You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
Britain’s Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) Admiral Tony Radakin arrives at BBC headquarters in London, Britain, March 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pmxd

Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
  • Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin: ‘We’ve been very clear that it’s unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population, to start going toward Ukraine’
  • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said last week that she would ‘absolutely’ support Britons wanting to go to Ukraine to fight, and an unknown number have already gone
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: The head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radakin said on Sunday that it was “unlawful and unhelpful” for Britons to go and fight against Russia in Ukraine.
His comments contradict British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said she supported anyone who wanted to volunteer and follow an appeal for foreign fighters to come to Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We’ve been very clear that it’s unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population, to start going toward Ukraine,” Chief of the Defense Staff Radakin told BBC television.
“Support from the UK, support in whatever way you can. But this isn’t really something that you want to rush to, in terms of the sound of gunfire.”
Truss said last week that she would “absolutely” support Britons wanting to go to Ukraine to fight, and an unknown number have already gone.
“I think she was reflecting... that we can all understand that sentiment, and that sentiment needs to be channelled into support for Ukraine, but we’re saying, as professional military people, that actually that is not necessarily the sensible thing to be doing,” Radakin said.
Zelensky has urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces.
He previously called on foreigners with combat experience to come to help defend his country, which has come under a withering Russian military assault from three sides since February 24.
The British Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine and for all Britons to leave if it is safe to do so.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Kingdom (UK) Tony Radakin

Related

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
World
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
World
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

In remote Pakistani city, young women break taboo with hockey sticks

In remote Pakistani city, young women break taboo with hockey sticks
Updated 07 March 2022

In remote Pakistani city, young women break taboo with hockey sticks

In remote Pakistani city, young women break taboo with hockey sticks
  • Established by girls, Stars Women Hockey Academy is the first sports club for women in Jacobabad region
Updated 07 March 2022
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

JACOBABAD: When Erum Baloch’s hopes of becoming a professional hockey player were shattered by social norms, she started to dream even bigger and promised to create an environment where the dreams of other girls could come true.

For many girls in Jacobabad, a city of 200,000 in an impoverished rural area of southern Pakistan’s Sindh province, sports remain a taboo and a source of stigma.

“It was very difficult for me to proceed,” Baloch told Arab News. “Girls could not join sports.”

But in 2017, when she was only 23, Baloch established the Stars Women Hockey Academy Jacobabad. The club she and her friends founded from their own savings was the first such academy for women in the region.

“It became my dream to establish a hockey academy, so that girls who wanted to play would not find themselves in the situations like those that I faced,” Baloch said.

Orphaned by her father at the age of four, and having lost her only brother to a bomb blast in 2015, Baloch found all support in her mother, Asifa Begum, who allowed her to pursue her childhood dream in hopes that it could heal her trauma.

“My son’s death was a tragedy for the whole family. One way for Erum to come out of it was to concentrate on her childhood dream of running a hockey club,” Begum said.

“Despite pressure from extended family and friends, I let her do what she wanted.” 

The girls spend their own savings on the club, but recently have also started to receive small donations to keep the academy running. (Supplied)

In the beginning, it was not easy.

“People were not mentally prepared for how girls play, so they started creating hurdles. Many also threatened us. But we didn’t stop,” Baloch said.

The girls struggled to find a pitch, but eventually were permitted to play at a sports ground of a girl’s college.

They still spend their own savings on the club, but recently have also started to receive small donations to keep the academy running.

Eighteen of their players have participated in provincial and national-level tournaments, including Nabeela Bhayo, 21, one of the club’s co-founding members, who now plays for the provincial Sindh Hockey Team as a goalkeeper.

Bhayo is also one of the four Jacobabad girl hockey players who were admitted to study at Punjab University under its sports quota in 2019 and completed her master’s of commerce degree.

“Back home, people are so conservative that they object to us wearing sports trousers and shirts,” she told Arab News. “I am thankful that my family is supportive.”

Bhayo’s biggest supporter is her father, Nabeel Bhayo, who says it is an honor that his daughter is representing Jacobabad on the national level.

He has also been advocating among other parents to let their daughters play sports and achieve something in their lives.

“Jacobabad is a highly conservative area,” he said. “My daughter and her club members are breaking the taboo.”

Topics: Pakistan Taboo hockey

Related

Bangladesh arrests cleric over murder of activist

Bangladesh arrests cleric over murder of activist
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Bangladesh arrests cleric over murder of activist

Bangladesh arrests cleric over murder of activist
  • The overwhelming majority of the Rohingya people are conservative Muslims
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
AFP

COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh police arrested a powerful cleric who allegedly issued an execution edict against a prominent Rohingya activist shot dead last year in the vast refugee camps near the Myanmar border, officials said Sunday.

The murder last September of Mohib Ullah, the head of an important civil society group, sent shockwaves through the massive settlements that house hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar’s army in 2017.

His family blamed the murder on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which is the main Rohingya insurgent group in western Myanmar and believed to be involved in drug smuggling and violent crime in the camps.

On Saturday, an elite Bangladeshi police unit arrested Moulvi Zakoria, the alleged chief of the Ulema Council, a council of powerful clerics tied to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

“Moulvi Zokaria issued a fatwa (a religious edict) to assassinate Mohib Ullah. Then Mohib Ullah was killed. Zakoria went into hiding,” said police official Naimul Haque.

Haque said Zakoria had “disagreements with Mohib Ullah.”

“Mohib Ullah was working for the repatriation of Rohingya people to Myanmar. But the work of the so-called group was to destroy the discipline in the camps,” he said.

The overwhelming majority of the Rohingya people are conservative Muslims. Sources said group has a firm grip on the religious affairs of the Rohingya people through the Ulema Council.

In October last year, the group was also accused of killing six people in an Islamic seminary in a refugee camp in Bangladesh’s southeast, which was allegedly controlled by its rival, Islami Mahad.

Working among the chaos and unease in the camps, Ullah and his colleagues quietly documented the crimes that his people suffered at the hands of the Myanmar military while pressing for better conditions.

The former schoolteacher shot to prominence in 2019 when he organized a protest of about 100,000 people in the camps to mark two years since their exodus.

He also met the then-US President Donald Trump in the White House that year and addressed a UN meeting in Geneva.

But his fame appears to have gone down badly with the Salvation Army.

They saw Ullah as threatening their place as the sole voice representing the Rohingya — one who was opposed to their violence, his colleagues and rights activists say.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Myanmar

Related

Bangladesh police use drones in Cox’s Bazar after crime rise at Rohingya camps
World
Bangladesh police use drones in Cox’s Bazar after crime rise at Rohingya camps
Special Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops
World
Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops

UN watchdog expresses ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine nuclear power plant

UN watchdog expresses ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine nuclear power plant
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

UN watchdog expresses ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine nuclear power plant

UN watchdog expresses ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine nuclear power plant
  • IAEA said Ukraine informed it that plant management is now under orders from commander of the Russian forces
  • Grossi offered Friday to travel to Ukraine to negotiate with Kyiv and Moscow, ensure security of nuclear sites
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over reports that communication from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has been disrupted.
Invading Russian forces attacked and seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that Ukraine informed it that the plant management is now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces.
Ukraine has also reported that the Russian forces have switched off some mobile networks and the Internet, and that telephone lines, emails and fax were not functioning anymore.
They said mobile phone communication was still possible with poor quality, the IAEA said.
“I’m extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.
“In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” he added.
He expressed “deep concern” over “the deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant).”
“Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security,” he said.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured French President Emmanuel Macron of the “physical and nuclear safety” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to the Kremlin.
Grossi offered Friday to travel to Ukraine to negotiate with Kyiv and Moscow and ensure the security of Ukraine’s nuclear sites.
The offer came hours after Russian forces seized control of Zaporizhzhia after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of an accident.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Rafael Grossi

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands
Updated 06 March 2022
Reuters

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands

Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands
  • Russian FM Sergei Lavrov said that Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: ‘These things are totally different and just are not, in any way, linked together’
Updated 06 March 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia’s demands for a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran.
Moscow threw the potential spanner in the works on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said that the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.
“These things are totally different and just are not, in any way, linked together. So I think that’s irrelevant,” Blinken said in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” show. He added that a potential deal with Iran was close, but cautioned that a couple of very challenging remaining issues were unresolved.
Yet a senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier that Tehran was waiting for clarification from Moscow about the comments from Lavrov, who said Russia wanted a written US guarantee that Russia’s trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered in any way by the sanctions.
“It is necessary to understand clearly what Moscow wants. If what they demand is related to the JCPOA, it would not be difficult to find a solution for it,” said the Iranian official, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“But it will be complicated, if the guarantees that Moscow has demanded, are beyond the JCPOA.”
British, French and German diplomats who had flown home before Lavrov’s comments to brief officials on the nuclear talks have not indicated when they might return to Vienna.
Henry Rome, Iran analyst at consultancy Eurasia group, said reviving the nuclear pact without Russia was “tricky but probably doable, at least in the near term.”
“If Russia continues to obstruct the talks, I think the other parties and Iran will have no choice but to think creatively about ways to get the deal done without Moscow’s involvement,” Rome told Reuters.
On Sunday, Iranian negotiators met EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks between Tehran and world powers.
Since the election of Iran’s hard-line president Ebrahim Raisi last year, senior officials have been pushing for deeper ties with Russia.
Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, has publicly and privately been calling for closer ties with Russia due to his deep mistrust of the United States.
The 2015 agreement, between Iran and the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and Chin, eased sanctions on Tehran in return for limiting Iran’s enrichment of uranium, making it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons. The accord fell apart after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.
The return of Iranian oil would help replace Russian barrels lost as the United States and its allies seeks to freeze out Moscow ,following the invasion and soften the impact on the West which is already struggling with high inflation.
US negotiator Robert Malley has suggested that securing the nuclear pact is unlikely unless Tehran frees four US citizens, including Iranian-American father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi.
A senior Iranian official in Tehran said if Tehran’s demands are met the prisoners issue can be resolved with or without a revival of the nuclear deal.
Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies US accusations that it takes prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage. In recent years, the elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.
Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran Sergei Lavrov Antony Blinken

Related

Update IAEA head Rafael Grossi (L) and head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami (R) attend a press conference in the capital Tehran. (ISNA via AFP)
Middle-East
Iran to answer UN nuclear questions as deal talks near end
Iranian minister ‘ready to fly to Vienna’ to sign new nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iranian minister ‘ready to fly to Vienna’ to sign new nuclear deal

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects ‘not great’

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects ‘not great’
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects ‘not great’

Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects ‘not great’
  • PM Naftali Bennett met for three hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday
  • PM Bennett has also held three phone calls in 24 hours with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s premier said Sunday his country had a “moral obligation” to help stem fighting in Ukraine even if chances of success were “not great,” after shuttle diplomacy that saw him visit the Kremlin.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met for three hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday, before flying to Berlin to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Bennett, acting after Kyiv asked him to launch a dialogue with Moscow in the wake of Russia’s invasion, has also held three phone calls in 24 hours with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking before his weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett said he could “not expand further” on his talks, but that Israel would press on with its diplomatic efforts “as needed.”
“Even if the chance is not great — as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability — I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort,” he said.
Bennett has so far walked a cautious line on the Ukraine conflict, seeking to preserve delicate security cooperation with Russia, which has a large military presence in Israel’s northern neighbor, Syria.
Bennett has not joined Western leaders — notably key ally the United States — in forcefully condemning the Russian invasion, instead stressing Israel’s strong relations with Moscow and Kyiv.
Israel said Bennett’s trip was coordinated with Washington and major European powers, but Israeli media have reported that American officials have expressed doubts that Bennett can influence Putin’s actions.
Bennett’s sit-down with Putin was the first by a foreign leader since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.
They also discussed the fate of the Jews in Ukraine and Russia.
Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Sunday that Israel is preparing for an estimated 100,000 people from both countries to move to Israel, under laws that allow people with verifiable Jewish lineage to become Israeli citizens.
A group of 300 Ukrainian Jews were due to land Sunday.
Shaked also said that since the outbreak of the conflict, 2,034 Ukranian refugees had entered Israel, 90 percent of whom do not qualify for the “law of return” that applies to those with Jewish lineage.
Bennett and Putin also discussed ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Israel staunchly opposes.
On Saturday, Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog said they had agreed an approach for resolving issues crucial to restoring the nuclear pact, which was derailed after the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and then ramped up sanctions on Tehran.
Those issues centered on outstanding questions the International Atomic Energy Agency has about the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites in Iran.
Shortly before news of Bennett’s Moscow trip emerged, Russia said it would seek guarantees from the US before it backs a renewed Iran deal, potentially scuppering hopes of an imminent agreement.
Russia is a party to the Iran talks but is itself heavily sanctioned over its invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia had requested that the US give it written guarantees that Ukraine-related sanctions “will not in any way harm our rights to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation, military-technical cooperation with Iran.”
There has been no comment by Israel on a link between Bennett’s Russia-Ukraine diplomacy and any efforts by the Jewish state to oppose a new Iran deal.
Speaking Sunday, Bennett praised IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for not agreeing “to close the open files” on Iran’s past nuclear activity, as Tehran has demanded.
“The disadvantages of the (Iran nuclear) agreement far outweigh its advantages,” Bennett said.
Nadav Eyal, a commentator in Israel’s Yediot Ahronot newspaper, warned that Bennett had undertaken a “very high-stakes gamble,” and that “if it emerges that Putin only used Bennett and deceived him,” the Israeli premier could face “major political ridicule.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Naftali Bennett Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis. (AFP)
Middle-East
Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis
Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
World
Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow

Latest updates

Saudi Cup ‘ultimate platform for showcasing Saudi culture’
International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh
The guests at the World Defense Show being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made. (SPA)
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown
Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia on March 6, 2022, in protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file photo)
Man City thrash Man Utd 4-1 to extend Premier League lead
Man City thrash Man Utd 4-1 to extend Premier League lead
What We Are Reading Today: Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall
What We Are Reading Today: Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.