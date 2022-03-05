You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher fundraiser for Ukraine refugees tops $6.8 mln

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher fundraiser for Ukraine refugees tops $6.8 mln
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. AFP
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher fundraiser for Ukraine refugees tops $6.8 mln

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher fundraiser for Ukraine refugees tops $6.8 mln
  • Kutcher, sitting by Kunis' side in the video, said the funds would be used to provide refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised over $6.8 million as of Friday, a day after setting up a GoFundMe page seeking humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.
Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983, moved to the United States in 1991.
“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American... But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” Kunis said in an embedded video.
“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”
Kutcher, sitting by Kunis’ side in the video, said the funds would be used to provide refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country.
“The principle challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area,” said Kutcher. “And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”
The two actors, who married in 2015, have agreed to match up to $3 million of donations, with the ultimate goal of raising $30 million. They are partnering with short-term housing website Airbnb.org and Flexport.org, which organizes shipments of humanitarian aid to refugees.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher aid refugees

What We Are Reading Today: Vernacular English: Reading the Anglophone in Postcolonial India

What We Are Reading Today: Vernacular English: Reading the Anglophone in Postcolonial India
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Vernacular English: Reading the Anglophone in Postcolonial India

What We Are Reading Today: Vernacular English: Reading the Anglophone in Postcolonial India
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

Author: Akshya Saxena

Against a groundswell of critiques of global English, Vernacular English argues that literary studies are yet to confront the true political import of the English language in the world today. A comparative study of three centuries of English literature and media in India, this original and provocative book tells the story of English in India as a tale not of imperial coercion, but of a people’s language in a postcolonial democracy.
Focusing on experiences of hearing, touching, remembering, speaking, and seeing English, Akshya Saxena delves into a previously unexplored body of texts from English and Hindi literature, law, film, visual art, and public protests. She reveals little-known debates and practices that have shaped the meanings of English in India and the Anglophone world, including the overlooked history of the legislation of English in India. She also calls attention to how low castes and minority ethnic groups have routinely used this elite language to protest the Indian state.
Challenging prevailing conceptions of English as a vernacular and global lingua franca, Vernacular English does nothing less than reimagine what a language is and the categories used to analyze it.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Wasla festival canceled due to high winds in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Wasla festival canceled due to high winds in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • Event organizers informed media outlets that the event will remain “canceled until further notice” and that they will make an announcement once a decision has been made on a potential future date
Updated 04 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Wasla music festival organizers have canceled the entire two-day event due to high winds and sandstorms in Riyadh.

The festival, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was set to take place on March 4-5 in the Hidden Valley of Riyadh.

Wasla was launched in Dubai, but this year was set to be held in the Kingdom for the first time. The two-day festival features Arab and Saudi alternative and indie talents, including headline acts that have dominated the Middle East and North Africa music industry over the last decade.

A total of 15 bands were set to play genres including rock, alternative, indie rock, indie pop, jazz, soul, funk, electropop and fusion.

On Friday, winds in Riyadh reached speeds of 50 kilometers per hour, bringing dust storms that covered the entire city.

Festival doors were set to open at 3 p.m. on Friday, but event organizers initially delayed the festival until 6 p.m. However, due to the continuing sandstorms, the Wasla media team shared on Instagram that the first day of the festival has been postponed for safety.

On Friday evening the Wasla media team announced they were canceling the festival completely “due to weather circumstances and to ensure the safety of all.”

Located 80 kilometers from the center of Riyadh, the festival was deemed unsafe for attendees. Sandstorms can cause severe breathing problems for people with underlying respiratory conditions.

Initially, organizers aimed to postpone day one of the festival and continue as planned on March 5.

Festivalgoers took to Instagram to request refunds, with many having traveled from Jeddah to see many of the performers such as Skeleton Crowd, Souad Massi, Aziz Maraka, Cairokee and Hamza Namira.

By Friday evening, The Saudi National Center for Meteorology reported that wind speeds had reached 29 kilometers per hour in Riyadh — deemed unsafe for travel. The traffic department warned motorists to drive slowly with headlights on as the dust makes roads difficult to navigate.

Event organizers informed media outlets that the event will remain “canceled until further notice” and that they will make an announcement once a decision has been made on a potential future date.

Topics: Wasla festival Hidden Valley

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage
Updated 04 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage
  • Exchanges being organized between architects, restorers from both countries
  • Lebanese delegation will attend 27th International Restoration Fair in Italy
Updated 04 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has pledged to help Lebanon protect its cultural heritage by training local restorers.

“Italy is organizing a series of initiatives in Lebanon to encourage exchanges between Lebanese and Italian architects and restorers,” Ambassador Nicoletta Bombardiere said at a presentation in Beirut of the 27th International Restoration Fair, which will be held in the Italian city of Ferrara on June 8-10.

The presentation was also attended by Claudio Pasqualucci, representative of Assorestauro, the Italian association of restorers.

Bombardiere said: “Assorestauro’s engagement in Lebanon, and in supporting the presence of Lebanese restorers at the Ferrara exhibition, are testament to Italy’s commitment to support, protect and promote the highly prized Lebanese cultural heritage, also with direct involvement from the private sector.”

At the fair in Ferrara, delegates from various countries, including Lebanon, will visit the main Italian restoration sites in person.

International restorers and architects will have the opportunity there to deepen their knowledge of Italian restoration in dedicated meetings with exhibiting companies.

“Also with this international exhibition, we intend to encourage the development of synergies between Italian and Lebanese companies in the arts restoration sector by promoting know-how sharing, the development of new products and processes, and the sharing … of the most advanced technologies,” Bombardiere said.

Cooperation between Italy and Lebanon in the field of artwork restoration is already “particularly intense,” said Pasqualucci.

He cited as the latest example “the significant contribution of Rockland,” a Lebanese industrial group that financed the restoration of the Ardea Purpurea fountain created by Italian artist Marco Bravura in Beirut’s Verdun district.

Topics: Lebanon

Bulgari partners with Morocco's Casablanca for new collection

Bulgari partners with Morocco’s Casablanca for new collection
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Bulgari partners with Morocco’s Casablanca for new collection

Bulgari partners with Morocco’s Casablanca for new collection
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer continues to make waves on the international fashion scene.

The mastermind behind Paris-based label Casablanca has partnered with Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a new collection.

The seven-piece collection, a mix of sporty and elegant designs, will be divided into two launches.

The first, inspired by tennis bags and titled Apres Tennis, will be released on April 20. The second launch, Mosaic Story, which drops on May 2, has been inspired by landmarks in Rome, the city where Bulgari was founded.

Casablanca is known for its ultra-wearable clothing made out of luxe silks and cashmeres influenced by Tajer’s Moroccan roots.

His debut runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 was a love letter to his parents who met while working side by side in a clothing atelier in the fashion district of Casablanca.
 

Topics: Casablanca Bulgari

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE's Comic Con

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con

US actor Jon Bernthal pulls out of UAE’s Comic Con
  • ‘Logistical challenges’ is reason for withdrawal
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US actor Jon Bernthal will no longer attend the 10th edition of the Middle East Film and Comic Con, organizers announced on Friday.

The MEFCC shared the news on its social media platforms and said the withdrawal was due to “logistical challenges.”

Bernthal was expected to participate in a panel discussion, as well as meet and greet with fans on March 5 and 6. The event will host several world stars.

The list of celebrities includes US actor Michael Rooker, American voice actor Charles Martinet, “Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel and many more.

The festival, which is dedicated to film, comic book and video game fans, features workshops, a theater experience, an Artists’ Alley and the ever-popular cosplay competition.
 

Topics: Jon Bernthal Middle East Film and Comic Con

