Iran says agreed roadmap with IAEA to resolve nuclear issues

Iran says agreed roadmap with IAEA to resolve nuclear issues
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, right, meets with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Mar. 4, 2022. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/AFP)
  • Tehran wants issue of uranium traces found at several old but undeclared sites in Iran closed
VIENNA: Iran said on Saturday it had agreed a roadmap with the UN nuclear watchdog to resolve all outstanding questions about the country’s nuclear program by late June, a move seen as a latest push to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with global powers.

The announcement comes as all parties involved in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving the nuclear pact have said they were close to reaching an agreement in Vienna.

“We have agreed to provide the IAEA by the end of (the Iranian month of) Khordad (June 21) with documents related to outstanding questions between Tehran and the agency,” Mohammad Eslami told a joint news conference with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

Grossi arrived in Tehran late on Friday to discuss one of the last thorny issues blocking revival of the pact, which in return for a lifting of economic sanctions limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium, making it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons.

“It is important to have this understanding ... to work together, to work very intensively,” Grossi told the televised news conference.

“Without resolving these (outstanding) issues, efforts to revive the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) may not be possible.”

A major sticking point in the talks is that Tehran wants the issue of uranium traces found at several old but undeclared sites in Iran to be closed. Western powers say that is a separate issue to the deal which the IAEA is not a party to, several officials have told Reuters.

Grossi, who also held talks with Iran’s foreign minister before returning to Vienna on Saturday, said: “There are still matters that need to be addressed by Iran.”

The IAEA has been seeking answers from Iran on how the uranium traces got there — a topic often referred to as “outstanding safeguards issues.”

Grossi’s trip has raised hopes that an agreement with the IAEA will potentially clear the way for revival of the nuclear pact, abandoned in 2018 by former US President Donald Trump, who also reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

Since 2019, Tehran has breached the deal’s nuclear limits and gone well beyond, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

The IAEA has repeatedly reported that Iran has failed to give satisfactory explanations on the origin of the traces of processed uranium. Those traces suggest there was nuclear material there that Iran did not declare to the agency.

More action needed to draw women to science, say Middle East female achievers

More action needed to draw women to science, say Middle East female achievers
  • Women have vital contribution to make to science and technology, according to honorees at Expo 2020 Dubai event
  • Gulf countries blazing a trail, but in the rest of the Arab region women have a long way to go in the STEM fields
DUBAI: Despite recent advancements in the Middle East, women remain massively under-represented in the fields of science and engineering across the region and more must be done to change this, say experts.

According to the 2021 UNESCO Science Report, only 33 percent of researchers worldwide are women. While gender parity has almost been achieved in the Middle East and North Africa region at the doctorate level and at the start of a scientific career, there are still considerable disparities across disciplines and between countries.

The glass ceiling remains a reality for females involved in research, where the proportion of women decreases as they advance in their careers, in all likelihood because of obstacles and barriers. Although the Gulf region is blazing a trail for women, there is still a long way to go given that they constitute only 40 percent of the STEM workforce.

Only 33 percent of researchers worldwide are women. (AFP)

Nura Adam Mohammed, from Qatar University, believes that changing this imbalance requires collaboration among many groups, organizations and parts of society, including families, schools, universities and governments.

“Empowering women in science should start at the very early stages, as early as primary schools, and by hosting public engagements and welcoming young girls to research open days and later to volunteer in the research field,” she said.

Her work involves the development of nonconventional therapeutic tools to prevent diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which could potentially help to solve one of the region’s biggest health challenges.

Mohammed was one of 14 Arab women honored last month at L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science Middle East, a special event hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai in recognition of the work of exceptional women in the fields of life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics and computer science.

The project is part of a global initiative that since its inception in 1998 has recognized more than 3,900 researchers and 122 laureates from more than 110 countries and regions.

Another of those recognized this year was Ghada Dushaq from New York University Abu Dhabi, one of five women from the Gulf Cooperation Council area honored at the event.

She said she hopes to inspire a new generation of Arab women to take up science, a sector in which they remain under-represented, and is specifically interested in the fields of photonics and optics where the proportion is below average.

The glass ceiling remains a reality for females involved in research. (AFP)

“Innovative and ground-breaking scientific ideas require the talents of both women and men,” she said. “Achieving gender equality in science will create a balanced and holistic approach to leadership and better-educated children in future generations.”

Dushaq was recognized for her post-doctoral research on novel materials and structures in photonics to enhance the speed, capacity and accuracy of conventional technologies. She said such research has the potential to influence, and even revolutionize, other sectors such as health, space, mobility and security.

Arij Yehya, also from Qatar University and honored at the event, said that she believes more must be done to encourage women to pursue a career in science as the benefits of their work can extend far beyond the scientific community.

“Women have important social roles, such as being caregivers,” she said. “Having more women working in the field of science can provide an impact on the community through their social roles, and women in science can pave the way for a more prosperous society.”

Yehya’s research focuses on identifying factors that drive the widening of the gender gap in personality traits to further evaluate current and future gender policies.

Investigative work of this nature is complex and requires a rigorous scientific approach but most work on the subject comes from other parts of the world and it is time to bridge this gap in the region, she said, referring to the discovery of links between personality and culture.

1. Ghada Dushaq, a researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi

2. Halima Al-Naqbi, an academic at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi

3. Hend Al-Qaderi, a lecturer at Harvard School of Dental Medicine 

4. Nura Adam Mohammed, a researcher at Qatar University

5. Arij Yehya, an instructor at Qatar University

“This might hinder the full understanding of the complexity of our cultures and individuals,” Yehya said. “Paving the way for younger generations will give us a good chance to build on previous findings and learn more about our cultural and individual identities.”

Halima Alnaqbi, an academic at Khalifa University, comes from a small town in the UAE where tribal marriage is considered a tradition. She told how she remembers observing, as a curious child, that some people in her community suffered from rare diseases that mostly resulted from genetics.

She later learned that more rare diseases appear in communities with certain cultural practices, such as consanguineous marriage, or marriage between close blood relatives, that increase the prevalence of recessive disorders.

“As I grew older and became a biomedical engineer,” Alnaqbi said. “I channeled my intrinsic motivation to solve challenges that impacted my society and the world.

“I particularly devoted my knowledge and skills to studying the genes that govern the immune system (immunogenetics) in the Arabian population, which play an important role in the development of autoimmune diseases.”

“Empowering women in science should start at the very early stages,” said Nura Adam Mohammed, from Qatar University. (AFP)

Her research into ways to enhance the organ transplantation system to better include Arab ethnic groups is crucial for the region. Due to a dearth of genome data about the Arabian population, healthcare systems in under-represented nations face unique challenges that affect the region’s capacity to integrate molecular genetic research findings into clinical applications.

“Unrelated organ donors are identified from millions of volunteers via regional networks,” Alnaqbi said. “However, there is no Arabian contribution to these international registries. My research aims to address this gap and establish a preliminary framework for organ and bone-marrow transplantation donor selection.”

With women now accounting for half of all engineers in the UAE, she added that the field of science is changing in the country, the barriers that once stood in the way of women have been removed and the image of the sector as a male-dominated domain is outdated.

Ghada Dushaq, from New York University Abu Dhabi, said she hopes to inspire a new generation of Arab women to take up science. (AFP)

“The stereotype that working in science, and especially engineering, is only for men is changing,” Alnaqbi said. “In science, research is done in teams, and gender and specialization diversity in any team is particularly important since it encourages innovation.

“Women have previously demonstrated their ability in science topics, as more than half of engineering graduates in the UAE are female.”

Hend Alqaderi, who is from Kuwait and a lecturer at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, also believes that it is crucial to engage more women in science and said her personal experiences during the pandemic only helped to reinforce her opinion.

“Having more women in scientific research can bring diversity and make research more effective and accurate, impacting both men and women,” she said.

Her research is on the use of oral fluids as a non-invasive tool for the early diagnosis and disease management of COVID-19 and other inflammatory diseases. The work has very personal significance for her, as she was inspired to pursue it after the sudden death of her father as a result of the coronavirus.

“After the shock of losing my father, I became curious to understand how the immune system works and why some people have no symptoms while others need hospital care and some pass away,” Alqaderi said.

“I have experience studying salivary biomarkers and I wanted to expand my knowledge, so I decided to study the immune response in the oral cavity that can lead to a new understanding of COVID-19 and might lead to developing new preventative strategies. I hope my findings can help other families like mine and prevent more deaths.”

“The stereotype that working in science, and especially engineering, is only for men is changing,” said Halima Alnaqbi, an academic at Khalifa University. (Shutterstock)

Mohammed’s work on therapeutic tools to prevent diabetes and cardiovascular diseases could prove vital given that the number of people globally with diabetes is approaching 425 million and expected to top 628 million by 2045.

She is developing nano-pharmaceuticals capable not only of delivering drugs to treat diabetes but also minimizing cardiovascular complications associated with the disease, which is one of the most prevalent in the region.

“This research is gaining both national and international attention, especially as the world moves toward targeted drug delivery, personalized medicine and stem cell technologies,” Mohammed said.

“I hope to develop nano-carriers with protective properties that could enhance the loaded drug’s efficacy, and to develop better in vitro cellular and tissue models that better represent diabetes and the associated cardiovascular complications through the use of stem cell technologies.”

Iranian minister ‘ready to fly to Vienna’ to sign new nuclear deal

Iranian minister ‘ready to fly to Vienna’ to sign new nuclear deal
  • ‘Most of Iran’s requests have been considered’
JEDDAH: A revived deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of economic sanctions is likely to be reached next week, diplomats said on Friday.
Iran’s foreign minister said he was ready to fly to Vienna to sign the new agreement as negotiators said they were “close to a possible deal.”
Envoys from the UK, France and Germany returned home to brief their governments on the agreement. “We are close,” lead British negotiator Stephanie Al-Qaq said on social media.
“Leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon.”
Russia’s envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said: “We will have a deal maybe in the middle of next week.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell: “I am ready to go to Vienna when the Western sides accept our remaining red lines. The presence of foreign ministers in Vienna and the announcement of a final deal depend on full respect for the red lines set out by Iran, including effective economic guarantees.
“We are ready to finalize a good and immediate agreement. Most of Iran’s requests have been considered.”
Iran is negotiating in Vienna with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. The US is involved in the talks indirectly.
The original 2015 agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, collapsed in 2018 n when the US under Donald Trump withdrew and re-imposed sanctions, and began enriching fissile uranium beyond the limits set by the deal.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, is due in Tehran on Saturday to meet senior officials from Iran’s nuclear program to clarify the presence of nuclear material at several undeclared sites.

Top Israeli court urged to stop IDF arresting Palestinian minors at night

Israeli border police remove Palestinian children from the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the divided West Bank city of Hebron on February 28, 2022. (AFP)
Israeli border police remove Palestinian children from the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the divided West Bank city of Hebron on February 28, 2022. (AFP)
  • In 2021, the IDF escalated the targeting of Palestinian children, as cases of arrests reached 1,000, including 73 below the age of 14
RAMALLAH: A legal institution has appealed to an Israeli court to stop the Israel Defense Force from arresting Palestinian minors at their homes at night and taking them for interrogation.

The HaMoked Center for the Defense of the Individual — an Israeli center based in East Jerusalem — submitted a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court against the IDF’s sweeping use of night arrests of Palestinian minors. The petition calls for the process to be regulated, with minors summoned for interrogation accompanied by their families.

Critics say the arrest of minors with handcuffs and blindfolds causes shock both for those detained and their relatives.

According to HaMoked, from September to December 2021, 34 Palestinian minors were arrested in the West Bank, with only six summoned for interrogation accompanied by family.

“It should be the last option for a soldier to invade a family home in the middle of the night and drag a teenage boy from his bed, as the military should exhaust all possible ways to bring someone in for questioning before they engage in this very traumatic practice for the kid who is being detained, and for the whole family,” Jessica Montell, director general of HaMoked, told Arab News.

Montell said her institution has been arguing with the Israeli military for several years on this point, and that the IDF has promised to follow it up. But, as is evident from new data, night arrests of Palestinian teenage boys are still the default method for bringing them for interrogation, rather than summoning them alongside their parents.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, about 180 minors are languishing in Israeli jails.

In 2021, the IDF escalated the targeting of Palestinian children, as cases of arrests reached 1,000, including 73 below the age of 14.

“The increasing number of arrests of Palestinian minors confirms that it has become a policy of the Israeli Army and is not necessarily linked to the occurrence of events. The problem is not in the timing, form or method of arrest, but rather in the torture and psychological pressure that the children are exposed to after arrest, away from their families and lawyers,” Qdura Faris, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News.

Faris also expressed his deep concern over the newly adopted Israeli policy of home confinement for minors, especially in East Jerusalem.

In this arrangement, homes are transformed into a prison for the child after their father pays a bail of around $6,000. If the imprisoned child violates any procedure, the amount will be confiscated by the Israeli authorities.

The imprisonment sentence, in some cases, is replaced with exorbitant fines that may reach up to $3,000.

The IDF has also allegedly arrested children while returning from school or playing near homes or at checkpoints for things such as Facebook posts.

“We expect the Supreme Court to put an end to the matter, and we call on it to instruct the army to exhaust any other alternative before it breaks into homes at night and drags the teenagers from their beds,” Montell said.

State losing stature, crime rising as economic gloom envelops Lebanon

Unrest and theft of state property is on the rise in Lebanon, despite the security forces’ efforts to arrest criminals. (AFP/File Photo)
Unrest and theft of state property is on the rise in Lebanon, despite the security forces’ efforts to arrest criminals. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Sign of disrespect for government is citizens failing to stand for national anthem, claims culture minister
  • Crisis intensifies as manhole covers, electricity wiring and even iron handrails stolen for scrap
BEIRUT: For Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammed Al-Murtada it was a sign that sums up the attitude of the country’s people toward the state, amid the nation experiencing one of the world’s worst economic crises and crime on the rise: Citizens failing to stand in respect for the national anthem.

Al-Murtada had attended a cultural celebration held in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, and was astonished when the anthem was not played. Furious, he asked for the anthem to be played, but the attendees refused to stand.

Al-Murtada, a former judge, said in a statement: “I repeated the request to play the national anthem so that the audience would hear me and stand up in respect.

“Anyone who fails to play the national anthem and deliberately ignores it, would be contributing, knowingly or unknowingly, to neglecting a binding national duty, and this is something we will not tolerate.”

However, nothing binds Lebanese citizens to their state anymore, and forgetting to play the national anthem is proof; the state is losing its stature.

Theft of state property is on the rise, despite the security forces’ efforts to arrest criminals. Manhole covers are constantly being stolen and sold for scrap, between $10 and $20 each, depending on their weight.

Thieves take advantage of the electricity rationing after midnight to dismantle electrical installations, which they later melt for copper that they can sell for scrap.

The thievery had been anticipated because of the economic crisis that has resulted in unprecedented rates of poverty and unemployment on one hand, and inflation on the other. However, the strangest items are being stolen, which reflects the dire reality experienced by Lebanon’s citizens and residents.

The latest, most blatant theft, was of an iron railing from a bridge in Beirut.

A civil society organization, YASA, that works to secure and develop public safety to avoid traffic accidents, recently published a picture on social media of the Barbir intersection bridge, the busiest intersection in Beirut, without any handrails, captioning it: “We leave this to the competent judiciary and the internal security forces.”

On Thursday, the Lebanese Army said: “Unknown individuals have stolen the metal poles and the barbed wires surrounding minefields in the southern border area to sell them. Consequently, the minefields are no longer marked out.”

The army command warned against “committing such acts, given the direct danger they may pose to citizens,” stressing that it would “track the perpetrators down and arrest them.”

The Lebanese are living amid a devastating economic crisis that has pushed two-thirds of the population into poverty since 2019. The World Bank described the situation in Lebanon, which hosts more than a million Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as “one of the worst crises the world has witnessed in modern times.”

The lack of kinship between the state and citizens is evident by the levels of absenteeism in the public sector, with workers staying home for several days a week.

Many are now unable to buy fuel to go to work after the government gradually raised subsidies, which caused the price of gasoline to double within a few months, not to mention the price hike following the rise in global fuel prices because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Public Administration Employees Association protested “the government's failure to meet employees’ demands with effective solutions, and its decision to only offer social aid without increasing salaries.”

The association decided to reject this aid and carry on with its strike, calling on employees to only attend work one day a week.

The head of the General Labor Union, Dr. Bechara Al-Asmar, described the social aid as “peanuts.” He criticized the government and Prime Minister Najib Mikati “who had previously agreed to the system of rotation at work,” and blamed the government for not controlling market prices.

Al-Asmar added: “Public and private sector employees are the most vulnerable here.” He said a general strike at all institutions could happen soon.

Dr. Bashir Ismat, a professor of development studies and former advisor to the minister of social affairs, said: “The policies adopted in Lebanon, and the inability to find an alternative and root out corruption, have led to major existential crises, the result of which (could see) state institutions completely collapse.”

He said crime was on the rise causing considerable insecurity. “Everything is worsening; depression, despair, suicide, school dropouts, begging, disguised begging, child labor, unemployment, low demand for marriage, divorce, prostitution, drug and alcohol abuse … The production and services sectors are falling apart, the real estate sector is suffering, shops are closing, industrial and craft institutions are shutting down.”

Ismat noted: “The ruling authority and its supporters are desperately trying to save the system, and they are working together to stay in power, be it through the cash cards, social aid, or sweet promises. But the ruling authority is sinking and with it, the Lebanese.”

Iran says nuclear deal subject to Tehran’s red lines, E3 says agreement ‘close’

Iran says nuclear deal subject to Tehran’s red lines, E3 says agreement ‘close’
  • Negotiations on reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear accord appear near a climax
  • 'We are close', UK envoy to talks says as Europeans fly home
VIENNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday the West’s “haste” to reach a nuclear deal “cannot prevent the observance of Iran’s red lines,” including economic guarantees.

Negotiations on reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear accord appear near a climax, amid talk of an imminent ministerial meeting. Such a meeting, said Amirabdollahian, “requires full compliance with the red lines.”

Jalina Porter, a US State Department spokesperson, said a possible deal was close, but cautioned that unsolved issues remained.

Indirect talks were close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on Friday as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers.

“We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon,” Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter.

“Our delegation will continue to work hard to reach a final and good agreement,” Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as telling the EU’s top diplomat Joseph Borrell by telephone.

“We are ready to finalize a good and immediate agreement,” he said, adding: “Most of Iran’s requests have been considered in the upcoming agreement.”

Among remaining issues is an effort by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve questions about nuclear material that the Vienna-based agency suspects Iran failed to declare.

The IAEA has found particles of processed uranium at three apparently old sites that Iran never declared and has repeatedly said Tehran has not provided satisfactory answers.

Iran wants the IAEA investigation ended as part of an accord, but Western powers have argued that the issue is beyond the scope of the 2015 deal, to which the IAEA is not a party.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi is to travel to Tehran on Saturday hoping to agree on a process that would lead to the end of the investigation, potentially clearing a way for the wider agreement, diplomats said.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers was designed to make it harder for Iran to accumulate the fissile material for a nuclear weapons, an ambition it has long denied.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reimposing tough economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran responded by breaching many of the deal’s restrictions.

