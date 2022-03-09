Rami Malek among presenters for 2022 Oscars 

DUBAI: US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek is set to present the Academy Awards ceremony this month.
The Oscar and Golden Globe winner will join a long list of hosts that features actors Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo.
The stars who were previously announced to present the event include Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Yuh-jung Youn.
The academy will reveal names of more hosts in the coming weeks. The winners of last year’s awards often present the awards for this year. The show airs live on March 27 on ABC.
In 2019, Malek was the first actor of Arab descent to win the best actor trophy, deemed one of the highest acting awards in the film industry. He won for his role as late rock legend Freddie Mercury in biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
As Expo 2020 Dubai prepares to wrap up its six-month event on March 31, organizers are hosting multiple concerts.
Some of the stars performing this month include Emirati composer Hussain Al-Jassmi on Wednesday, British-Irish singer Chris de Burgh on Friday, Filipino musician Ely Buendia on Saturday, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al-Mohandis, and Iraqi songstress Aseel Hameem on March 15.
Bob Dylan book on ‘Modern Song’ to come out in November
The new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is his first release of new material
The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016
Updated 08 March 2022
AP
NEW YORK: Bob Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello.
The new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is his first release of new material since the acclaimed memoir “Chronicles, Volume One” was published in 2004.
“The Philosophy of Modern Song” is scheduled for Nov. 8.
“He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” according to an announcement issued Tuesday by Simon & Schuster.
“And while they (the essays) are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem.”
The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016 and has continued to tour and record, his most recent album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” was released in 2020.
DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Award-winning DJs Axwell and R3hab will headline post-qualifying and post-race concerts during the second Formula 1 race weekend to be staged in Jeddah in less than four months.
The Saudi Motorsport Company, promoter of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, said on Tuesday that the March 26-27 concerts will take place on the main stage of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the world’s newest, longest and fastest street circuit.
Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to repeat his victory from last December in the face of stiff competition from world champion Max Verstappen and a field of talented contenders, including George Russell, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Motorsports fans will also be able to see the Formula 2 and Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East support series, while entertainment activities, fan festivals and live concerts will also take place across the circuit and Formula 1 fanzone all weekend. Axwell is a four-time Grammy-nominated Swedish producer and member of the electronic music group Swedish House Mafia. His breakthrough releases “Feel The Vibe” in 2004 and “Watch The Sunrise” in 2005, via his own imprint Axtone Records, helped shape electronic music.
In 2010, he joined fellow Swedish producers Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello to form Swedish House Mafia. Their debut, “One,” was a worldwide hit and a defining moment in electronic music’s global rise.
Multiplatinum DJ and producer Fadil El-Ghoul, better known as R3hab, has been a leading force in dance music for the past 15 years. His breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have been accompanied by anthems such as “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby.”
He has collaborated with Ava Max, Zayn, Luis Fonsi and Sean Paul, and has collected more than 5 billion streams. In 2016, R3hab founded his own label, which has passed 4 billion streams across various platforms.
MIA Art Collection celebrates Arab women artists with new exhibition
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Following the success of its “Sense of Women” exhibition in Dubai last year, the MIA Art Collection is returning to the UAE with another female-empowering display.
Titled “Serendipity,” the arts showcase event will open its doors on Wednesday at Dubai’s Al Safa Art and Design Library.
Serendipity is derived from the Arabic word sarandib, that means to make an unexpected discovery in a happy or beneficial way. The MIA Art Collection describes art as a state of “perpetual serendipity.”
The new exhibition will bring together the works of 25 female artists from 10 Middle Eastern countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, and Egypt.
Works by artists including Shirin Neshat, Effat Nagui, Azza Al-Qubaisi, Lulwah Al-Homoud, and Nayla Romanos Iliya will be among those on display during the three-week expo.
Curated by the MIA Art Collection team under the creative direction of founder Alejandra Castro Rioseco, the exhibition will also include pieces on loan from private collectors who, MIA said, had “selflessly opened their collections and their hearts to participate in this adventure.”
“Serendipity” will remain open to the public until March 31.
MIA is a private art collection aimed at promoting female artists and their work.
Following the opening ceremony, the MIA Art Collection will host a gala dinner and awards show on Thursday at Dubai’s Bulgari hotel, where 10 personalities will receive the prestigious MIA Award in recognition of their efforts in supporting the visibility of women in the world of art.
Saudi actress Aixa Kay inspires women with Canadian movie role
‘Jasmine Road’ highlights plight and resilience of refugees, she says
Kay is one of several performers with Mideast roots to gain world prominence
Updated 08 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Saudi actress Aixa Kay is the latest star to inspire Arab women with her critically-acclaimed role in filmmaker Warren Sulatycky’s “Jasmine Road.”
The movie is available on Prime Video and stars Kay as Layla, a refugee, who lives in a rural Canadian town. She and her family live with a newly-widowed rancher, who is as conservative and xenophobic as the town’s other inhabitants, but eventually opens up to his guests.
The actress was nominated for Best Lead Performance by the Canadian actors’ union for a role that was close to her heart. In honor of International Women’s Day, Kay spoke about her portrayal of the character.
“(The film) shows us both sides. The refugee who is still strong and capable of making a new life, and it also shows us the side of the conservative Canadian who is afraid of the outside world,” she told Arab News.
“The man that we live with is a father in grief because his wife died recently. So he is also weak … it shows us (that the two seemingly opposing) sides have no hierarchy that we usually see in life where there is someone stronger or more capable than the other,” she added.
Apart from her work as an actress, Kay also volunteers for two charities. “One is called the Immigrant Service Society of British Columbia and the other, whose work I love, is called VAST: Vancouver Association for Survivors of Torture.”
This work has allowed her to see the “resilience” of refugees, and how one person’s help can “make a difference” in the lives of those who are homeless.
Kay has a Master of Arts degree in creative writing from Portland State University and is best known for her roles in the 2018 films “UnREAL” and “I’m Sorry” and 2019’s “LIT.”