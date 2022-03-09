You are here

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles
Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles
RIYADH: Saudi IT firm Arab Sea Information System Co. swung into SR21.5 million ($5.7 million) profit in 2021 as revenue doubled.

The Riyadh-based company erased losses of SR15.8 million from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This came as revenue more than doubled to SR57.5 million, compared to SR24 million in 2020, the company said.

It attributed the results to “recovering the impairment in the value of intangible assets amounting to SR11.67 million.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia technology earnings

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit
Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit

Saudi National Industrialization Co. swings into over $346m profit
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co. swung into profit by the end of 2021, recording over SR1.3 billion ($346 million).

The bank reported a net loss of SR446 million during the same period in 2020, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed its performance to the increase in average selling prices of all products.

Topics: Saudi National Industrialization Co

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical unit pens $800m loan deal with SIDF
RIYADH: A unit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. has closed a loan deal worth SR3 billion ($800 million) with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF.

Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co. will use the funds “to finance the construction of propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plants,” according to a bourse filing.

Located in Jubail industrial city, the plants will have the capacity to manufacture 843,000 tons of propylene and 800,000 tons of polypropylene annually.

Topics: Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has met its target of getting 30 percent female labor force participation almost 10 years ahead of schedule, according to a study released by Uber.

The research, carried out by Roland Berger on behalf of the global firm, shows that women made up 36 percent of workers in the Kingdom in 2021 — up from 22 percent just three years earlier.

The increase was partly attributed to the success of the Wusool program, an initiative launched in 2017 by Uber and Saudi Arabia's Human Resources Development Fund, which aimed at making transport more accessible to working women in the Kingdom. 

“We are very pleased to announce the tangible impact that Wusool is making in empowering women in Saudi Arabia,” said Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Jawani, director general of the HDRF, said: “Wusool has been successful in addressing the issue of transportation, which is a key challenge to employment continuity, particularly for entry-level women workers.” 

According to the study, 80 percent of respondents who were previously reliant on public transport, agreed that Wusool enabled them to access more and better employment opportunities.

21 percent noted that the Wusool program increased their job security.

49 percent of the working women revealed that the Wusool program helped them to save money, and now they are financially independent.

The number of women benefiting from Wusool increased from 300 to around 13,000 in only the first year of operation.

By late 2021, more than 120,000 women took more than 20 million trips to/from their workplace, mainly using the Uber app. 

Funded by HRDF, the program is being operated by Takamol Holdings. 

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia women Uber

Saudi Arabia's main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell
Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index closed 0.88 percent lower to reach 12,739 points on Wednesday.

While the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 1.03 percent to 24,796.19 points.

Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 9.93 percent to lead the gains in the final trading session.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 5.71 percent despite turning a profit of SR2 billion ($533 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, share prices of Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1.03 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, a dominant player on the Saudi stock market, edged down 2.91 percent. Oil prices declined sharply as investors assessed the US ban on Russian oil imports.

Brent crude fell $3.42 to $124.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $3.59 to $120.11 per barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul NOMU TASI Saudi Arabia stocks

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says
Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issue $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says
RIYADH: Saudfi Arabia debt office issued a new Saudi-Riyal Sukuk under with a total value around SR26.2 billion ($7 billion), it said in.a stataement.

"This transaction is one of the NDMC's initiatives to unify the Kingdom's domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Programme in Saudi Riyal, that represents the third phase of this initiative which was started in 2020 and it will continue until unifying all domestic debt outstanding," The National Debt Management Center said.

Topics: Finance economy

