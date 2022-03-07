The Ramadan 2022 capsule collections you do not want to miss

DUBAI: With Ramadan due to start on April 2, many luxury labels and retailers are offering exclusively designed collections and limited-edition pieces specifically for the holy month. From Tommy Hilfiger to COS, here are some of the Ramadan capsule collections you do not want to miss.

Tommy Hilfiger

Titled “The Oasis,” Tommy Hilfiger’s Ramadan capsule collection for spring 2022 is the American label’s sixth collection dedicated to the holy month. Featuring limited-edition pieces for women and girls, the collection is punctuated with pastel colors, playful details, and modest silhouettes.

Women’s ready-to-wear pieces include a kaftan, maxi dress, jumpsuit, and wrap dress in pastel hues of blue, pink, and ivory with metallic accents. The girls’ range, titled “Mini-Me,” features three dresses in pastel colorings too.

Loro Piana

This year Italian fashion house Loro Piana is collaborating once again with Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej for a Ramadan 2022 capsule collection of kaftans, abayas, pant suit combinations, and accessories. The collection pays homage to Bin Lahej’s art and passion for Arabic calligraphy and typography.

Each piece in the offering is embellished with his artwork and self-created Mattar font typography. Hob, the Arabic word for love, is scattered throughout the collection, as love is the value Bin Lahej chose to infuse in the collaboration.

On the collection, Bin Lahej said: “What attracted me to this collaboration, my first ever ready-to-wear collection, is the common features we share in terms of aesthetic, colors, and the level and quality of the materials we use, which are the foundational ground for any artistic concept.

“Our collaboration for Ramadan is built on a deeply-rooted, refined taste, and a deep respect for the culture of the Middle East.”

The fashion brand is also offering a collection for girls that will complement the women’s and match it. The collections are in a refreshing array of colors ranging from light green to brick orange.

Net-A-Porter

The London-based luxury e-tailer Net-A-Porter is also offering a Ramadan edit this season featuring tailored pieces from homegrown labels made exclusively for the Middle East.

The collection will feature designs from more than 27 regional and international names including Reem Acra, Elie Saab, and Marchesa Notte. In addition to modest and contemporary kaftans, maxi dresses, and loose-fitting designs, the company’s Ramadan edit will offer fine jewelry and homeware.

Over the past two years, the company has been strengthening its links with the region by localizing its effort for Net-A-Porter Arabia with local and regional designers and creators.

COS

COS, another London-based brand, is releasing a Ramadan capsule collection in April. Known for its contemporary and elevated pieces, COS is creating limited-edition items designed with the modern woman in mind.

The collection is made up of filled fluid dresses and loose-fitting trousers in a feminine color palette of bold orange and pastel lilac.

The capsule collection is sustainably sourced and utilizes breathable fabrics.

Similar to Loro Piana and Tommy Hilfiger, COS will also offer a childrenswear collection to match.

Farfetch and Browns

Luxury online retailers Farfetch and Browns have teamed up to create 35 capsule collections put together specifically for the Middle East. The offerings incorporate women’s and menswear, jewelry, homeware, and more and will be launched in April.

The capsules bring together established and emerging brands including Edward Crutchley, L’Afshar, Marine Serre, Nanushka, and Patek and MAD Paris.

Highlights from the 182-piece edit, which was curated by Browns, include feather-trimmed kaftans and jumpsuits from Taller Marmo and 16Arlington, crystal-encrusted signature Mach and Mach heels, printed and embroidered Nanushka separates, as well as mini-me options from Desmond and Dempsey, Zimmermann, and Tutu Du Monde.