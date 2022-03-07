Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine, Palestine

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid has announced on Instagram that she will be donating her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine, which is currently facing invasion from Russian troops. Over the past several weeks, the model has been a mainstay on the catwalks, having walked for the major fall 2022 shows in New York, Milan and Paris, including for the Michael Kors, Versace and Vivienne Westwood collections.

Additionally, Hadid, who is Palestinian on her paternal side, will be donating any financial support she has received during this fashion month to supporting relief efforts in Palestine.

“Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” wrote Hadid to her 72.7 million Instagram followers.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend (and fellow model) @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

Last week, Argentine model Mica Arganaraz posted this message on Instagram: “I have to say it feels very weird walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent . . . I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organizations.”







Gigi Hadid was one of the most in-demand models this fashion month. Getty Images



Hadid and Arganaraz are among many in the fashion industry who have shown support for Ukrainians during the country’s dire situation.

Major brands and retailers — such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton — have suspended their businesses in Russia, while many designers are using their recent collections to help spread awareness about the situation in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia dedicated the Balenciaga fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection to Ukranian refugees, sending out models stumbling through the snow, heads bowed against the wind and carrying their possessions in sacks.







The Balenciaga fall 2022 ready-to-wear show was a tribute to Ukranian refugees. Instagram



“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country,” wrote the designer in the show notes.

“I thought for a moment about canceling the show . . . then I realized canceling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years.”