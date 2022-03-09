You are here

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit
The bank reported a net loss of SR446 million during the same period in 2020 (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co. swung into profit by the end of 2021, recording over SR1.3 billion ($346 million).

The bank reported a net loss of SR446 million during the same period in 2020, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed its performance to the increase in average selling prices of all products.

Topics: Saudi National Industrialization Co

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A unit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. has closed a loan deal worth SR3 billion ($800 million) with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF.

Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co. will use the funds “to finance the construction of propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plants,” according to a bourse filing.

Located in Jubail industrial city, the plants will have the capacity to manufacture 843,000 tons of propylene and 800,000 tons of polypropylene annually.

Topics: Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has met its target of getting 30 percent female labor force participation almost 10 years ahead of schedule, according to a study released by Uber.

The research, carried out by Roland Berger on behalf of the global firm, shows that women made up 36 percent of workers in the Kingdom in 2021 — up from 22 percent just three years earlier.

The increase was partly attributed to the success of the Wusool program, an initiative launched in 2017 by Uber and Saudi Arabia's Human Resources Development Fund, which aimed at making transport more accessible to working women in the Kingdom. 

“We are very pleased to announce the tangible impact that Wusool is making in empowering women in Saudi Arabia,” said Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Jawani, director general of the HDRF, said: “Wusool has been successful in addressing the issue of transportation, which is a key challenge to employment continuity, particularly for entry-level women workers.” 

HIGHLight

According to the study, 80 percent of respondents who were previously reliant on public transport, agreed that Wusool enabled them to access more and better employment opportunities.

21 percent noted that the Wusool program increased their job security.

49 percent of the working women revealed that the Wusool program helped them to save money, and now they are financially independent.

The number of women benefiting from Wusool increased from 300 to around 13,000 in only the first year of operation.

By late 2021, more than 120,000 women took more than 20 million trips to/from their workplace, mainly using the Uber app. 

Funded by HRDF, the program is being operated by Takamol Holdings. 

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia women Uber

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index closed 0.88 percent lower to reach 12,739 points on Wednesday.

While the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 1.03 percent to 24,796.19 points.

Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 9.93 percent to lead the gains in the final trading session.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 5.71 percent despite turning a profit of SR2 billion ($533 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, share prices of Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1.03 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, a dominant player on the Saudi stock market, edged down 2.91 percent. Oil prices declined sharply as investors assessed the US ban on Russian oil imports.

Brent crude fell $3.42 to $124.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $3.59 to $120.11 per barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul NOMU TASI Saudi Arabia stocks

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudfi Arabia debt office issued a new Saudi-Riyal Sukuk under with a total value around SR26.2 billion ($7 billion), it said in.a stataement.

"This transaction is one of the NDMC's initiatives to unify the Kingdom's domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Programme in Saudi Riyal, that represents the third phase of this initiative which was started in 2020 and it will continue until unifying all domestic debt outstanding," The National Debt Management Center said.

Topics: Finance economy

Oil falls toward $125 as investors weigh US import ban

Oil falls toward $125 as investors weigh US import ban
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls toward $125 as investors weigh US import ban

Oil falls toward $125 as investors weigh US import ban
  • Oil has surged since Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, launched what it called a "special operation" in Ukraine
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON : Oil slipped toward $125 a barrel in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the US ban of Russian oil imports and Russia announced a new cease-fire in Ukraine on Wednesday to let civilians flee.


A view that the US ban of Russian oil imports may not worsen shortages kept a lid on prices, traders said, as did talk that Ukraine was no longer seeking NATO membership after some news reports this week on the issue.


“Maybe this is playing its part,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said of the Ukraine NATO membership issue.


“The realization that the US import ban might not materially make the current supply shock worse than it has been might have also triggered this bout of profit-taking,” he added.


Brent crude fell $2.27, or 1.8 percent, to $125.71 a barrel at 1105 GMT, after earlier rising above $131. US West Texas Intermediate fell $3.19, or 2.6 percent, to $120.51.


Oil also fell as the head of the International Energy Agency described the agency’s decision last week to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion as “an initial response” and that more could be released if needed.


Oil has surged since Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, launched what it called a “special operation” in Ukraine. Brent hit $139 on Monday, its highest since 2008.


On Wednesday, Russia announced a new cease-fire in Ukraine to let civilians flee besieged cities, after days of mostly failed promises that have left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians trapped without access to medicine or fresh water.


In addition to the US decision, Britain also said on Tuesday it would phase Russian imports out and Shell said it would stop buying Russian crude.

JP Morgan estimated around 70 percent of Russian seaborne oil was struggling to find buyers.


One potential source of extra oil supply is Iran, which has been in talks with Western powers for months on restoring a deal which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.


Iran’s chief negotiator in the Vienna talks returned to the Austrian capital on Wednesday.


Amid concern over supply shortages, there are some signs the market is not short of crude yet.


US crude inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels, according to market sources, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, on Tuesday. Official US inventory figures are due at 1530 GMT. 

Topics: economy Oil Russia Ukraine Russia OPEC OPEC+ US imports oil imports

