You are here

  • Home
  • Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand

Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand

Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wants ‘guarantees at least at the level of the secretary of state’ that the US sanctions would not affect Moscow’s relationship with Tehran. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4eu2k

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand

Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand
  • ‘Vienna participants act & react based on interests and it’s understandable’
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: A top Iranian official said Monday that his country is seeking “creative ways” to restore its nuclear deal with world powers after Russia’s foreign minister linked sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine to the ongoing negotiations.
The tweet by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council, offers the first high-level acknowledgment of the demands of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“Vienna participants act & react based on interests and it’s understandable,” Shamkhani wrote. “Our interactions ... are also solely driven by our people’s interests. Thus, we’re assessing new elements that bear on the negotiations and will accordingly seek creative ways to expedite a solution.”
In recent days, negotiators on all sides in Vienna had signaled that a potential deal was close as the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agreed to a timetable with Iran for it disclose answers to long-standing questions it had about Tehran’s program.
But Lavrov on Saturday said he wanted “guarantees at least at the level of the secretary of state” that the US sanctions would not affect Moscow’s relationship with Tehran. That threw into question the months of negotiations held so far on restoring the 2015 deal, which saw Iran agree to drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Lavrov’s demand “irrelevant” as the nuclear deal and sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war were “totally different.” The US under then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018, setting off years of tensions and attacks across the Mideast.
“Getting out of the deal was one of the worst mistakes that’s been made in recent years. It let the entire Iranian nuclear program that we put in a box out of the box,” Blinken told CBS’ “Face the Nation” talk show. “And so if there’s a way of getting back to reimplementing that deal effectively, it’s in our interest to do it and we’re working on that as we speak. It’s also in Russia’s interest.”
Meanwhile, the state-owned, English-language Tehran Times newspaper on Monday published an article suggesting the draft nuclear deal in Vienna would allow Iran to “keep its advanced centrifuges and nuclear materials inside the country.”
It’s “a form of inherent guarantee to make sure that its nuclear program is fully reversible if the US reneged on its commitments again,” the newspaper said, without providing a source for the information.
The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran put advanced centrifuges into storage under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency, while keeping its enrichment at 3.67 percent purity and its stockpile at only 300 kilograms of uranium.
As of Feb. 19, the IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of all enriched uranium was nearly 3,200 kilograms. Some has been enriched up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.

Topics: Iran Russia

Related

Update IAEA head Rafael Grossi (L) and head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami (R) attend a press conference in the capital Tehran. (ISNA via AFP)
Middle-East
Iran to answer UN nuclear questions as deal talks near end

Syria: 2 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

Syria: 2 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus
Updated 07 March 2022
AP

Syria: 2 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

Syria: 2 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus
  • Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria
Updated 07 March 2022
AP

DAMASCUS: Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus Monday, killing two civilians and causing material damage, Syria’s defense ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

It gave no further details or say how the civilians were killed.

Israel did not comment on the attack and rarely acknowledges such operations. But it has launched hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war.

Israel has acknowledged that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, that fight on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The strike came two weeks after three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack near Damascus.

Topics: Syria

Related

800 Iraqi refugees return home from Syria
Middle-East
800 Iraqi refugees return home from Syria
Update 15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra
Middle-East
15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra

Tensions grow in Sheikh Jarrah as hard-line MP rallies settlers

Tensions grow in Sheikh Jarrah as hard-line MP rallies settlers
Updated 07 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

Tensions grow in Sheikh Jarrah as hard-line MP rallies settlers

Tensions grow in Sheikh Jarrah as hard-line MP rallies settlers
  • Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir leads protests in wake of court order
Updated 07 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Tensions are growing in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah despite the Israeli Supreme Court decision on March 1 to avoid evicting four Palestinian families from their homes.

Far-right Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir remains in the neighborhood, rallying the hard-line settler community.

At the same time, Israeli police and border guards are still present, and regularly arrest or evacuate Palestinian activists who come to show solidarity with the Sheikh Jarrah families.

Dozens of settlers, led by Ben Gvir, carried out a provocative march in Sheikh Jarrah under the protection of Israeli security forces, a day after the court decision.

The settlers raised Israeli flags, angering residents.

The tensions in Sheikh Jarrah have become a global symbol of the Palestinian cause, sparking anger in Jerusalem last year and leading led to the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian campaigns to support Sheikh Jarrah residents, led by the twins Mona and Mohammed Al-Kurd, who are among those facing eviction, are surging on social media platforms.

Abdel-Fattah Skafi, one of the most prominent members of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood committee, said that the area is “divided into two parts.”

The eastern part, Karam Al-Jaouni, contains 28 Palestinian residential units. It was safeguarded by the Supreme Court decision.

However, the western neighborhood of Qabbaniat Umm Haroun still houses families who are exempt from the decision, and are still at risk of eviction.

BACKGROUND

The tensions in Sheikh Jarrah have become a global symbol of the Palestinian cause, sparking anger in Jerusalem last year and leading led to the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Skafi said the “decisive rejection” of settlers and right-wing activists in the March 1 court decision has generated anger among the settler community.

“The last rally by settlers to protest against the court’s decision called the judge who supported keeping families in their homes a traitor,” Skafi said.

“We succeeded in internationalizing our cause in Sheikh Jarrah, and there was no ambassador of a reputable country or a UN envoy who came to visit the neighborhood,” Skafi told Arab News.

“They have the right to protest, but that will not change anything from the court’s decision.”

Skafi added that tensions in the western neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah are “more violent” because three Israeli families live there alongside Palestinians.

Nevertheless, for Skafi and Sheikh Jarrah residents, the issue is “not over yet,” despite the court decision.

But they are seeking to reduce tensions as they try to prove ownership of land and homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

The court also decided to freeze the eviction of the Salem family from their home in the western neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

“After the court’s decision, we can say that the battle with the settlers and their supporters has moved from the eastern neighborhood to the western neighborhood, where there are 16 Palestinian families — a large number of whom are subject to eviction from their homes,” said Skafi.

Ben Gvir is stationed in front of the Salem family home, and police have cordoned off the area with checkpoints.

Israeli police are ramping up their presence in neighborhood, especially on Fridays, when prayers are held.

Aref Hammad, a resident of the eastern part of Sheikh Jarrah, told Arab News that he hopes residents in the western section of the neighborhood will also receive the same protections offered by the Supreme Court decision.

“We support every human, and we hope the Arab countries would support us to remain in our homes safely,” he said.

Palestinian legal sources who follow the Sheikh Jarrah issue told Arab News that the strategy of the Israeli government for the time being is to “avoid escalation.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Sheikh Jarrah

Related

New eviction standoff in flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem
Middle-East
New eviction standoff in flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem
Israeli border police remove Palestinian children from the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the divided West Bank city of Hebron on February 28, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Top Israeli court urged to stop IDF arresting Palestinian minors at night

Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security

Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security
Updated 06 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security

Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security
  • Govt searching for alternatives to Ukrainian, Russian wheat and cooking oil imports
  • Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi appeals for peaceful resolution to conflict
Updated 06 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hour-long queues outside gas stations have returned to Lebanon, as supplies of cooking oil and flour in shops dwindle amid mounting fears of a food security crisis.

Citizens told Arab News: “We saw on social media that a new crisis is underway. We arrived at the supermarket to find people fighting over cooking oil and flour.

“We do not trust the promises made by the ruling authority and we have previously run out of basic foodstuffs and medicines,” they said.

“We fear this could happen again, especially since Ramadan is approaching,” they added.

Lebanon lost important wheat silos in the Beirut port blast in 2020. The facilities used to store about 120,000 tons of wheat.

Today, the country stores much of its wheat in warehouses in the north, which are stocked after supplies are unloaded in the port of Tripoli.

But Lebanon still lacks sufficient storage space, and is dependent on regular imports to secure its monthly demand for wheat, which is about 50,000 tons.

In 2020, Lebanon imported more than 630,000 tons from Ukraine, which represented 80 percent of its total imports. Russia supplied 15 percent of the remainder, while 5 percent came from other countries.

And in 2021, Lebanon imported 520,000 tons from Ukraine and the rest from Russia.

Lebanon’s remaining stockpile is estimated to last a little more than a month, especially if the Central Bank fails to transfer money for wheat shipments that Lebanese mills have ordered.

Economy Minister Amin Salam said the government is seeking to reach agreements with several countries to import wheat at reasonable prices and secure reserves of up to two months.

“But the problem remains in the source and price, in addition to the speed of delivery of supplies before our stock runs out,” he added.

As a result of the financial collapse and currency devaluation, Lebanon’s purchasing power has significantly declined, meaning its economy is almost entirely dependent on imports.

The prices of commodities, foodstuffs and services are now intertwined with global markets, and any international events, such as the Ukraine conflict, have direct effects on the Lebanese public.

Lebanon’s annual imports from Ukraine total about $500 million.

Head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon Hani Bohsali said: “Lebanon imports 100,000 tons of oils per year, 90,000 tons of which are sunflower oils, and 60 percent of sunflower oil comes from Ukraine, 30 percent from Russia, and 10 percent from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Ukraine is currently no longer exporting, while Russia may encounter problems with the SWIFT system, which will disrupt imports.”

While the government seeks alternative countries to supply wheat, Bohsali warned that there were no alternatives to source cooking oils or the raw materials needed to produce them.

On Sunday, members of the State Security Directorate carried out inspections on gas stations that closed on Saturday, claiming that they had run out of supplies. Authorities forced them to reopen if they had remaining stock.

Queues at gas stations returned on Saturday following rumors of a fuel crisis.

The official prices of fuel surged on Thursday, with a 20-liter canister of gasoline costing more than 400,000 Lebanese pounds ($20). A 20-liter canister of diesel reached 375,000 Lebanese pounds.

However, Energy Minister Walid Fayad denied that there was a crisis on Sunday.

Ships carrying gasoline supplies are at sea and will soon unload their cargo, he added. “It seems that fuel suppliers want to issue a daily price schedule to keep pace with the global markets,” Fayad said.

The General Directorate of Petroleum is expected to issue a new table of fuel prices to take into account surging global fuel prices.

Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, called on citizens to avoid panicking and stockpiling gasoline.

“It is true that the quantities arriving in Lebanon are now less than before due to the global crisis, but what we receive is sufficient for local needs,” he said.

Brax called on the Central Bank to speed up the prepayments for ships to unload their cargoes in order to avoid a crisis, especially since the situation could worsen in the future.

Acting Information Minister Abbas Al-Halabi said: “Lebanon is in communication with international companies to address the issue of food security.”

Many countries are experiencing difficulties in exports and imports amid concerns over the war in Ukraine, he added.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government will soon prevent the export of foodstuffs produced in Lebanon until the crisis caused by the Ukraine crisis subsides, and afterward will limit the export of wheat and flour to maintain domestic bread supplies.

The Economy Ministry will also work to prevent monopolisation and price gouging.

During his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi called for an end to wars that “lure fighters to practice barbarism against one other.”

He said: “We pray that the war stops, as a mercy to the innocent. We pray for an end to the destruction, killing and displacement.

“We pray anger and hatred would subside. We pray that the parties to the conflict could sit down and resolve their conflict peacefully. We emphasize the need to adopt a neutrality policy.”

Topics: Lebanon food security gas stations

Related

Unrest and theft of state property is on the rise in Lebanon, despite the security forces’ efforts to arrest criminals. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
State losing stature, crime rising as economic gloom envelops Lebanon
People wearing face masks ride on a motorbike outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Two years after pandemic, Lebanon succeeds in coping with COVID-19

15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra

15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra

15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra
  • Daesh cells “attacked a military bus” in the Palmyra desert, “killing 15 soldiers and wounding 18 others,” the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
  • The majestic ancient city of Palmyra, a World Heritage site, became the scene of public executions, where Daesh also blew up ancient monuments and looted other treasures
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Fifteen soldiers died Sunday in an Daesh group attack on an army bus in the central Syrian desert, a war monitor said, as state media reported a “terrorist attack.”

Despite the fall of Daesh’s “caliphate” in 2019, the group continues to launch deadly attacks from hideouts in the Syrian desert, which extends from the outskirts of the capital Damascus to the Iraqi border.

Daesh cells “attacked a military bus” in the Palmyra desert, “killing 15 soldiers and wounding 18 others,” the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

State news agency SANA had reported 13 dead “including officers” and 18 wounded in a “terrorist attack” on a military bus on Sunday afternoon.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources across the country, said the death toll could rise as most of the soldiers were “seriously wounded.”

Deash did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Sunday’s violence came after three regime soldiers died Friday east of Palmyra when the vehicle they were traveling in came under attack, the Observatory added.

So far this year 61 pro-regime soldiers and Iran-affiliated militiamen had been killed in Daesh attacks in the desert of Syria, it said.

About half a million people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, after nationwide protests against the government were met with a brutal crackdown.

It escalated into a devastating war that drew in regional and international powers.

Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi blew himself up in early February during a raid by US forces on his house in Syria’s northwest region of Idlib, Syria’s last major opposition bastion.

Qurashi had taken over with Daesh weakened by years of assaults by US-backed local forces and the loss of its self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and northern Iraq.

Daesh ruled with brutality over the “caliphate” which it had proclaimed in 2014.

The majestic ancient city of Palmyra, a World Heritage site, became the scene of public executions, where Daesh also blew up ancient monuments and looted other treasures.

In January Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years, attacking a prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hasakah, aiming to free fellow extremists.

Almost a week of intense fighting left more than 370 dead, according to the Observatory.

Earlier in January, nine Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed in an attack on a military convoy in Syria’s east, while in November last year, the Observatory said another eastern Syria attack left a general and four soldiers dead.

Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus killed 14 people in October last year, SANA had reported.

That was the deadliest attack in the capital since a bombing claimed by Daesh targeted the Justice Palace in March 2017, killing at least 30 people.

Topics: Syria Palmyra Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi Daesh

Related

Syrian war monitor says Israeli strike near Palmyra kills 9
Middle-East
Syrian war monitor says Israeli strike near Palmyra kills 9
Pro-Iran militias warn of ‘very cruel’ response after Israeli strike on Palmyra
Middle-East
Pro-Iran militias warn of ‘very cruel’ response after Israeli strike on Palmyra

Houthis agree to allow UN to offload decaying oil tanker in Red Sea

Houthis agree to allow UN to offload decaying oil tanker in Red Sea
Updated 06 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis agree to allow UN to offload decaying oil tanker in Red Sea

Houthis agree to allow UN to offload decaying oil tanker in Red Sea
  • The rust has eaten out parts of the tanker, allowing seawater to leak into the ship’s sections
  • Armed men kidnap workers of Medecins Sans Frontieres in Yemen’s Hadramout province
Updated 06 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have agreed to allow the UN to empty the rusting Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea which threatened to cause a major catastrophic disaster, a leader from the terrorist group said.

After years of reluctance and unfulfilled promises, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of the Houthi movement’s supreme revolutionary committee, said on Saturday that they signed an agreement with the UN that would allow the international body to offload the floating tanker.

“A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the United Nations for the Safer tanker,” the Houthi leader said on Twitter.

In New York, Farhan Haq, a deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told Arab News that the UN’s official resident in Yemen, David Gressly, is currently discussing the deal with the Houthis in Sanaa: “Discussions continue on the SAFER. David Gressley is in Sana’a right now, discussing the matter with the authorities there.”

Anchoring with its cargo of over 1 million barrels of crude oil off Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah, the four-decades-old floating tanker has not undergone regular upkeep since early 2015 when the Houthis tightened their grip on the country’s western coasts, prompting international engineers to flee the country.

The rust has eaten out parts of the tanker, allowing seawater to leak into the ship’s sections. Local and international organizations have long warned of a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea if the tanker exploded or leaked oil.

“The abandoned tanker, with its toxic cargo of crude oil, poses a grave threat to the communities and environment of the Red Sea,” Ahmed El-Droubi, campaigns manager at Greenpeace MENA, said in January.

Yemeni government officials believe that the Houthis are using the tanker as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the Yemeni government and the international community. Local reports said that the Houthis are seeking to replace the decaying tanker with a new one and receive the cargo’s sales.

The internationally-recognized government of Yemen also demanded that the sales are used to pay government salaries in Houthi-controlled areas, warning that the Houthis would use the money to fund their deadly military operations across the country.

Separately, unidentified armed men kidnapped on Saturday two workers of the international medical organization Medecins Sans Frontieres in the southeastern province of Hadramout, the organization and media reports said.

In a brief email sent to Arab News, the charity confirmed it had lost contact with some of its staff in Yemen, without giving more details.

“Out of concern for the safety of our colleagues we cannot share more details at this point,” the organization said.

Local media said that the armed men set up an ambush for the workers in a desert area called Khoushem Al-Ain between Seiyun city and Al-Aber.

The Aden-based Al-Ayyam daily newspaper reported on Sunday that the armed men wore a military uniform and set up a fake checkpoint and asked the Yemeni and foreign workers to leave their car.

At nearly 6 a.m. on Saturday, the workers were blindfolded and taken on a pickup truck to an unidentified location in the desert, the paper said, adding that the Yemeni workers were released six hours later.

Local government officials did not respond to Arab News requests for comment.

Last month, suspected Al-Qaeda militants kidnapped five UN workers in the province of Abyan and are still holding them in a mountainous area in the province’s Moudea district.

Local tribal leaders and social dignitaries have failed to convince the kidnappers to release the workers as they insist on swapping them with militant prisoners in Aden. They are also demanding a ransom of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A local official told Arab News last month that the militants threatened to execute the hostages if the army or security services attempted to use force to release them.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Safer tanker

Related

Houthis condemned for storing weapons in housing complex as blasts kill residents
Middle-East
Houthis condemned for storing weapons in housing complex as blasts kill residents
A pro-government fighter in Yemen during fighting with Houthis south of Marib on 10 November, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Houthis pay a heavy price as coalition airstrikes hit convoy

Latest updates

Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand
Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7
Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan sees 900% jump in 2021 profits
Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan sees 900% jump in 2021 profits
Cloud seeding could be another renewable water source for Saudi Arabia
Cloud seeding could be another renewable water source for Saudi Arabia
Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine, Palestine
Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine, Palestine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.