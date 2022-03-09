Rami Malek among presenters for 2022 Oscars 

DUBAI: US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek is set to present the Academy Awards ceremony this month.

The Oscar and Golden Globe winner will join a long list of hosts that features actors Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo.

The stars who were previously announced to present the event include Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Yuh-jung Youn.

The academy will reveal names of more hosts in the coming weeks. The winners of last year’s awards often present the awards for this year. The show airs live on March 27 on ABC.

In 2019, Malek was the first actor of Arab descent to win the best actor trophy, deemed one of the highest acting awards in the film industry. He won for his role as late rock legend Freddie Mercury in biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

