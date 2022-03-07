You are here

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia
Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: American multinational aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Technologies has inaugurated the new headquarters of its Saudi Arabian subsidiary company in Riyadh.

Addressing an audience of senior military officials and strategic industry partners during an official ceremony, Raytheon Saudi Arabia CEO David Hanley said the new building affirms the company’s multi-decade commitment to the Kingdom.

“The opening of our new headquarters is a natural step following the creation of Raytheon Saudi Arabia five years ago and symbolizes our ongoing collaboration with the Kingdom to develop greater self-sufficiency within its military and security ecosystem, and to sustain jobs and create value in the Saudi economy,” said Hanley.

He assured continuous investment in technology transfer, skills development, and the engagement of the local supply chain system, which could help Saudi Arabia address its existing and future threats effectively.

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI, expressed his desire for further cooperation between the two companies during the ceremony. 

“We join Raytheon Saudi Arabia in celebrating the inauguration of their new head office, which will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst to accelerating the company’s defense localization efforts, and continue to contribute to the Kingdom’s security needs,” said Abukhaled.

Separately from the inauguration, the Ministry of Investment and Raytheon Saudi Arabia also announced a global supply chain initiative that will seek to identify key components of Raytheon’s Patriot air and missile defense system for manufacture in Saudi Arabia. 

“The investment opportunities unlocked by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy offer multinational industry leaders like Raytheon significant benefits which we at MISA have packaged into a cohesive Supply Chain Attraction Program,” said Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of investment. 

Pakistan fintech startup MyTM raises $6.9m in seed round

Pakistan fintech startup MyTM raises $6.9m in seed round
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Pakistan fintech startup MyTM raises $6.9m in seed round

Pakistan fintech startup MyTM raises $6.9m in seed round
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A Pakistan-based fintech that provides a one-stop financial solution for retailers, MyTM, has raised a $6.9 million seed funding round from investors from Saudi Arabia, Canada, UK, Mauritius, and Pakistan. 

The startup will use the money to acquire a non-banking financial company, grow its team, and create a network of cash-rich agents, in addition to expanding its services to 6,000 locations, MAGNiTT reported. 

Founded in 2017, MyTM is the first company from Pakistan to win at the Best Creative Economy at the GITEX 2021 held in Dubai. 

Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce

Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce
Updated 41 min 46 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce

Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce
Updated 41 min 46 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: INTRA Defense Technologies Ltd plans to expand its workforce as the Saudi firm expects more defense contracts to flow in, requiring them to hire more people to meet the rising demand for their services.  

The home-grown company plans to hire 500 employees by 2024, the company’s executive director of Technology & Engineering Solutions, Asim A. Qureshi, told Arab News during the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

Headquartered in Riyadh, INTRA currently has 110 employees operating from two bases, one in the south and one in the east. 

INTRA’s facilities are ready but the company executive said they are awaiting the implementation of the logistics system. Among the first companies to receive a license from General Authority for Military Industries, or GAMI, to manufacture in Saudi Arabia, INTRA expects to have large staff once the facilities are up and running, revealed Qureshi. 

The private high-tech company mainly designs and manufactures high performance and innovative unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as UAVs. It provides end-to-end solution for customers while also operating flights, maintaining aircraft and controlling systems.

Asim Qureshi speaking to Arab News

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down its growth plans, the top executive said that INTRA received its license to manufacture from GAMI in 2019. 

However, in the past two years, INTRA has experienced a spike in demand, Qureshi said. “We realized we needed to expand before we started.”

INTRA’s initial plan was to develop around 20 aircraft a year but due to high demand the company is now aiming for about 50. “By the end of the following year, we will be looking at 70,” he said. 

One of the reasons driving this expansion is that INTRA offers a deployable solution that assembles and disassembles quickly.

“To tell you the truth, our growth was because of that one pillar of the workforce. We trained our people to take it not just as a social responsibility, but more than that, and I believe that is the critical pillar,” said Qureshi. 

The Saudi firm, which also operates aircraft, provides end-to-end solutions for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or ISR. 

Qureshi said INTRA has flown on various missions for up to 18,000 hours in the last five years without disclosing the names of its customers. 

INTRA is also debuting Simone, which he said “is a concept for UAV” that is currently in the works. 
 

TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell

TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell
Updated 07 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell

TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell
Updated 07 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday almost flat on concerns and doubts raised by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which put global affairs back on investors' minds.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged up 0.3 percent to reach 12,808, while the parallel market declined 0.50 percent to 24,628.

In a record high month for oil prices, Brent crude climbed to $125.34 per barrel while US WTI crude reached $122.99 per barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.


ACWA POWER Co. led the gainers with a gain of 7.24 percent, while Saudi Reinsurance Co. led the fallers with a drop of 4.47 percent.

YANBU Cement Co. tumbled 1.02 percent, as its profit dropped by 43 percent to SR159 million ($42.4 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank's share price fell 3.93 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank's share price dropped 1.41 percent.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. fell 1.17 percent, after signing a SR85 million deal to provide catering services for Saudi airports' Altanfeethi terminals.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, rose 0.45 percent.

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector
Updated 07 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector

Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector
Updated 07 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH: Spanish defense firm INDRA looks to strengthen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s local companies and government agencies as it aims to align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that promotes localization of the defense industry.  

Specialized in air traffic management, defense systems and transportation, INDRA unveiled its plans during the World Defense Show on Sunday, outlining strategies to establish business connections in the Kingdom.

The company wants to promote solutions in their primary areas of activity such as radar systems, electronic warfare systems and electronic attack systems for spectrum intelligence.

Francisco Jimenez, head of aerospace defense and airbase systems at INDRA, told Arab News that it had already established a “wide variety of contracts” in the Kingdom, valuing at one billion euros, providing the company traction until at least 2030.

“We have supplied systems in the defense sector, involving the electronic systems aboard the Royal Saudi Air Force,” he said.

The Spanish firm is eager to work with Saudi’s local companies, businesses and government agencies to develop ground-based solutions such as radar debris detection, information collection and ballistic missile defense tools.

“We are also keen on exploring alliances in new constellations providing services such as the internet of battlefield,” Jimenez added.

Present in Saudi Arabia since 2007, INDRA and its subsidiaries have been functioning in Riyadh and Jeddah with over 100 employees and 100 contracts drawn up. This year marks the firm’s 15th anniversary in the Kingdom.

Jimenez revealed that their technologies would furthermore introduce artificial intelligence software to understand on-field aspects and prepare to defeat various threats.

“This cooperation will help systems in the future to process the increasing amount of information received from smart sensors and data and support real-time decision-making. It will also aid the forces to understand better what's going on in the field,” he explained.

INDRA’s existing customers include NATO and other Middle Eastern countries.

The senior official pointed out that their next goal is to provide end-users with sophisticated technological solutions. “We may develop technology transfer and production transfer partnerships across numerous sectors and we want to maximize that cooperation,” concluded Jimenez. 
 

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022

UAE's Sharjah expects $2.5bn budget deficit in 2022
  • This figure represents an estimated 7 percent of the emirate’s gross domestic product
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The emirate of Sharjah in the UAE is expecting a budget deficit in 2022, amounting to 9.2 billion dirhams, a statement revealed, citing its finance department.

This figure represents an estimated 7 percent of the emirate’s gross domestic product, as opposed to the 8.8 percent recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

Should the government achieve this target, the fiscal gap will remain among the largest in recent years.

The government’s debt is anticipated to rise by more than 50 percent of GDP by the end of the year, up from 46 percent of GDP in 2021 and 15 percent in 2017 respectively.

Projections indicate that Sharjah’s debt will go beyond 60 percent of GDP and 800 precent of government revenue over the span of the next three years, the statement disclosed, citing investors service Moody’s.

Sharjah’s eroding fiscal strength is anticipated to increase its exposure to potential shocks as a result of constraints in its fiscal and financial flexibility. 

This is especially true in the case of weakening debt affordability metrics and surging global interest rates.

