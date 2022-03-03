You are here

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is 'disappointing', says IEA

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA
(Shutterstock)
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Energy Agency has expressed its disappointment over the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to maintain oil output. 

Despite the surge in prices amid mounting supply fears due to the Ukraine crisis, the group agreed on Wednesday to stick to the existing policy of gradual oil output rises by 400,000 barrels per day in April.

The IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said despite the “disappointing” outcome of OPEC+ meeting “we have more than enough stocks to take further action if warranted” in the market as prices soar to decade highs, Reuters reported. 

During the last two days, oil prices have soared, with WTI topping $115 a barrel and European benchmark Brent North Sea crude closing in on $120.

On Tuesday, the energy organization’s members agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to stabilize the market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Established in 1974, the Paris-based organization was created to ensure supply security for its 31 members. 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA)

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has reported a 718 percent increase in annual profit to SR206 million ($55 million) in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

Profits of the Riyadh-based firm, partly owned by media giant MBC group, soared as the advertising industry rebounded from pandemic-hit 2020, when profits plummeted to SR25 million.

The economic recovery, along with a continued digitization push in the Kingdom, led to a 45 percent increase in revenues year-on-year to SR720 million.

Last month, the company was awarded a contract for 40 digital billboards, valued at $266 million, to be installed on bridges and tunnels in Jeddah.

Topics: Al Arabia

Chinese automaker SAIC's MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources
  Despite government subsidies, sales of electric cars in India make up less than 1 percent of the total
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India, which is owned by China’s SAIC Motor, plans to raise funds to develop its Indian electric mobility business, three sources told Reuters, as Chinese investments face increased scrutiny by the government in New Delhi.


MG Motor India may try to sell a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent and is looking at options including issuing new shares or diluting SAIC’s holding, one of the sources familiar with the plans said, adding that it may even create a separate unit for its electric vehicle (EV) business in India.


The company is talking to private equity funds which are increasingly interested in investing in the fast-growing electric vehicle market, two of the sources said, as countries shift their economies away from fossil fuels.


“Everyone is buying into the EV story because it gives investors an ESG bet, and MG is trying to pitch itself as an EV play,” the first source told Reuters.


MG Motor India has yet to finalize how much money it plans to raise, which will depend on the valuation of the Indian business and its growth plans, the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because the talks are private.


It plans to use the funds to ramp up production, introduce new EVs and expand its charging network, the first source said.


MG Motor India declined to comment on the plans.


SAIC also declined to comment, but said it is confident that MG Motor India will break even next year.


It also said it already has a wide portfolio of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include electric, hybrid and fuel cell cars, which MG can choose from to sell in India.


“The local government is concerned about the environment and wants to promote NEVs so our Indian company’s goal is also in that direction, even to go 100 percent on NEVs,” a representative from SAIC’s public relations department told Reuters.


Despite government subsidies, sales of electric cars in India make up less than 1 percent of the total mainly due to the high cost of EVs and insufficient charging infrastructure.


India’s EV market is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors, which raised $1 billion from TPG last year for its EV business.


Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. wants New Delhi to reduce import tariffs on EVs, which are as high as 100 percent, so it can bring in cars for sale at an affordable level.

TRAFFIC JAM


MG Motor India’s fund raising plans come as New Delhi has sought to limit investments from Beijing after a 2020 clash between soldiers from the two countries on their disputed Himalayan border.


Investment proposals worth more than $2 billion from China, including from SAIC, are awaiting Indian government approval.


SAIC said its business has not been impacted and that its investment proposal “is being processed.”


MG entered India in 2019 with plans to invest about $650 million. It currently sells four models including the ZS EV, and has partnered with companies including Tata Power and Fortum, a European energy company, to set up charging stations.


It has hired an Indian law firm and a transaction adviser for the fund raising, the second source said.


Delays in raising capital from SAIC, supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages have prevented MG Motor India’s from ramping up production, a fourth source said.


The Chinese automaker sold about 3,500 cars a month on average in India in 2021, giving it a market share of around 1 percent, industry data showed.

Topics: economy China India electric vehicles

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 
Updated 03 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 
Updated 03 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended slightly higher this week, despite a downturn in other markets as traders shunned in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

As of Thursday, the main index, TASI, closed 0.80 higher percent to reach 12,756, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.78 percent to reach 24,767.

Brent crude oil continues to hit record highs, reaching $113.22 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $115.35 per barrel at 3:40 p.m., Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco's shares ended the trading session with gains of 2.90 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, led the gainers with a 6.64 percent rise, while AlJazira REIT led the fallers with a 4.17 percent loss.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. rose 4.46 percent, as its profit doubled from SR63 million ($16 million) to SR126 million in 2021.

Southern Province Cement Co. edged up 0.74 percent, as its board recommended distributing dividends of SR1.25 per share for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares rose 0.14 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares dropped 0.13 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM's global destination for mountain tourism 

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 
supplied
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 
  This is the third development to be announced by the $500 billion project
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a new global destination for mountain tourism, as part of NEOM's plan to support and develop the tourism sector in the region.

“TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” the Saudi Crown Prince said in a statement. 

The project is set for completion by 2026.

(A promotional image released by NEOM)

Situated in the center of NEOM, TROJENA is characterized by a mountain range with the highest peaks in the Kingdom at approximately 2,600 meters above sea level.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the new destination supports the Kingdom’s economic diversification while preserving its natural resources, the Crown Prince added. 

This is the third development to be announced by the $500 billion project, following The Line and OXAGON that were unveiled in January 2021 and November 2021, respectively. 

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia NEOM

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus

Strong oil revenues pushes Oman to $47m budget surplus
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman recorded a budget surplus of 18 million Omani riyals ($47 million) in January 2022 on the back of growing oil revenues.

The country saw a massive improvement from a deficit of 283 million Omani riyals in the same month a year ago, according to a report by the ministry of finance.

Total revenues reached up to 803 million Omani riyals, up over 85 percent on the year, and expenditures rose by 9.59 percent to 785 million riyals.

Strong oil revenues, which almost doubled to 554 million Omani riyals year-on-year, were the main driver of the solid figures.

This happened amid a boom in the energy market as oil prices have been soaring steadily to record highs since the beginning of the year. 

Topics: Oman budget

