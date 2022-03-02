You are here

  • Home
  • UN General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion

The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ng2s

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UN General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion

The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
  • Thirty-five members including China abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria and Belarus voted against the resolution
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.
The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, ended a rare emergency session called by the UN Security Council and as Ukrainian forces battled on in the port of Kherson in the face of air strikes and a devastating bombardment that forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee.
The text of the resolution “deplores” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine.” The last time Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982, according to UN website.
Thirty-five members including China abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria and Belarus voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.
Russia has destroyed critical infrastructure, including drinking water and gas for millions of people and appeared to be preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a speech to the General Assembly.
“This is an extraordinary moment,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Now, at more than any other point in recent history, the United Nations is being challenged,” she said and made a plea: “Vote yes if you believe UN member states – including your own – have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions.”
After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine’s government, but has faced an unprecedented backlash from the West, whose sanctions have knocked Russia’s financial system while giant multinational countries have pulled investments out of Russia.
Washington has imposed several rounds of sanctions, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the central bank, since Russia’s forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a “special operation.”
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denied that Moscow was targeting civilians and warned that the adoption of the resolution might spur further escalation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Russia Ukarine

Related

Google said it had blocked mobile apps connected to Russian state-funded publisher RT from its news-related features
Media
Apple joins Google and other Western firms spurning Russia over Ukraine
World Bank announces $3bn support package for war-torn Ukraine
Business & Economy
World Bank announces $3bn support package for war-torn Ukraine

Congresswoman says US should treat ‘all refugees’ in same way as fleeing Ukrainians

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Congresswoman says US should treat ‘all refugees’ in same way as fleeing Ukrainians

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The congresswoman’s remarks came as Ukraine suffers a growing humanitarian crisis
  • Most Ukrainian citizens fleeing their country are seeking refuge in neighboring European countries
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine.

Pointing to the “stark contrast” in how global governments have dealt with different refugees, including those from Syria, she said: “I think the world is watching and many immigrants and refugees are watching, and how the world treats Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees should be how we are treating all refugees in the United States.”

The Democratic Party representative, speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, continued: “I think the way we are looking at immediate granting of TPS (temporary protected status), which is what we need to be doing…is something that we need to keep in mind.”

The congresswoman’s remarks came as Ukraine suffers a growing humanitarian crisis, following the launch of a Russian “military operation” in the country on Feb. 24.

Most Ukrainian citizens fleeing their country are seeking refuge in neighboring European countries, but the US did pledge $54 million in humanitarian assistance over the past weekend.

“We really need to make sure that when we talk about accepting refugees that we are meaning it for everybody, no matter where you come from,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“While there is a risk, there is also profound opportunity for us to make the crooked path straight on this issue.” 

Topics: US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ukraine Russia Ukrainian refugees

Related

677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
World
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
While CBS’s D’Agata issued an apology the next day, this isn’t the only instance of casual racism sneaking into coverage of the crisis. (Screenshot)
Media
Journalists’ racist comments towards Arabs and Afghans spark online uproar

Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’

Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AP

Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’

Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’
  • The girl, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, was abducted at age 15 from Kurdistan in August 2014 and held by Daesh
  • The defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, is charged with playing a key role in Mueller's abduction, ransom and eventual death
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AP

FALLS CHURCH: Defense lawyers for a British national facing trial later this month for helping the Daesh group torture and behead American hostages are seeking to block testimony from a Kurdish girl held as a slave by the group.
The girl, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, was abducted at age 15 from Kurdistan in August 2014 and held by Daesh. She spent several weeks in captivity with American Kayla Mueller, whose death at the hands of Daesh will be a key issue at trial.
The defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, is charged with playing a key role in Mueller’s abduction, ransom and eventual death, along with three other Americans: journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig.
In court papers filed late Tuesday, Elsheikh’s lawyers say Jane Doe was told after her abduction to forget about her family because she would be “selected for marriage” by a Daesh fighter.
Doe escaped, but she was caught the next morning and beaten with sticks, belts and hoses. It was then that she was taken to a prison, where Mueller was also held, according to the defense memo.
After a month, Doe, Mueller, and two other girls were taken into captivity by a senior Daesh leader named Abu Sayyaf, where they were locked in a bedroom other than when they were cleaning or gardening.
Doe escaped the home in October 2014 and made her way back into Kurdish custody. Information she provided helped US fighters launch a raid in May 2015 that killed Abu Sayyaf and other Daesh fighters, according to the memo.
Mueller, who was killed in February 2015, was raped by Daesh leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, during her time in captivity, according to the indictment.
Inside the house, US fighters recovered Daesh documents justifying slavery and guidelines for how it should be implemented.
Elsheikh’s lawyers are seeking to keep the slavery documents from being introduced at trial, and want to severely limit Doe’s testimony, restricting it only to her time in captivity with Mueller.
The evidence “is unduly inflammatory and would only cause undue prejudice against Mr. Elsheikh, confuse the issues, and mislead the jury by imputing the actions of others to Mr. Elsheikh,” defense lawyers Nina Ginsberg, Edward MacMahon and Jessica Carmichael wrote.
While Doe’s testimony may not central to the case against Elsheikh, it provides a glimpse into some of the emotionally powerful evidence jurors will confront if the case indeed goes to trial at the end of the month.
Elsheikh is one of four British nationals who joined Daesh, dubbed “the Beatles” by their captives because of their accents. Elsheikh and a co-defendant, Alexenda Kotey, were captured in Syria in 2018 and brought to Virginia in 2020 to stand trial in federal court.
Kotey pleaded guilty last year and is awaiting sentencing. A third Beatle, Mohammed Emwazi, also known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a 2015 drone strike. The fourth member was sentenced to prison in Turkey.
Federal prosecutors will respond to the defense memo about Jane Doe at a later date. So far, though, prosecutors have been successful in turning aside defense efforts to restrict evidence at trial. The presiding judge, T.S. Ellis III, ruled earlier this year that prosecutors can use incriminating statements Elsheikh made in interrogations and in media interviews. Defense lawyers argued unsuccessfully that the statements were coerced.
As for the slavery documents, defense lawyers argue that it would be unfair to ascribe them to Elsheikh because he did not write them. But in a 2018 interview with journalist Jenan Moussa after he was captured, Elsheikh said slavery was justified under Islamic law.
“Islamic texts have spoken about slavery and rights of a slave. There is a whole jurisprudence about slavery and the rights of slaves and the rights of slave owners,” he said in an interview.

Topics: Virginia Daesh Kayla Mueller American El Shafee Elsheikh Kurdish

Related

Workers kidnapped by Daesh after Ericsson insisted they work in caliphate
Middle-East
Workers kidnapped by Daesh after Ericsson insisted they work in caliphate
Special Lebanon foils Daesh plan to carry out suicide attacks in Beirut
Middle-East
Lebanon foils Daesh plan to carry out suicide attacks in Beirut

UN nuclear watchdog will ‘never abandon’ Iran probe

UN nuclear watchdog will ‘never abandon’ Iran probe
Updated 21 min 5 sec ago
AFP

UN nuclear watchdog will ‘never abandon’ Iran probe

UN nuclear watchdog will ‘never abandon’ Iran probe
  • Iran has said the closure of the probe is necessary in order to clinch a deal to revive the 2015 deal with world powers on its nuclear programme
  • On Wednesday International Atomic Energy Agency Director General insisted that it would "never abandon a process... because of a political reason"
Updated 21 min 5 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that it would “never abandon” its attempts to get Iran to clarify the previous presence of nuclear material at several undeclared sites there.
Iran has said the closure of the probe is necessary in order to clinch a deal to revive the 2015 deal with world powers on its nuclear program.
However, on Wednesday International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi insisted that it would “never abandon a process... because of a political reason.”
“This is not how the IAEA works,” he told reporters at a press conference.
The IAEA has been pressing Tehran for several years for explanations regarding indications that nuclear material was previously present at four different locations in Iran.
While much of the activity concerned is thought to date back to the early 2000s, sources say that one of the sites, in the Turquzabad district of Tehran, may have been used for storing uranium as late as the end of 2018.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that unless this issue is closed, “we can’t think of the possibility of an agreement about the return of the US” to the Iran nuclear deal.
Diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia restarted talks in late November to revive the 2015 accord, also known as the JCPOA.
The US has been taking part indirectly.
The accord began disintegrating when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from it 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.
This week is widely being seen as critical for the success or failure of the talks, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying Wednesday that a decision “cannot be postponed any longer.”
When asked by reporters what it would take for him to close the issue of the sites, Grossi replied simply: “Iran to cooperate with me” in the form of a “full process to clarify” outstanding questions.
He didn’t rule out a possible visit to Tehran soon in order to discuss the issue.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the negotiations were “one minute from the finish line” and that the war in Ukraine had not affected Russia’s co-operation with other participants.
“They need us very much,” Ulyanov said, adding: “Pragmatically they don’t want to spoil relations” on an issue of common interest.

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi

Related

In this satellite photo from Maxar Technologies, trucks and other equipment surround a scorched launch pad at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch
Iran nuclear chief rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj site, says beyond safeguards
Middle-East
Iran nuclear chief rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj site, says beyond safeguards

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
  • Photos of armed Chechens wearing yellow armbands, which identify Ukrainian forces, were shared on social media
  • Belarusian volunteers have joined the war in support of Ukraine, with photos of dozens of fighters being shared by independent media outlets
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Large groups of predominantly Muslim Chechens and fighters from Belarus have parted with their governments’ stance by siding with Ukraine.

Photos of armed Chechens wearing yellow armbands, which identify Ukrainian forces, were shared on social media.

The fighters boasted a wide range of weaponry, from British-made rocket launchers to sniper rifles and Kalashnikovs.

A secessionist movement in Chechnya, a majority-Muslim republic within Russia, sparked a violent conflict in the 1990s. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has rallied an army to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Belarusian volunteers have joined the war in support of Ukraine, with photos of dozens of fighters being shared by independent media outlets.

The fighters have arrived in Ukraine as US defense officials warn that Belarus might soon deploy troops in support of Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Chechnya belarus Ramzan Kadyrov

Related

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
World
Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
World
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years

Top French court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille courtrooms

Top French court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille courtrooms
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

Top French court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille courtrooms

Top French court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille courtrooms
  • The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, a 30-year-old hijab-wearing French-Syrian lawyer
  • She challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille that bans religious markers in courtrooms on grounds that it was discriminatory
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

PARIS: France’s highest court on Wednesday upheld a ban on barristers wearing the hijab and other religious symbols in courtrooms in the north, a ruling that is the first of its kind and sets a precedent for the rest of the country.
The conspicuous display of religious symbols is an emotive subject in France and the court’s decision may stir a nationwide debate over so-called core Republican values of secularism and identity ahead of April’s presidential election.
The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, a 30-year-old hijab-wearing French-Syrian lawyer, who challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille that bans religious markers in its courtrooms on the grounds that it was discriminatory.
In its ruling, the Court of Cassation said the ban was “necessary and appropriate, on the one hand to preserve the independence of the lawyer and, on the other, to guarantee the right to a fair trial.”
Banning the wearing of religious symbols “does not constitute discrimination,” it added.
Asmeta told Reuters she was shocked and disappointed with the ruling.
“Why does covering my hair stop my client from the right to a free trial?” she told Reuters. “My clients are not children. If they choose me as their lawyer, with my veil, then it is their choice.”
There is no law that explicitly says Asmeta cannot wear her hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim women, in the courtroom.
In the months after she took an oath and entered law as a trainee barrister, the Lille Bar Council passed its own internal rule banning any signs of political, philosophical and religious conviction to be worn with the gown in court.
Asmeta challenged the Lille Bar Council’s rule, calling it targeted and discriminatory. She lost the case in an appeals court in 2020 and pushed the matter up to the Court of Cassation.
Religious symbols and clothing are banned for public servants in France due to its principle of “laïcité,” or secularism — the separation of religion from the state.
French lawmakers and politicians have in recent years sought to extend curbs on wearing the hijab to cover, for example, mothers who accompany their children on school trips and football players.
As a presidential election in April approaches, right-wing candidates have focused on identity issues.
Asmeta said she was contemplating taking her fight to the European Court of Human Rights.
The case has provoked a heated debate within the legal community.
More than three dozen lawyers from Paris, where the Bar Council has imposed a similar ban, on Monday penned an open letter calling for a nationwide rule against the head covering in courtrooms.
“We, lawyers, do not want a communitarian and obscurantist judiciary,” they wrote in the French publication Marianne.
Slim Ben Achour, a lawyer specializing in discrimination, disagreed and said such bans were hypocritical.
“It is not possible that we, lawyers, the defenders of rights, or at least that is how we sell ourselves, block Muslim women [from practicing],” he told Reuters.

Topics: France Paris court hijab

Related

French bill banning hijabs in sports events moves to National Assembly
World
French bill banning hijabs in sports events moves to National Assembly
Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
World
Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Latest updates

UN General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion
The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Congresswoman says US should treat ‘all refugees’ in same way as fleeing Ukrainians
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’
Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’
UN nuclear watchdog will ‘never abandon’ Iran probe
UN nuclear watchdog will ‘never abandon’ Iran probe
Kurita Aquachemie brings innovative Cetamine technology to Saudi Arabia
Kurita Aquachemie brings innovative Cetamine technology to Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.