Cafe Milano, located at The Hotel Galleria on Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street in Jeddah, offers a relaxed setting for Italian dining. The menu features familiar favorites, although some dishes stand out more than others.

I started with the Italian mushroom cappuccino, a soup served in a large coffee cup with a breadstick and sauteed mushrooms on top. The portion was generous, and the truffle oil added an earthy note. I also tried the seafood soup, which had a smooth, creamy texture with shrimp, mussels and calamari.

The Mediterranean quinoa salad brought together roasted beetroot and pumpkin, sunflower seeds, cranberries, egg and Camembert cheese, with a honey-mustard vinaigrette. I found the quinoa a little sparse compared with the other ingredients, which made the salad feel less balanced.

The Caprese salad, with fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil, was pleasant, but tasted much like the familiar version served at many Italian restaurants.

I also tried the pepperoni pizza, which came with plenty of pepperoni and melted cheese. The crust was slightly charred, and the cheese had turned golden brown in places. We ate four slices and packed the remaining two to take home.

The Italian pasta section is worth exploring for a taste of classic Italian cooking. I particularly enjoyed the ricotta and spinach tortellini in roasted tomato and basil sauce, although the ricotta filling felt a little heavy.

Among the main courses, the US beef tenderloin was one of the stronger choices. The beef was juicy, and the mushroom gravy and mashed potatoes complemented the meat well. The lamb chops, however, were somewhat dry and would have benefited from retaining more moisture during cooking.

The Tuscany salmon was another highlight. Although I am not a big seafood fan, I was impressed by how well the fish was cooked. Served with olive oil, lemon, herbs and braised fennel, it had a balanced flavor, with the accompaniments complementing the salmon without overpowering the dish.

The desserts alone make a good reason to visit. I enjoyed the chocolate mousse, mascarpone cheesecake and tiramisu, as well as the warm dates pie, a Saudi-inspired dessert wrapped in flaky pastry.