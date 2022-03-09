You are here

Thuraya will enable users to integrate different communication technologies: CEO

Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Soon, reconnaissance teams and mariners beyond the line of sight across rugged terrains and deep seas can depend on reliable communications, thanks to mobile-satellite provider Thuraya Telecommunications Co.’s latest product offering, Push-To-Talk, PTT.

Thuraya PTT will enable users to integrate different communication technologies via its advanced satellite system, ensuring seamless voice and data communications on land and at sea.

The new solution manages communications from multiple devices and locations and provides real time, uninterrupted switching between satellite, cellular and LAN, ensuring cost-efficient and reliable connectivity.




The IP-based solution has already created a buzz in the radio communication circles at World Defense Show held in Riyadh from March 6-9, where the company showcased it for the first time. 

“The participation here in this exhibition has given us more exposure to provide our customers with the latest technologies and services in the defense and the government sectors,” said Sulaiman Al Ali, the CEO of Thuraya Telecommunications Co..

Thuraya PTT has been developed with Cobham SATCOM, a market-leading provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land markets. While speaking about the solution, he highlighted “the beauty of the solution and the innovation behind the solution.” 

“The idea evolved from a simple phone to a full tracking solution but went well beyond it,” he said while anticipating that this new product launch will be well-serviced in the defense and marine sectors of the Kingdom.

PIF-owned TAQNIA ETS plans to increase workforce by 30 percent with focus on Saudization

PIF-owned TAQNIA ETS plans to increase workforce by 30 percent with focus on Saudization

RIYADH: PIF-owned geospatial technology firm TAQNIA ETS plans to increase workforce by 30 percent by the end of 2022 with focus on Saudization as it looks to align with the Kingdom’s goal of localizing the defense sector under Vision 2030.

The company currently has over 300 employees, 90 percent of them being young Saudis.

“We plan to increase our workforce by 30 percent by the end of the year,” said Hassan Aljohani, vice president for business development at TAQNIA ETS.

By 2030, he said they envision to be the Middle East’s largest geospatial company and the most specialized.

A specialist in providing innovative geospatial solutions, TAQNIA ETS signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Chinese firm Star Vision during the World Defense Show in Riyadh on Mar. 9.

The partnership will explore how artificial intelligence can be further embedded in remote sensing technology in order to be adopted within the context of Saudi terrain topography.

It also signed an MoU with ISE, an offset company of BAE focused on business collaboration and support.

“Our role is to add value. TAQNIA, as a holding company and its subsidiaries, has the mandate to localize technology, bridge the gap between what's happening in different industries and markets and what the Saudi market needs,” said Aljohani.

He said the company bridges that gap by ensuring that “what we do is localized through Saudi resources, Saudi assets, and Saudi know-how.”

TAQNIA’s recruits will be working in different areas of specialty, geospatial, geographic information systems, remote sensing technologies, artificial intelligence and smart systems.

As part of the training process, he said the company holds several geospatial summits where the industry experts gather in one hub to transfer knowledge and expertise.

Aljohani revealed that the company also plans to introduce two new products to the Saudi market while entering other regional markets by the end of this year.

In operation for seven years, TAQNIA ETS has delivered over 130 projects amounting to SR1.5 billion, with many government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Agriculture.

Aljohani said the company’s objective is to make sure their clients are fully operationally independent by the completion of the project, “which will significantly decrease the country’s spending on outsourcing of services.”

“That is the true value of TAQNIA ETS services; localizing technology and building capabilities,” he said.

The company’s advanced services cover many solutions, from geospatial data collection and extraction to data analysis and visualization of GEO datasets.

One of its technologies currently being used by the Ministry of Agriculture includes helping them identify who is growing what and at what rate, “which increases food security in the Kingdom.”

“They manage to do so fully remotely, without the need to send someone out on the field,” explained Aljohani.

“So you just imagine the cost, time efficiency and effort that have been saved through using innovative, smart remote-sensing technologies.”

Aljohani pointed out that geographic information systems and geospatial technologies actually have come from the military sector.

“Therefore, it’s no secret that the military industry is heavily dependent on the availability of highly accurate and effective geospatial data for which it is used in multiple applications.”

These include the use of advanced satellite imagery and LADAR systems to show the movement of troops, enhance telecommunications, pinpoint locations and analyze topography — technology for which special services are heavily reliant while conducting military operations.

Aljohani said this demonstrates how the level of accuracy in geospatial mapping has evolved over the years with new technology.

Over 75 US defense companies participate in WDS

Over 75 US defense companies participate in WDS

RIYADH: More than 75 US defense and technology companies participated at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show this week to ink strategic partnerships in the Kingdom.

Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Crimmins, a senior military representative at the US Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News that the US government and its defense department recognize Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s desire to get to 50 percent localization in the defense industry.

He further said that the US government and its companies in the defense sector are ready to offer support in all areas.

“There are many small US companies here that are in the Kingdom for the very first time, and this defense show gives them the opportunity to establish themselves,” Crimmins said. “It’s truly impressive. The US sees the only way to do business here in the Kingdom in the future is through that localization effort.”

He added: “We don’t look to sell equipment. We don’t look to sell defense articles. We look to cement the strategic relationship.”

Crimmins, who spent a year in the Kingdom seven years ago, told Arab News of the changes he has personally witnessed, especially in the defense sector.

“You have to be on the ground to understand the changes that are going on here in the Kingdom, and I will tell you that almost all of our visitors this week have just been eyes wide open, just amazed,” he said.

“To see Saudi women and their participation, their talent, their enthusiasm for working here in the Kingdom and working in the defense industry has been truly impressive,” he added.

Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals

Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals

RIYADH: Following four trade days that brought together 600 defense and security exhibitors from 42 countries, World Defense Show concluded its first edition today recording SR29.7 billion in deals. 

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries — GAMI — the show received 80 military delegations, 65,000 visits and representation from 85 countries from east to west, the authority said in a statement.

Ahmad Al-Ohali, Governor of GAMI said: “The networking, knowledge sharing and commercial relationships established through the World Defense Show platform will spur a new era of investment and growth for Saudi Arabia’s defense and security industry bringing us closer to achieving our target of localizing more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military expenditure by 2030.”

“We thank all exhibitors, visitors and partners for being part of this promising journey and we look forward to bolstering ties with them in the coming period, while we prepare for the show’s second edition set to take place between 3rd and 6th of March 2024,” Al-Ohali added. 

As the regulator, enabler and licensor of Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, GAMI worked with partners to review contracts announced at the show. 

 

 

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries on Wednesday signed three separate financing agreements worth nearly SR7 billion ($1.8 billion) with three Saudi banks for projects related to defense industries localization.

The agreement is part of the strategic efforts of the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

The first-of-its-kind deal in the Kingdom’s defense industries sector will contribute to the company’s future projects related to infrastructure development, acquisitions, and working capital financing. 

It involved three separate agreements with Saudi National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia.

SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said: “These agreements will support our principal goals and future projects and will strengthen and broaden the scope of our operations. They also seek to employ local talent in the defense industries sector, thus accomplishing the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of localizing over 50 percent of defense spending.”

“This deal will also support PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.” 

Mater Alenazi, CFO of SAMI, added: “SAMI’s ability to acquire substantial financing affirms the confidence of the banking sector in the strength of our operations. We will continue to build strategic partnerships with leading local and international financial institutions in order to finance many of our projects in the near future.” 

Since its inception in 2017, SAMI has led the way in developing and supporting the defense industries sector in Saudi Arabia. The company plays a key role in accomplishing sustainability in the defense industries sector and promoting its self-sufficiency by ensuring rapid growth of defense products and services through its five main business divisions, namely SAMI Aerospace, SAMI Land, SAME Sea, SAMI Advanced Electronics, and SAMI Defense Systems. 

 

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy

RIYADH: Saudi Bell Group Co., a leading Saudi IT service provider in the Kingdom, is bolstering the localizing strategy of the defense sector by hiring 350 more Saudi experts to their team.
The company already has 150 Saudi experts serving its clients. “We are looking to increase this number in the coming few years to maybe 500,” said Tamer Ibrahim, general manager of Saudi Bell, in an interview on the sidelines of the World Defense Show.
The group is conducting training programs with the help of global expertise to help Saudi Bell achieve its localization target.
“Saudi Bell will begin to transfer the knowledge by using the expertise all around the world for training our Saudi engineers and creating out of this Saudi expertise,” he said.
Saudi Bell provides IT solutions, physical security and telecommunication services to public and private entities.
“One of our best projects that we implemented in Riyadh, and now we are implementing in Dammam with the Ministry of Interior is the 911 call center,” he said.
The company is also working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in physical security systems, “protecting the borders from the threats,” he added.
The company is eyeing an IPO within the next two years, for which they have already started preparations.

