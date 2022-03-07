Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine, Palestine

You are here

Gigi Hadid at the Isabel Marant fall 2022 fashion show. AFP
DUBAI: Gigi Hadid has announced on Instagram that she will be donating her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine, which is currently facing invasion from Russian troops. Over the past several weeks, the model has been a mainstay on the catwalks, having walked for the major fall 2022 shows in New York, Milan and Paris, including for the Michael Kors, Versace and Vivienne Westwood collections.

Additionally, Hadid, who is Palestinian on her paternal side, will be donating any financial support she has received during this fashion month to supporting relief efforts in Palestine.

“Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” wrote Hadid to her 72.7 million Instagram followers.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend (and fellow model) @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

Last week, Argentine model Mica Arganaraz posted this message on Instagram: “I have to say it feels very weird walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent . . . I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organizations.”




Gigi Hadid was one of the most in-demand models this fashion month. Getty Images

Hadid and Arganaraz are among many in the fashion industry who have shown support for Ukrainians during the country’s dire situation.  

Major brands and retailers — such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton — have suspended their businesses in Russia, while many designers are using their recent collections to help spread awareness about the situation in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia dedicated the Balenciaga fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection to Ukranian refugees,  sending out models stumbling through the snow, heads bowed against the wind and carrying their possessions in sacks.




The Balenciaga fall 2022 ready-to-wear show was a tribute to Ukranian refugees. Instagram

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country,” wrote the designer in the show notes.

“I thought for a moment about canceling the show . . . then I realized canceling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years.”

Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties

The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied)
The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied)
Updated 06 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties

The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied)
  • “The movie was filmed in Jeddah and we faced challenges because of the pandemic,” Al-Saggaf told Arab News
Updated 06 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi football film “Champions” delivers a beautiful message on humanity and people's behavior.

It follows the journey of Khaled, a temperamental and arrogant assistant coach of a successful professional Saudi football team.

His rage leads him to disciplinary court after a particularly frustrating match. He loses his high-profile career, suffers a major blow to his ego, and his community service turns out to be coaching an amateur team of players who have learning difficulties.

Saudi film ‘Champions’ is scheduled to release on March 10. (Supplied)

But he realizes how much he needs to learn from his new team when they respond to his poor attitude with good humor, friendliness, and innocence.

The movie stars Saudi TV presenter and actor Yassir Al-Saggaf, who plays Khaled, and Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The movie stars Saudi TV presenter and actor Yassir Al-Saggaf, who plays Khaled, and Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee.

• It was directed by Manuel Calvo and produced by the Oscar-winning Andres Vicente Gomez.

“The movie was filmed in Jeddah and we faced challenges because of the pandemic,” Al-Saggaf told Arab News. “We had two phases for filming it: One before the pandemic and one after. Everyone who saw the film wanted to jump in to help show the movie. I would like to thank the Film Commission and Ministry of Culture for showing the film at Dubai Expo 2020.”

The Saudi movie Champions took the interest of many parties due to its beautiful message to create a connection between people with disabilities and the community. (Supplied)

Al-Saggaf said all the actors with disabilities in the movie were acting for the first time, adding that they did a “great job.” He hoped they would continue working in the entertainment industry.

The family-friendly movie is light and funny. There are plenty of laughs because of how the characters see life and the way they want to have fun and enjoy the moment.

It was directed by Manuel Calvo and produced by the Oscar-winning Andres Vicente Gomez.

Gomez said he did not want to use professional actors to portray people with special needs as it would contradict the film's purpose.

“Through their sense of humor, kindness, and respect, the boys are great actors, and the film and its main characters set an example for the rest of society,” he said.

The movie, which is scheduled for release on March 10, is a remake of the Spanish film “Campeones,” one of Spanish cinema's biggest breakthroughs in the last decade.

“Champions” has attracted a lot of attention because of its uplifting message, as well as its attempt to change people’s perception of those with special needs.

 

Topics: Saudi film champions

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Just 48 hours after Adriana Lima debuted her baby bump and showed off her maternity style while sitting front row at the Balmain fashion show in Paris, the Brazilian supermodel jetted off to Lebanon for an advocacy mission in collaboration with the Education Above All Foundation, an international organization founded in 2012 by Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser that aims to improve the lives of poor and marginalized children, youth and women.

On Sunday, Lima, 40, was photographed at the site of the Beirut port explosion, which tore through the Lebanese capital city on Aug. 4, 2020, killing over 200 people, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 without a home.

The model went to Lebanon for an advocacy mission. Supplied

The explosion caused widespread damage, destroying much of the capital and leaving homes, schools and shops decimated.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who is expecting her third child with partner Andre Lemmers, also visited a school damaged by the blast and rehabilitated by UNESCO with the support of the EAAF and met with children and teachers who were victims of the devastating explosion.

Lima, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry, is also a humanitarian who often uses her platform to advocate for disadvantaged groups.  

She met with children and teachers who were victims of the devastating explosion. Supplied

Among the causes she supports is the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti, which provides expectant mothers with medical care and facilitates education in disadvantaged communities. She also gives back to orphaned children in her native Salvador, Brazil, through Caminhos da Luz (or Paths of Light).

In 2009, she appeared on “Var mısın? Yok musun?,” the Turkish version of reality television series “Deal or No Deal,” and her prize money was donated to a hospital in Istanbul for children fighting leukemia.

The expectant mother of two is among a long list of celebrities who have shown support for the Levant nation following the Aug. 4 blast.

Lima is among a long list of celebrities who have shown support for Lebanon following the Aug. 4 blast. Supplied

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Canadian singer The Weeknd and more are among the A-listers who donated to various Lebanese charities in the wake of the tragic event.

Oscar-winning star Meryl Streep also showed her solidarity with the victims of the tragic blast by donating $25,000 to Kafa, a non-governmental Lebanese organization that aims to eliminate gender-based violence and exploitation in the country.

Topics: Adriana Lima Beirut port blast

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes
Bella Hadid walks for Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear. AFP
Updated 06 March 2022
AP News

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes
Updated 06 March 2022
AP News

PARIS: Here are some highlights from the fall 2022 ready-to-wear shows at Paris Fashion Week.

ELIE SAAB IS ON TREND

Elie Saab Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear. AFP


The Lebanese designer, famous for his va-va-voom silhouettes and pastel palette, went in a darker direction on Saturday.
Crowning the trend of black, this season Elie Saab experimented with eyelets. The golden holes teemed over black pantsuits. The V-neck — another fall trend — also was featured, first on floaty black silk gowns, and then as a scallop shape, which scooped out the torso with a beautiful Grecian gold hem.
Shoulders were rounded or lopped off, in another nod to the season’s styles. But at times this collection seemed to lack an overarching visual theme.

TRIBUTE TO UKRAINE
As Paris Fashion Week continues, many attendees' thoughts remain with Ukrainians suffering amid the escalation of the conflict — and with some creatives unable to attend because of the crisis, such as Kyiv-based milliner Ruslan Baginskiy.
This is especially the case for the one Ukrainian designer who did make it to Paris: Lili Litkovskaya. She is reportedly the only Ukrainian designer attending the shows this season, having fled Kyiv on the first day of the invasion with her two-year-old daughter but with no collection, and no team.
Litkovskaya has paid tribute to her peers by flying the Ukrainian flag inside La Bourse as part of the Tranoi fashion trade fair running parallel to Fashion Week.
On Saturday, she stood in front of the Marianne statue in the Place de la Republique as part of the official anti-war demonstration.

SIALELLI WEAVES MAGIC AT LANVIN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lanvin (@lanvinofficial)

He’s been described as the “providential outsider,” saving Lanvin from the creative wilderness after the stinging departure of iconic designer Alber Elbaz in 2015 and a string of underwhelming replacements.
Now Bruno Sialelli — a virtual unknown before being tapped in 2019 — continues to weave his quirky magic into the age-old brand. It will likely come as a relief for many, especially the French — given the special place the house holds in their hearts as their oldest continually operating fashion house.
Fall’s co-ed show explored big shoulders and bright color.
A traffic-stopping fur coat in cadmium blue began the collection, worn on a little black dress with plunging V-neck. A big theme was announced by a jumpsuit with theatrically large, curved shoulder pads framing the silhouette like a tent. Humor — the terrain of the late Elbaz — was also on the menu, with fun prints on fur coats that resembled a funky mushroom, or a coated femme fatale seen from behind.
It was a safe, yet highly sellable collection that ticked all the right boxes.

 

KRONTHALER GETS THEATRICAL

Gigi Hadid walks for Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear. AFP


Vivienne Westwood’s husband and creative right-hand man Kronthaler was in a typical burlesque mood with Saturday’s eccentric fare that mixed 70’s styles with the medieval — explaining that for fall-winter he intended to pay homage to the world of the stage.
“I wanted to make a collection about the theater, the commedia dell’arte,” he said, referring to the early theatrical genre originating in Italy from the 16th century that featured hyperbolic, often grotesque characters. “(I’ve been) very inspired by this since (being) a teenager,” he added.
Cut to billowing funeral veils, tracksuits in harlequin diamond patterns, corseted gowns, and gold truncated boots that screamed Puss in Boots-meets-Glam Rock.
Though Pulcinella, the commedia dell’arte’s black-masked clown, did not make an appearance, masks, ruching and draping that inspired the character's famed looks were all featured in droves.
Draping — a house signature — was also a big theme, alongside layering and intentionally contrasting styles.
U.S. designer Rick Owens, who himself aligns with Kronthaler’s eccentric fashion-forward aesthetic, applauded vigorously from the front row.

MARINE SERRE'S VISUAL DECEPTIONS
The collection of the new darling wunderkind of Paris Fashion Week, Marine Serre, used clashing and contrasting patterns with aplomb to create dynamic, sometimes deceptive visual effects.
The 30-year-old French designer cut her teeth at Balenciaga, and it shows.
A fashion -forward vibe pervaded many of the looks that mastered discord: A red tartan inset on a long coat seemed to bleed into a Prince of Wales check, with flashes of houndstooth in the sleeves on the lapel. A long winter scarf was constructed of several clashing, color-rich patterns stitched together, and worn regally like a sash.
There were many moments of humor in this 48-piece collection. A large red devore velvet face covering, which evoked a glamorous Spiderman, also made a comment about the pandemic, and the way in which masks have become a part of our daily lives.

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Albanian-British pop star Dua Lipa has been busy jet-setting across North America alongside her opening act, French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai, as part of Lipa’s long-awaited “Future Nostalgia” tour.

On Saturday, the “Levitating” hitmaker took a break from the stage to throw a surprise birthday party for Zouai, who turned 27 on March 5.

The birthday girl took to social media to share captures from the festivities with her 280,000 Instagram followers, posting a carousel of videos and photos alongside the caption: “BEST SURPRISE BDAY PARTY EVER! I love you guys so much.”

A closeup of her personalized cake. Instagram

The newly minted 27-year-old shared a video of herself blowing out a personalized cake decorated with gummy bears and an edible photo of herself printed in the center.

She also shared a sweet photograph of her and Lipa hugging and posted an Instagram Story of her dressing room, which was decorated with gold party strings and a “Birthday girl” ribbon.

In the photos, the “High Highs to Low Lows” singer opted for a hot pink puffer vest, a red and purple ombre sweater and a lavender pleated mini skirt for the occasion.

Dua Lipa urged her fans to wish Lolo Zouai a happy birthday. Instagram

Lipa marked Zouai’s birthday by sharing two photos of the Brooklyn-based singer on her Instagram Stories.

“Everyone wish Lolo Zouai a happy, happy birthday!” she captioned one of the pictures, to which Zouai replied: “Best way to spend my birthday on tour with this angel.”

Lipa posted another photo of Zouai and her custom cake alongside the caption “Bday princess,” prompting the part-Algerian singer to repost it and reply “Best surprise party ever.”

And it seems that Zouai’s popularity knows no bounds: Her celebrity friends showered her with (virtual) love, while Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vacarello sent her flowers and others shared great throwback photos of the star.

The singer, who was born Laureen Zouai in Paris to an Algerian father and a French mother, concluded her special day by hitting the stage at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Franco-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf is being honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness as part of a celebration of female business founders.

In its latest Barbie role models line-up, toy maker Mattel is paying tribute to women from around the world, including US producer Shonda Rhimes and British make-up artist Pat McGrath.

Mahfouf, 24, took to Instagram to share a picture of her doll from the collection to her 3.6 million followers ahead of International Women’s Day.

“When I was little, I didn't have a Barbie that looked like me physically,” she wrote. “I spent the first few years of my life resenting my parents for not having created me white, blond and with straight hair, because it was for me, until very recently, the only definition of beauty,” she continued.

“Today Barbie has chosen me to be the spokesperson for the ‘Ceiling of Dreams’ project to help all people believe in themselves. I admit that seeing this little doll with curly hair in her yellow suit and carrying a little book in her hand feels like the ultimate revenge,” she said.

“Thank you @barbie for this honor, and for letting me be a part of affirming diversity for all children. I'm adding this unique little doll to my museum (the shelf in my living room, lol). Anything is possible!” she concluded.

