV

Runners get ready to line up for Riyadh Marathon 2022

Runners get ready to line up for Riyadh Marathon 2022
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Runners get ready to line up for Riyadh Marathon 2022

Runners get ready to line up for Riyadh Marathon 2022
  • Celebrations for the first internationally accredited race of its kind in the Saudi capital include two days of fun at the marathon village
  • The 42.2-kilometer race will begin at King Saud University at 6:15 a.m. and the route will take the athletes past Riyadh landmarks such as historic Diriyah, Digital City and King Saud University
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The final preparations are underway for the first Riyadh Marathon on Saturday, March 5, at which runners from around the world will contest a total prize pool of SR 2 million ($533,000).

The 42.2-kilometer race, organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), will begin at King Saud University at 6:15 a.m. and the route will take the athletes past Riyadh landmarks such as historic Diriyah, Digital City and King Saud University.

Accredited by the International and Asian Athletic Federations, the Riyadh Marathon includes four races catering for runners of all ages and abilities. In addition to the full marathon, participants can register on the official Riyadh Marathon website for a 4km fun run, which is open to all ages, a 10km race, for ages 17 and older, and a 21.1km half marathon for which the minimum age is 18.

Saudi Arabia’s first full-fledged marathon is the SFA’s biggest event to date, and as part of the celebrations the organization is hosting a “marathon village” on March 4 and 5 where the participants can collect their race bibs and visitors can enjoy a range of attractions and activities including food vendors, music, fitness classes and more. The village will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

Riyadh Marathon 2022 is organized by the SFA with the support of the Ministry of Sport, the Quality of Life Program, the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, King Saud University, the Saudi Arabian Athletic Federation, presenting partner SABIC, main sponsor Roshn, official timekeeper Huawei, and other partners. It follows the success of the Riyadh Half Marathon, which took place in 2018.

The SFA is the main organization responsible for developing community sports in the Kingdom. The federation aims to build a healthy and vibrant community by inspiring all members of society to be physically active, in line with the goal of the Quality of Life Program to increase the percentage of people in the Kingdom who regularly exercise to 40 percent by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Riyadh Marathon 2022 King Saud University

Boost for Saudi clubs as Kingdom hosts 2022 AFC Champions League games

The AFC decision means that reigning champions Al-Hilal, as well as Al-Shabab and Al-Faisaly will all be playing on home soil as will Al-Taawoun if they defeat Syria’s Al-Jaish in a play-off on March 15. (Al-Hilal)
The AFC decision means that reigning champions Al-Hilal, as well as Al-Shabab and Al-Faisaly will all be playing on home soil as will Al-Taawoun if they defeat Syria’s Al-Jaish in a play-off on March 15. (Al-Hilal)
Updated 03 March 2022
John Duerden

Boost for Saudi clubs as Kingdom hosts 2022 AFC Champions League games

The AFC decision means that reigning champions Al-Hilal, as well as Al-Shabab and Al-Faisaly will all be playing on home soil as will Al-Taawoun if they defeat Syria’s Al-Jaish in a play-off on March 15. (Al-Hilal)
  • Matches set for Riyadh, Jeddah, Buraidah and Dammam from April 7-27
Updated 03 March 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Asian ambitions of Saudi Arabian clubs received a major boost on Thursday with the announcement that all five groups in the western zone of the 2022 AFC Champions League will be held in the Kingdom in April.

This means that Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab and Al-Faisaly will all be playing on home soil as will Al-Taawoun if they defeat Syria’s Al-Jaish in a play-off on March 15.

All games will be played in the centralized venues of Riyadh, Jeddah, Buraidah and Dammam from April 7 to 27. The decision still has to be ratified by the AFC’s Executive Committee but that is a formality. As announced recently, due to the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar in November and December, the knockout stages of the 2022 Champions League have been moved to February 2023.

There had been other countries who had expressed interest in hosting at least one of the groups including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan but it was felt that it would be easier in terms of organization and logistics to have all the games in one country. Saudi Arabia got the nod.

The capital Riyadh will host two groups. Group A features local club and defending champions Al-Hilal, staying in the capital city to host Istiklol of Tajikistan, who topped their group last year, as well as Qatar’s Al-Rayyan. The trio will be joined by the winner of the play-off between Sharjah of the UAE and Iraqi club Zawraa.

Al-Shabab, who qualified for the tournament by virtue of finishing the 2020-21 Saudi Professional League season as runners-up, will also be delighted to stay in Riyadh. The team will be the first opponent in the tournament for Mumbai City. Then comes a clash against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq and then UAE champions Al-Jazira. Al-Shabab have not appeared on the Asian stage since 2015 and came within an away goal of reaching the final five years before that. The six-time Saudi champions now have a great chance of, at least, making the knockout stage this time around.

Jeddah is another hotspot of Asian football and home to two teams, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, who have had success on the continental stage. This time around, both of these giants will be focusing on domestic commitments but the Red Sea port city will be hosting Group C, which includes Foolad of Iran, Qatar’s Al-Gharafa, Dubai club Shabab Al-Ahli and Turkmenistan’s first-ever representative in the group stage of the competition, Ahal.

Al-Taawoun have only appeared twice in the AFC Champions League in the past, in 2017 and 2020, and made the last 16 in the latter tournament, only to lose 1-0 to fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in the Round of 16.

If the 2019 King’s Cup winners can get past Al-Jaish of Syria then they will go to Group D that will be held in their home city of Buraidah. It will make getting out of a tough group a little easier. It contains Al-Duhail of Qatar, Uzbekistan powerhouse Pakhtakor and Sepahan of Iran.

Group E sees Al-Faisaly playing in Dammam which is good news for a team that is struggling in the league. Qatari champions Al-Sadd will present a challenge and there is Al-Wehdat of Jordan. They will be joined by the winner of the play-off between Baniyas of the UAE and Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi.

The five groups in the eastern zone will be hosted in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia AFC AFC Champions League

Boost for UAE cricket after national team's qualification for ICC T20 World Cup

Boost for UAE cricket after national team’s qualification for ICC T20 World Cup
Updated 03 March 2022
Jon Pike

Boost for UAE cricket after national team’s qualification for ICC T20 World Cup

Boost for UAE cricket after national team’s qualification for ICC T20 World Cup
  • Recent Emirati progress dramatic after failure to qualify for 2019 tournament under cloud of controversy
Updated 03 March 2022
Jon Pike

In last week’s final of the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament in Oman, the UAE beat Ireland.

Since, by virtue of winning their semi-finals two days earlier, both teams had qualified for the finals in Australia, it could be argued that this was an insignificant match. However, apart from the prestige of becoming the tournament winner, the result contributes to future ICC rankings.

The other significance of the match was the margin of the UAE’s victory. This was by eight wickets, with Muhammad Waseem scoring 112 runs, following his 70 in the semi-final.

Waseem was spotted in 2017 while playing in Lahore and took up the offer of a residency visa to join a company in Dubai. He became eligible to represent the UAE in April, after completing his three-year residency requirement, as per ICC regulations.

Under these rules, a player can participate in an international match or an ICC event for a national cricket federation when at least one of three criteria has been met. These require that the player was born in the country, able to demonstrate they were a national of the country or had been a resident of the country for the immediately preceding three years prior to a submission being lodged.

In the team which beat Ireland in the final, six players had been born in Pakistan and four in India, arriving in the UAE at differing stages of their lives. Only the captain was born in the Emirates. Qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup represents a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for UAE cricket, which failed to qualify for the 2019 tournament, during which process the team unraveled.

This was caused by the revelation of match-fixing by some of the players. Three players, including the captain, were suspended before the tournament on suspicion of corrupt conduct, which involved trying to influence the outcome of a match in return for money provided by an Indian bookmaker.

In March 2021, after investigation by the ICC, two of them received eight years banishment from the game and one a five-year ban. Later, another two were suspended on suspicion of attempting to influence the course of a qualifying game and others of doing the same in matches between the UAE and the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. In April and July, bans of five and eight years were imposed on these players.

The reported amount of money involved seemed quite small, around $4,000. This has to be placed within the context of the players’ part-time status as cricketers, under which they had to juggle work commitments with their cricket. A number of them played for their company’s team in domestic competitions and were reliant on the company providing leave time to allow participation with the national team.

Given the suspensions of key players and the impact on morale, it is little wonder that the team floundered in its 2019 qualification bid. Recovery from this low point has been astounding.

A change in selection policy has seen the introduction of young players. One example is wicket-keeper batsman, Vriitya Aravind. Aged 19 and still at school in Dubai, he was called into the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifying team to replace the former wicket keeper who had absconded during the tournament. Aravind’s progress since that time has been stellar.

In this year’s ICC T20 World Cup qualifying tournament, the UAE was beaten by Bahrain in the group stage. This meant that each team had two wins and equal points, but the UAE progressed on net run rate. Chasing 173 to win, the UAE needed to reach 158 in order to achieve a superior net run rate. This target was reduced to 32 runs required from 16 deliveries and then 12 from the final over.

This was achieved, quite sensationally by Aravind as, with wickets falling regularly at the other end, he pummeled a series of sixes to not only reach 158 but also to bring his team to within two runs of victory.

There is more young talent available to the selectors. Apart from Aravind, who is now studying in the UK, there are two others, who have played for the national team, who are doing the same.

Previously, only players living and playing their cricket in the UAE were considered for selection. This is no longer the case and young players who move to study abroad may no longer be lost to UAE cricket. It is further hoped that there will be progression to the senior team by players from the under-19s who on Jan. 31 won the U19 World Cup Plate competition.

Another notable advance was the move by the Emirates Cricket Board in December 2020 to extend the number of central contracts to 20, equally divided between full and part-time. Seven of the latter were given to players aged 22 or under.

Young players also featured in the UAE women’s team which won all of its five matches in the Asia qualifying group in November. In the final match against Nepal, Samaira Dharnidharka, 14, bowled a spell of four overs in which she claimed four wickets and conceded only five runs.

These victories claimed a place for the UAE in the ICC Women’s T20 global World Cup Qualifier that will determine the remaining places for the finals of the competition due to be held in South Africa in February 2023.

As a result, UAE cricket is making its presence felt on three fronts, internationally. The shock surrounding the suspension and banning of seven experienced players from the national squad between October 2019 and December 2021 has been addressed.

Both the Emirates Cricket Board and the players have shown impressive resilience to emerge out of the crisis. A new set of selection policies and a trust in youth have earned the right to be pitched on the global stage against the world’s top teams in October.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket UAE

