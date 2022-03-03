Minister resigns from Libya’s new govt, citing unfair vote

You are here

Fathi Bashagha, designated as prime minister by the parliament. (Reuters)
  • In a video posted on social media, Gamal Salem Shaaban, who had been appointed economy and trade minister, said there was no honor in joining the new Cabinet
  • His resignation came on the heels of a UN statement voicing concerns over reports that the voting on the new government was defective
CAIRO: A newly appointed minister in Libya’s new, east-based government resigned Thursday, alleging that the voting in of the Cabinet was unfair and failed to include all Libyan factions.
In a video posted on social media, Gamal Salem Shaaban, who had been appointed economy and trade minister, said there was no honor in joining the new Cabinet and that it will lead to conflict.
His resignation came on the heels of a UN statement voicing concerns over reports that the voting on the new government was defective. There are also fears the appointment earlier this week of the Cabinet will lead to parallel administrations and fuel tensions in a country mired in conflict for the past decade.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha submitted his Cabinet list to the east-based House of Representatives, where 92 of 101 lawmakers in attendance approved it in a vote broadcast live from the eastern city of Tobruk.
“That session lacked transparency and integrity and did not meet procedural standards,” Shaaban said. “There is no honor in being part of a Cabinet that will bring about war and destruction.”
Bashagha’s own appointment last month deepened divisions among Libyan factions and raised fears that fighting could return after more than a year and a half of relative calm.
Libya’s embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who like Bashagha hails from Misrata, has remained defiant against replacing his government.
Bashagha’s Cabinet, which includes three deputy prime ministers, 29 ministers and six ministers of state, was expected to be sworn in by Libyan lawmakers on Thursday. His media office claimed two newly appointed ministers — for foreign affairs and culture — were abducted on their way to the swearing-in ceremony. The reports could not be independently verified.
Dbeibah has repeatedly said his administration will hand over power only to an elected government. He has proposed a four-point plan to hold a simultaneous parliamentary vote and referendum on constitutional amendments late in June. That would be followed by a presidential election after the new parliament crafts a permanent constitution.
Dbeibah was appointed through a UN-led process in February 2021 on the condition that he shepherd the country until elections that were supposed to take place in December. The effort to replace him stems from Libya’s failure to hold its first presidential election during his watch.
The vote’s delay was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.
Libya has been unable to hold elections since its disputed legislative vote in 2014, which caused the country to split for years between rival administrations, each backed by armed militias and foreign governments.
The oil-rich North African nation has been wrecked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Four migrants die of ‘cold and hunger’ in Tunisia

Updated 5 sec ago

Four migrants die of ‘cold and hunger’ in Tunisia

Four migrants die of ‘cold and hunger’ in Tunisia
TUNIS: The bodies of four African migrants have been found in eastern Tunisia, authorities told AFP, saying they had probably died of cold or hunger after crossing the Algerian border.
“Three bodies were found on Wednesday and another one five days ago in Haidra, Kasserine governorate” near the Algerian border, said the region’s medical chief, Abdelghani Chaabani.
All four were men aged between 20 and 35. The only one carrying an identity document was from the Ivory Coast, he said.
The bodies were transferred to a hospital in the regional capital, also called Kasserine, for autopsies, “but it is very likely that they died of cold and hunger,” he said.
In recent years, hundreds of migrants have passed through Tunisia with the aim of making clandestine bids to reach Europe by sea.
Many head for the Italian island of Lampedusa, just 140 kilometers (less than 90 miles) from Tunisian shores.
The International Organization for Migration says some 8,000 people have died since 2014 attempting the trip from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and Malta, known as the Central Mediterranean Route.
Tunisia and Libya, which saw uprisings in 2011 that left Tunisia in political turmoil and tipped Libya into a decade of armed violence, both saw an uptick in migrant departures in 2021.
More than 123,000 migrants landed in Italy in 2021, compared to some 95,000 the previous year, according to the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR.
Nearly 2,000 migrants went missing or drowned last year in the Mediterranean, compared to 1,401 in 2020, it says.

UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday

UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday

UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday
  • Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with senior Iranian officials in Tehran
VIENNA: The head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, will travel to Iran on Saturday in order to meet officials there, the IAEA said Thursday.
“Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday,” an IAEA spokesman said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a press conference on his return to Vienna on Saturday evening.

Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill

Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill
Updated 03 March 2022
AP

Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill

Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill
  • Hossein Ronaghi disappeared on Feb. 23 after criticizing the ‘Users Protection Bill’
  • Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called social media in Iran ‘unbridled’
DUBAI: Iranian authorities have released on bail an activist who was jailed for criticizing proposed legislation to further police Iran’s already-censored Internet, his family said.
Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared on Feb. 23 after criticizing the “Users Protection Bill,” a vaguely worded text that would block additional foreign content including some social media. It has been criticized by many Iranians.
Ronaghi’s brother, Hassan, who also is an activist, tweeted of the release late Wednesday. His brother had gone on hunger strike to protest his detention.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called social media in Iran “unbridled,” and Ronaghi says he wants it further controlled. The language in the bill has yet to be finalized, but it could lead to the disruption of international Internet services and websites such as Instagram that have not yet been blocked.
The Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram. Many Iranians access social media through VPNs and proxies. Instagram and WhatsApp remain unblocked.

UN voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM

UN voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

UN voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM

UN voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM
  • Move may trigger new fighting or a return to territorial division
TUNIS: The United Nations voiced concern on Thursday over reports that a vote in Libya’s parliament to install a new government, a move that may trigger new fighting or a return to territorial division, “fell short of the expected standards.”
An emailed statement from the UN secretary general’s spokesperson said there were reports that the vote did not meet standards of transparency and procedure, and that there were acts of intimidation before the session.
The UN is instead focused on renewing its push for elections, the spokesperson said, adding that UN Libya adviser Stephanie Williams will soon hold talks between the parliament and an opposing political body, the High Council of State.
The position of international powers will be key in the coming tussle for power between the incumbent administration of interim prime minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, and the government newly installed under Fathi Bashagha.
Dbeibah’s government was put in place a year ago through a UN-backed peace process that was aimed at resolving Libya’s political problems through an election last year, but the vote did not take place amid arguments over the rules.

US returns billionaire’s plundered artifacts to Jordan

US returns billionaire’s plundered artifacts to Jordan
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

US returns billionaire’s plundered artifacts to Jordan

US returns billionaire’s plundered artifacts to Jordan
JERUSALEM: American authorities have returned nine looted artifacts to Jordan that were seized from a US billionaire collector as part of a landmark deal announced in December.

The artifacts were among 180 items seized by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as part of an agreement with collector Michael Steinhardt to surrender trafficked artifacts and avoid prosecution. The deal capped a four-year investigation into Steinhardt’s possession of looted antiquities.

The Jordanian Antiquities Ministry and the US Embassy in Jordan held a ceremony in Jordan’s capital, Amman, on Tuesday showcasing the objects that were “illegally smuggled from Jordan and obtained by an antiquities collector in the United States,” the embassy said in a statement.

“This is a testament to the United States’ commitment to help protect Jordan’s cultural heritage. With today’s repatriation of Jordanian antiquities, we are keeping this promise,” Ambassador Henry T. Wooster said.

The American and Jordanian authorities’ press statements did not mention Steinhardt by name, but seven of the artifacts that appeared in photos published by the ministry matched the description of Jordanian items in court documents.

Two ancient Jewish tombstones that were plundered from Jordan and bought by Steinhardt from an Israeli antiquities dealer did not appear in photos from the press conference. The director of the Jordanian Antiquities Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Since the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced the agreement in December, US authorities have returned Steinhardt’s plundered artifacts to Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Libya, Iraq, and now Jordan. Steinhardt was not accused of plundering any items himself and has said he did not commit any crime. But the DA’s office said he “knew, or should have ascertained by reasonable inquiry” that the antiquities were stolen.

More than two dozen artifacts that had been plundered from Israel and the occupied West Bank are expected to be returned to Israeli authorities later this month, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said.

Of the 40 artifacts being repatriated to Israel as part of the deal, at least 22 are believed to have been plundered from West Bank sites, according to court documents. Steinhardt “has been unable to locate” nine of those pieces, and another three are on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The museum recently removed Steinhardt’s name from the display label for two Neolithic masks he had loaned.

The DA’s office said the artifacts from the occupied West Bank will be returned to the Israeli government “pursuant to the Oslo Accords,” the 1995 interim agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, which says the return of West Bank artifacts to the Palestinians should be resolved in a still-elusive final peace deal.

Jihad Yassin, a Palestinian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry official, said that the materials that came from the West Bank should be returned to the Palestinians, and that his department was preparing to submit a report to UNESCO about the issue.

Steinhardt, 81, is a hedge fund founder and philanthropist who chairs the Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life. He is also co-founder of Birthright Israel, an organization that sends young Jews on free trips to Israel and a prominent patron of the Israel Museum and other institutions in the country.

