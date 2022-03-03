Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly found guilty, sentenced to 6 months

TOKYO: The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly to six months in prison suspended for three years “for underreporting remuneration of ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn.” Kelly was acquitted of some of the charges.

Nissan was fined ¥200 million.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel issued a statement on the verdict.

“We are relieved that the legal process has concluded, and Mr. and Mrs. Kelly can return home. While this has been a long three years for the Kelly family, this chapter has come to an end. He and Dee can begin their next chapter in Tennessee.”

Ambassador Rahm noted that as he said in his Senate confirmation hearing, “I have always approached this subject as a former US congressman who knows what it means when you have a constituent in need. May the next phase of the Kelly family reunion bring joy and happiness.”

Kelly was arrested along with his boss Ghosn four years ago and has been detained in Japan ever since, mostly under house arrest but he had to endure 35 days of interrogation and solitary confinement following his arrest.

Ghosn fled from Japan while out on bail three years ago and remains a fugitive from justice.

The case has highlighted Japan’s “hostage” justice system and 99 percent conviction rate. No Japanese were arrested in the case.

