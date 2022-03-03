You are here

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus
RIYADH: Oman recorded a budget surplus of 18 million Omani riyals ($47 million) in January 2022 on the back of growing oil revenues.

The country saw a massive improvement from a deficit of 283 million Omani riyals in the same month a year ago, according to a report by the ministry of finance.

Total revenues reached up to 803 million Omani riyals, up over 85 percent on the year, and expenditures rose by 9.59 percent to 785 million riyals.

Strong oil revenues, which almost doubled to 554 million Omani riyals year-on-year, were the main driver of the solid figures.

This happened amid a boom in the energy market as oil prices have been soaring steadily to record highs since the beginning of the year. 

  •  Saudi Arabia is one of 13 key markets that will drive exports globally
Saudi Arabia's exports are expected to grow by 7.6 percent to hit $354 billion by 2030, according to Standard Chartered. 

According to the report, 18 percent of global corporations already manufacture or source in Saudi Arabia, while several others are planning to enter the kingdom within the next five to 10 years. 

The Future of Trade 2030 report named India as the fastest-growing export corridor for Saudi Arabia with an average annual growth rate of 10.9 percent from 2020 to 2030.

It also noted that Saudi Arabia is one of 13 key markets that will drive exports globally, which could see them double from $17.4 trillion to $29.7 trillion over the next decade. 

The Standard Chartered report predicted that metals and minerals will have the largest share of exports by 2030 at 80 percent, followed by plastic and rubbers at seven percent and chemicals and pharmaceuticals at six percent.

Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves

Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves
RIYADH: The Ukrainian government is now preparing to receive Dogecoin donations, according to Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s vice prime minister.

“Dogecoin exceeded the Russian ruble in value. We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even memes can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders. Doge owners of the world, Elon Musk, Billy Markus, let’s do it,” the Ukrainian official said.

Dogecoin's acceptance comes after the Ukrainian government requested donations from Bitcoin and Ethereum which saw millions pouring into donation addresses.

“Sent some,” Dogecoin’s co-founder Billy Markus tweeted in response to Fedorov’s tweet.

“Dogecoin folks aren’t usually rich and dogecoin itself is generally used for small transactions, but we are a caring and passionate bunch. Those who want to help will offer what they can — I hope the country can heal and rebuild stronger after all of this,” Markus added.

Blockchain explorer stats show that the Dogecoin address holds $38,355, and donations are pouring in every minute.

Warning

People who wish to send cryptocurrency to the Ukrainians defending their country against a military operation launched by Russia, may fall into a trap set by phishing websites, forum posts and emails, Bleeping Computer has warned in an article.

The tech news outlet has identified a number of new scams luring crypto users to help Ukraine by donating cryptocurrencies to addresses different from those given by the Kyiv government and Ukrainian NGOs.

These messages range from fraudulent emails that appear to come from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or NPR domains, for example, to forum posts that appear to be linked to the "Help Ukraine" movement, according to Bitcoin.com.

The report reveals that other cybersecurity and ransomware researchers such as Malware Hunter Team and Jake Jcybersec, have found more .org and .com domains established by scammers such as Ukraine-donate, Ukraineglobalaid  and Ukrainewar.support.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 2.10 percent to $43,179 at 1:14 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,881, up by 4.01 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021
  • The rise in profit came in line with a 16 percent surge in revenues year-on-year
RIYADH: Strong operational performance has driven Telecom Egypt’s net profits to an annual increase of 74 percent during the year 2021.

The net profit of Egypt’s primary telecom company has reached 8.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($535 million), the company said in a statement. 

The rise in profit came in line with a 16 percent surge in revenues year-on-year, reaching 37 billion Egyptian pounds. 

“Our remarkable performance is credited to our unique and valuable product offerings that cater to all customer segments, our internal system upgrades, and our ability to capitalize on our distinctive infrastructure that spans both Egypt and the region,” Chief Executive Officer, Adel Hamad, said. 

The Egypt-based company is also contributing to national digitization projects, he added. 

flydubai begins service to AlUla

flydubai begins service to AlUla
AlUla: Dubai-based airline flydubai completed its inaugural flight to AlUla International Airport on March 3. 

fludubai is now UAE's first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to AlUla. 

With the addition of AlUla, flydubai's direct destinations in Saudi Arabia has grown to six destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Yanbu. 

“We are delighted to see the first flydubai flight land in AlUla today, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities and the Royal Commission for AlUla for their support,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai. 

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 
  • The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities
RIYADH: MBC Group has signed a strategic partnership with Dubai-based fintech and real estate platform, Stake. 

The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities through MBC’s digital platforms, TV channels, events and activations. On the other hand, Stake will provide MBC Group with priority investing opportunities in future funding rounds for the startup. 

The deal will also support Stake’s expansion into serving a greater number of property investors as it grows in Saudi Arabia and then the United Kingdom. 

Launched in late 2020, Stake is known for being the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform. It has gained over 17,000 users and $10 million in assets under management while seeing a monthly average growth of 27 percent.  

