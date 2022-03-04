You are here

  • Home
  • KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity
Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries, known as GAMI, said that R&D spending will be increased from 0.2 percent to around 4 percent of armaments expenditure by 2030. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mspx6

Updated 11 sec ago
Mona Alami

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity
  • Kingdom plans to spend over $20 billion for its military industry, with more than half of it going into R&D over the next decade
Updated 11 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: In a region where military threats abound, GCC countries are moving toward strengthening their military Research and Development capabilities, also known as R&D, as part of their strategy to ramp up the domestic manufacturing capacity of weapons and advanced military systems.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the movement, with the massive allocation of funds—a large sum of it will be spent locally.

The Kingdom is investing heavily in its local defense industries as part of the broader diversification plans outlined under Vision 2030. Last year, a senior Saudi military official reiterated that the Kingdom plans to spend over $20 billion for its military industry, with more than half of it will go into R&D over the next decade.

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries, known as GAMI, said that R&D spending will be increased from 0.2 percent to around 4 percent of armaments expenditure by 2030.

In the UAE, too, the Ministry of Defense is streamlining its domestic military capabilities. Last year, it signed an agreement with Tawazun, delegating the management of defence and security R&D planning and execution.

The defense and security acquisitions authority for the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police, Tawazun, will foster economic growth and the development of the UAE defense and security industry.

“A key dynamic that shapes the current defense market in the GCC is that it is robust in several types of weapons and enabling systems, including aircraft, drones, maritime and littoral systems, and anti-air and anti-munition defense,” said Nick Heras, deputy director, Human Security Unit, at Newsline Institute, in an interview with Arab News.

He added that some of the other emerging technologies include systems for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, artificial intelligence, munitions, computer systems, and information warfare tools. Led by the UAE and KSA, the regional countries are consolidating their military industry and R&D platforms by initiating various measures off late.

In 2019, for instance, Abu Dhabi placed several state-run companies under a single organization to restructure its defense industry. Around 25 businesses with combined annual revenue of $5 billion were consolidated under a new conglomerate, called EDGE, which will position the country as a global player.

Some of the companies placed under EDGE include the Abu Dhabi Ship Building and the Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center. The latter is a joint venture with Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary.

A similar venture was formed in the UAE in 2014 when Mubadala and Tawazun launched Emirates Defense Industries Company, known as EDIC, which consolidated a dozen government-owned companies under one organization. EDIC is now part of EDGE.

“EDGE is at the moment the most advanced conglomerate in the region in the field of defense industry, and it plays the role of a model for the Saudis with SAMI and the Qataris with Barzan Holdings,” said Jean Loup Semaan, a senior research fellow at the Middle East Institute of the National University of Singapore, in an interview with Arab News.

Some of the major UAE defense firms operate nonetheless in independence of EDGE. These include Aquila Aerospace, which modifies aircraft for spying, and Calidus, a producer of light-attack aircraft, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

In Saudi, too, several entities have been created to manage and oversee the budding military industry.

In 2017, the Kingdom established the GAMI, which oversees military research and development and procurement. It is also a regulator and licensor for the military industry in Saudi Arabia.

In the same year, the state-owned Saudi Public Investment Fund, commonly known as PIF, launched the national Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI, as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.

“The GCC market is still developing, and there is a lot of room for growth. It is also a competitive market with a diverse array of countries in it, including all three great powers—China, Russia, and the United States, and European states such as Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, and rising powers including Turkey and even India,” said Heras.

Through its partnership with the UAE and Bahrain, Israel is also beginning to grab a share of the market, including potentially in R&D in partnership with the UAE, he added.

Whether EDGE or SAMI, all these regional projects have several goals, including building talent within the UAE and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

EDGE aims to attract “elite industry experts and talent from around the globe, to help on a wide spectrum of modern product development,” the company reportedly said in a press statement during the launch.

EDGE, which has five core specialties—platforms and systems, missiles and weapons, cyber defense, electronic warfare and intelligence, and mission support, employs over 12,000 people.

Whereas Saudi is expected to create around 100,000 jobs for the locals in the military sector as part of Vision 2030.

“There is definitely a strategy both in the UAE and KSA to foster their local defense industry in coordination with the education system,” said Samaan, giving the example of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

But he pointed out that R&D is a long process, “so it’s too early to see a significant contribution from the local universities to the development of military technologies.”

In his previous interview with Arab News, Al-Ohali underlined the importance of forming a healthy ecosystem that included academic institutions, research centers, universities, public and private institutions in order to ensure the sustainability of the local military industry.

He added that the vision was to establish partnerships with academic institutions in order to overcome the local skills gap in strategic areas, such as engineering and skilled labor.

Yet, one challenge that GCC countries may face while building their own R&D sector is that military research is often a matter of national security. This makes other international players often hesitant to share their military innovations.

“R&D sharing is one of the tricky subjects in the global arms trade. Companies have to navigate complicated export control laws, and especially for classified type systems, it can be a burdensome process,” said Heras.

He explained that sharing research and development is often a national security decision that is weighed against the potential commercial opportunities.

“China and some countries such as Turkey have an advantage in this regard because the military technology they sell is often tied to the commercial benefit of the state or to companies close to the elites of the governing regime, which balances the national security concerns they might have,” concluded Heras.

Topics: World Defense Show Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to have its dedicated runway as organizers expanding event's area
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to have its dedicated runway as organizers expanding event's area

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA

OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Energy Agency has expressed its disappointment over the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to maintain oil output. 

Despite the surge in prices amid mounting supply fears due to the Ukraine crisis, the group agreed on Wednesday to stick to the existing policy of gradual oil output rises by 400,000 barrels per day in April.

The IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said despite the “disappointing” outcome of OPEC+ meeting “we have more than enough stocks to take further action if warranted” in the market as prices soar to decade highs, Reuters reported. 

During the last two days, oil prices have soared, with WTI topping $115 a barrel and European benchmark Brent North Sea crude closing in on $120.

On Tuesday, the energy organization’s members agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to stabilize the market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Established in 1974, the Paris-based organization was created to ensure supply security for its 31 members. 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA)

Related

Update OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing plan
Business & Economy
OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing plan
Live Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has reported a 718 percent increase in annual profit to SR206 million ($55 million) in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

Profits of the Riyadh-based firm, partly owned by media giant MBC group, soared as the advertising industry rebounded from pandemic-hit 2020, when profits plummeted to SR25 million.

The economic recovery, along with a continued digitization push in the Kingdom, led to a 45 percent increase in revenues year-on-year to SR720 million.

Last month, the company was awarded a contract for 40 digital billboards, valued at $266 million, to be installed on bridges and tunnels in Jeddah.

Topics: Al Arabia

Related

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia retail offering 1,480% oversubscribed
Business & Economy
MBC Group-backed Al Arabia retail offering 1,480% oversubscribed

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources

Chinese automaker SAIC’s MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push: sources
  • Despite government subsidies, sales of electric cars in India make up less than 1 percent of the total
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India, which is owned by China’s SAIC Motor, plans to raise funds to develop its Indian electric mobility business, three sources told Reuters, as Chinese investments face increased scrutiny by the government in New Delhi.


MG Motor India may try to sell a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent and is looking at options including issuing new shares or diluting SAIC’s holding, one of the sources familiar with the plans said, adding that it may even create a separate unit for its electric vehicle (EV) business in India.


The company is talking to private equity funds which are increasingly interested in investing in the fast-growing electric vehicle market, two of the sources said, as countries shift their economies away from fossil fuels.


“Everyone is buying into the EV story because it gives investors an ESG bet, and MG is trying to pitch itself as an EV play,” the first source told Reuters.


MG Motor India has yet to finalize how much money it plans to raise, which will depend on the valuation of the Indian business and its growth plans, the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because the talks are private.


It plans to use the funds to ramp up production, introduce new EVs and expand its charging network, the first source said.


MG Motor India declined to comment on the plans.


SAIC also declined to comment, but said it is confident that MG Motor India will break even next year.


It also said it already has a wide portfolio of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include electric, hybrid and fuel cell cars, which MG can choose from to sell in India.


“The local government is concerned about the environment and wants to promote NEVs so our Indian company’s goal is also in that direction, even to go 100 percent on NEVs,” a representative from SAIC’s public relations department told Reuters.


Despite government subsidies, sales of electric cars in India make up less than 1 percent of the total mainly due to the high cost of EVs and insufficient charging infrastructure.


India’s EV market is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors, which raised $1 billion from TPG last year for its EV business.


Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. wants New Delhi to reduce import tariffs on EVs, which are as high as 100 percent, so it can bring in cars for sale at an affordable level.

TRAFFIC JAM


MG Motor India’s fund raising plans come as New Delhi has sought to limit investments from Beijing after a 2020 clash between soldiers from the two countries on their disputed Himalayan border.


Investment proposals worth more than $2 billion from China, including from SAIC, are awaiting Indian government approval.


SAIC said its business has not been impacted and that its investment proposal “is being processed.”


MG entered India in 2019 with plans to invest about $650 million. It currently sells four models including the ZS EV, and has partnered with companies including Tata Power and Fortum, a European energy company, to set up charging stations.


It has hired an Indian law firm and a transaction adviser for the fund raising, the second source said.


Delays in raising capital from SAIC, supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages have prevented MG Motor India’s from ramping up production, a fourth source said.


The Chinese automaker sold about 3,500 cars a month on average in India in 2021, giving it a market share of around 1 percent, industry data showed.

Topics: economy China India electric vehicles

Related

New, fully electric Audi e-tron GT arrives in KSA
Corporate News
New, fully electric Audi e-tron GT arrives in KSA

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 
Updated 03 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 

TASI up slightly as oil prices spike: Closing bell 
Updated 03 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended slightly higher this week, despite a downturn in other markets as traders shunned in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

As of Thursday, the main index, TASI, closed 0.80 higher percent to reach 12,756, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.78 percent to reach 24,767.

Brent crude oil continues to hit record highs, reaching $113.22 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $115.35 per barrel at 3:40 p.m., Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco's shares ended the trading session with gains of 2.90 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, led the gainers with a 6.64 percent rise, while AlJazira REIT led the fallers with a 4.17 percent loss.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. rose 4.46 percent, as its profit doubled from SR63 million ($16 million) to SR126 million in 2021.

Southern Province Cement Co. edged up 0.74 percent, as its board recommended distributing dividends of SR1.25 per share for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares rose 0.14 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares dropped 0.13 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Live Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 
supplied
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 

Saudi Crown Prince announces NEOM’s global destination for mountain tourism 
  • This is the third development to be announced by the $500 billion project
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a new global destination for mountain tourism, as part of NEOM's plan to support and develop the tourism sector in the region.

“TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” the Saudi Crown Prince said in a statement. 

The project is set for completion by 2026.

(A promotional image released by NEOM)

Situated in the center of NEOM, TROJENA is characterized by a mountain range with the highest peaks in the Kingdom at approximately 2,600 meters above sea level.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the new destination supports the Kingdom’s economic diversification while preserving its natural resources, the Crown Prince added. 

This is the third development to be announced by the $500 billion project, following The Line and OXAGON that were unveiled in January 2021 and November 2021, respectively. 

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia NEOM

Related

Special NEOM begins to take shape in 2021: Year in Review video
Business & Economy
NEOM begins to take shape in 2021: Year in Review

Latest updates

KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity
KSA, UAE lead military R&D spending in GCC to build domestic capacity
Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah
Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein in Bohemia by Michael D. Gordin
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein in Bohemia by Michael D. Gordin
What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
Experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.