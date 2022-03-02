Adel Al-Jubeir receives South Korea’s former foreign affairs minister

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met with Bahrain’s King Hamad and held a luncheon in his honor on Wednesday.

King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss developments in the region, a continuation of coordination and consultation between the two kingdoms, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made after his arrival in Riyadh, King Hamad congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day.

He praised the Kingdom’s civilizational and developmental achievements during King Salman’s reign, the continuous development it is witnessing at all levels, and the distinguished position it enjoys in the international community.

King Hamad reiterated his appreciation for efforts made by King Salman with regards to issues in the Gulf, Arab world and Muslim world, and for the strategic role that Saudi Arabia plays at regional and international levels to ensure a better future for people around the world.

The king affirmed that Bahrain stands with Saudi Arabia and is united in purpose and destiny, and that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of Bahrain.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is the main pillar of security and stability in the region.

#WATCH: #Bahrain's King Hamad congratulated #SaudiArabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Kingdom’s first #FoundingDay in a statement made after his arrival in #Riyadh https://t.co/fhD4HsKcvF pic.twitter.com/l8Yvk1yo70 — Arab News (@arabnews) March 2, 2022

Earlier, King Hamad was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport on arrival.

Other Saudi officials including the Kingdom’s ambassador to Bahrain Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and the Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi were also in attendance.

After meeting King Salman, King Hamad was driven to the airport where he was bid farewell by Prince Mohammed.