TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 
Updated 29 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended slightly higher this week, despite a downturn in other markets as traders shunned in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

As of Thursday, the main index, TASI, closed 0.80 higher percent to reach 12,756, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.78 percent to reach 24,767.

Brent crude oil continues to hit record highs, reaching $113.22 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $115.35 per barrel at 3:40 p.m., Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco's shares ended the trading session with gains of 2.90 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, led the gainers with a 6.64 percent rise, while AlJazira REIT led the fallers with a 4.17 percent loss.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. rose 4.46 percent, as its profit doubled from SR63 million ($16 million) to SR126 million in 2021.

Southern Province Cement Co. edged up 0.74 percent, as its board recommended distributing dividends of SR1.25 per share for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares rose 0.14 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares dropped 0.13 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM's global destination for mountain tourism 

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a new global destination for mountain tourism, as part of NEOM's plan to support and develop the tourism sector in the region.

http://<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, has announced the establishment of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TROJENA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TROJENA</a> – the new global destination for mountain tourism, part of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEOM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEOM</a>&#39;s plan to support and develop the tourism sector in the region. <a href="https://t.co/ZNa4JsamKy">pic.twitter.com/ZNa4JsamKy</a></p>&mdash; NEOM (@NEOM) <a href="https://twitter.com/NEOM/status/1499369926859100165?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia NEOM

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus
Updated 42 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus
Updated 42 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman recorded a budget surplus of 18 million Omani riyals ($47 million) in January 2022 on the back of growing oil revenues.

The country saw a massive improvement from a deficit of 283 million Omani riyals in the same month a year ago, according to a report by the ministry of finance.

Total revenues reached up to 803 million Omani riyals, up over 85 percent on the year, and expenditures rose by 9.59 percent to 785 million riyals.

Strong oil revenues, which almost doubled to 554 million Omani riyals year-on-year, were the main driver of the solid figures.

This happened amid a boom in the energy market as oil prices have been soaring steadily to record highs since the beginning of the year. 

Topics: Oman budget

Saudi Arabia's exports to hit $354bn by 2030: Standard Chartered

Saudi Arabia’s exports to hit $354bn by 2030: Standard Chartered
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s exports to hit $354bn by 2030: Standard Chartered

Saudi Arabia’s exports to hit $354bn by 2030: Standard Chartered
  •  Saudi Arabia is one of 13 key markets that will drive exports globally
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's exports are expected to grow by 7.6 percent to hit $354 billion by 2030, according to Standard Chartered. 

According to the report, 18 percent of global corporations already manufacture or source in Saudi Arabia, while several others are planning to enter the kingdom within the next five to 10 years. 

The Future of Trade 2030 report named India as the fastest-growing export corridor for Saudi Arabia with an average annual growth rate of 10.9 percent from 2020 to 2030.

It also noted that Saudi Arabia is one of 13 key markets that will drive exports globally, which could see them double from $17.4 trillion to $29.7 trillion over the next decade. 

The Standard Chartered report predicted that metals and minerals will have the largest share of exports by 2030 at 80 percent, followed by plastic and rubbers at seven percent and chemicals and pharmaceuticals at six percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia exports Saudi trade

Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves

Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves
Updated 03 March 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves

Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves
Updated 03 March 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Ukrainian government is now preparing to receive Dogecoin donations, according to Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s vice prime minister.

“Dogecoin exceeded the Russian ruble in value. We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even memes can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders. Doge owners of the world, Elon Musk, Billy Markus, let’s do it,” the Ukrainian official said.

Dogecoin's acceptance comes after the Ukrainian government requested donations from Bitcoin and Ethereum which saw millions pouring into donation addresses.

“Sent some,” Dogecoin’s co-founder Billy Markus tweeted in response to Fedorov’s tweet.

“Dogecoin folks aren’t usually rich and dogecoin itself is generally used for small transactions, but we are a caring and passionate bunch. Those who want to help will offer what they can — I hope the country can heal and rebuild stronger after all of this,” Markus added.

Blockchain explorer stats show that the Dogecoin address holds $38,355, and donations are pouring in every minute.

Warning

People who wish to send cryptocurrency to the Ukrainians defending their country against a military operation launched by Russia, may fall into a trap set by phishing websites, forum posts and emails, Bleeping Computer has warned in an article.

The tech news outlet has identified a number of new scams luring crypto users to help Ukraine by donating cryptocurrencies to addresses different from those given by the Kyiv government and Ukrainian NGOs.

These messages range from fraudulent emails that appear to come from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or NPR domains, for example, to forum posts that appear to be linked to the "Help Ukraine" movement, according to Bitcoin.com.

The report reveals that other cybersecurity and ransomware researchers such as Malware Hunter Team and Jake Jcybersec, have found more .org and .com domains established by scammers such as Ukraine-donate, Ukraineglobalaid  and Ukrainewar.support.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 2.10 percent to $43,179 at 1:14 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,881, up by 4.01 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: Dogecoin cryptocurrencies

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021
Updated 03 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021
  • The rise in profit came in line with a 16 percent surge in revenues year-on-year
Updated 03 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Strong operational performance has driven Telecom Egypt’s net profits to an annual increase of 74 percent during the year 2021.

The net profit of Egypt’s primary telecom company has reached 8.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($535 million), the company said in a statement. 

The rise in profit came in line with a 16 percent surge in revenues year-on-year, reaching 37 billion Egyptian pounds. 

“Our remarkable performance is credited to our unique and valuable product offerings that cater to all customer segments, our internal system upgrades, and our ability to capitalize on our distinctive infrastructure that spans both Egypt and the region,” Chief Executive Officer, Adel Hamad, said. 

The Egypt-based company is also contributing to national digitization projects, he added. 

Topics: economy Egypt MENA telecoms

