Ukraine raises $50m in cryptocurrencies within a week: Crypto Moves

Image: Shutterstock
  • Most of the donations were in Bitcoin and Ethereum
RIYADH: The Ukrainian government has raised $50 million in cryptocurrency within a week since Russia launched its invasion, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Alex Bornyakov, said.

The government has so far spent $15 million in donated cryptocurrency to purchase military supplies, including bulletproof vests, Bloomberg reported.

Many people have donated cryptocurrency to the Ukrainian government since the beginning of the war with Russia.

“The Crypto Fund of Ukraine raised $50M in crypto in a week to support Ukraine. An incredible unity before Putin's encroachment on freedom and democracy. Aiming for $100M this week. We will win!,” Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine tweeted.

Most of the donations were in Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Bornyakov also said that the Ukrainian government expects to double its $50 million in cryptocurrency donations in the next two to three days, according to Bloomberg.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation indicated that about 40 percent of suppliers are willing to accept cryptocurrency payments.

The rest is paid by converting cryptocurrencies into euros and dollars, according to Bitcoin.com.

The ministry is also working with two companies to launch a non-fungible token collection to raise additional funds.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.05 percent to $38,385 at 3:03 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,541, down by 2.68 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, governments around the world have raised concerns that cryptocurrency could be used to circumvent sanctions imposed by Western countries.

“Currently, the media and politicians are spending a lot of effort and focus on crypto and sanctions. The truth is, crypto is too small for Russia,” the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao said.

Zhao added: “Another reason Russia would not want to use crypto is that it is too traceable. And governments around the world are already very adept at tracking it.”

In addition, Zhao said using privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, such as Monero, will also not work because the market capitalization of it is $3 billion compared with Russia’s GDP of $1.5 trillion, according to Bitcoin.com.

Noting that every crypto transaction can be scrutinized by anyone, he stressed that crypto assets are “not an effective tool for illicit activities.”

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects

GAMI partners with Lockheed Martin on two localization projects
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries has partnered with Lockheed Martin on two projects, as part of the localization of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Weapon System program. 

Announced during the World Defense Forum in Riyadh, the first project is for localizing the manufacture of missile interceptor launchers, while the second is for producing the missile interceptor canisters locally, the authority said in a statement. 

The projects come in line with GAMI’s strategy to bolster relations with its international partners to achieve the target of localizing over 50 percent of expenditure on defense equipment and services by the year 2030.

“Lockheed Martin is engaged with its Saudi partners across several capacity building programs that are formulated to contribute to the realization of the country’s development goals,” said Joseph Rank, CEO for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa. 

“This announcement will significantly boost global and regional security while supporting job creation and economic prosperity in Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

Established in 2017, GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensor for the Kingdom’s military industry.

It seeks to secure its core national priorities, namely military readiness, strategic autonomy, transparency and efficiency of spend, sustainability of local military industries and interoperability within and across entities.

Topics: WDS Lockheed Martin General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia

Raytheon inaugurates headquarters in Riyadh as it assures commitment to Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

 

RIYADH:  American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon Technologies has inaugurated the new headquarters of it's Saudi Arabian subsidiary company in Riyadh.

Addressing an audience of senior military officials and strategic industry partners during an official ceremony, Raytheon Saudi Arabia CEO David Hanley said the new building affirms the company’s multi-decade commitment to the Kingdom.

“The opening of our new headquarters is a natural step following the creation of Raytheon Saudi Arabia five years ago and symbolizes our ongoing collaboration with the Kingdom to develop greater self-sufficiency within its military and security ecosystem, and to sustain jobs and create value in the Saudi economy,” said Hanley.

He assured continuous investment in technology transfer, skills development, and the engagement of the local supply chain system, which could help Saudi Arabia address its existing and future threats effectively.

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI, expressed his desire for further cooperation between the two companies during the ceremony. 

“We join Raytheon Saudi Arabia in celebrating the inauguration of their new head office, which will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst to accelerating the company’s defense localization efforts, and continue to contribute to the Kingdom’s security needs,” said Abukhaled.

Topics: Raytheon Raytheon saudi arabia

Euro set for biggest 3-day drop in 2 years as oil prices soar

Euro set for biggest 3-day drop in 2 years as oil prices soar
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Euro set for biggest 3-day drop in 2 years as oil prices soar

Euro set for biggest 3-day drop in 2 years as oil prices soar
  • The euro also fell to a 15-month low of 124.39 yen and touched its lowest since mid-2016 against the pound at 82.01 pence
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

The euro tanked more than 1 percent versus the dollar on Monday and was on track for its biggest three-day loss in two years as soaring oil prices stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that could hammer European recovery hopes.


The single currency’s drop was broad-based, with the currency flirting with parity versus the Swiss franc after having briefly dropped below it in early Asian trading. It fell more than 0.5 percent versus the yen and the Australian dollar.


The conflict in Ukraine and harsh international sanctions on Moscow have sent Russian assets tumbling, while prices of the country’s exports such as precious metals, oil and gas have soared at a time when the global economy was already grappling with inflationary pressures.


Europe is the most vulnerable as it imports as much as 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and the single currency has become increasingly correlated with oil prices — the higher oil climbs, the more the euro falls as investors fret about higher inflation and the blow to the economy.


“The euro continues to absorb the most pressure of major currencies on the fallout from the war in Ukraine,” said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.


In volatile London trading, the euro fell more than 1 percent to $1.0806, a May 2020 low. On a cumulative basis, the single currency has weakened nearly 3 percent versus the greenback in the last three trading sessions, its biggest drop since the pandemic slammed into markets in March 2020.


It is down almost 4 percent since Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine and is not far from testing its 2020 trough of $1.0636.

’MELT-UP’


Oil prices soared again on Monday as the risk of a US and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks sent prices soaring to the highest levels since 2008.


“The melt-up in commodity prices ramps up the risk of a stagflationary shock for the euro zone and complicates the policy outlook for the ECB,” said an FX strategist at a European Bank in London.


According to Goldman Sachs, a sustained $20 oil rise shock would lower real economic growth in the euro area by 0.6 percent and by 0.3 percent in the United States. But in a more adverse scenario if Russian gas shipments via Ukraine were curtailed, then euro area GDP could fall by as much as 1 percent from gas alone.


The euro also fell to a 15-month low of 124.39 yen and touched its lowest since mid-2016 against the pound at 82.01 pence. Against the Aussie, the euro has lost more than 10 percent over about a month.


Derivative markets pointed to more pain for the single currency. Three-month euro risk reversals plunged to its lowest levels since December 2011, indicating a rush to buy euro puts.


Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar gained 0.5 percent to 99.40, its highest levels since May 2020.

Topics: economy euro Russia Ukraine Dollar STERLING POUND

Egyptian logistics platform Naqla raises $10.5m

Egyptian logistics platform Naqla raises $10.5m
Updated 59 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian logistics platform Naqla raises $10.5m

Egyptian logistics platform Naqla raises $10.5m
Updated 59 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based logistics platform Naqla has raised $10.5 million in a pre-series A round led by investors El Sewedy Capital Holding and Hassan Allam Holding with the Sallam Family.

Naqla connects truck owners with cargo companies.

Using its latest funding, the startup will invest further into advancing its technology and digitization to achieve its growth plans.

With a core mission to expand Egypt's supply chain through technology, Naqla is now active in over 35 zones with over 10,500 drivers since it was founded in 2017.

Topics: Naqla

flydubai makes a $229m profit after increased passenger demand

flydubai makes a $229m profit after increased passenger demand
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

flydubai makes a $229m profit after increased passenger demand

flydubai makes a $229m profit after increased passenger demand
  • Passenger numbers saw a 76 percent year-on-year increase
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: An increase in passenger demand has seen flydubai make a profit in 2021, amounting to 841 million dirhams ($229 million) during the year 2021.

The Dubai-based aviation company swung into profit from a net loss of 712 million dirhams the previous year.

Passenger numbers saw a 76 percent year-on-year increase, compelled by the implementation of the precautionary safety measures imposed, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported, citing chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. 

“During the second half of the year, travel restrictions began to ease which led to an increase in demand for travel across our network,” CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said. 

“We launched flights to seasonal summer destinations to offer more options for passengers, and the increase in our flight schedule in the second half of the year supported the demand for inbound travel to Dubai,” he added.

Topics: economy Dubai aviation airlines Flydubai

