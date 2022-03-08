You are here

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report

date 2022-03-08
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.(AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report

UN rights chief to visit Xinjiang as groups press for report
  • The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights told the Human Rights Council by video message that she was pleased to announce the visit
  • Bachelet has talked about hoping to visit Xinjiang nearly since she took office in 2018
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said Tuesday that her office and China’s government have reached an agreement for her to visit in May the western region of Xinjiang.
Xinjiang is where human rights groups and Western governments have alleged that genocide and other crimes are being carried out against the predominantly Muslim minority group known as Uyghurs.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the Human Rights Council by video message that she was pleased to announce the visit and that concrete preparations have begun.
She said the Chinese government has also accepted the visit of an advance team from her office next month “to prepare my stay in China, including on-site visits to Xinjiang and other places.”
Bachelet has talked about hoping to visit Xinjiang nearly since she took office in 2018. Her office has also been compiling a long-awaited -– and much-delayed -– report into alleged human rights abuses in the region.
Separately, Human Rights Watch said a total of 195 human rights groups in an open letter released Tuesday are calling on Bachelet to “urgently” release the report on “Chinese government rights violations targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities.”
Diplomats in Geneva have said the report has been ready — or very close to it — for months. Speaking to the rights council on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Bachelet’s office to release the report.
Human rights groups and others have focused much of their criticism on what they call detention centers set up by the Chinese government for Uyghurs and others in the region.
Beijing says the sites are vocational training centers aimed at helping improve economic fortunes and counteract bouts of extremist violence in Xinjiang.
“Human rights groups have become increasingly concerned that the UN human rights office has still not published its long-awaited report on Xinjiang, even as the atrocity crimes pile up,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN
Updated 6 sec ago

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN
Updated 6 sec ago
GENEVA: More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Tuesday.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 2,011,312 refugees on its dedicated website, 276,244 more than the previous count on Monday.
UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes hundreds of thousands of them are youngsters.
Authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify as the Russian army advances deeper into Ukraine, particularly as it approaches the capital, Kyiv.
Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government.
Besides those who have left, an unknown number have been displaced from their homes within the country.
The International Organization for Migration said that 103,000 third-country nationals were among those who have fled.
“There are countless tens of thousands of others who remain in the country stranded,” IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said, citing a mixture of overseas students and people who have been living or working in the country for years.
He announced a partnership with Airbnb to connect refugees to free or heavily-discounted short-term housing in neighboring countries, with more than 26,000 hosts having signed up so far.
Here is a breakdown of where Ukrainian refugees are, according to the UN Refugee Agency:

More than half of those who have fled Ukraine are now in Poland, with UNHCR saying on Monday 1,204,403 refugees were now in the country.
The number swelled by 176,800 in 24 hours.
Poland has championed the cause of Ukrainian refugees. The government has set up reception centers and charities have mobilized in a massive aid effort, helped by the estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians already living in the EU member state.
The Polish government on Monday proposed a law making it easier for Ukrainian refugees to stay by allowing Ukrainians to remain in Poland for 18 months and renew their permit for a further 18.
Ukrainians would also be allowed to work and access both health care and schools.

Some 210,239 people have fled Ukraine to other European countries, according to UNHCR.

Some 191,348 refugees are now in Hungary — 10 percent of the total who have fled Ukraine. The number was up 11,185 on Monday’s figure.
The country has five border crossings with Ukraine and several border towns, including Zahony, have turned public buildings into relief centers, where Hungarian civilians are offering food or assistance.

Across Ukraine’s shortest border, some 140,745 refugees are now in Slovakia.

UNHCR says the number of refugees who have crossed Ukraine’s longest border into Russia since the invasion is 99,300.
UNHCR says that an additional 96,000 people moved to Russia from the separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions between February 18 and 23, in the days before the Russian invasion.

Some 82,762 refugees were now in Moldova, according to figures updated to the end of Sunday, though many thousands more have passed through the non-EU state on their way to other countries.
According to the UNHCR, many refugees are continuing on to Romania or Hungary, often to reunite with family.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said Sunday that more than 230,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine.

Some 82,062 refugees from Ukraine are now in Romania, according to latest figures dated to the end of Sunday.
Two camps have been set up, one in Sighetu Marmatiei and the other in Siret.

Some 453 refugees had made it to Belarus, according UNCHR.

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will re-open to all vaccinated tourists from April 1, authorities said Tuesday, joining a growing number of countries removing restrictions in an attempt to live with COVID-19.
The tourism-reliant Southeast Asian country, known for its white-sand beaches and lush rainforests, shut its borders in March 2020 but will now require only a negative coronavirus test to enter.
“The government has decided to open its borders on April 1, 2022,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said in media briefing.
“We believe this decision will boost our economy and help revive our ailing tourism sector.”
The re-opening comes despite Malaysia reporting more than 25,000 infections a day in recent weeks, though most cases have been mild.
Its decision mirrors those of neighboring nations including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines that are progressively easing entry rules to lure back tourists.
Malaysia’s economy contracted 5.6 percent in 2020 as Covid hit but rebounded slightly to grow 3.1 percent last year.
Malaysia-based AirAsia, one of Southeast Asia’s top budget airlines, called the move “timely” and said it “will provide a strong impetus” for recovery in tourism and aviation.
Group chief executive Bo Lingam told AFP the carrier hoped to move around a million passengers in the first week.
Vaccinated travelers will not be subject to quarantine but will need to produce a negative PCR test two days before arrival and take an antigen test in the 24 hours after entry.
Previously only travelers from Singapore were allowed quarantine-free entry.
Malaysia has recorded more than 3.6 million Covid cases to date with more than 33,000 deaths.
About 80 percent of the country’s 32 million population have been fully vaccinated.

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe
  • 5m could flee to EU nations compared to 1.5m Syrians in 2015-16: Foreign affairs chief
  • ‘We must mobilize all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people’
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of refugees pouring from Ukraine into Europe is expected to be three times larger than those who fled Syria for the continent in 2015-16, the EU’s foreign affairs chief has warned.

“When it was the Syria crisis in 2015 to 2016, we were talking about one-and-a-half million people. Now it’s going to be much more,” said Josep Borrell, adding that 1.5 million people had already crossed into the EU in the last week alone.

“We must mobilize all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people, all the countries bordering Ukraine. We will need more schools, more reception centers, more of everything.”

Borrell said up to 5 million people could flee Ukraine to EU nations, with some 200,000 exiting for Poland and other nearby member states in the first 24 hours of the conflict.

“We very much fear there will be 5 million refugees in Europe. This is a reasonable estimate and unprecedented since the Second World War,” he added.

Brussels has warned that “18 million people will be hit by the conflict in Ukraine,” almost half the country’s population of 41 million, which would create an enormous emergency situation with extensive humanitarian demands.

The UN Refugee Agency said it had recorded 1,735,068 refugees on Monday, with 200,000 more added since Sunday.

Poland is hosting the majority of the refugees, caring for 1 million of them. There are more than 180,000 in Hungary and 128,000 in Slovakia.

People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another

People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
AP

People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another

People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
  • Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces
  • Russian forces have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
AP

LVIV: Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to move people away from a Russian onslaught and easy the dire humanitarian situation for those still stuck. But reports of renewed Russian attacks in one area threatened to again derail those efforts.
On the 13th day of the invasion, Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II grew even more severe, with UN officials reporting that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine.
Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling.
Since the invasion began, more than 400 civilian deaths have been recorded by the UN human rights office, which said the true number is much higher. In addition to humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine, the fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting, and threatened the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.
Western countries have decried the invasion and sought to support Ukraine with weapons — and punish Vladimir Putin’s Russia with sanctions. The measures have dealt a blow to the Russian economy, as companies pull out of or sharply curtail their business there. In a further sign of the country’s economic isolation, Shell announced Tuesday it would stop buying oil and natural gas from it.
On Tuesday, a convoy of buses packed with people moved along a snowy road from the northeastern city of Sumy, according to video from the Ukrainian communications agency. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said they were headed southwest to the Ukrainian city of Poltava, and included students from India and China.
Meanwhile, buses emblazoned with red cross symbols carrying water, basic food staples, and medicines moved toward the besieged southern port of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst desperation of the war. Vereshchuk said the vehicles would then ferry civilians out of the city.
But soon after officials announced that buses were en route, the Ukrainian president’s office said it had been informed of shelling on the escape route. It is unclear whether the supply convoy made it to Mariupol — or whether civilians will freely board the buses if the shelling continues.
The mayor also cast doubt on the evacuations, telling the BBC that Russian forces continued to bombard area where people were trying to gather. He said some roads were blocked, others were mined.
“This morning the situation did not change,’’ Orlov told the BBC. “So we still have ... a city in blockade.’’
The situation was growing more and more untenable in the city, which is without water, heat, sanitary systems or phones. Russia on Monday destroyed the natural gas supply.
The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. An estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — hope to flee.
Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister, said Ukraine was also making arrangements to get people out of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, although it was not clear if that would be along one of the five official corridors the Russians promised.
There were few signs, in fact, those routes were actually being used, beyond the evacuation from Sumy.
Ukrainian officials had pushed back on the proposals, since several of the routes would funnel people into Russia or its ally Belarus, which was served as a launch pad for the invasion. They have called instead for corridors allowing people to head to western parts of Ukraine not under attack.
“Ukraine has not given permission for evacuation to Russia, we did not agree on those routes. The corridors to Russia have not been agreed upon with the Red Cross either,” said Vereschchuk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Tuesday for the expansion of humanitarian corridors, and more support from the Red Cross.
In a video address from an undisclosed location, he said a child died of dehydration in Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city’s population has become.
He said there was no firm agreement on the route out of Mariupol, so “Russian troops can simply shoot on this transport on the way.”
Zelenskyy accused the International Red Cross of “forbidding the use of its emblem on our cars,” but did not give details. Videos of buses heading out of Sumy and toward Mariupol have had signs with a red cross on the side but it’s not clear who pasted them there.
The president again pleaded for air support from Western countries. A top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide warplanes to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces said in a statement Tuesday that Ukrainian forces are continuing defense operations in the suburbs of Mariupol.
The general staff said “demoralized” Russian forces are engaging in looting in places they have occupied, commandeering civilian buildings like farm hangars for military equipment, and are setting up firing positions in populated areas. The claims could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian defense forces were also involved in operations in Chernihiv and the outskirts of Kyiv, the general staff said.
In Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables. Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two stories high, while others appeared more haphazard, with hundreds of books used to weigh down stacks of tires.
“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
On Monday, Moscow again announced a series of demands to stop the invasion, including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize the eastern regions controlled by Moscow-supported separatist fighters as independent. It also insisted that Ukraine change its constitution to guarantee it won’t join international bodies like NATO and the EU. Ukraine has already rejected those demands.

Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
  • “But the responsibility for that rests also on those who were not capable to take a decision in the West for 13 days” said Zelenskyy
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday denounced what he called unkept “promises” by the West to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.
“It’s been 13 days we’ve been hearing promises, 13 days we’ve been told we’ll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us,” Zelenskyy said on a video broadcast on Telegram.
“But the responsibility for that rests also on those who were not capable to take a decision in the West for 13 days,” Zelenskyy added. “On those who have not secured the Ukrainian skies from the Russian assassins.”

