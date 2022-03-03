You are here

Aramco shares up 3.4% to another record high in early trading on Thursday

Aramco shares up 3.4% to another record high in early trading on Thursday
(Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Salma Wael

Aramco shares up 3.4% to another record high in early trading on Thursday

Aramco shares up 3.4% to another record high in early trading on Thursday
Updated 18 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco shares soared over 3 percent to another all-time high of SR44.5 ($11.9) in early trading on Thursday.

This brought the oil giant’s market value to as much as $2.37 trillion, positioning it as the second-largest valued company worldwide after Apple Inc.

Shares in Aramco have been on the rise in recent days, repeatedly hitting new highs.

This comes as oil prices continue to spike, beefing up energy companies even as Ukraine-Russia tensions rattle stock markets globally.

In early Thursday trading, Brent crude topped $117 per barrel for the first time in nine years, and US benchmark WTI hovered near $114 per barrel.

Despite the significant jump in oil prices seen recently, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to stick to the existing policy of increasing oil output by 40,000 barrels per day in April.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Updated 11 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s PMI resumes as new business orders increase

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s PMI resumes as new business orders increase
Updated 11 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.2 points in February, up 3 points from the previous month, according to IHS Markit.

The positive dynamics in the headline index number was driven by growth in new business orders amid rising customer demand and falling COVID-19 case numbers, IHS Markit said in a press release. 

It was the first increase since September last year.

The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: new orders (30 percent), output (25 percent), employment (20 percent), suppliers’ delivery times (15 percent) and stocks of purchases (10 percent).

Topics: IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 
Updated 41 min 30 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 
Updated 41 min 30 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended on a lower note yesterday following three days of gains, as investors continued to assess movements in oil prices which spiked to their highest levels in years, amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. 

The main index,TASI, fell 0.2 percent to reach 12,654, while the parallel market, Nomu, slipped 0.15 percent to 24,962.

Other GCC bourses registered gains on Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Kuwait all rising between 1.2 and 2.5 percent. 

Stock indexes of Bahrain and Oman ended flat. 

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian EGX30 index inched 0.8 percent lower, reversing gains from a day ago.

In early Thursday trading, international benchmark Brent crude topped $117 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI hovered near $114 per barrel.

Despite the significant rise in oil prices seen recently, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to stick to the existing policy of increasing oil output by 40,000 barrels per day in April.

Stock news

  • Shares in oil giant Aramco touched their highest level in  history at SR43.1 ($11.5) on Wednesday, propelled by a rally in the energy market
  • Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. recorded an 18 percent decline in profit to SR17 million in 2021
  • Southern Province Cement Co.’s board recommended distributing dividends of SR1.25 per share for the second half of 2021
  • Saudi-listed food chain Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder with over a five-percent stake requesting to hold a general assembly meeting to vote on suspending the board chairman
  • Theeb Rent a Car Co. doubled its profit to SR126 million in 2021, compared to SR63 million a year earlier

Calendar

March 3, 2022

  • Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, will list on the parallel market Nomu
  • Saudi Ceramics will distribute cash dividends of almost SR60 million, or SR0.75 per share, for the second half of 2021
  • Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports will payout dividends of SR0.87 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 

March 7, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

March 9, 2022

  • Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription 

 

Topics: #finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody's slash Russia's rating to junk; Ruble collapses

Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody's slash Russia's rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Updated 37 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody's slash Russia's rating to junk; Ruble collapses

Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody's slash Russia's rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Updated 37 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia by six notches to “junk” status, saying Western sanctions threw into doubt its ability to service debt and would weaken the economy.

Highlights:

  • Russia’s financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

  • The ruble fell sharply at the start of currency trading, reaching 100.96 to the dollar, compared to 83.5 on Wednesday, the day before the invasion of Ukraine, and 113.52 to the euro, compared to 93.5 before the assault

  • The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia’s economy. S&P lowered Russia’s rating to junk status last week.

  • It also prompted index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI to announce on Wednesday that they will remove Russian equities from all their indexes, after a top MSCI executive earlier this week called Russia’s stock market “uninvestable.”

  • FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI indexes as of the close on March 9. MSCI said it is also reclassifying MSCI Russia Indexes from emerging markets to standalone markets status.
  • Russia has a weighting of 3.24 percent in MSCI’s emerging market benchmark and a weighting of around 30 basis points in the index provider’s global benchmark .
  • The Institute of International Finance predicts a double-digit contraction in economic growth this year.
  • Italy has stopped funding for the Arctic LNG 2 project which is worth $21 billion, according to a Reuters report. 
  • India-Russia trade comes to a standstill as banks are not processing payment documents, CNBC reports. 
  • The United States blamed Russia for launching a full war on media freedom and the truth, as the European giant bans independent news outlets in the region. 
  • Japan is all set to freeze the assets of four additional Russian banks, said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. 
  • Rising energy prices due to Russia's Ukrainian invasion will heighten risk of inflation in Asia: Moody's 
  • Sanctions imposed on Russia have significantly increased the chance of the country’s defaulting on its dollar and other international market government debt, analysts at JPMorgan and elsewhere said on Wednesday.

 

Fitch and Moody's

Fitch downgraded Russia to “B” from “BBB” and placed the country’s ratings on “rating watch negative.” Moody’s, which last week had flagged the possibility of a downgrade, also cut the country’s rating by six notches, to B3 from Baa3.
Fitch said the only other precedent to such a large six-notch downgrade on a single sovereign entity was South Korea in 1997.
“The severity of international sanctions in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has heightened macro-financial stability risks, represents a huge shock to Russia’s credit fundamentals and could undermine its willingness to service government debt,” Fitch said in a report https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/fitch-downgrades-russia-to-b-on-rating-watch-negative-02-03-2022.
Fitch said that US and EU sanctions prohibiting any transactions with the Central Bank of Russia would have a “much larger impact on Russia’s credit fundamentals than any previous sanctions,” rendering much of Russia’s international reserves unusable for FX intervention.
“The sanctions could also weigh on Russia’s willingness to repay debt,” Fitch warned. “President Putin’s response to put nuclear forces on high alert appears to diminish the prospect of him changing course on Ukraine to the degree required to reverse rapidly tightening sanctions.”
Fitch said it expects further ratcheting up of sanctions on Russian banks.
Moody’s said on Thursday the scope and severity of the sanctions “have gone beyond Moody’s initial expectations and will have material credit implications.”
The sanctions imposed by Western countries will also markedly weaken Russia’s GDP growth potential relative to the ratings agency’s previous assessment of 1.6 percent, Fitch said.
“In this case, the sanctions-driven frozen/falling assets tail-wagged the ratings dog,” analysts at Mizuho wrote. They added that “ratings and benchmark risks revealed may compound further capital exodus as benchmark funds are forced to liquidate rather than hold.”
Russia has responded to the sanctions with a range of measures to shore up its economic defenses and retaliate against Western restrictions. It hiked its main lending rate to 20 percent, banned Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners, ordered exporting companies to buttress the rouble, and said it would stop foreign investors selling assets.
The government also plans to tap its National Wealth Fund (NWF), a rainy day cushion, to help counter sanctions.

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Research conducted by the World Travel and Tourism Council, or WTTC, has projected that the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East could reach $246 billion this year, just 8.9 percent behind pre-pandemic levels.

Before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East had witnessed massive growth, and in 2019, it was generating $270 billion in the region’s economy.

However, in 2020, due to strict Covid restrictions, the travel and tourism sector was impacted heavily, and the sector’s contribution dropped 51.1 percent by more than $138 billion.

“2022 is poised for a strong recovery if governments across the region continue to open up their borders and remove restrictions to travel which will have a massive positive effect on both the economy, society, and jobs,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive officer.

Julia Simpson


The report also noted that governments across the globe should continue focusing on the vaccine rollout and allowing fully vaccinated travelers to move freely to achieve pre-pandemic business levels.

According to the WTTC research, the sector is now on the path of revival as major markets have reopened borders and travel restrictions are getting eased.

The research study also noted that the sector’s contribution to employment could almost reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

 

Topics: tourism

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed food chain Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder with over a five-percent stake requesting to hold a general assembly meeting to vote on sacking the chairman of the board, Moataz Al Azzawi.

The shareholder also requested to vote on removing one of the members of the board, according to a bourse filing on Thursday. 

Shares in Herfy, which is one of the largest food-chain operators in the Kingdom, last closed 2.4 percent lower at SR56.4 ($15).

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

